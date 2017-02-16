February 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #28

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
CNN and the New York Times are reporting that new links between Trump and a sinister foreign power are being investigated. Here’s a preview.
Meanwhile, at the White House:
If i only had a shoe phone…
The Cone of Silence!!!
Anti-Trump Resistance Leaders Aim To “Make Country Ungovernable”
“We will control the streets”
Occupy Oakland @OccupyOakland Feb 1
We won this night. We will control the streets. We will liberate the land. We will fight fascists. We will dismantle the state. This is war.
Leaders of the anti-Trump “resistance” movement let slip their true motivations, declaring they “need to make this country ungovernable.”
Leftist activist group Occupy Oakland posted a manifesto on Twitter last week, writing, “We will control the streets. We will liberate the land. We will fight fascist. We will dismantle the state. This is war.”
The self-proclaimed “anti-fascist” protesters made it clear they aim to delegitimize democracy and President Trump through “direct action” on the streets.
Ironically, the use of “direct action” by today’s “anti-fascist” protesters mirrors the tactics used by Nazi Brownshirts during Hitler’s rise to power in the early 20th century.
A Subversive Alt-Government – Shadow Government is Emerging. It’s being devised and developed by Community Organizer Barack Hussein Obama.
Read Complete Story at:
http://www.westernjournalism.com/anti-trump-resistance-leaders-aim-to-make-country-ungovernable/
The Danger is that under Obama For the first time the Civil Service has become Radicalized.!
The Alt-Left is trying to make America Ungovernable by President Trump.!
The Daily Caller Video 22-½ Minutes Feb-12-2017:
A subversive alt-government is emerging, in line with the alt-left’s growing resistance to use any means necessary to slow, stop and obstruct Trump’s agenda, from inside the government, to make America ungovernable.
Bolsheviks.lots of useful idiots.
Only problem I have with the term “Alt-Left” is that it’s not “Alt” It’s the whole dang Dem Party and their propaganda arm, the MSM, with a few RINOs thrown in for good measure.
Right? Alt left…the left is so mainstream they have no clue!
CTRL-Left, actually
As in, the world’s most venomous control freaks
A few RINOs? Are you kidding? The vast majority of Republicans in Washington are part of it.
This young woman is doing us all a favor by addressing “Free Speech” in this vid since Colleges and High Schools are obviously NOT doing that anymore.
Dang, she’s got a LOT of topics she’s addressing and they all seem to be part of this Millenial and younger rebellion against the Oppressive Left.
YAY!!!
Report: Trump Draft EO on Welfare Has Liberals Furious
A copy of a draft EO-Executive Order reported by The Washington Post earlier this month (subscription required) and being circulated among cabinet members seeks to address what the order describes as a massive burden on the American taxpayer.
The order calls for immigrants “likely to need certain types of public aid” to be identified prior to entry, and for immigrants already using those services to be deported.
The draft order also requires strict financial responsibility for relatives who promised to support immigrants who are instead now relying on social aid.
The potential savings estimated by the order are as high as “$100 billion,” although little data exists to support that figure.
Full Story Feb-15-2017:
http://conservativetribune.com/next-executive-order-on-welfare/
NNN Report, 6-Minute Video. Feb-15-2017:
I don’t know how reliable these draft leaks are…but I sure hope this one is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks, please, I know it’s easy to get discouraged right now.
We knew this was going to be tough, and that they wouldn’t just roll over because he won the election.
There will be tough days, and there will be actual setbacks–losses to be honest–on the way to victory. Two steps forward, one step back.
None of this should surprise you.
And none of it should discourage anyone.
And NO ONE should have expected this to be easy.
This isn’t a cheerleading site. Or it shouldn’t be. If it is we get discouraged at the least little glitch. We must have the confidence to know that bad things will happen and that we will overcome them. And the courage to give the middle finger to those who think we are folding just because we are having a bad day. (Yes, that’s the “concern police” I am talking to.)
MAGA is a long process; America was not brought to the brink of ruin in one day, and it will not be dragged back from the brink in a day either.
Chins up! Be realistic enough to know it will be tough at times, but also realistic to know we’re moving in the right direction.
