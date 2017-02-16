President Trump Press Conference – Ongoing Live Stream *Update* Video Added…

President Trump holding a press conference from the White House.

  1. Ivehadit says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    OMG!!!! Mr. President!!! I can’t take much more lovin’!!!! YOU ARE THE BEST and I never imagine that I could love you any more but I do!!!!!!!!!!!

  2. paper doll says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Like for the last two years, this man’s statute and ability just grows and grows. Love him!

  3. Howie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Massacre at High Noon…… The Russian Ruse

  4. Newman says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Lou Dobbs still dancing around FBC headquarters! Can’t wait for his pressor analysis tonight

  5. repsort says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Different feeling on these boards today than over the last few days.
    We love a man who fights 😉
    MAGA big guy! We’re with you!

  6. Howie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    MSM can not refute anything he said except how much he clobbered Hillary by. Blalalaa!

  7. Howie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The journos and dems do not even realize how stupid they look to anyone outside of their Beltway.

  8. cheekymeeky says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The ride of a lifetime! Thank you President Trump.

  9. TwoLaine says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The lion pic. PURR-FECT! 😉

  10. Howie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    When the RINOS and Commiecrats in their stupid committees ask for information from Trump I bet they will get much more than they bargained for.

  11. Blaze says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I’m liking this new quote…..”VERY FAKE NEWS”……that is the only way one can properly describe it. No other way.

  12. David says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I think Sundance needs to repost the lion speech again

  13. freeperjim says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    CNN = “Very Fake News”

  14. Ono says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Trump knocked this one outta the Park!!!

  15. SR says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    When President start counting Hillary’s and Obama’s crime then press will start thinking. Just hope. Hit hard Hillary and keep press in line.

  16. Rip Tide says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    As I listened to President Trump hammer on the media today I thought of this passage of scripture that seems very relevant to the outstanding press conference today.
    Hebrews Chapter 4:12-13
    12For the word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it pierces even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow. It is able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart. 13Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight; everything is uncovered and exposed before the eyes of Him to whom we must give account.…

    The tool that Trump used today was TRUTH. As we know, all of God’s Word is Truth. The best way to fight that corrupt media is by denouncing them with truth. DJT did exactly that today, and did not back down from the silly repeated questions they asked, trying to trip him up.

    I continue to pray for our leader, and am convinced that God is carrying him through this battle of good vs. evil. I am so thankful for President Trump being willing to carry the torch of freedom, truth, and leading our great nation.

    Thanks to all of my fellow treepers who continue to encourage me, especially Sundance!

  17. Newman says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    How long before the cockroaches McCain, Graham and Flake come out and denounce Trump for bitch slapping their pals in the media?

  18. toriangirl says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    They hyenas flocked to the press conference thinking that they would draw and taste blood. Instead, the lion handed their business end to them. Glorious! It isn’t an exaggeration. That is the best press conference I’ve ever seen in my life. It was a salve to the years, and years of watching good people get annihilated by the press.

    • muffyroberts says:
      February 16, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      I just got home and haven’t seen the press conference yet. Judging by the comments, it was a good one. 🎉
      I am so excited, I’m going to watch it now.

    • mdt123 says:
      February 16, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      I agreed. I was listening while working but I stopped and listened in entirety. Have never done this for a press conf which are usually the most boring things ever.
      The tactic he used is to put people in their place like he did with ‘low energy’ Bush, ‘lying’ Hillary and so many others. I am so glad he he has not changed since taking office.

      • Rebnstx says:
        February 16, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        Mdt, the tactic he used was like holding up a mirror & saying ” this is what you look like to most Americans, hateful, over the top fake”

      • 18CatsInOH says:
        February 16, 2017 at 5:50 pm

        This is the first press conference in my 63 years I have EVER listened to in its entirety. Something tells me the whole ballgame has changed. Look at us! We are devouring these press conferences where, before, we couldn’t shut them down fast enough before we destroyed our TVs, puters, etc. Lol! Ain’t it grand??!!

    • webgirlpdx says:
      February 16, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      President Trump is about 7 ft. tall now…..

      Our Glorious Bastard once again….

  20. joninmd22 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Donald Trump taking on the MSM.

  21. dbobway says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Watched every minute with my 84 year old Dad. A conservative with a Masters in Political science. He always told me he got thru lefty Post Grad Professors, because they thought he was armed.

    He used to watch fox news every waking moment,

    now he’d rather watch a movie, any movie.

    He watched it all. Trump kept his interest and made him laugh. He’s a tough audience.

    Me?

    I’m going to sleep better tonight.

    Laughing at sheep!

    • Lburg says:
      February 16, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      I watched with my 87 year old mom who doesn’t have the the masters degree, but was raised in the Bronx by recently arrived Italians – it’s close! >grinning< It was epic. She laughed throughout – music to my ears.

      I giggled at the thought of your dad’s professors believing he was armed. Give him a hug from me. They are not just the past – but possibly the future as well.

  22. codasouthtexas says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Larry got it right!

  23. Raffaella says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    God I watched this epic press onference live and screamed out of joy the entire time. Our candidate Trump is back and more epic and better than ever before.

    President Trump: Please keep this up and talk to us directly.

