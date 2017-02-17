Epic President Trump Tweet – Perhaps The Best of The Year (so far)…

Our President once again exhibits a level 10 acumen. President Trump knows how to enjoy his own weekend, yet simultaneously -almost effortlessly- send the tender media snowflakes into panicked all consuming overdrive.

He makes it look so easy…

The most hilarious aspect to this, is the insignificant amount of actual time it takes President Trump (less an a minute of energy) to present something that will bait the media into spending thousands of collective pearl-clutching hours in response.

Nothing baits the media more than just simply ridiculing the media.

The entire construct of the modern media legacy enterprise is so structurally full of participation trophy recipients they cannot fathom their own ineptitude or irrelevance – or that no-one cares about their opinions.

Any rebuke immediately drives the media into a deep need for positive reinforcement. Thus they quickly assemble into the safe space echo-chamber and chant incessantly about how important they are; they have to be – the axis of the planet is dependent on them.

It is simply hilarious to watch how easily the media psychosis is triggered. There is no doubt President Trump has fully grasped how to keenly display the insufferable, simply by drawing out the inherent carried moonbattery. And they fall for it each and every time.

The media response is predictable: ‘why isn’t he working on jobs’, ‘why isn’t he focused on the economy’ or legislation etc. As if they are constitutionally incapable of seeing it’s not an either/or proposition.

The expended effort of Trump is literally under a minute, yet the self-important psychological outlook of the media is so all consuming, they instantly project their own disconnect that President Trump “must be” obsessed with them…. or something.

…Hey media, when you get all done with that how about you make us a sandwich !

Advertisements