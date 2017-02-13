February 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #25

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Shocking Threat To America – What Obama Never Wanted Us To Know…
This is serious real and present security danger to all Americans…..
Here’s Proof Terrorists Crossed US Mexican Border
This video news report is about “Other Than Mexicans” (OTMs) who have crossed the border, and that the (Obama) Feds have denied that ANY terrorists had crossed over the US-Mexico border.
Now reporters have uncovered proof: Somalis from the terrorist group Al Shabob, smuggled in by the hundreds and UNACCOUNTED FOR and are inside the U.S. – No more cover-ups.!
This cover-up of OTM terrorist went on throughout Obama’s term that finally ended January-20-2017.!
This video report is from 2010, but the fact is those and other terrorist are still here somewhere in America.!
The US Southern Border Must Be Secured.! Build The Wall Fast.!
President Trump is working hard to secure all U.S. Border Southern. Northern and All Airport, Seaport Entry’s.
News Report Video 3-½ Minutes
LikeLiked by 10 people
Why this is not highlighted by trump team and other pro trump media people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A wise bus driver in D.C. told me that there is no criminal activity in this country that police don’t know about and that politicians don’t know about.
What is needed now is a surgical extraction and death sentences. We need to do it quickly, or Obama will use them as his army.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Insights from Trump friend, Chris Ruddy
(Newsmax CEO)
“Signs of a Stable, Sensitive World Leader”
LikeLiked by 4 people
CNN brings on the competition and lets him blast them for almost two minutes uninterrupted. Ha!
His comments on Reince Priebus are interesting. The media have gone all out this past weekend in their assault on Michael Flynn, and they continue attacking Steve Bannon relentlessly, but no attacks on Reince Priebus. Hmm…
As an aside, Ruddy wants to call himself a Trump friend, but I won’t soon forget the anti-Trump bias that Newsmax started showing in their email updates over the campaign season. He’s not doing Trump any favors responding to questions about whether he should cut back his news viewing by saying that Trump also watches entertainment shows and sports.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re: the lack of attacks on Priebus – Mike Cernovich had an interesting article along these lines “Where are the Reince Priebus hit pieces”. I would also add where are the hit pieces on Mike Pence? The GOPe establishment members inside this administration seem immune from attacks.
https://www.dangerandplay.com/2017/02/11/where-are-the-reince-priebus-hit-pieces/
LikeLike
It’s A Real Threat
Wake-Up America.! – Who’s financing the smuggling of these Islamic Muslim potential terrorist into the US from Mexico – ISIS, George Soros, The Muslim Brotherhood, Your Local Muslim Mosque and on and on.???
More and more Muslim terrorist fighters are coming and now the California 9th Circuit Court is Helping them.!
–
Obama’s DHS Department of Homeland Security…
Video Report – Wake-Up America – 6-½ Minutes Video Part-1….
Part-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KCJEBovQyE
Part-3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXagdOrnbLw
Part-4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM6wcVPtJvA
Wake-Up America.!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A MSM Coup D’état – Ben Stein Tells It Like It Is.!
Judge Jeanine, Ben Stein says MSM Coup D’état.! WOW.!
Ben Srein’s now back teaching law and economics at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.
Bill Still News Report 1494 Video 6-Minute Feb-12-2017:
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Pity Party Protests are pitiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grammys. Black Power. President Agent Orange.
LikeLike
THIS is our president…a great picture and we’re loving having a terrific president!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s Contentment. Nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that picture of my president. President Trump is thinking about winning.
LikeLike
sheesh! This is getting sooo tiring. These weenies “walking-back” e.v.e.r.y.t.h.i.n.g. that brings them grief.
~~~
CNN Anchor Says ‘Fake News’ Is The Same As Being Called ‘The N-Word For Journalists’
February 10, 2017
On the topic of the term “fake news,” dubbed by Donald Trump, Cuomo warned that the sting of a journalist falling under that category is just as agonizing as if a black person were to be called the N-word.
“The only thing that’s bothersome about it, is that I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the N-word for journalists,” he said. “The equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity. That’s what fake news is to a journalist.”
After receiving backlash for his controversial comparison, Cuomo took to Twitter to issue an apology on his arguable collation. “I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur,” he wrote. “I should not have said it. I apologize.”
http://www.vibe.com/2017/02/chris-cuomo-cnn-n-word-fake-news-donald-trump/?utm_source=tmz&utm_medium=ref&utm_campaign
LikeLike
aw it hurts their feelings…well then we should redouble our efforts in calling them fake news since we know it is working.
also this:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
🙂 and remember this: During one of Trump’s first press conferences as president, he denied a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta, and followed up his refusal with, “Your organization is terrible.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t that CNN creep Brian Stelter start this “fake news” narrative…how’s its become a plague on the web? Poor baby.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am stationed in mainland Japan and it is nice to see that President Trump is finally getting lots of positive press from the Japanese media after his meeting with Prime Minister Abe.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hey Bruce—– Thank you, so much, for taking care of our God given Country! ❤
God bless you and all the troops you hang with. thx again xo
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bruce, I’m a former Navy brat and I thank you for your service. God bless you and the rest of our military.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your service & the insight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bruce, it’d be great if you kept us updated on the news from Japan.
