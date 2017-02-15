Dennis Kucinich Acurately Outlines The Danger Of a Rogue Intelligence Community…

Former Representative Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) appeared on Fox News to discuss Gen. Michael Flynn resignation and the larger more dangerous issue of a rogue intelligence community undermining the U.S. presidency and operating on behalf of a deep state construct of subversive government.
Kucinich is not alone; multiple voices across the most broad spectrum of politics are now in agreement that what has taken place within a subversive intelligence network, is far more dangerous to our constitutional republic than any political division or disagreement.
The domestic entities hiding within a Deep State construct are acting independently of legal and constitutional parameters in a direct act of sedition against the U.S. government.
I can’t believe this crap is really happening. I mean, I see it but, Holy Shiite!!
This is Barack Hussein Obama’s handiwork. I hope he gets what’s coming to him!!
The hunt for Red October. The leaks are high priority. It shall be done.
I’m hoping for this to backfire bigly on them . Give them enough rope etc .
I read an interesting article on Mike Flynn. He had lobbied on the behalf of the Turkish PM. This PM wants to resurrect the Ottoman Empire. Imo it is a positive that Flynn is out.
All I have to say in this, Gen Flynn is problematical. Pres Trump does not need problematical.
I have to think there is more to this story. From what Flynn is saying and what logic would dictate, his conversations with the Russian Ambassador sound harmless, normal, and routine. The FBI / or Yates at DOJ – I’m unclear, but essentially made comments that he was a risk for blackmail. I don’t see blackmail from just the conversation with the Ambassador. The “Black Hats” must have more on Flynn than what was released. They may have been giving him an out by releasing just enough information to allow for a media frenzy and resignation.
This won’t end until they find and prosecute the leakers
Kusinich is a Conspiracy theorist. So, not really a smoking gun here.
Although, he is right. Just, not the best source.
Seriously, he is sort of a nut job.
Yes Keln. He is one of the nut hunting squirrels, who occasionally finds a nut.
I believe Kusinich is spot on this one…. they’re trying to tear away at President Trump, they – Obama and his OFA minions are looking for any reason to impeach Trump.!
Kucinich nailed what’s going on. This is not good.
If we’re looking at members of the various intelligence agencies going rogue by leaking classified information to harm the elected commander in chief or his staff, that endangers the republic itself — regardless of who the president is. I hope that Trump gets a handle on this quickly, including the active subversion by Obama’s OFA group, otherwise these people will have him torn to shreds by Halloween.
Obama’s Message to President Trump….
“I can hurt you” Shadow Government makes SPY moves
How to handle it……
Trump Mafia 5-Minute Video Feb-14-2017:
No brianer. We already know all this stuff.
Kusinich sounds like one of a select voice of reason groups. Did anyone notice that Flynn said exactly what I suspected about his conversation with the ambassador:
““It wasn’t about sanctions. It was about the 35 guys who were thrown out,” Flynn said. “So that’s what it turned out to be. It was basically, ‘Look, I know this happened. We’ll review everything.’ I never said anything such as, ‘We’re going to review sanctions,’ or anything like that.”
Rooting the Obammunists out of every part of our government is priority 1. Including congress.
Local and national media is in precision lock-step with this. The levels of sedition, propaganda and citizen gullibility never cease to amaze.
Or this from fox:
lynn sought to persuade the Russian ambassador not to “overreact” to then-President Obama’s punitive measures against Moscow for the alleged meddling in the U.S. election, the sources said. Flynn reportedly suggested that the Trump administration would be friendlier to Moscow.
Wasn’t the whole point of the last election that we were taking our country back from these bastards? Get ’em out! Fire them all. Kill them if you have to. Start with the leaders.
DDD Report…..IMO all this groundwork was laid between the election in November and Jan 20. This was not supposed to be this way. Hillary was supposed to win. He and they used his last two months to set up this scheme to take out Trump before he can take them down. They had to cobble it together on the quick.
