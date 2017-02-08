Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 8th…

Sean Spicer delivers the daily White House Press Briefing most weekdays from the James Brady Press Briefing Room in the West Wing.
He really should get that Styrofoam movable podium to whack the fake news people with.
Who is the black woman that always monopolizes the presser, and for whom does she work?
Who is the dark complexioned, angry looking woman dressed in purple, and for whom does she work?
That was supposed to say Gold stars for the styrofoam suggestion😂
My thinking is the president is considering what leverage he has over all this crap.
A part of me was thinking if Devos didn’t go through he would sign an executive order shutting the entire department down.
Time to get serious. This 30 hour Between cabinet “advise and consent” is total crap. Then to hear no obamacare repeal cause it’s too complicated and no tax reform cause it’s …whatever. Fire Mitch and Ryan and put some brass on top of the senate and house. Days are getting long watching this nonsense.
Your next crack at em is 2018.
ryan…not mcconnell.
No. I don’t want to wait until November 2018, and I don’t think we can afford to wait anyway.
We need to do something. I don’t know what that is. All I’m good for is being an anonymous smartass on the internet. I don’t have any skills in organizing or strategy or politics or anything useful. But we need to fight back. I spent too much of my life being a punching bag for bullies. I did not vote for DJT because I wanted more of the same.
The silver lining is that the Uniparty is not getting anything done. They are stopped. That is Yuuuuge. If Beest had been elected they would be going hog wild. They always the year after a presidential election cause they scheme for a year without facing the people. We stopped them in their tracks. It will take a while to shift in to reverse and start undoing stuff.
Yes, Howie. Exactly. To turn this big ol’ freighter around, we’ve had to grind it to a stop and are now turning it around. It’s like turning a freighter around in a narrow channel, but we’ve already made so much progress (reference excellent thread by Sundance yesterday).
President Trump is working at breakneck speed on many, many gnarly issues left to us by the last administration and other leftists and globalists. There are huge changes every day, as evidenced by these press briefings, President Trump himself, info offered to us by Sundance and… the hysterical and insane reaction by the rabid leftist opposition. Their intensity and violence are yet more evidence of just how many changes are being implemented with unprecedented speed.
Within minutes/hours of DeVos getting confirmed a bill was introduced to completely eliminate the Dept of Education.
Massie bill: Eliminate US Education Dept
http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/politics/2017/02/07/massie-bill-eliminate-us-education-dept/97597082/
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/02/rep-massie-introduces-bill-to-eliminate-education-department/
http://thehill.com/blogs/floor-action/house/318310-gop-lawmaker-proposes-abolishing-department-of-education
topic related articles.
Donald Trump has called for the Department of Education to be eliminated — here’s how he could legally do it
http://www.businessinsider.com/how-donald-trump-could-eliminate-the-department-of-education-2016-11
Abolishing the Department of Education is the Right Thing to Do
http://www.freedomworks.org/content/abolishing-department-education-right-thing-do
I am not saying it will go anywhere, but at least as a bargaining position some people are already thinking about it.
Saw this on another site last night. I’ve been telling everyone to take to twitter and facebook, make fake accounts if you have to, and start posting things like “Stop Trump from controlling your child’s education! #SupportHR899”
“Don’t let Devos corrupt your child! #supportHR899”
Or how about, “Don’t let Texas write California’s textbooks! #SupportHR899”
We too can use the useful idiots. Politics isn’t about convincing people that you’re right; it’s about convincing people to want the same things you want.
File for an IRS extension if you owe Ocare fine. RINOS are obstructing everything. Refusing to use power we gave em as usual.
Good advice.
In the words of Kenny Rogers (he sang it – don’t know who wrote it.)
“You got to know when to hold’em
Know when to fold’em.”
Bet President Trump knows this philosophy.
He’s got this.
Everyone needs to stop putting a daily timeline on this stuff.
Sometimes you have to put out the small upstart fires before you can extinguish the big blaze.
Give the man some time and your confidence.
