President Trump and Prime Minister Abe Deliver Joint Remarks Responding to North Korea Ballistic Missile Test…

Posted on February 12, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered an abrupt joint statement Saturday night, addressing reports that North Korea test fired a ballistic missile into its eastern sea.

“I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%.”

~President Donald Trump

Trump and Abe made their remarks from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and did not take questions from reporters.

trump-abe-5trump-lion-bitch-slapper

This entry was posted in media bias, Military, N Korea, President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to President Trump and Prime Minister Abe Deliver Joint Remarks Responding to North Korea Ballistic Missile Test…

  1. SNAKESRULE says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

    China take note. The time of the tinkertoy poseur has passed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Monadnock says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:34 am

    With Trump, we have leverage over China (economic) – either they rein in their disfunctional client, or they may wind up with warehouse after warehouse of goods they can no longer profitably sell in the States… wanna see a real bubble burst? Well, do ya, punk?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. gary says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Do you think Trump will do anything about N. Korea missile test?

    Like bomb them, or take out a boat, or take out the palace or take some action?

    This is a test for Trump.

    What do you guys think he will do, or should do?

    Will he talk N Korea to death like Obama, or do something?

    Like

    Reply
    • Lady K says:
      February 12, 2017 at 12:43 am

      During the rallies he made mention, more than once, of getting China involved on this one. I think he will do that at some point in time. With this test it might be sooner rather than later.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      February 12, 2017 at 12:44 am

      He’ll have China put him to sleep. No way that punk sees 40.

      Like

      Reply
    • realgaryseven says:
      February 12, 2017 at 12:53 am

      DPRK hasn’t actually done anything out of the ordinary. Moreover, it is not a vassal state of China.

      “North Korea” has been used by the MSM to distract our attention away from real issues for more than half a century.

      Trump should ignore DPRK. “100%”

      Like

      Reply
    • jefcool64 says:
      February 12, 2017 at 12:56 am

      Why? This is more of a test for China then anything. NK only does the crap it does because it knows big brother China has it’s back.

      Put the squeeze on big brother and little brother would shut up right quick.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:42 am

    “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%.”
    ~President Donald Trump

    And our adversaries will spend countless hours trying to decipher and determine the direct meaning and intended meaning those twenty two words contain. The bell has pealed the week end… Another week begins in eager anticipation. Godspeed President Trump, and PM Abe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:47 am

    California Senator Kevin de Leon, perhaps inadvertently, did us all a favor when he focused national attention on the huge (we’re talking potentially millions if his estimate is correct) number of illegal immigrants who have stolen the identities of real Americans. Ever wonder why Life Lock is such a successful company and how many millions of American citizens now feel the need to have a private security company try to protect their social security information, credit records, and other critical personally identifiable information form identity thieves? Just ask ‘ole Kevin about the half of his family who are here illegally and who have stolen the identities of American citizens so they can work here and take jobs from real Americans. What they have done is identity theft which is a felony. These people who he depicts as just hard working folks who are trying to have a good life are criminals!!. The left and the Mexican nationalists who think the southwestern US belongs to Mexico have spent years trying to cover-up the fact that millions of illegal immigrants are felons who steal identities. Now they can’t minimize this institutionalized criminality. DRAIN THE SWAMP!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Betty says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:52 am

    President Trump will pressure China to keep North Korea under control.

    Like

    Reply
  7. 4bleu says:
    February 12, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Curious. remember the incoming missile you-have-five-minutes-so-what-would-you-do primary debate question to the GOP candidates?

    Like

    Reply
  8. gary says:
    February 12, 2017 at 1:09 am

    This is meant as a joke, so don’t take offence:

    It would be kind of cool, if Trump did bombed N. Korea and took out the palace, the bunkers, the missile bases, and said: you launch another missile , I will MAKE YOUR DAY (maybe your last day!)

    It would silence Iran and other countries. They would not mess with the USA or face instant attack. 🙂

    Again, this is meant as joke, but , if Trump actually did bomb them, would you lose sleep over it.

    Like

    Reply
  9. JustScott says:
    February 12, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Whoa! If I were lil kimmy watching that look on Our President Mr. Trump’s face, with the curt gravelly voice statement and sudden transition to the WhiteHouse emblem, I’d be running for the bomb shelter.

    To me, he looked tired and very pissed.

    Think that was a stoooopid move, kimmy. Should have left the tail alone…

    Like

    Reply
  10. justfactsplz says:
    February 12, 2017 at 1:24 am

    You could see the relief and respect on Japan’s PM when he gave this press conference. He and President Trump will have a nice working relationship. North Korea will soon be hearing from China if my calculations are correct. Winning again.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s