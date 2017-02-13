February 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #25

trump-president-3

  1. Texasranger says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Shocking Threat To America – What Obama Never Wanted Us To Know

    This is serious real and present security danger to all Americans…..

    Here’s Proof Terrorists Crossed US Mexican Border

    This video news report is about “Other Than Mexicans” (OTMs) who have crossed the border, and that the (Obama) Feds have denied that ANY terrorists had crossed over the US-Mexico border.

    Now reporters have uncovered proof: Somalis from the terrorist group Al Shabob, smuggled in by the hundreds and UNACCOUNTED FOR and are inside the U.S. – No more cover-ups.!

    This cover-up of OTM terrorist went on throughout Obama’s term that finally ended January-20-2017.!

    This video report is from 2010, but the fact is those and other terrorist are still here somewhere in America.!

    The US Southern Border Must Be Secured.! Build The Wall Fast.!

    President Trump is working hard to secure all U.S. Border Southern. Northern and All Airport, Seaport Entry’s.

    News Report Video 3-½ Minutes

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Insights from Trump friend, Chris Ruddy
    (Newsmax CEO)

    “Signs of a Stable, Sensitive World Leader”

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      February 13, 2017 at 12:31 am

      CNN brings on the competition and lets him blast them for almost two minutes uninterrupted. Ha!

      His comments on Reince Priebus are interesting. The media have gone all out this past weekend in their assault on Michael Flynn, and they continue attacking Steve Bannon relentlessly, but no attacks on Reince Priebus. Hmm…

      As an aside, Ruddy wants to call himself a Trump friend, but I won’t soon forget the anti-Trump bias that Newsmax started showing in their email updates over the campaign season. He’s not doing Trump any favors responding to questions about whether he should cut back his news viewing by saying that Trump also watches entertainment shows and sports.

  3. Texasranger says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:22 am

    It’s A Real Threat

    Wake-Up America.! – Who’s financing the smuggling of these Islamic Muslim potential terrorist into the US from Mexico – ISIS, George Soros, The Muslim Brotherhood, Your Local Muslim Mosque and on and on.???

    More and more Muslim terrorist fighters are coming and now the California 9th Circuit Court is Helping them.!


    Obama’s DHS Department of Homeland Security…

    Video Report – Wake-Up America – 6-½ Minutes Video Part-1….

    Part-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KCJEBovQyE

    Part-3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXagdOrnbLw

    Part-4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM6wcVPtJvA

    Wake-Up America.!

  4. Texasranger says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:23 am

    A MSM Coup D’état – Ben Stein Tells It Like It Is.!

    Judge Jeanine, Ben Stein says MSM Coup D’état.! WOW.!

    Ben Srein’s now back teaching law and economics at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

    Bill Still News Report 1494 Video 6-Minute Feb-12-2017:

  5. carterzest says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Grammys. Black Power. President Agent Orange.

  6. nwtex says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:24 am

    sheesh! This is getting sooo tiring. These weenies “walking-back” e.v.e.r.y.t.h.i.n.g. that brings them grief.
    ~~~

    CNN Anchor Says ‘Fake News’ Is The Same As Being Called ‘The N-Word For Journalists’
    February 10, 2017

    On the topic of the term “fake news,” dubbed by Donald Trump, Cuomo warned that the sting of a journalist falling under that category is just as agonizing as if a black person were to be called the N-word.

    “The only thing that’s bothersome about it, is that I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the N-word for journalists,” he said. “The equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity. That’s what fake news is to a journalist.”

    After receiving backlash for his controversial comparison, Cuomo took to Twitter to issue an apology on his arguable collation. “I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur,” he wrote. “I should not have said it. I apologize.”

    http://www.vibe.com/2017/02/chris-cuomo-cnn-n-word-fake-news-donald-trump/?utm_source=tmz&utm_medium=ref&utm_campaign

  7. Big Bruce says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I am stationed in mainland Japan and it is nice to see that President Trump is finally getting lots of positive press from the Japanese media after his meeting with Prime Minister Abe.

  8. sandraopines says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:30 am

    I am really ticked off at what Twitter is doing to Treehouse Tweets. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr It is still happening too.

  9. Just Scott says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:35 am

    A project for some bored net savvy Night Treeper: there have been several posts lately linking to the domain thetrumphouse.co.vu that don’t pass the first sniff test. Some quick searches found claims that it is a George Soros funded domain used to target Trump supporters with malware.

    Caution advised…

  10. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Interesting, if accurate.

    • deanbrh says:
      February 13, 2017 at 1:43 am

      Voltaires Crack, It seems highly unlikely that Trump would announce these plans, since he follows The Art of War and the first and last caveat is to NOT let your enemy know your plan. Maybe there’s leaking happening.

  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Wonder if the mayor is having a hissy fit

  12. el says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:39 am

    THESE GUYS ARE TRUE PATRIOTS !!!
    https://wethepeoplerising.wordpress.com/

    10 Trump Supporters Take On 20,000 Protesters at Los Angeles Airport

  13. TheLastDemocrat says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:58 am

    In other news:
    Drudge has posted this “black bloc” story from L A Times.

    Until this point, there has been VERY LITTLE attempt from progressives, democrats, or the mainstream media to separate themselves from these rioters. Mostly because they all are Marxists and believe blood will certainly be spilled to usher in their Red Revolution.

    Now, I think they are beginning to figure out that the Communists and anarchists and rioters and looters and police killers are, to the average American, pretty much the same group as the Democrats and the journalists. And this is not going over well.

    So, now, they have to make it seem like there is a difference. That is what this L A Times news story is about: this attempt at distinguishing any difference must be started, or the Dem party will implode. –It could have begun when Wasserman Schultz was asked what the difference was between a democrat and a socialist – that went nowhere.
    http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-black-bloc-20170212-story.html

  14. Troublemaker says:
    February 13, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Burgess Owens video on Patriots who won’t go to the White House
    http://truthfeed.com/video-burgess-owens-calls-out-the-6-patriots-players-who-are-boycotting-trump/51614/

    “I would love to spend time with these guys and explain to them why Trump is good for black America..”. -Burgess Owens-

    • Fe says:
      February 13, 2017 at 1:20 am

      My hope and prayer is that with a little time coupled by Trump’s success at bringing good jobs back, and cleaning up the inner cities, school choice for the children, these brainwashed misguided fools will wake up. Right now they can’t because they have their tunnel vision glasses on and all of the propaganda and hate rhetoric filling their minds. Shame on them because they have a job that pays them well and all they can do is POUT like three year olds. Great example dudes.

  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 13, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Had to Share —hope it comes through

  18. mazziflol says:
    February 13, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Stephen Miller slapped up George StepOnAllOfUs pretty good! Love this guy!

