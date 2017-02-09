Insider Mary Doetsch Writes About U.S. Refugee Program…

The Letter Swamp Media Doesn’t Want Us To Read…
(Chicago Tribune) I fully support President Donald Trump‘s executive order that temporarily halts admissions from the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and bans travel from nationals of countries that potentially pose a security risk to the United States; however, I don’t think the action goes far enough. Further, I believe there are many people throughout the country who feel the same way.
As a recently retired 25-year veteran of the U.S. Department of State who served almost eight years as a refugee coordinator throughout the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Cuba, I have seen first-hand the abuses and fraud that permeate the refugee program and know about the entrenched interests that fight every effort to implement much-needed reform. Despite claims of enhanced vetting, the reality is that it is virtually impossible to vet an individual who has no type of an official record, particularly in countries compromised by terrorism. U.S. immigration officials simply rely on the person’s often rehearsed and fabricated “testimony.” I have personally seen this on hundreds of occasions.
As a refugee coordinator, I saw the exploitations, inconsistencies and security lapses in the program, and I advocated strongly for change. Nonetheless, during the past decade and specifically under the Obama administration, the Refugee Admissions Program continued to expand blindly, seemingly without concern for security or whether it served the best interests of its own citizens.
For instance, the legally questionable resettlement of refugees from Malta to the United States grew substantially, despite the fact that as a European country with a functioning asylum system, “refugees” should have remained there under the internationally accepted concept of “the country of first asylum.” Similarly, the “special” in-country refugee programs in Cuba and Russia continue, although they are laden with fraud and far too often simply admit economic migrants rather than actual refugees.
As an insider who understands its operations, politics and weaknesses, I believe the refugee program must change dramatically and the courts must allow the president to fully implement the order.
Mary Doetsch, Wheeling (link)
That letter needs to go viral. God bless her for sticking her neck out there and telling the painful truth.
Yeah, really. I hope she’s got a good security detail, ‘cuz some 0bama holdover is gonna send spooks after her over this.
Thank you so much MARY Wheeling.
Schumer, the 9th district assholes, and a ridiculous abuse of law by them puts our loved ones in jeopardy. There are no excuses for this behavior
COLD ANGER!
Aren’t there laws already on the books that give the president authority to stop refugees from entering the U.S.?
I am confused about this inability to stop this influx of foreigners by the commander in chief.
Yes. Simple. 8 USC 1182.F.
Lou Dubbs needs to get her on his show …
Mary Wheeling is being diplomatic.
That NASTY Englishman, Milliband was lying through his teeth two weeks ago defending ‘vetting’ on MSM.
I hope this lady has good security. It sounds like she may know some things certain people would not want out.
I don’t know, Bill O’Reilly says we should never believe anything we read on the internet. /s
Oh no, did Chris Cuomo give us permission to read this? I don’t want to go to jail! 😛
That doesn’t matter. BOR is the supreme authority on everything, so we have to listen to him. /s
If I read this correctly, her name is Mary Doetsch; she is FROM Wheeling, IL.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If we don’t get a grip on this insurgency right now, it won’t be long before we, Americans, become refugees fleeing our own country.
How stupid can some people be?!?!
“…it won’t be long before we, Americans, become refugees fleeing our own country.”
Nowhere left to run.
As much as I loathe Obama, George Bush started this influx… how stupid was that following 911!!!
Excuse me ? You must have watched the MSM every night of his terms……..
The author of the letter is Mary Doetsch of Wheeling, IL. Not Mary Wheeling–just in case we need to find her letter in the future by recall.
It’s called importing voters for a “changing electorate”, the catchphrase of nearly all the election analysts when they thought the exit polls indicated a Hillary win.
This shit literally has had me furious since that treasonous usurper was in office and flooding our country with these rapeugees. ENOUGH!! I want the 650k emails released and heads on a pike. Let’s educate our citizens about what’s REALLY been going on in our country and WHO is pulling the strings.
Mary Doetsch was very brave to come out in print and say what we have already suspected for years. The documentation just is not there, or is fake, and letting this refugees flood across our borders is insane. These refugees have ISIS infiltrating them. ISIS is here people. What is the left appeals court and the Washington and Minnesota judges going to have to say when we have attacks right here on our soil because they advocated to let these people continue to come into our country? It will be blood on their lying evil hands.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And it’s not just the judges who are all for these refugees, look at the thousands and thousands of people all behind them not to mention how many corporations. I wonder if they all cheered on 9/11 when the towers were hit?
