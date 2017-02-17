Epic President Trump Tweet – Perhaps The Best of The Year (so far)…

February 17, 2017

Our President once again exhibits a level 10 acumen.  President Trump knows how to enjoy his own weekend, yet simultaneously -almost effortlessly- send the tender media snowflakes into panicked all consuming overdrive.

He makes it look so easy

trump-tweet-media-enemy

The most hilarious aspect to this, is the insignificant amount of actual time it takes President Trump (less an a minute of energy) to present something that will bait the media into spending thousands of collective pearl-clutching hours in response.

dramatic faintingNothing baits the media more than just simply ridiculing the media.

The entire construct of the modern media legacy enterprise is so structurally full of participation trophy recipients they cannot fathom their own ineptitude or irrelevance – or that no-one cares about their opinions.

Any rebuke immediately drives the media into a deep need for positive reinforcement. Thus they quickly assemble into the safe space echo-chamber and chant incessantly about how important they are; they have to be – the axis of the planet is dependent on them.

It is simply hilarious to watch how easily the media psychosis is triggered.   There is no doubt President Trump has fully grasped how to keenly display the insufferable, simply by drawing out the inherent carried moonbattery.   And they fall for it each and every time.

The media response is predictable: ‘why isn’t he working on jobs’, ‘why isn’t he focused on the economy’ or legislation etc.   As if they are constitutionally incapable of seeing it’s not an either/or proposition.

The expended effort of Trump is literally under a minute, yet the self-important psychological outlook of the media is so all consuming, they instantly project their own disconnect that President Trump “must be” obsessed with them…. or something.

…Hey media, when you get all done with that how about you make us a sandwich !

trump smile 3jake-tapper-has-sad

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I got the survey from Trump–Was asked what news source I said “The Last Refugee” & checking their resources.

    https://twitter.com/OneAdamOneEve/status/832753878634409984

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Stephen says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      Jake Tapper looks like Principal Skinner

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • haditwgov says:
      February 17, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      I really enjoyed filling in that survey. I held nothing back. I took offense at the RNCs inclusive language regarding the Trump agenda which is not the Republican agenda. I offered additional comment on each and every question. Not one penny, not Republican but a Trump American, want my support actually do something, no one who actually tries loses so consistently, we the people see the Uniparty and the old game needs to die, I see Retard CONgressmen are blocking Trump agenda…these were my answers in great detail. My Gosh that was refreshing in a wonderful way. The Republican Party SUCKS and we all know same. It’s time they hear same from all of US. Yet they still won’t change and don’t you believe a single promise from any of the LOSER Republicants. MAGA!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        February 17, 2017 at 9:11 pm

        it was really fun. Hey Trump is not perfect, but Trump is really only trying to bring America to the great country that it should be. Its going to take a lot of work since Obama & his people worked overtime for 8 years dividing & destroying America.

        Like

        Reply
  2. Martin says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Major Styles says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    DJT is the first President, Republican or Democrat, who understands that this is a culture war.

    What good is fighting and dying for your country if, when you return home, your daughter has an arm-sleeve tattoo, 3 STDs, and says that she despises Cisgendered males?

    Time to punch back, and not let up until these leftist media freaks are publicly humiliated.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • majorstar says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      So true. How many tone deaf Republican presidents have there been who completely ignore the ongoing assault on our culture? This is the biggest war we’ve got, in my view. At last a man who’s willing to fight the real criminals in the world. Trump needs to take the fight to these cretins every week until they’re utterly broken and devalued in the eyes of the people. How dare they pervert the sacred duty of the press.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Major Styles says:
        February 17, 2017 at 8:23 pm

        One Major salutes another! 🙂

        Yes, even as great as Reagan was, he did not address the culture war directly. I jokingly told a friend (but was being dead serious) that Trump’s counterpunch against Rosie O’ Donnell was one of the greatest moments in American political history.

        If you cannot stand up to Rosie O’ Donnell, how can you defend the nation against Al-Qaeda?

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
    • Augie says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      I definitely agree with your overall sentiment. But with a slight difference:

      “DJT is the first President, Republican or Democrat, who understands that this is a culture war.”

      Actually, I think President Trump’s immediate predecessor understood that pretty well. He just happened to be on the other side of the battlefield.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. indiana08 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Pres. Trump is going to tire out the fake news media. They can’t help but throw a hissy fit every time Pres. Trump says “fake news” (or in CNN’s case “very fake news”). Jake Tapper is one press conference away from a padded cell.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Rejuvenated says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I’ve never tried embedding a picture before so wish me luck- it was too good not to share 😋

    Thank you Dianny at Patriot Retort!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. feralcatsblog says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    “UN Ambassador John Bolton, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. ”

    For Flynn’s replacement. McMaster is very smart and wrote the book “Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam”.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Mickey Wasp says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Sundance, said it best a few days ago, (paraphrase)
    President Trump is a one man army and has them surrounded …

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • JC says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      Thanks, Mickey. I somehow missed that one. Perfect.

