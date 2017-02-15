Wednesday February 15th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Wednesday February 15th – Open Thread

  2. AndrewJackson says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I call BS on this stuff 99.9% of the time, but it is kind of hilarious how true these words ring with Donald Trump.

    • Mar says:
      February 15, 2017 at 12:40 am

      There were Godly men in Biblical Times and many prophesied. I see no reason not believe there are still some in modern day.
      Kim was a good man. A devout preacher, devoted to God, but of course MSM loves to paint them otherwise.
      He was once a wild one, but found God. He lived just long enough to see his prophecy fulfilled. He died of pneumonia and complications due to his diseased lungs on Nov 23rd, 2016.

  4. Mar says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Here’s what I have to say and believe. I don’t believe Senator Graham is altogether, “right in the head”.
    Graham sees McCain as a father figure. He’ll do anything and say anything he tells him to. I believe these are 2 of the “Black Hats” and “Deep State”. I am frightened for our country.
    Pray for President Trump.

    • Mar says:
      February 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

      I also want to add, I believe Graham is a lonely man, with way too much time on his hands when home alone. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I am NOT a drama queen and feel a bit uncomfortable to even say this. I feel a dark cloud looming over the White House and Capitol, (a dark spirit, if you will), because we once again have a President willing to fight the evil in DC and those who removed God and all that was good.

  6. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Night Shift at the Treehouse

  7. trapper says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Smile

  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Thank You Sundance & Treeper Family for Helping Me to Keep the Faith

    ❤ ❤ God Bless You All ❤ ❤

    Its Not Too Late !!

    Yes America is Worth Saving.

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:49 am

