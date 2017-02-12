President Trump and Prime Minister Abe Deliver Joint Remarks Responding to North Korea Ballistic Missile Test…

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered an abrupt joint statement Saturday night, addressing reports that North Korea test fired a ballistic missile into its eastern sea.

“I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%.” ~President Donald Trump

Trump and Abe made their remarks from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and did not take questions from reporters.