It makes you wonder. I new a man who worked as an engineer who was from Germany. After 9/11 he was happy America got their but kicked. He was here on a green card working. The corporations want these low wage aliens on their payroll. As Sundance says trillions are at stake. It’s not about the poor refugees. It’s about the money with this pond scum.
Not to suggest another subject but along with the refugee program is not mutually exclusive to the migrant crisis as well. I strongly urge many here to sign the petition to arrest George Soros, which in my opinion will send a very loud and strong message to the left that dishonesty and corruption will not be tolerated, especially where national security is at stake!
Get the word out and sign this petition! TODAY!
Trump needs to keep close track of every “refugee” arriving under this criminal “Judge’s” stay. Then, when the law finally prevails, when bring each and every one of the bastards back where they came from.
. . . . And the horse they rode in on.
Absolutely needs to go viral. Ty Sundance for sharing this.
Dershowitz: 9th Circuit Ruling ‘Not a Solid Decision’ – ‘Looks Like It’s Based More On Policy Than on Constitutionality’
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/02/09/dershowitz-9th-circuit-ruling-not-a-solid-decision-looks-like-its-based-more-on-policy-than-on-constitutionality/
It’s simple. Allied powers in media, political bodies, “charities” (secular & religious, Muslim, Jewish & Christian), business, finance and even judicial bodies are absolutely committed to destroying the West in particular and the world at large through mass migration of unassimilable populations. Not all the allies have the same primary motivations or desired ultimate ends, but in any effect they are resolute in their merciless march to the erasure of the West, and the peoples and institutions and cultures and Christianity it embodies
We need real courageous patriots to take the fight to these people and to understand: THEY ARE PLAYING FOR KEEPS.
They also traditionally win the major battles in politics, education, popular culture, and the courts (the latter three of which have been stacked with their people), while the folks on the right win all the skirmishes. They play for keeps indeed. That’s why the left won the “culture war” over conservatives, although it’s now being re-fought with nationalists on one side and globalists (i.e. leftists, socialists, the elites) on the other. And the globalists are panicking because the opposition is the counter culture “cool” movement that is inspiring a lot of Generation Z (or Generation Pepe, as I call them).
However, mass third world immigration is their main weapon. Thus far, and it’s still very early in the game, Trump has not been able to do anything to stem the tide. We’ve been receiving tons of “refugees” after Judge Robart’s ruling (1,100 mostly from the seven terrorist-filled countries in 6 days alone) that will be dumped in your towns shortly. We’ll see how he maneuvers.
It ain’t over for us yet. Hell, if the Pats can come back from 25 down, then so can we.
Anyone wanna tackle this one?
It was in response to a comment stating that 8 USC 1182 was in fact law.
Simple,Goat ropers, etc., around the globe are not covered by the us constitution, next question?
The more I read about Islam, the more I am realizing it is a death cult.
This is where they are going with it. Every single person in the world has the right to immigrate under the 14th Amendment. Look out.
I know. See this one.
There was a Supreme Court ruling that illegals in this country have a right to hearing before deportation. They set a time limit for how long they can be held and if they have committed a crime and home country won’t take them they turn them loose…Technically non-citizens do have rights.
That’s only if they are on American soil
Thank you Jesus!
Sundance, this needs to go viral. I posted on my FB page and asked my friends to spread it around.
I’ve shared on my page as well.
ABOLISH THE NINTH CIRCUS!
Doetsch needs to testify in Congress about the refugee program and get it on record.
They are creating dangerous Little Havana’s all over our country. I even read there are up to 30,000 Cubans who have committed crimes that Cuba will not take back…
It’s only going to get worse. I’m surprised the EO or the lawyers didn’t use Somalia as an example. It’s so out of control that for years now you can’t wire money to Somalia from America…
Not that proof would have mattered. This court had its mind made up. I would write a new EO and this time keep it in place until Supreme Court rules…That is what Obama did with Dreamers and they are still here…
I wanna see polygraph tests on all these potential “refugees” as a final step in “extreme vetting”
Ask about crimes and actions they’ve committed or supported
Administer US loyalty oath and ask whether they’ll be faithful to US laws and values over those of their home country and religion (including Sharia) – under polygraph
Polygraph for the taqiyya
Start now
Like the idea, but the way they are programed I do believe they could program the terrorist to pass a Lie Detector with even lies.
Trey hits the Dems where it hurts again.
Trey know his law.
