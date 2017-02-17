Epic President Trump Tweet – Perhaps The Best of The Year (so far)…

Our President once again exhibits a level 10 acumen. President Trump knows how to enjoy his own weekend, yet simultaneously -almost effortlessly- send the tender media snowflakes into panicked all consuming overdrive.
He makes it look so easy…
The most hilarious aspect to this, is the insignificant amount of actual time it takes President Trump (less an a minute of energy) to present something that will bait the media into spending thousands of collective pearl-clutching hours in response.
Nothing baits the media more than just simply ridiculing the media.
The entire construct of the modern media legacy enterprise is so structurally full of participation trophy recipients they cannot fathom their own ineptitude or irrelevance – or that no-one cares about their opinions.
Any rebuke immediately drives the media into a deep need for positive reinforcement. Thus they quickly assemble into the safe space echo-chamber and chant incessantly about how important they are; they have to be – the axis of the planet is dependent on them.
It is simply hilarious to watch how easily the media psychosis is triggered. There is no doubt President Trump has fully grasped how to keenly display the insufferable, simply by drawing out the inherent carried moonbattery. And they fall for it each and every time.
The media response is predictable: ‘why isn’t he working on jobs’, ‘why isn’t he focused on the economy’ or legislation etc. As if they are constitutionally incapable of seeing it’s not an either/or proposition.
The expended effort of Trump is literally under a minute, yet the self-important psychological outlook of the media is so all consuming, they instantly project their own disconnect that President Trump “must be” obsessed with them…. or something.
…Hey media, when you get all done with that how about you make us a sandwich !
I got the survey from Trump–Was asked what news source I said “The Last Refugee” & checking their resources.
https://twitter.com/OneAdamOneEve/status/832753878634409984
Jake Tapper looks like Principal Skinner
I really enjoyed filling in that survey. I held nothing back. I took offense at the RNCs inclusive language regarding the Trump agenda which is not the Republican agenda. I offered additional comment on each and every question. Not one penny, not Republican but a Trump American, want my support actually do something, no one who actually tries loses so consistently, we the people see the Uniparty and the old game needs to die, I see Retard CONgressmen are blocking Trump agenda…these were my answers in great detail. My Gosh that was refreshing in a wonderful way. The Republican Party SUCKS and we all know same. It’s time they hear same from all of US. Yet they still won’t change and don’t you believe a single promise from any of the LOSER Republicants. MAGA!!!
it was really fun. Hey Trump is not perfect, but Trump is really only trying to bring America to the great country that it should be. Its going to take a lot of work since Obama & his people worked overtime for 8 years dividing & destroying America.
DJT is the first President, Republican or Democrat, who understands that this is a culture war.
What good is fighting and dying for your country if, when you return home, your daughter has an arm-sleeve tattoo, 3 STDs, and says that she despises Cisgendered males?
Time to punch back, and not let up until these leftist media freaks are publicly humiliated.
So true. How many tone deaf Republican presidents have there been who completely ignore the ongoing assault on our culture? This is the biggest war we’ve got, in my view. At last a man who’s willing to fight the real criminals in the world. Trump needs to take the fight to these cretins every week until they’re utterly broken and devalued in the eyes of the people. How dare they pervert the sacred duty of the press.
One Major salutes another! 🙂
Yes, even as great as Reagan was, he did not address the culture war directly. I jokingly told a friend (but was being dead serious) that Trump’s counterpunch against Rosie O’ Donnell was one of the greatest moments in American political history.
If you cannot stand up to Rosie O’ Donnell, how can you defend the nation against Al-Qaeda?
I definitely agree with your overall sentiment. But with a slight difference:
“DJT is the first President, Republican or Democrat, who understands that this is a culture war.”
Actually, I think President Trump’s immediate predecessor understood that pretty well. He just happened to be on the other side of the battlefield.
Pres. Trump is going to tire out the fake news media. They can’t help but throw a hissy fit every time Pres. Trump says “fake news” (or in CNN’s case “very fake news”). Jake Tapper is one press conference away from a padded cell.
I’ve never tried embedding a picture before so wish me luck- it was too good not to share 😋
Thank you Dianny at Patriot Retort!
I still can’t quite get it done one pic at a time. sigh Oh, well!
“UN Ambassador John Bolton, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. ”
For Flynn’s replacement. McMaster is very smart and wrote the book “Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam”.
My husband served under McMaster. WONDERFUL man and terrific leader.
Please thank him for his service, from a grateful citizen. God bless
I sure hope that neocon – John Bolton – doesn’t get the job. I don’t even understand why he is being given any consideration for a job in the administration.
I still wish he would consider Carter Hamm.
Sundance, said it best a few days ago, (paraphrase)
President Trump is a one man army and has them surrounded …
Thanks, Mickey. I somehow missed that one. Perfect.
I will read President Trump’s tweet several times this weekend and revel in it every time.
That photo of Jake Tapper:
I would suggest you quit your job for the sake of your health (and ours), then seek help, man, seek help.
I love his tweets. It flanks them and then leaves them chewing his dust. I hope he tweets every day several times a day for eight years. Ahhh. Then it’s Pence’s turn or maybe Ivanka or Jared’s or Ann Coulter, no?
