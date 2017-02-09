Insider Mary Doetsch Writes About U.S. Refugee Program…

Posted on February 9, 2017 by

The Letter Swamp Media Doesn’t Want Us To Read…

syrian refugee 3(Chicago Tribune) I fully support President Donald Trump‘s executive order that temporarily halts admissions from the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and bans travel from nationals of countries that potentially pose a security risk to the United States; however, I don’t think the action goes far enough. Further, I believe there are many people throughout the country who feel the same way.

As a recently retired 25-year veteran of the U.S. Department of State who served almost eight years as a refugee coordinator throughout the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Cuba, I have seen first-hand the abuses and fraud that permeate the refugee program and know about the entrenched interests that fight every effort to implement much-needed reform. Despite claims of enhanced vetting, the reality is that it is virtually impossible to vet an individual who has no type of an official record, particularly in countries compromised by terrorism. U.S. immigration officials simply rely on the person’s often rehearsed and fabricated “testimony.” I have personally seen this on hundreds of occasions.

As a refugee coordinator, I saw the exploitations, inconsistencies and security lapses in the program, and I advocated strongly for change. Nonetheless, during the past decade and specifically under the Obama administration, the Refugee Admissions Program continued to expand blindly, seemingly without concern for security or whether it served the best interests of its own citizens.

For instance, the legally questionable resettlement of refugees from Malta to the United States grew substantially, despite the fact that as a European country with a functioning asylum system, “refugees” should have remained there under the internationally accepted concept of “the country of first asylum.” Similarly, the “special” in-country refugee programs in Cuba and Russia continue, although they are laden with fraud and far too often simply admit economic migrants rather than actual refugees.

As an insider who understands its operations, politics and weaknesses, I believe the refugee program must change dramatically and the courts must allow the president to fully implement the order.

Mary Doetsch, Wheeling  (link)

7-nation-visa-ban

This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, President Trump, Refugees, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

49 Responses to Insider Mary Doetsch Writes About U.S. Refugee Program…

  1. Pam says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    That letter needs to go viral. God bless her for sticking her neck out there and telling the painful truth.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. SPMI says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Thank you so much MARY Wheeling.
    Schumer, the 9th district assholes, and a ridiculous abuse of law by them puts our loved ones in jeopardy. There are no excuses for this behavior
    COLD ANGER!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Skyborn says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Aren’t there laws already on the books that give the president authority to stop refugees from entering the U.S.?
    I am confused about this inability to stop this influx of foreigners by the commander in chief.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. reggiemeezer says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Lou Dubbs needs to get her on his show …

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. WSB says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Mary Wheeling is being diplomatic.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    I hope this lady has good security. It sounds like she may know some things certain people would not want out.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    I don’t know, Bill O’Reilly says we should never believe anything we read on the internet. /s

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Lepanto says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    If I read this correctly, her name is Mary Doetsch; she is FROM Wheeling, IL.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Honest Abbey says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    If we don’t get a grip on this insurgency right now, it won’t be long before we, Americans, become refugees fleeing our own country.

    How stupid can some people be?!?!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. CatherinesMom says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    The author of the letter is Mary Doetsch of Wheeling, IL. Not Mary Wheeling–just in case we need to find her letter in the future by recall.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. jdvalk says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    It’s called importing voters for a “changing electorate”, the catchphrase of nearly all the election analysts when they thought the exit polls indicated a Hillary win.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Sam Houston says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    This shit literally has had me furious since that treasonous usurper was in office and flooding our country with these rapeugees. ENOUGH!! I want the 650k emails released and heads on a pike. Let’s educate our citizens about what’s REALLY been going on in our country and WHO is pulling the strings.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. justfactsplz says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Mary Doetsch was very brave to come out in print and say what we have already suspected for years. The documentation just is not there, or is fake, and letting this refugees flood across our borders is insane. These refugees have ISIS infiltrating them. ISIS is here people. What is the left appeals court and the Washington and Minnesota judges going to have to say when we have attacks right here on our soil because they advocated to let these people continue to come into our country? It will be blood on their lying evil hands.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • catluver99 says:
      February 9, 2017 at 11:44 pm

      And it’s not just the judges who are all for these refugees, look at the thousands and thousands of people all behind them not to mention how many corporations. I wonder if they all cheered on 9/11 when the towers were hit?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • justfactsplz says:
        February 9, 2017 at 11:47 pm

        It makes you wonder. I new a man who worked as an engineer who was from Germany. After 9/11 he was happy America got their but kicked. He was here on a green card working. The corporations want these low wage aliens on their payroll. As Sundance says trillions are at stake. It’s not about the poor refugees. It’s about the money with this pond scum.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  14. Jedi9 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Not to suggest another subject but along with the refugee program is not mutually exclusive to the migrant crisis as well. I strongly urge many here to sign the petition to arrest George Soros, which in my opinion will send a very loud and strong message to the left that dishonesty and corruption will not be tolerated, especially where national security is at stake!

