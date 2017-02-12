February 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #24

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
In defense of the Ninth Circuit’s decision, the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states “nor shall any person be … deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” (—https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/fifth_amendment); it does not say “any citizen” – rather “any person”. If one argues that the Fifth Amendment only applies to a person inside the jurisdiction of the United States, then that would mean that the Fifth Amendment also doesn’t apply to a U.S. citizen outside of the jurisdiction of the United States. Furthermore, I refuse to believe that it would be morally or legally acceptable to deprive any person of his his/her “life, liberty, or property” without due process [unless in self-defense]. Similarly, in the Declaration of Independence it states “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” – “all men [and women]” have “unalienable Rights” including “Liberty” (— https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Declaration_of_Independence )
While I concede that self defense is a special situation and that the primary person designated with our self defense is POTUS and that POTUS is entitled to deference – even POTUS should be obligated to provide some rational acceptable justification to the judiciary (and any secret information should be kept sealed from the public); however, to quote from the decision (without the formatting) “The Government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States.”
That being said, our lives should not continue to be jeopardized because of the deficient performance of the DOJ (which was also prior to Jeff Sessions being sworn in as Attorney General). Fortunately, the Ninth Circuit appears to be reopening the case.
The President cited his constituitional authority and cited a federal law as the basis for his executive order. The 9th Circuit stooges did not address this.
In addition, there is no legal or judicial requirement (never has been) to show evidence of terrorism from a particular country to deny entry to non-citizens. It’s that simple.
Why are you do you keep harping on this subject?
Although it is important to have have respect for our POTUS, it is also important to have respect for our judiciary. It’s one thing to have a ridiculous decision from a district court judge – but also from the Circuit judges – that would be egregious. We need to be able to have some trust in our system.
Libertarian Gibberish.
Where does it say in the Constitution or federal law that federal courts and judges are not exempt from criticism? Be specific.
They need to earn it .Surely its reciprocal.
As I mentioned before, exactly which terror updates have those vaunted judges been privy to ? None ? I thought so.
He has a legal basis to deny non-citizens entrance to the US, including the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), 8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq., and section 301 of title 3, United States Code. The President’s responsibilities include enforce such laws, including these. It’s that simple.
Why do you keep harping on this subject?
Amen Mike.
Good one! You had me going, there, for a second.
A non-citizen outside the territorial borders of the US has no rights under the Constitution. Period.
Why do you keep harping on this?
Although it is important to have have respect for our POTUS, it is also important to have respect for our judiciary.
I have no respect for the judiciary in the 9th circuit for putting politics ahead of protecting AMERICAN LIVES period. Nor do I respect a court who have had an extremely high percentage of their garbage overturned by SCOTUS.
80% has been overruled. Imagine having a Doctor who prescribed the wrong medicine 80% of the time. There would sure be a lot of dead people.
According to http://www.americanbar.org/content/dam/aba/migrated/intelprop/magazine/LandslideJan2010_Hofer.authcheckdam.pdf , it seems like the rate of review for the 9th Circuit was 0.153%
You’re repeating nonsense.
Where does it say in the Constitution or federal law that federal courts and judges are not exempt from criticism? Be specific.
BS: You earn respect. Ripping apart a country is called treason. You have to respect the office not the man is what gives dictators and quacks a foothold. In the case of the judiciary when one can’t count on the established laws then the justice received is just a common crap shoot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“. . . there is no right to come to this country for non-citizens of the United States.”
Is that too hard to understand?
The reasons to avoid this case are many. Especially in the 9th Circuit. Immigration is a very cloudy constitutional issue. I do not want these judges playing in this sandbox. I say drop it. Some food for thought.
http://www.federalistblog.us/2006/07/delegated_powers_immigration/
http://hrlibrary.umn.edu/immigrationlaw/chapter2.html
Due process for an illegal entrant is to capture them and boot them out of the country.
President Trump has committed to getting rid of the criminal illegals.
Seal the borders and cut off federal money for non citizens.. Those two things can not be challenged in the crackpot courts.
Nah.. due process.. is for them to work up a head of steam as they rush towards the border.. and then go SPLAT! as they hit the wall 🙂
rumpole2 – I miss your pie charts. 🙂 Hopefully, especially once the wall is built, the illegal immigration will be virtually over.
How about over the wall…
The left thinks they’re beating Trump. Bwahaha.
STILL EFFING WINNING!!!!! I can’t STAND it!
What is really sad is that the Islamists who do Not believe in our constitution or in our rights , come to THIS country in order to be protected by our laws when they are trying to implement sharia in our communities . Get a grip ! It’s sad the the constitution of these United States should become the means by which the United States is no more !
We don’t want no stinkin’ sharia lovers in our country. Don’t care how mean that sounds.
Shariah is the evisceration of human rights. Always has been – always will be.
SNL at it again. I don’t find it funny. Women impersonating Spicer and Sessions. Meh!
Isnt rosie going to do steve bannon? I dont watch tv much. The last snl i saw was on youtube walking dead Dave Chappelle.
I watched for 15 minutes hoping to at least grin. Fail. Big time.
Oh, for the days of Dan Aykroyd and the Bass-o-matic!
I miss this guy on snl….
so why are you watching?
My goodness are we almost through our very first magical month of winning? I keep hearing how frantic the i told you so’s are about the pace and quality of the new administration but good night! The train has been off the rails so long no one knows what the tracks look like anymore but its ok….we have someone who is a supertrain and is not only going to get us back on track, but gild it first!
Morale at ICE and CBP is skyrocketing. We will not recognize our Republic in another few years — as we make progress on drugs, crime, jobs, crowded schools, high taxes to support teaching non-English speaking children, etc. — all impacted by massive illegal immigration.
I have been waiting for our government to START enforcing immigration laws since 2000, when the Howie Carr show first introduced me to the rampant problems.
And when we end the visa lottery, chain migration, and get a new law explaining the 14th amendment as written — born in the United States AND under its jurisdiction — one can dream.
Mr. Trump is delivering the goods while undermining the left. Ninth circuit perfect example.
