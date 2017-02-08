POLL: America Trusts President Trump More Than Media…

Posted on February 8, 2017 by

Yeah, it goes without saying this is a “non-media poll”.  This is Emerson College’s first poll survey of the year:

trump-trust-poll

(Emerson College Poll – Data HERE)

pdf link

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to POLL: America Trusts President Trump More Than Media…

  1. LBB says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Meme here should read 53% untruthful for the media portion.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    That caption of Tapper in the graphic above. Oh my. That never gets old. 😉

    When you consider all of the stories floating around lately with these supposed “sources” that sometimes can’t be verified and the MSM wonders why we don’t trust them.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      My favorite today was the NYT saying Yemen had banned us from operating in their country, so the Washington Compost talks to their representative a few hours later and says it’s not true…It’s pathetic…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • anotherworriedmom says:
        February 8, 2017 at 7:18 pm

        Didn’t Sen McCain say that the mission was a failure partly because Yemen had banned the US from operating in their country after the last military mission. If the Yemen statements are false, where’s the apology from Sen McCain?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  3. Abster says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I am so proud of President Trump. This swamp is the size of Cleveland. The President has worked non stop since taking office. He is focused and continues to tackle the issues he campaigned on. I have no doubt once his Cabinet is in place that we will begin to see even more positive changes and that swamp will be shrinking in size. Let’s all pray for President Trump and our country. MAGA

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. muffyroberts says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Liberalism is a genetic disorder. I am a molecular biologist, and I read several studies about this years ago. Now I feel the time is right to post it. Here is one link; if you want more genetic studies on this, look it up,

    http://witscience.org/liberalism-caused-defective-chromosome/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Aparition42 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    The sad fact is, some of those people think the media is untruthful because it’s not spreading enough vitriolic, anti-Trump propaganda.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. None says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    The text in your graphic is in error.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. satmfs says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Someone should tell Faux Newz about this poll. Their usual gaggle of anti-Trumpers and establishment Republicrats are wetting themselves because a few Democrits have proclaimed we’re in more danger because of the immigration halt and especially because SCOTUS nominee Judge Gorsuch allegedly attacked Trump and his expressing his displeasure with the judges of the 9th, according to a “private” conversation he had with Democrat crybab…err…Sen. Blumenthal.

    Like

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      Ignore them is my advice. Between 6-11pm they average four million viewers out of 300 million plus in this country….Its not worth it . They are irrelevant.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  9. ALEX says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    It’s apparent that any poll about President Trump is in the 50% area when conducted outside the usual MSM suspects and I include FOX. This election was the final nail,combined with social media, in the MSM coffin….

    I was talking with my wife this morning that it will be so nice come August or so, when the election style coverage is over. They can’t give it up, but everyone I know has tuned it out….Its the same thing day after day and talk radio is real bad….I just turn them off when they start dissecting the latest MSM lie….Hannity is unbearable with this(besides the voice)

    Like

    Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      I suspect that by August there will be charges from the DoJ against the various terror organizations within the US: BLM, CAIR, Clinton Foundation, etc. The election hysteria will die down and be replaced by the indignant hysteria from the actions of the AG Sessions DoJ.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. muffyroberts says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Iran launched a short range missal; Lou Dobbs now

    Like

    Reply
  12. Angus says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Jack the Ripper is more trusted than the MSM. Poor choice of comparison. The question is are the dhimmies as trusted as the MSM?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Aparition42 says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      When asked whom they trusted more, democrats or the MSM, 85% of respondents couldn’t understand the question and asked the pollster to explain the difference between the two.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Patriot 1 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Who doesn’t trust a notorious straight shooter? An idiot. And America is chock full of them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    This poll is incorrect. We trust Trump infinitely more than we trust the MSM.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Fe says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Gotta love Jakie in the corner of that Trump meme hee hee

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Nationalist says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Sessions Confirmed 52-47!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. gary says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    It’s fun to hang out in the treehouse with you guys. Party time. The conservative treehouse rules. 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. dizzymissl says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I LOL’d. The hits keep coming!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Nationalist says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    SELECT: *
    FROM: Days
    WHERE: NOT winning
    AND: current_day > 2017-01-19 12:30
    ROWS RETURNED = 0

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. illinoiswarrior says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I am completely and utterly surprised … that 39% of registered voters actually find the media truthful. Certainly explains the existence of the Democrat party! 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. yakmaster2 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Something tells me the msm knows POTUS is more trusted. That’s why they keep pounding the theme that the President is a liar liar liar liar liar liar liar—well, you get my drift.

    Like

    Reply
  22. gary says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Off topic, because Sundance has not created the new one for this topic, Judge Neil Gorsuch told lawmakers that the attacks by Trump on judges in 9th district were “demoralizing” and “disheartening” . Is this something Trump’s Supreme Court nominee should be saying? I’m confused, can you offer your take on his statement.

    Like

    Reply
  23. NHVoter says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    FYI Sessions has been confirmed

    Like

    Reply
  24. David says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Sessions is APPROVED!!!
    This is a big WIN!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s