President Trump and Prime Minister Abe Deliver Joint Remarks Responding to North Korea Ballistic Missile Test…

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered an abrupt joint statement Saturday night, addressing reports that North Korea test fired a ballistic missile into its eastern sea.
“I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%.”
~President Donald Trump
Trump and Abe made their remarks from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and did not take questions from reporters.
China take note. The time of the tinkertoy poseur has passed.
With Trump, we have leverage over China (economic) – either they rein in their disfunctional client, or they may wind up with warehouse after warehouse of goods they can no longer profitably sell in the States… wanna see a real bubble burst? Well, do ya, punk?
Do you think Trump will do anything about N. Korea missile test?
Like bomb them, or take out a boat, or take out the palace or take some action?
This is a test for Trump.
What do you guys think he will do, or should do?
Will he talk N Korea to death like Obama, or do something?
During the rallies he made mention, more than once, of getting China involved on this one. I think he will do that at some point in time. With this test it might be sooner rather than later.
He’ll have China put him to sleep. No way that punk sees 40.
DPRK hasn’t actually done anything out of the ordinary. Moreover, it is not a vassal state of China.
“North Korea” has been used by the MSM to distract our attention away from real issues for more than half a century.
Trump should ignore DPRK. “100%”
Why? This is more of a test for China then anything. NK only does the crap it does because it knows big brother China has it’s back.
Put the squeeze on big brother and little brother would shut up right quick.
And our adversaries will spend countless hours trying to decipher and determine the direct meaning and intended meaning those twenty two words contain. The bell has pealed the week end… Another week begins in eager anticipation. Godspeed President Trump, and PM Abe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump will pressure China to keep North Korea under control.
Curious. remember the incoming missile you-have-five-minutes-so-what-would-you-do primary debate question to the GOP candidates?
This is meant as a joke, so don’t take offence:
It would be kind of cool, if Trump did bombed N. Korea and took out the palace, the bunkers, the missile bases, and said: you launch another missile , I will MAKE YOUR DAY (maybe your last day!)
It would silence Iran and other countries. They would not mess with the USA or face instant attack. 🙂
Again, this is meant as joke, but , if Trump actually did bomb them, would you lose sleep over it.
Whoa! If I were lil kimmy watching that look on Our President Mr. Trump’s face, with the curt gravelly voice statement and sudden transition to the WhiteHouse emblem, I’d be running for the bomb shelter.
To me, he looked tired and very pissed.
Think that was a stoooopid move, kimmy. Should have left the tail alone…
You could see the relief and respect on Japan’s PM when he gave this press conference. He and President Trump will have a nice working relationship. North Korea will soon be hearing from China if my calculations are correct. Winning again.