Has he lied to us?
No.
And men. Buy your wife or girlfriend or your mother something from Ivanka’s clothing line.
Screw these crazy lib/leftist/fascist/communists/socialists and the horses they rode in on.
And don’t bother with TJMaxx anymore.
Ass hats. I was a good customer of TJMaxx. No more.
“Assails”? NYT is such a drama queen.
i have never paid the ocare fine. there is a pull down menu within the tax that allows you to choose the option i do, “not affordable”. i use taxact.com and i have avoided it every single year.
So Trump is turning into a lame duck? No tax reform, no ax to obamination-care. And, with all the voter fraud out there what guarantee that the obstructors don’t get re-elected in 2018.
I think Pres. Trump has to go directly to the people on TV in a citizens state of the union address and mobilize all to bombard their reps to get this done.
A serious recall effort needs to happen on those idiots that meet the requirements. If, like Michigan, they can’t be recalled their last year, we need to mount a very aggressive campaign against them where everyone associates their name with anti-Americanism in a triggering-immediate-indigestion sort of way…
When the time is right President Trump will take his message directly to the American people in a prime time address. But we aren’t there yet. More sunlight is needed. Have patience and confidence because when he chooses the right moment in time it’s going to be historically epic!
and only ‘some’ of the wall to be built it appears.
Just for some perspective – 1840 or so days till the end of his first term…….
Really! What is going on here? Well, I think I know. Interlopers just trying to stir things up.
Troll
So President Trump has been in office 3 weeks, does not have his cabinet yet and you are already calling him lame duck. Could anyone do better? 8 years of the ship sinking and you think President Trump can bail out the water, bring the ship back up and fix all the problems in 3 weeks.
Lets all give Trump a chance…its the Establishment that is pushing back.
Of course I don’t think that. Reacting to Spice Mans Presser lame answer where he pushed healthcare reform down the calendar so it can be “done right”. Puts POTUS in a defensive position.
He should have said, that it is being worked on right now as we speak, as is tax reform.
Don’t give the left-azzes an inch.
tv, are you kidding? Only brain dead idiots would see it.
BMG, I think you should watch less MSM. 🙂
I almost wanted to smack that race baiting female reporter. For those in the media who want to make everything about race make me sick. Spicer handles these people quite well considering the circumstances.
spicemeister has the patience of jobe. the black chick got eleven straight questions, all about race and all nothing more than rewording of the previous ridiculous question as though she can’t figure out the difference between bs and common sense.
i would have told to her piss up a rope after the 4th q and then also put her on notice that from now on she doesn’t get a dozen questions EVERY F**KING DAY (with white males not being called upon hour after hour after presser after presser) even if it is black history day, week, month, year, decade or what ever. guess that’s why i don’t work for trump lol.
thanks for listening.
I got the feeling Spicer was deliberately using her for rhetorical batting practice.
Enforce the f#%?ing law and healthcare won’t be 1/5th of the economy.. break the monopolies, arrest collides and force price transparency… bastards in DC create a massive mess and allow decades of lawlessness, then tell us it’s gonna take forever to fix because it’s such a big mess! If I woke to find out D.C. Was a smoking creator, it’d be the absolute greatest moment of my life.
Colluders… stinking iPhone spell check
Sorry to hear Spicer say that the immigration system is broken. Actually, it has been used so little that it is like brand new. The problem has been with spineless leaders who blame a system, any system, for their incompetence and general lack of character, honor, and courage.
You can hear SJW April Ryan read part of THE LETTER (duh duh duhhhhhhhhhhhh) starting at approximately 44:42. I guess she was upset that Pocahontas’ performance was cut short last night.
And by the way Spicer could not have dealt with this set up any better than he did. Fantastic response from him.
Spicer is doing a better job every day. There is much more respect in the room. He is developing a rapport with many of them, even laughing together. He is a tough alpha male which is very refreshing and a good personality for dealing with the kind of press that covers Trump. He had some excellent responses today to gotcha questions.
