President Trump Announces a Rally in Melbourne Florida – Saturday February 18th 5:00pm..

Back to the People…. The Trump Team have announced a supporters rally event in Melbourne Florida this coming Saturday, February 18th at 5:00pm. Tickets Available HERE.

The venue is the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport AeroMod International Hangar

100 Aerospace Drive Unit 6, Melbourne, Florida, 32901 Time: 5:00pm EST.

Given current events, and given the chosen locale, my spidey senses lead me to believe this event will be for President Trump to deliver a speech outlining The Deep State, and the construct of the internal oppositional forces aligned against America’s interests.

{{{Spidey Sense}}} Perhaps, just perhaps, this venue is because it’s very close to the heart of the the greatest speech he ever gave – REMINDER HERE.