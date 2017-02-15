Dennis Kucinich Acurately Outlines The Danger Of a Rogue Intelligence Community…

Former Representative Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) appeared on Fox News to discuss Gen. Michael Flynn resignation and the larger more dangerous issue of a rogue intelligence community undermining the U.S. presidency and operating on behalf of a deep state construct of subversive government.

.

Kucinich is not alone; multiple voices across the most broad spectrum of politics are now in agreement that what has taken place within a subversive intelligence network, is far more dangerous to our constitutional republic than any political division or disagreement.

The domestic entities hiding within a Deep State construct are acting independently of legal and constitutional parameters in a direct act of sedition against the U.S. government.