Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Publishes “Fake News” Gets Rebuked by ODNI…

The ridiculous scope of the undermining anti-Trump media narrative is growing exponentially more stupid as the content of their “stories” never match the alarmist headlines they are attempting.

The latest example from Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal is so over-the-top ridiculous, even the Office of the Director of National Intelligence rebuked it publicly.

The Wall Street Journal leads with a headline: “Spies Keep Intelligence From Donald Trump on Leak Concerns”… (there might be a paywall, so we’ll screen grab the lead)

However, about half way through the article you find the part which actually rebukes the entire framework of the presentation:

Oh, so, um, well, wait, “Spies keep intelligence from Donald Trump on leak concerns” – isn’t actually spies keeping intelligence from Donald Trump on leak concerns.

Oh, OK, gotcha.

So why did they even write the article?

At this point, your guess is as good as anyone’s…

However, given the litany of current nonsense, the Office of The Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) responds thus:

“Fake News”…. what can I tell ya… ….”complicated business folks,… complicated business”…