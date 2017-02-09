Media’s Use of ‘Mamet Principle’ Running on Autopilot…

Liberal turned conservative David Mamet famously said:

In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know things…

The current Mostly Swamp Media’s (MSM) approach toward espousing their narratives is highly dependent on media’s use of Mamet’s truism. Consider:

Example #1 – The media argument against President Trump’s executive order -temporarily suspending visa approvals from seven countries of concern- drags out the customary injured parties of children and families etc…. While simultaneously avoiding the legal repatriation of Elian Gonzalez to Cuba which asserted the courts were powerless to stop President Clinton: “It is the duty of the Congress and of the executive branch to exercise political will,” and “in no context is the executive branch entitled to more deference than in the context of foreign affairs.” (link)

Example #2 – The media spins a sad tale of Guadalupe García de Rayos being picked up last night for deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)…. while simultaneously avoiding reporting on her prior felony arrest for identity theft, using a fake social security number, and a subsequent 2013 criminal deportation order which was unenforced under the previous administration. (link) Yes, Mrs de Rayos was arrested for deportation as a priority “criminal illegal alien“.

Example #3 – Oh how Jake Tapper clutched his pearls Tuesday and decried a “lie” from President Trump’s saying: “the U.S. murder rate is at a 47 year high…. While simultaneously overlooking accuracy within the statement: “the rate of increase for the U.S. murder rate is at a 47-year high.” I guess it would have been too difficult to do a little one click research and discover Trump’s non-parsed statement was essentially accurate.

Example #4 – “Muslim Ban, Muslim Ban, Muslim Ban” – oh, the humanity, so sayeth the swamp guardians; despite there being no such thing as a Muslim Ban within the executive order etc… but don’t expect the same MSM constructionists to even think about reporting on the latest poll of Ten EU nations which show Europe writ large, does –in fact- bigly support a Muslim Immigration Ban.

In total 55% of Europeans agree Muslim immigration should be stopped, only 20% disagree. Gotta’ apply a liberal dose of Mamet-level convenient ignorance all over that last part if the MSM want to continue selling the Bad President Trump narrative.