The only adult child eligible for POTUS is Tiffany. Neither Don Jr., Eric nor Ivanka are eligible, since Mrs. Ivana Trump was not a citizen when they were born.
Obama’s father was not a citizen either. How come he was able to be President..?
Obama set the new standard.
Two wrongs never equal one right! We should not advocate participating in the usurpation of our Constitution.
My only question: Why did he leave out the WaPo from his list of Fake News? They’re as or more insufferable than the rest lol.
Maybe because only ten people subscribe to WaPo?
The rest of Enemedia will soon be as Irrevilant.
I hope they do Not RIP!
Irrelevant?
Maybe IrrEvilant!
I have not respected the press for a very long time because they have been deceptive for a very long time. Now the press is publishing fake news stories (yellow journalism) and they still think we the people are too stupid to figure them out. Think again press. Donald Trump is right to call them out, and his tweets are on target.
Well President Trump certainly knows the American people are on to the media.
Trump’s “accidental” misstatement of electoral college totals was a stroke of pure genius. The media jackals predictably took the bait and for two solid days inadvertantly reminded the American public that Trump won the election fair and square. This, after weeks of telling us that he “stole” it from Hillary, lost the popular vote, etc. BOOM!!!
+10 !
I just might have to break my CNN boycott tonight to witness all the wild-eyes hysterical gnashing of teeth over this tweet. 😂😂
Don’t do it. I did something the other day I wish I hadn’t done. I watch selective clips on the internet quite a bit. And I have been without TV as a stream for a few years now. I turned a TV on when Trump was being inaugurated but that was about it until yesterday. I switched to the Fox station and expected to see the same people in the clips. What I saw was absolutely horrible and I was actually shocked and disgusted with myself that I could neither handle it nor could I turn it off.
I did eventually, but only after turning the sound down gradually to near silence. But what I saw were a lot of people who hate Trump for reasons which are completely absurd and fake. I’m usually pretty objective and that’s where I was yesterday — watching this absolute absurdity on Fox about Trump and the cartoon-like narrative they are trying to create around him.
I now know why I have to turn the TV off. It had an emotional effect I didn’t expect. I was very disappointed with what I saw.
It’s one thing to watch these pigs operate in small measured doses. It’s another to turn on the firehose and drink from it.
I was tempted to put on CNN last night, to see Little Donnie Lemons’ response to being called out by Trump for being very hateful. CNN…10pm.
Even Fox panelists were rabid.
This is true. Steve Hayes said the President’s tweet was “disgusting and un-American”
Steve Hays needs a diaper change.
Hayes the anti american open borders amnesty globalist chamber of commerce dirtbag has no credibility. Typical,gope fake conservative slimeball.
He’s offended because he’s a fake newsman. He lied left and right during the primaries. He still gets deranged from time to time.
Steve Hayes: NeverTrump/NeverRight
He has to say it like this because people are not prepared to understand the actual threat leftism poses and they are not ready to understand that they are drowning in it right here and right now.
SD used one of my favorite words: “psychosis”. It fits on so many levels
“In 1938 Lacan relates the origin of psychosis to an exclusion of the father from the family structure thereby reducing this structure to a mother-child relationship. [6] Later on, when working on the distinctions between the real, imaginary and symbolic father, he specifies that it is the absence of the symbolic father which is linked to psychosis.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreclosure_(psychoanalysis)
You know when the MSM is reduced to falling back onto their “1st Amendment rights” to hold their own opinions, they’re in trouble.
The only problem with that is their job is to report the NEWS, not their OPINIONS!
So incredibly well stated. The first amendment protects speech but not “the news.” What they are producing is a defective product. As consumers, there are consumer protection laws which should be applicable.
They clearly don’t respect Trump’s first amendment rights which makes them a bunch of screeching hypcrites.
Trump’s epic tweet got that egg shaped loser all riled up. Hee hee.
I despise McMullin and I do not say it lightley. He is an agitator of the worse kind. Sad if this kind of slime slithers in the intelligence community. What a disgrace of a man ,
Trump is the Republican leader. How does Egg McMuffin not understand this?
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
So he responds “I’m going to tell my daddy on you?”
Sounds like McMuffin is nervous. Good. POTUS is right over target.
Don’t worry yourself little McMuffin….Your bathhouse buddies McCain and Graham will be out in no time defending your beloved crooked media
Ok egghead whatever…..
The media thinks President Trump obsesses about them, whereas he probably had a moment between events and thought “what the hell…”
^^^^THIS!!!^^^^
He originally only mentioned the Times, CNN and NBC. Then he deleted the tweet… only to retweet it with CBS and ABC added. 😀
Everybody go vote in Takei’s little poll:
I like how this idiot puts unfair in quotation marks.
Maybe this is wrong.. but someone else mentioned a weird thing about twitter.. if you are signed up take a look at our President’s tweets, and then the replies.. How is it that the vast bulk of those replies are negative, even nasty?? It is astounding to me,, but I have see that happen again and
again. It makes me mad to think that they could do this, somehow slant the replies??? Is that possible??,, I mean holy cow…. it isn’t exactly shadow banning, but it sure seems nefarious…
A twitter user made a video about this practice.
It was posted on the presidential thread {yesterday’s I believe}.
