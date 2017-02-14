Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm Live Stream…

The professional political class have inflicted a major wound and successfully removed part of the President Trump administration. Now there’s blood in the water; and when there’s blood in the water in DC – the odds of surviving the frenzy diminish bigly.
With the intoxicating blood lust permeating the air the circling Majority Swamp Media (MSM) prepare to launch their attack on the White House Press Secretary. Can the young and vulnerable Sean Spicer enter the gauntlet and survive the onslaught. Tune in at 1:00pm EST and see. Millions will be watching:
WHITE HOUSE Live Stream Link – ABC Live Stream – Alternate Live Stream
Replay Video Added:
Maybe this situation will backfire like the vote recount. Shut it down. The dems are being exposed.
LikeLike
One of the dems said that flynn sent a tweet today…scapegoat. that they need to ask him questions about it. Find out what president knows
LikeLike
That was from a fake Flynn twitter account. Cummings read it at presser and now press is treating as the truth.
LikeLike
It was from a fake Twitter account, well, in that it isn’t ran by Flynn, it just uses his name.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trolled, ha!
LikeLike
Excellent response by POTUS. Making this a trust issue defangs any attacks MSM has. Trump maintains transparency and accountability and trust in and for the American people. Lynch or Holder or Brazile or Hillary herself should have stood down when their integrity came into serious question. They just deflected and hid behind Obama’s skirt. “What difference at this point does it make?’ is not good enough of an answer for Trump. Trump makes lemonade from lemons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw that somewhere earlier. It also indicated that it was fake account.
LikeLike
12h
Michael Flynn @GenMikeFlynn
Nonetheless, I may have been careless in some of my discussions and I accept full responsibility. Am confident I’ll be cleared by @FBI (2/2)
191
325
12h
Michael Flynn @GenMikeFlynn
My sole motive has always been to do what’s best for this great nation of ours. Never have I used this office for personal gain. (1/2)
182
356
LikeLiked by 1 person
12h
Michael Flynn @GenMikeFlynn
But if a scapegoat is what’s needed for this Administration to continue to take this great nation forward, I am proud to do my duty.
715
768
12h
Michael Flynn @GenMikeFlynn
While I accept full responsibility for my actions, I feel it is unfair that I have been made the sole scapegoat for what happened. (1/2)
740
712
LikeLike