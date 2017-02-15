Education Secretary Betsy Devos Speech Discussing Self-Interested Education Protesters…

Education Secretary Betsy Devos gives the keynote address at the Magnet Schools of America 2017 National Policy Training Conference.
Education Secretary Betsy Devos gives the keynote address at the Magnet Schools of America 2017 National Policy Training Conference.
If she is only 50% effective, it will help children by the tens of millions for generations.
For sixty years, we have been going backwards and have lost the human resources of at least 50 million beautiful minds that went underdeveloped.
Minorities will look at this administration as a Second Emancipation in the years ahead.
We have been going backwards, but we now have gender neutral bathrooms. Isn’t that great progress?
Yep, just like being a cave man and digging a hole.
The new AG is working diligently to combat this. BTW…where is he?
I read the other day that the main protagonist blocking the secretary is an illegal alien from Afghanistan….LOL….guess he just got a one way ticket home. Idiot.
He’s not an illegal alien. He’s a refugee who fled Afghanistan with his family when he was five years old, in 1990. He and his family received American citizenship in 2000. His name is Bilal A. Askaryar and he is a commentary contributor to NPR.
Thanks for the correction. He’s still an idiot though, that fact didn’t change.
just an observation:
this phrasing is quite used a lot in the media, so it’s very common, but when one is say, 6 months old or two years old or 5 years old, one doesn’t flee a place, rather, one’s family flees — ie: the adults take the children with them. The children have no idea what’s going on, have no say in the matter, most cases don’t have any recollection of the period, unlike the parents who are making all the decisions and taking the actions.
The biggest fear that liberals have in this area is that children will be taught the truth.
100%
More likely the immense amount of money granted to public schools with little to nothing to show for it and the subsequent cuts being made to school programs. Seems every year the amount spent on education climbs with zero improvement or even further decline. The public school money machine needs a full independent audit to show where in the Sam Hill the money went! My guess is administrative costs meaning a whole lot of needless bureaucratic administrator jobs being paid double or triple above market value. Not to mention the scam of school book publishers releasing new editions and charging outrageous prices. Also all those researchers who come up with new learning curriculums similar to Common Core and all the garbage that proceeded it from the 70’s to today. Education hadn’t changed much in 100 years then suddenly these enlightened progressives thought they knew better and mucked around with something that worked to produce something that doesn’t work. Not to mention the indoctrination and spoon feeding of propaganda instead of letting their little minds of mush develop actual critical thinking skills.
They should be very afraid over vouchers, magnet and private schools taking the money and offering real choice to millions of parents stuck with a poor public school.
Instead of wrapping kids brains into pretzels with silly Common Core garbage they need to focus on the basics and have frequent drills on those basics. I’ve seen this first hand in private schools taking in students who slipped through the cracks. First thing they do is take the kid off the Ritalin, Adderall, etc. Then they put them in smaller classes with more teacher to student time and start drilling them on the basics like mathematics and use innovative computerized drills that map their progress via dashboards both the teachers and the parents can review. Many of these kids who would have grown to be criminals ended up going to Ivy League schools on scholarships and excelled greatly. Repetition is key in developing speed in basic math, mastering the basics before moving into advanced concepts is required. Also showing actual practical application of mathematics in the real world helps immensely. Most students over the last 50 years have been wondering what the hell am I going to use this for in life can actually be answered!
I can tell you. Few years ago the LA public school system spent $100,000.00 dollars on a new parking lot for thèir corporate offices. In addition the Orange County system they spent millions moving their corporate offices to ocean front property. I am sure that all really helped the failing California school system.
They will be taught CRITICAL and INDEPENDENT thinking.
This is a big no-no.
And get smart again.
Pathetic what has happened to Public School “education”.
And I was a PS teacher for a while.
Thank you protestors, for showing us precisely what’s wrong with “DC school’s”.
The subversive leftist rats nest called an “education” system in this country needs to scrubbed clean from top to bottom
We the people are the only thing that stands between freedom & leftist / global slavery, & right now leftists are controlling our children
This needs to be stopped, or there won’t be enough free thinkers to win the war
Betsy is articulate and lovely.
I’d limit the numbers of visits this early in the administration. Get some policy positions out there and let it digest.
Magnet schools are public schools that attract the best and brightest in bigger cities, usually, so if they can’t get it done, no schools can.
Magnet schools want more funding? They are entitled to no more funding that any other student. If given the choice, what student or parent would NOT choose the magnet school?
School districts are nothing more than kingdoms with superintendents functioning as rulers. The more students they have, the more funding they receive. This is a problematic area, since the previous administration encouraged schools to participate in the illegal acts of illegal “immigration,” not enforcing these students’ immunizations, forcing districts to fund ESL programs for the illegal actions of the parents, and to then not disclose to any public entity the identities of the illegal immigrants.
Schools have many areas that they can cut, but forcing out illegal aliens and their children are the first and most important way that we can once again reclaim our educational process.
