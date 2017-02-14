Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm Live Stream…

The professional political class have inflicted a major wound and successfully removed part of the President Trump administration. Now there’s blood in the water; and when there’s blood in the water in DC – the odds of surviving the frenzy diminish bigly.

With the intoxicating blood lust permeating the air the circling Majority Swamp Media (MSM) prepare to launch their attack on the White House Press Secretary. Can the young and vulnerable Sean Spicer enter the gauntlet and survive the onslaught. Tune in at 1:00pm EST and see. Millions will be watching:

Replay Video Added: