February 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #24

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

41 Responses to February 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #24

  1. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:27 am

    In defense of the Ninth Circuit’s decision, the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states “nor shall any person be … deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” (—https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/fifth_amendment); it does not say “any citizen” – rather “any person”. If one argues that the Fifth Amendment only applies to a person inside the jurisdiction of the United States, then that would mean that the Fifth Amendment also doesn’t apply to a U.S. citizen outside of the jurisdiction of the United States. Furthermore, I refuse to believe that it would be morally or legally acceptable to deprive any person of his his/her “life, liberty, or property” without due process [unless in self-defense]. Similarly, in the Declaration of Independence it states “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” – “all men [and women]” have “unalienable Rights” including “Liberty” (— https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Declaration_of_Independence )

  2. Sentient says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    The left thinks they’re beating Trump. Bwahaha.

  3. George says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:32 am

    STILL EFFING WINNING!!!!! I can’t STAND it!

  4. mariposa232 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:34 am

    What is really sad is that the Islamists who do Not believe in our constitution or in our rights , come to THIS country in order to be protected by our laws when they are trying to implement sharia in our communities . Get a grip ! It’s sad the the constitution of these United States should become the means by which the United States is no more !

  5. carterzest says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:37 am

    SNL at it again. I don’t find it funny. Women impersonating Spicer and Sessions. Meh!

  6. Gil says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:42 am

    My goodness are we almost through our very first magical month of winning? I keep hearing how frantic the i told you so’s are about the pace and quality of the new administration but good night! The train has been off the rails so long no one knows what the tracks look like anymore but its ok….we have someone who is a supertrain and is not only going to get us back on track, but gild it first!

  7. fred5678 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Morale at ICE and CBP is skyrocketing. We will not recognize our Republic in another few years — as we make progress on drugs, crime, jobs, crowded schools, high taxes to support teaching non-English speaking children, etc. — all impacted by massive illegal immigration.

    I have been waiting for our government to START enforcing immigration laws since 2000, when the Howie Carr show first introduced me to the rampant problems.

    And when we end the visa lottery, chain migration, and get a new law explaining the 14th amendment as written — born in the United States AND under its jurisdiction — one can dream.

  8. Laura Wesselmann says:
    February 12, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Mr. Trump is delivering the goods while undermining the left. Ninth circuit perfect example.