      I will read President Trump’s tweet several times this weekend and revel in it every time.

      That photo of Jake Tapper:
      I would suggest you quit your job for the sake of your health (and ours), then seek help, man, seek help.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Reena says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    I love his tweets. It flanks them and then leaves them chewing his dust. I hope he tweets every day several times a day for eight years. Ahhh. Then it’s Pence’s turn or maybe Ivanka or Jared’s or Ann Coulter, no?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. majorstar says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    My only question: Why did he leave out the WaPo from his list of Fake News? They’re as or more insufferable than the rest lol.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Mr. Morris says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    I have not respected the press for a very long time because they have been deceptive for a very long time. Now the press is publishing fake news stories (yellow journalism) and they still think we the people are too stupid to figure them out. Think again press. Donald Trump is right to call them out, and his tweets are on target.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Jedi Clampett says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Trump’s “accidental” misstatement of electoral college totals was a stroke of pure genius. The media jackals predictably took the bait and for two solid days inadvertantly reminded the American public that Trump won the election fair and square. This, after weeks of telling us that he “stole” it from Hillary, lost the popular vote, etc. BOOM!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Newman says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I just might have to break my CNN boycott tonight to witness all the wild-eyes hysterical gnashing of teeth over this tweet. 😂😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      Don’t do it. I did something the other day I wish I hadn’t done. I watch selective clips on the internet quite a bit. And I have been without TV as a stream for a few years now. I turned a TV on when Trump was being inaugurated but that was about it until yesterday. I switched to the Fox station and expected to see the same people in the clips. What I saw was absolutely horrible and I was actually shocked and disgusted with myself that I could neither handle it nor could I turn it off.

      I did eventually, but only after turning the sound down gradually to near silence. But what I saw were a lot of people who hate Trump for reasons which are completely absurd and fake. I’m usually pretty objective and that’s where I was yesterday — watching this absolute absurdity on Fox about Trump and the cartoon-like narrative they are trying to create around him.

      I now know why I have to turn the TV off. It had an emotional effect I didn’t expect. I was very disappointed with what I saw.

      It’s one thing to watch these pigs operate in small measured doses. It’s another to turn on the firehose and drink from it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Davey says:
        February 17, 2017 at 9:06 pm

        I was tempted to put on CNN last night, to see Little Donnie Lemons’ response to being called out by Trump for being very hateful. CNN…10pm.

        Like

        Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:38 pm

      Even Fox panelists were rabid.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Daniel says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    He has to say it like this because people are not prepared to understand the actual threat leftism poses and they are not ready to understand that they are drowning in it right here and right now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. jupitercomm says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    SD used one of my favorite words: “psychosis”. It fits on so many levels

    “In 1938 Lacan relates the origin of psychosis to an exclusion of the father from the family structure thereby reducing this structure to a mother-child relationship. [6] Later on, when working on the distinctions between the real, imaginary and symbolic father, he specifies that it is the absence of the symbolic father which is linked to psychosis.”
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreclosure_(psychoanalysis)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Paul Killinger says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    You know when the MSM is reduced to falling back onto their “1st Amendment rights” to hold their own opinions, they’re in trouble.

    The only problem with that is their job is to report the NEWS, not their OPINIONS!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      So incredibly well stated. The first amendment protects speech but not “the news.” What they are producing is a defective product. As consumers, there are consumer protection laws which should be applicable.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • KitKat says:
      February 17, 2017 at 9:05 pm

      They clearly don’t respect Trump’s first amendment rights which makes them a bunch of screeching hypcrites.

      Like

      Reply
  16. NHVoter says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Trump’s epic tweet got that egg shaped loser all riled up. Hee hee.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    The media thinks President Trump obsesses about them, whereas he probably had a moment between events and thought “what the hell…”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Claygate Pearmain says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    He originally only mentioned the Times, CNN and NBC. Then he deleted the tweet… only to retweet it with CBS and ABC added. 😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Sandra-VA says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Everybody go vote in Takei’s little poll:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. amwick says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Maybe this is wrong.. but someone else mentioned a weird thing about twitter.. if you are signed up take a look at our President’s tweets, and then the replies.. How is it that the vast bulk of those replies are negative, even nasty?? It is astounding to me,, but I have see that happen again and
    again. It makes me mad to think that they could do this, somehow slant the replies??? Is that possible??,, I mean holy cow…. it isn’t exactly shadow banning, but it sure seems nefarious…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
