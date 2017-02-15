President Trump Announces a Rally in Melbourne Florida – Saturday February 18th 5:00pm..

Back to the People…. The Trump Team have announced a supporters rally event in Melbourne Florida this coming Saturday, February 18th at 5:00pm. Tickets Available HERE.
The venue is the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport AeroMod International Hangar
100 Aerospace Drive Unit 6, Melbourne, Florida, 32901 Time: 5:00pm EST.
Given current events, and given the chosen locale, my spidey senses lead me to believe this event will be for President Trump to deliver a speech outlining The Deep State, and the construct of the internal oppositional forces aligned against America’s interests.
{{{Spidey Sense}}} Perhaps, just perhaps, this venue is because it’s very close to the heart of the the greatest speech he ever gave – REMINDER HERE.
Can’t wait to hear all the CNN sucks! Chants again.
Lock’em UP!
In case anyone here may not have heard this already. . . which I doubt, but will post it again anyway —
March 4th is Support President Donald J. Trump Day in Washington D.C. and across the U.S.A. If you are planning an event in your area you can post it on the website March4Trump — https://www.march4trump.com/ — and you can go there to see if an event is already set up close to where you live.
I’ll be at my local march for sure!
I will be there exercising my 1st and 2nd amendment rights.
Let’s outnumber the protesters and rioters with this one!
Sundance,
Seems to me the “black hats” are in charge. ☹️
Respectfully submitted, rgf0419
Just think rope-a-dope strategy
Your concern is duly noted.
They have already lost, they just cannot accept it. They are souless criminals with no love of country, who have been exposed. And the American people are prying their fingers off the helm of state, one by one. Soon they will devour each other, or scurry off with what they can carry. The Clintons and Obama can not even help themselves, much less their parasitic minions.
The “white hats” seem scarce, mighty scarce.
A good spy doesn’t hold press conferences.
Because they are smart…
Sundance is correct about a major speech being likely. And Pres Trump might want it recorded in hi def – from all angles. Lots of campaign video footage was shot there the last time in September.
Not a coincidence he chose Melbourne IMO. We’ll see…
Corsi says Priebus is the Oval Office Leaker-Mole:
http://www.infowars.com/report-priebus-next-to-go-as-trump-strikes-back-over-flynn/
Yet Steve Bannon said today that Priebus is doing a great job.
POTUS also said earlier this week that Priebus is doing a great job.
Follow the ping-pong ball without getting dizzy.
Which is it?
Until President Trump says it, it is just speculation and gaslighting.
It’s the art of the deal and keeping his enemies closer. Just hours before Flynn resigned KAC said he had President Trump’s full support. Once he gets the evidence of the leaker or leakers then BOOM!
I dont even visit those pages anymore. Havent for a long while.
Good idea, Mr. President.
I predicted earlier that Trump may announce his new National Security advisor at the rally, if he hasn’t done so before that time, and the new NS advisor will explain in excruciating detail how the Deep (Intelligence) State has been working against POTUS and American people.
Deep State intelligence KNOWS EVERYTHING, and FBI and CIA have unfettered access to all of NSA’s Yuge databanks:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/15/exclusive-nsa-whistleblower-agency-absolutely-tapping-trumps-calls/
…
Regarding Flynn’s case, Binney stated of the NSA:
If they weren’t behind it, they certainly had the data. Now the difference here is that FBI and CIA have direct access inside the NSA databases. So, they may be able to go directly in there and see that material there. And NSA doesn’t monitor that. They don’t even monitor their own people going into databases.
So, they don’t monitor what CIA and FBI do. And there’s no oversight or attempted oversight by any of the committees or even the FISA court. So, any way you look at it, ultimately the NSA is responsible because they are doing the collection on everybody inside the United States. Phone calls. Emails. All of that stuff.
It;’s been going on for a Looooong time:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ECHELON
Source of the beautiful Utah Data Center pic above:
https://nsa.gov1.info/utah-data-center/
Don’t you just LOVE the motto?????
The STASI on crack and anti-American to the bone.
NSA’s own index of leaked documents:
https://nsa.gov1.info/dni/2017/index.html
Good one Waltherppk!
What i dont understand is why Trump doesnt fire every single one of them _it can not be that many who have top clearance and thus access to the conversations.I cant imagine there is thousands or even hundreds of agents -it has to be a dozen or two -why dont we fire them all-regardless -guilty or not
Obama creating a ‘shadow government?’
Feb. 15, 2017 – 4:38 – New York Post columnist Paul Sperry on former President Obama and ‘shadow governments.’
blob:http://video.foxbusiness.com/10a8cd56-adfb-4ecf-9ad6-91f50cf43d0e
This is so worrisome…can’t the Trump administration stop this. Isn’t it illegal to train anarchists in this country?
This link works.
http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5324802431001/?#sp=show-clips
I have tickets and I’m 40 miles away. 2 tickets, 1 person. Looking for a friend to go with me. I went to the Sanborn Orlando millionaire rally by myself. I had just moved to Florida but I had to Do this.
Post pictures please 🙂
(I’d love to go with you but I’m 5 states away)
In the corporate world, smart people would get suspicious when some would spread FUD, OR FEAR, UNCERTAINTY, AND DOUBT Sundance is light years above such nonsense!
Sundance is a touchstone for the truth, usually in great detail.
Linda Graham was interviewed by this Stephanopolis guy and he was keep blabbering about investigating Trumps so called Russia ties and his suppose help from Russians in being elected President. During the interview he did not call Mr.Trump a President, he called him just Trump. He also mention something about his tax returns.
Nut case McCain was on ABC claiming President Trumps administration is in disarray.
I have said from the beginning this crazy duo is playing leading role in destroying Trumps Presidency. They are masters of regime change. President Trump should have dealt with them when they came up with that crazy dossier ”golden shower”. They are openly working against elected President with fake info….Congress should investigate them for their ties to terrorists, their regime change tricks should not be allowed in US or any other country.
Couple of media whores turning stomachs on both sides of the isle.
Ohhhh, niiiice artwork there.
Hope and Chains