    BTW, please keep eating the disgusting press.

  24. Alison says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    When will it dawn on the press (rhetorical q) that the people they should be whining to are their bosses. If they don’t want ridicule from Pres Trump & us, they s/b demanding their bosses allow them to tell real news.

    Ain’t gonna happen!

  25. freeperjim says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Comrade Hellry & Comrade Obamatollah – the REAL Treasonous Russian Connections…

  26. Jan says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I liked his reply to April the best. He made news by talking about trying to meet with cummings and asked her several times to arrange it. Also, slapped chucky in the answer.
    The media knows exactly what they are doing and Trumped laid it out. They are trying to affect public opinion, mood, and voting. They want to stir people to violence on one side and to depress us on the country’s side.

  27. NHVoter says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    LOL Jakey has been triggered.

  28. NHVoter says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:34 pm

  29. Meri says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    OMG!
    Russian hackers prank phone call to senator McCain

  30. R-C says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    “The FAILING New York Times” takes its place beneath…

    “Crooked Hillary”;
    “Lil’ Marco”; and,
    “Lyin’ Ted”.

    And deservedly so!

  31. Howie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    The White House Press Corpse has won a rare coveted DDD unit citation. Congrats to the Press Corpse…The Agony of Defeat Unit Citation…….

  32. Kaco says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Shepherd Smith was slamming POTUS this afternoon on his press conference, “Leaks are real, news is fake”. i kept wanting to yell at him, the Russia story is fake, the leaked calls were real. The media is trying to confuse what POTUS said at this conference on purpose. I had to just change the channel.

  33. NHVoter says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:51 pm

  34. deanbrh says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Presser is repeated tonight FOX news, 7p.m.PST

  35. NHVoter says:
    February 16, 2017 at 5:56 pm

  37. eksothen says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    What a LEADER.

    He is an inspiring President. Could he have a touch of the Andrew Jackson bravado and passion????

    This is what I saw from the President’s press conference.
    He cleared the air he set stories and rumor straight and he was seeing by all, that he HAS the upper hand.
    Brilliant strategy from an inspiring President.

  38. R-C says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    And this gem, tossed out in the middle of a breathless question from an overheated CNN mouthpiece:

    “I’m changing it [CNN puts out ‘fake news’] to ‘VERY fake news’…” –DJT

    Scorching the media, and rightly so. I stand with Trump!

  39. rumpole2 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Trump was alluding to Don Lemon’s super-biased NeverTrump show on CNN

    If life gives you (Don) Lemons… make a crap CNN “news” show.

  40. R-C says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    President Trump blistered the BBC hack, who attempted to ridicule him: “Wait! I know who you are…”

  41. Mike says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Finished listening to it. It was great, just like comments indicated. I liked how he controlled the room. He told them QUIET when they were getting unruly, and they instantly complied. It struck me how most of the conference was off the cuff, back and forth with the various journalists, and Trump had no notes, How long would it have taken for teleprompter Barry to have turned into a stuttering mess?

    Rush Limbaugh liked it too:
    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/02/16/limbaugh-trump-one-effective-press-conferences-ever-seen/

  42. NJF says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    It’s hysterical that FSM is saying that “to delegitimize press is unamerican,” yet delegitimizing the POTUS is “A-OK.”

  43. Newman says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Whitehouse should consider doing the next pressor as a primetime event…..it was that good!!!

  44. distracted2 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    John Roberts is reporting on Special Report that negotiations with Vice Admiral Bob Harward have stalled and that he has reportedly declined the position. Harward wanted to bring in his own staff.

  45. Juan says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Maybe the 4% that respect the media will offer up a “safe place” for them. Their opinion of themselves is totally delusional.

  46. bkrg2 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I watched this from beginning to the end. This is what I needed to hear. It’s been rough watching Demonrats, uniparty GOPe, media, deep state all trying to take down this presidency. It’s as if none of our votes matter to them. The safety, prosperity, freedom doesn’t matter to them.

    President Trump put on an amazing ass whooping today. I expect these jackals will double-down and the loin will need to rip the sh*t out of everyone soon…

  47. flyingtigercomics says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    It was lovely. Trump is realtalking in a world of liars, it’s fantastic to listen to.

    He treats these adultbabies with respect despite their silliness and lightweight posturing. It’s great.

    What he isn’t doing is letting the LARPing of muh political system continue.

    The contempt he shows for “politicians” is pungent.

    And the “another beauty” type comments hilarious as always.

  48. grainofsalt2 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    A minute and 32 sec clip of Bret Baier’s take on the press conference

  49. Owlen Rose says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I wish Trump would have put icing on the cake by calling out the illegal wiretappers by my new favorite name by him:

    Low-Life Leakers.

  50. muffyroberts says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    I just finished watching the press conference, and I will probably post about certain parts of it, but in general, there is no one in the USA at this moment in time, that could handle the corruption, in not only D.C., but fake news, than President Trump. He always sounds like we would.

    Also, when the fake news and GOPe come out on one of their hate Trump idiosities, remember, Trump is always silent for three days, while he lets them get enough rope going, then he comes in and hangs them.

    So the next time the GOPe start yelling to “impeach Trump”, go do something else and give it a couple of days.