Is it possible to ignore the illiterates, and go only to those states, cities and rural areas that would be ecstatic to participate in this once in a lifetime chance?
“Diversity” is straight out of Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals ………………….Unity, not Diversity……..puke, puke,puke………………………..
Diversity seems to leave out white people.
In Bastrop, TX, the illegal alien students are going to stay home tomorrow in protest of feared ICE immigration visits.
LMAO! I hope they will be packing their bags and making travel plans, but knowing the culture, they will be having fiestas using EBT cards.
They will also be boycotting their jobs.
Good. Let America take note just how overrun we are.
I say “GET OUT!”
They make sure not to do this on count day, which was just last Wednesday – so of course that warrants multiple emails from the school, the school district, and PTA as well as a phone call from school to be sure to have students in class that day, on time for all classes and please be sure to not schedule any doctor or dental appointments on school count day(s). If I recall correctly, there are 2 each school year. It’s all about getting high counts for the federal funding don’t cha know. 😉
i was glad to hear she did get to go back to that school she was blocked from entering and visit the staf, faculty, and students. good to know she didn’t just roll over.
Interesting that this is one of the more contentious appointments of the Trump Admin. so far. Lefty protests, etc.
Clearly, above and beyond the Teachers Union (which is a problem for sure), the Left is also TERRIFIED of losing it’s most well-funded, all-encompassing venue for dumbing down and brainwashing American children: the Monopoly of the Public Schools.
Such a huge job. It’d be easier to scrap it than try to reform it – because of having to fight resistance every step. Unreal.
Never saw such a pervasively greedy and dishonest culture as what was created over the past fifty years in US ‘education.’ They will demand more money to fix everything. money should never go to any of the people who’ve been in charge of failed classrooms, schools and districts.
How does the US expect to have the outcome of well-trained and skilled students who enter the work-force prepared to be adept and adaptable workers/entrepreneurs when it doesn’t even know what a proper teaching classroom looks like? The US school classrooms, public, charter and private are loaded up with expensive unneeded gimmicks. Scores falling? BUY more stuff.
People would laugh out loud if anyone suggested putting a computer in charge of a failing football team, so plainly absurd it is, but they rush to buy a DVD series and computer programs to be in charge of math or history. Who doesn’t know that children respond to human beings; what person young or old on the planet has ever felt motivated to do better by a machine? Common sense is AWOL. Why is the English educator unable to explain any grammar? Why do the US schools tell everyone that English is a hard language when it’s one of the easiest on the planet to learn? Why is there a disk for foreign language and not a teacher?
The universities should be required to reform or drop their education degrees – for example, all US primary school teachers should graduate with a level of mathematics to algebra II level, all middle school teachers to pre-calculus, all high school math teachers to calculus II. No more of this outrageous statement from educators in charge of math in schools: “I wasn’t good at math.” Get good.
Yah. see the dropped jaws already? Obviously, the typical US education degree programs do not include academic rigor, so current US educators give no value-added to a classroom of students. Blind ‘facilitating’ the blind, but getting paid for it, and when the results roll in proving it doesn’t work, blame the students – their IQ, their income level, their color, their neighborhood, their parents… sunspot activity, whatever. Never the educators, even though they have the students with them more hours of a day and week than the kids’ own parents.
Europe and Asia are graduating 9th grade public school students routinely equipped to begin pre-calculus math at age 15-16. At that age, they are well-skilled academically to leave school for jobs, leave school for trades training, continue on for university. In fewer school hours, European students have already achieved associates degree work by age 18 and enter universities at the junior-senior work level, so they get their university degrees at a younger age than American graduates.
Meanwhile, the US doesn’t even start algebra I until 9th grade. In just one subject to illustrate, that’s how out of line the US system is. Worse, US schools advertising ‘rigor’ will offer a weaker tea algebra for 8th graders, unaware that in other countries there is no ‘soft’ algebra and those students are equipped at that age to do proper algebra already. And stop the bizarre separating out algebra one year, geometry the next. All it does is make US students forget the algebra I work they did before taking algebra II. Ridiculous. Never been fixed. No other country does that, they mix geometry through the algebra study.
US universities have become ‘Logan’s Run’ youth-only, life-style resorts, with luxury dorms and spa-like amenities, fooling students into a pampered lifestyle and an unnatural mono-culture of youth they can’t afford after graduation, that they spend 30 years paying off. Cut the universities back to day schools and tuition only – no room and board nonsense.
Let students find local housing just like everyone else has to. No more trashing dorms, no more cliques and group brainwashing, no more ‘campus rape culture’ because no one lives on campus anymore. Learn to live with a landlord, security deposits, people of other ages, pay rent on time, how to cook and shop – all the adult tasks that a student at the community college or the auto repair guys at the same age have to do.
The assessments must be done by people outside the US educator class. Otherwise, the US educatorists will mess up every study/report/recommendation to steer decisions to maintain the status quo. They in fact are busy meddling worldwide trying to mess up other countries’ education systems so the US system won’t look so bad.