A wonderful rallying cry, Steve. Thank you for the moral booster. For those of us monitoring MSM once in a while, it can feel like an eternity!
However, tonight was a major shift. Never in my life has anyone on TV EVER spoken about the Deep State…tonight, it finally happened. Progress!
Very nice, thank you.
Life is all about overcoming, otherwise, you end up like this….
I try to lift a few spirits and my reward is to have to look at THIS?!?!
….Seriously, you are entirely, completely correct!
Lol… ok for you…
Vast improvement, thank you.
I understand that if you look at that image long enough, you might see a plant in a white pot.
Theres a few of her where if you look with one eye closed you might think she has clothes on, but i digress. Pretty lady either way…
Yes! “Stay on target . . . stay on target . . . stay on target!!!”
You’re right Steve. It will take generations. That’s right, generations. The progressives have worked for over 100 years to bring us to this point and we’re not going to take it back in a couple of presidential terms. Plus, our founders said that it is a constant battle to hold on to liberty. This is about changing ourselves and our children to understand that we must constantly be vigilant and fight to keep our freedom and now that it’s hanging by a thread, it will take quite a bit to bring it back to its full bloom as it was when this nation was founded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get those walking boots on! One step at a time.
Hee hee! 😍
Ted Kennedy asked Russia to interfere with 1984 election:
http://www.forbes.com/2009/08/27/ted-kennedy-soviet-union-ronald-reagan-opinions-columnists-peter-robinson.html
blockquote> Kennedy’s message was simple. He proposed an unabashed quid pro quo. Kennedy would lend Andropov a hand in dealing with President Reagan. In return, the Soviet leader would lend the Democratic Party a hand in challenging Reagan in the 1984 presidential election. “The only real potential threats to Reagan are problems of war and peace and Soviet-American relations,” the memorandum stated. “These issues, according to the senator, will without a doubt become the most important of the election campaign.”
Ugh.
CAPITAL TREASON.
What he was Actually offering the Soviets was to, wait for it! — GET RID of America’s nuclear weapons!!!!
I mean it: stripping us of our weapons and baring our throat for the Communist knife is the Very Essence of Filthy TREASON. And the old bastard was buried from the National Cathedral, when he should have been planted in a crossroads with a stake through his rotten heart, and not so much as a brick to mark his grave.
Devin Nunes/Hannity
Sebastian Gorka
Panel Discussion re:Netanyahu
Did General Flynn just sacrifice to save his country? When he joined the military, he was prepared to give his life for his country.
What has been exposed is unbelievable except we can believe it. Earlier I was really bummed out. Then the conversations switched to words like criminal investigation, felonies, subpoenas, grand juries, prison.
In other words. Lock Them Up.
Hopefully these words will not be code for “dead end” as they were under the previous Administration.
I am not sure he is out of the picture either. Just a sense.
Lou Dobbs tweeted this story. I have picked up some of these rumblings from various sources. Read earlier today there was a stalemate over President Trump telling KT McFarland & rest of NS staff their jobs were safe. This article indicates same thing I sensed from other articles & tweets. Who is pushing our President toward these people. Lou says the Dems & Never Trumpers are very happy with this replacement for Flynn. Hope the link posts. http://freebeacon.com/national-security/democrats-never-trumpers-thrilled-prospect-harward-national-security-adviser/
A bunch of new filings in the 9th Circuit, including Texas’ propose amicus brief
https://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/content/view.php?pk_id=0000000860
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul Sperry/Dobbs
Don’t they realize that machines now pick most of the corps
For small farmers, they have what they call co-ops where they share the machines.
Sounds like a win-win to me. So we pay 5 cents more; it’s WORTH it.
H3LL we are actually paying more for produce, its just hidden in our taxes.
If you add in the crime, the governmental benefits, the education costs & the list goes on we paying way more.
THIS is an excellent point!
Reposting:
So the leftwing goon squad SOBs are planning to riot and attack President Trump in Charleston, S.C., on Friday. Anyone there who can show up in opposition?
SC won’t recognize my permit–alone amongst all the southern states. So, no.
Wow, just wow. Glowing over Michelle Obama but Melania is miserable and isolated..
http://nypost.com/2017/02/15/melania-trump-is-absolutely-miserable-as-first-lady/