    Get the word out and sign this petition! TODAY!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. pjb535i says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Trump needs to keep close track of every “refugee” arriving under this criminal “Judge’s” stay. Then, when the law finally prevails, when bring each and every one of the bastards back where they came from.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. pjb535i says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    . . . . And the horse they rode in on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. freepetta says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Absolutely needs to go viral. Ty Sundance for sharing this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Lucille says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Dershowitz: 9th Circuit Ruling ‘Not a Solid Decision’ – ‘Looks Like It’s Based More On Policy Than on Constitutionality’

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/02/09/dershowitz-9th-circuit-ruling-not-a-solid-decision-looks-like-its-based-more-on-policy-than-on-constitutionality/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Dizzy says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    It’s simple. Allied powers in media, political bodies, “charities” (secular & religious, Muslim, Jewish & Christian), business, finance and even judicial bodies are absolutely committed to destroying the West in particular and the world at large through mass migration of unassimilable populations. Not all the allies have the same primary motivations or desired ultimate ends, but in any effect they are resolute in their merciless march to the erasure of the West, and the peoples and institutions and cultures and Christianity it embodies

    We need real courageous patriots to take the fight to these people and to understand: THEY ARE PLAYING FOR KEEPS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • The Recent Republican says:
      February 9, 2017 at 11:51 pm

      They also traditionally win the major battles in politics, education, popular culture, and the courts (the latter three of which have been stacked with their people), while the folks on the right win all the skirmishes. They play for keeps indeed. That’s why the left won the “culture war” over conservatives, although it’s now being re-fought with nationalists on one side and globalists (i.e. leftists, socialists, the elites) on the other. And the globalists are panicking because the opposition is the counter culture “cool” movement that is inspiring a lot of Generation Z (or Generation Pepe, as I call them).

      However, mass third world immigration is their main weapon. Thus far, and it’s still very early in the game, Trump has not been able to do anything to stem the tide. We’ve been receiving tons of “refugees” after Judge Robart’s ruling (1,100 mostly from the seven terrorist-filled countries in 6 days alone) that will be dumped in your towns shortly. We’ll see how he maneuvers.

      It ain’t over for us yet. Hell, if the Pats can come back from 25 down, then so can we.

      Like

      Reply
  20. M33 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Anyone wanna tackle this one?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Finalage says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Thank you Jesus!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. Fe says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Sundance, this needs to go viral. I posted on my FB page and asked my friends to spread it around.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Maquis says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:03 am

    ABOLISH THE NINTH CIRCUS!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Tony Stark says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Doetsch needs to testify in Congress about the refugee program and get it on record.

    Like

    Reply
  25. ALEX says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    They are creating dangerous Little Havana’s all over our country. I even read there are up to 30,000 Cubans who have committed crimes that Cuba will not take back…

    It’s only going to get worse. I’m surprised the EO or the lawyers didn’t use Somalia as an example. It’s so out of control that for years now you can’t wire money to Somalia from America…

    Not that proof would have mattered. This court had its mind made up. I would write a new EO and this time keep it in place until Supreme Court rules…That is what Obama did with Dreamers and they are still here…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. nimrodman says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I wanna see polygraph tests on all these potential “refugees” as a final step in “extreme vetting”

    Ask about crimes and actions they’ve committed or supported

    Administer US loyalty oath and ask whether they’ll be faithful to US laws and values over those of their home country and religion (including Sharia) – under polygraph

    Polygraph for the taqiyya

    Start now

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      February 10, 2017 at 12:36 am

      Like the idea, but the way they are programed I do believe they could program the terrorist to pass a Lie Detector with even lies.

      Like

      Reply
  27. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Trey hits the Dems where it hurts again.
    Trey know his law.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s