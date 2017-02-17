February 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #29

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Hannity Opening Monolog
Netanyahu Interview
After his Castro eulogy made headlines, Trudeau now had kind words for the corpse of the EU.
Meanwhile, the UK Telegraph continues to portray Trump as a monster.
“Awkward Russian ties…” What does that even mean. Idiotic!
While Paris burns he gives this speech. Classic Narcissistic Personality.
I am still concerned that Muslims continue to flow into the country. I don’t think another executive order will stop it. They evidently plan on bringing 50,000 refugees a year into the US, while millions of Americans continue to remain homeless, without assistance. As long as they are bringing in so many refugees, where is the assistance to desperate Americans? They have behaved for years as though we cannot afford to help the homeless. Many of them are not mentally ill and could be helped off the streets, if the political will existed.
I have pointed out before that the State Department stopped issuing visas in Ukraine – to white Christians – at the beginning of this year, stating it was because of Trump. This leads me to suspect they may have stopped issuing visas to white Christians altogether. I only know personally what they are doing in Ukraine, but I suspect Ukraine may not be the only Christian country in which they are denying visas.
If Trump stopped visas to white Christians (which I doubt), why can’t he stop them for others, as well — such as the Muslims? If the State Department is doing this to spite Trump, which seems more likely, what can we do to bring attention to the problem? I mention it because I see no help in sight for desperate Americans and because I see no end in sight to the social and cultural engineering of our society by the globalists.
I just went and checked my mail and found that I got my free “Big League Trump Supporter” sticker! Ha! Cool! Anybody else get one?
WOW! I am EXHUASTED after watching today! Trump killed it. I wish he did a mic drop at the end, but we can’t have everything. We should just feel very blessed this man is on our side.
::exhausted:: i despise typos, sorry !
I don’t know if anyone here has ever heard of the “health ranger” but he was sent a thumb drive and threatened to take down Alex Jones or else he would be destroyed. I wish everyone had the balls this guy has! He has refused to follow their orders and is exposing the threat. How many others are just caving to the threats?http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-02-16-health-ranger-threatened-by-left-wing-media-goons-destroy-alex-jones-or-we-will-destroy-you.html
Also Roger Stone was poisoned, an attempt made on his life! This is soooo much bigger than Odungpile and Killarney!
I’m still soaking up the gamma rays from yesterday’s afternoon nuke.
The day’s best entertainment, right here, right now. Present company excepted, sd.
http://www.thomaswictor.com/leakers-beware/
http://ronfor37.org/2017/02/15/is-the-flynn-resignation-a-sting/
