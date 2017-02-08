Prayer Requests
POLL: America Trusts President Trump More Than Media…
Meme here should read 53% untruthful for the media portion.
That caption of Tapper in the graphic above. Oh my. That never gets old. 😉
When you consider all of the stories floating around lately with these supposed “sources” that sometimes can’t be verified and the MSM wonders why we don’t trust them.
My favorite today was the NYT saying Yemen had banned us from operating in their country, so the Washington Compost talks to their representative a few hours later and says it’s not true…It’s pathetic…
Didn’t Sen McCain say that the mission was a failure partly because Yemen had banned the US from operating in their country after the last military mission. If the Yemen statements are false, where’s the apology from Sen McCain?
I am so proud of President Trump. This swamp is the size of Cleveland. The President has worked non stop since taking office. He is focused and continues to tackle the issues he campaigned on. I have no doubt once his Cabinet is in place that we will begin to see even more positive changes and that swamp will be shrinking in size. Let’s all pray for President Trump and our country. MAGA
I’m praying without ceasing. It works.
Liberalism is a genetic disorder. I am a molecular biologist, and I read several studies about this years ago. Now I feel the time is right to post it. Here is one link; if you want more genetic studies on this, look it up,
http://witscience.org/liberalism-caused-defective-chromosome/
LMAO. Are you an alumna of WIT? Just curious! 😉
No, SDSU 1993
Cool! I’d never heard of WIT, despite familiarity with JIR and the like. Love such stuff!
Wisconsin Institute of Technology. There are others who duplicated the experiments.
Liberals produce too much oxytocin. They don’t understand the concept of working and getting paid, just to name one.
They also think all people on Earth think like they do. They get violent when someone disagrees with them. Look it up; tons of studies.
San Diego? South Dakota? Sentral Detroyt?
I have wondered…
Interesting. But the left will redefine the condition as a positive genetic adaptation tightly correlated with social progress and those lacking the trait biologically regressive and thus suitable for ethnic cleansing. Seems to be all the rage these days. By the way, SDSU as in Aztec?
Liberals think chromosomes are irrelevant. Haven’t y’all heard?
The sad fact is, some of those people think the media is untruthful because it’s not spreading enough vitriolic, anti-Trump propaganda.
The text in your graphic is in error.
Someone should tell Faux Newz about this poll. Their usual gaggle of anti-Trumpers and establishment Republicrats are wetting themselves because a few Democrits have proclaimed we’re in more danger because of the immigration halt and especially because SCOTUS nominee Judge Gorsuch allegedly attacked Trump and his expressing his displeasure with the judges of the 9th, according to a “private” conversation he had with Democrat crybab…err…Sen. Blumenthal.
Ignore them is my advice. Between 6-11pm they average four million viewers out of 300 million plus in this country….Its not worth it . They are irrelevant.
It’s apparent that any poll about President Trump is in the 50% area when conducted outside the usual MSM suspects and I include FOX. This election was the final nail,combined with social media, in the MSM coffin….
I was talking with my wife this morning that it will be so nice come August or so, when the election style coverage is over. They can’t give it up, but everyone I know has tuned it out….Its the same thing day after day and talk radio is real bad….I just turn them off when they start dissecting the latest MSM lie….Hannity is unbearable with this(besides the voice)
I suspect that by August there will be charges from the DoJ against the various terror organizations within the US: BLM, CAIR, Clinton Foundation, etc. The election hysteria will die down and be replaced by the indignant hysteria from the actions of the AG Sessions DoJ.
Iran launched a short range missal; Lou Dobbs now
My spell checker spelled missile wrong.
Spell checkers stand to benefit greatly from AI. Good grief – some of them are TERRIBLE. (TERRIBLE in all caps is my favorite Trump Twitterism.)
Duh
Jack the Ripper is more trusted than the MSM. Poor choice of comparison. The question is are the dhimmies as trusted as the MSM?
When asked whom they trusted more, democrats or the MSM, 85% of respondents couldn’t understand the question and asked the pollster to explain the difference between the two.
Who doesn’t trust a notorious straight shooter? An idiot. And America is chock full of them.
This poll is incorrect. We trust Trump infinitely more than we trust the MSM.
The MSM never tells the truth anymore; ever. They sold their soul, so now they must hold up their end of the bargain. Poor old MSM.
Gotta love Jakie in the corner of that Trump meme hee hee
Sessions Confirmed 52-47!
Woohoo!!!! 😀 😀 😀 😀
Wow, that’s pretty good. VP Pence didn’t even have to vote.
Hallelujah!! U.S. law will no longer be circumvented, nor used as a political weapon!
One Senator voted “present”, had to be a Republican since Manchin voted with out side. Anyone know who it was?
our not out
Sessions
It’s fun to hang out in the treehouse with you guys. Party time. The conservative treehouse rules. 🙂
Party time only after 5:00 pm eastern time though.
I think in the liberal swamp-pit they take too many illegal drugs, and it warped their minds. 🙂
I LOL’d. The hits keep coming!
SELECT: *
FROM: Days
WHERE: NOT winning
AND: current_day > 2017-01-19 12:30
ROWS RETURNED = 0
Love it! SQL in all its glory! 😀
Complete with a ‘bug’ in the code LOL!
*current day > 2017-01-19
I love SQL humor.
I am completely and utterly surprised … that 39% of registered voters actually find the media truthful. Certainly explains the existence of the Democrat party! 😉
Something tells me the msm knows POTUS is more trusted. That’s why they keep pounding the theme that the President is a liar liar liar liar liar liar liar—well, you get my drift.
Off topic, because Sundance has not created the new one for this topic, Judge Neil Gorsuch told lawmakers that the attacks by Trump on judges in 9th district were “demoralizing” and “disheartening” . Is this something Trump’s Supreme Court nominee should be saying? I’m confused, can you offer your take on his statement.
He shouldn’t say that, NO! First we need to see if it’s True and the context.
As told by Blumenthal and edited by the Washington Post. Note that only the two words are actually in quotation marks and the rest of the article is the “journalist” imparting his, or at best Blumenthal’s interpretation of Judge Gorsuch’s intent and meaning.
I’m not too worried about it.
Third hand “info.”
This is war people. Stand up!
Supposedly he said something to a democrat lawmaker. Blumenthal, I think, who went in front of cameras to make that claim.
FYI Sessions has been confirmed
Sessions is APPROVED!!!
This is a big WIN!!!