LikeLike
Japan stands with Trump:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the Trump Bobblehead girl down in front is holding, I want one!
LikeLike
I am really ticked off at what Twitter is doing to Treehouse Tweets. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr It is still happening too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Trump gets a few hundred million followers, he should just move over to Gab and get all his followers to follow his lead.
These social media platforms that are so anti American, anti Free Speech, anti Freedom , etc need to feel some pain.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m on gab but don’t use it hardly at all…I’m waiting for PT to switch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People all over the world will be switching.
Gab better get itself ready.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THEY’RE SHOOK, SON!
They’re doing some not-so-subtle attacks on Trump’s twitter feed too. Just take a look at the comments for any of his tweets. You’ll only be able to do it once because it’s infuriating that Twitter pushes the personal attacks to the top and buries supportive tweets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So low.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twitter also often separates the photos from the poster’s headline and/or comments, rendering the whole thing senseless.
LikeLike
If you’d unblock me from CTH tweets, your luck might change!
LikeLike
Throttling is real folks. They employ many forms of censorship.
LikeLike
A project for some bored net savvy Night Treeper: there have been several posts lately linking to the domain thetrumphouse.co.vu that don’t pass the first sniff test. Some quick searches found claims that it is a George Soros funded domain used to target Trump supporters with malware.
Caution advised…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yikes, thanks for the warning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting, if accurate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voltaires Crack, It seems highly unlikely that Trump would announce these plans, since he follows The Art of War and the first and last caveat is to NOT let your enemy know your plan. Maybe there’s leaking happening.
LikeLike
Wonder if the mayor is having a hissy fit
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stupid f@cks trying to block roads in NYC.
Everyone knows iif you wanna do that stuff you gotta go to Seattle, California, Baltimore, etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL Sunny–
But Sunny the protestors are making so many pretty snow angels with the help of the NYPD.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol, face plant snow angels. 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!, Fe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NYPD are very friendly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, for sure in Seattle!
LikeLike
Even Portland, Ore. cops finally had enough a couple weeks ago and force ably cleared the streets, to the cheers of appreciative onlookers!
You know people are getting sick of it when that happens in Portland.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m hoping this is the beginning of return to law and order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THESE GUYS ARE TRUE PATRIOTS !!!
https://wethepeoplerising.wordpress.com/
10 Trump Supporters Take On 20,000 Protesters at Los Angeles Airport
LikeLiked by 5 people
In LA that is a True Patriot. ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless them. Sure wish there were more than 10.
LikeLike
In other news:
Drudge has posted this “black bloc” story from L A Times.
Until this point, there has been VERY LITTLE attempt from progressives, democrats, or the mainstream media to separate themselves from these rioters. Mostly because they all are Marxists and believe blood will certainly be spilled to usher in their Red Revolution.
Now, I think they are beginning to figure out that the Communists and anarchists and rioters and looters and police killers are, to the average American, pretty much the same group as the Democrats and the journalists. And this is not going over well.
So, now, they have to make it seem like there is a difference. That is what this L A Times news story is about: this attempt at distinguishing any difference must be started, or the Dem party will implode. –It could have begun when Wasserman Schultz was asked what the difference was between a democrat and a socialist – that went nowhere.
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-black-bloc-20170212-story.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Burgess Owens video on Patriots who won’t go to the White House
http://truthfeed.com/video-burgess-owens-calls-out-the-6-patriots-players-who-are-boycotting-trump/51614/
“I would love to spend time with these guys and explain to them why Trump is good for black America..”. -Burgess Owens-
LikeLiked by 2 people
My hope and prayer is that with a little time coupled by Trump’s success at bringing good jobs back, and cleaning up the inner cities, school choice for the children, these brainwashed misguided fools will wake up. Right now they can’t because they have their tunnel vision glasses on and all of the propaganda and hate rhetoric filling their minds. Shame on them because they have a job that pays them well and all they can do is POUT like three year olds. Great example dudes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s army.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/12/sperry-obama-organizing-violent-anti-trump-protesters-just-miles-white-house/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
100 Thumbs up..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had to Share —hope it comes through
LikeLiked by 3 people
Priceless😂
LikeLike
Stephen Miller slapped up George StepOnAllOfUs pretty good! Love this guy!
LikeLiked by 2 people