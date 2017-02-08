Intel Announces $7 Billion Arizona Investment with 3,000 U.S. Jobs…

(Via CNBC) Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, where the company announced it will invest $7 billion in a factory employing up to 3,000 people.

The factory will be in Chandler, Arizona, the company said, and over 10,000 people in the Arizona area will support the factory. Krzanich confirmed to CNBC that the investment over the next three to four years would be to complete a previous plant, Fab 42, that was started and then left vacant.

The 7 nanometer chips will be produced there will be “the most powerful computer chips on the planet,” Krzanich said in the Oval Office with the Trump administration. Most Intel manufacturing happens in the U.S., Krzanich said. (read more)

  1. cosmo221 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Winning. And also first

    • Matt Musson says:
      February 8, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      Will make it much harder for Chinese to hack out computer chips.

      • Bull Durham says:
        February 8, 2017 at 4:28 pm

        Chinese just set the world record for supercomputers. With their own chips. We blocked our chips when they built the prior fastest computer. So they designed their own.

        When you stop trading with big nations like China and Russia and Iran, they build their own technologies.

        In fact, if you look at recent patents in the US, names on them are more and more Chinese who live, study and work here. Chinese are very brilliant.

        And in the pace of patents filled in the world, China is number one by an increasingly wide margin.

        But they don’t touch us in frappacinos. We are light years ahead.

  2. Charles says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Wow! Winning with a “B”
    Bringing back the chip foundry’s and fab plants is Yuge, really really Yuge. This will reverbrate and echo and multiply.

  3. annieoakley says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I really want to believe this will happen. AZ is the capitol of HB-1 visas so I am skeptical.

  4. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:44 pm

  5. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Put another nickel in and let’s dance, dance, dance!

  6. Pam says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    We need so many more plants like this making their new technology here in the US. Hopefully, this will be a good start.

  7. MrE says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Still not sick of WINNING!!

  8. NJF says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Love how Intel CEO answered condescending questions from reporter.

  9. Sentient says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Probably could have opened the factory in Nevada (closer to Santa Clara), but unfortunately… Nevada chose to vote for Hillary.

    • Monadnock says:
      February 8, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      I was thinking that AZ if probably happy it went for DJT now 🙂

    • chojun says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      In terms of the size of their economy and the number of people in (and out) of the workforce and local regulatory climate, Nevada can’t hold a candle to Arizona. AZ has a very strong economy. It makes a lot more sense to put this plant in AZ than anywhere else.

      BTW 30 years ago Intel would’ve been announcing this plant in California. Food for thought.

      • DGinGA says:
        February 8, 2017 at 7:31 pm

        Plus the CEO said that Intel already has two other factories in AZ, and are the largest employer in AZ, so it makes sense to locate this factory there. Hmmm, maybe depending on the tax and regulatory environment in California it would make sense to move their HQ to AZ. Other than company history, don’t know why they would want to stay in Taxifornia.

  10. Monadnock says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Congratulations Mr President, well done!

  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Shared–TY Sundance.
    That makes how many more jobs, in not even a month?

  12. DavidDavid says:
    February 8, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    This was great news. It’s happening!

  13. Desert Transplant says:
    February 8, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I look askance at anything Intel has to say or show. Hundreds of layoffs last year impacted the impoverished state of New Mexico. Workers were likely replaced by H1B visa workers.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/04/21/intel-lays-off-12k-looking-import-11600-foreign-workers-since-2010/

    • cardinalmike says:
      February 8, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      I’m in New Mexico and I am really nagative about my state but our education system is pitiful so I don’t blame companies like Intel for building a new plant in Arizona or any other state. I think New Mexico is 49th in education just ahead of Mississippi. And, for good measure, our politics stinks, as well.

      • cardinalmike says:
        February 8, 2017 at 4:39 pm

        “negative” not “nagative”.

      • Sentient says:
        February 8, 2017 at 4:39 pm

        #1 in mobile homes, though. 😉

      • In AZ says:
        February 8, 2017 at 4:54 pm

        I was born in Texas, raised in New Mexico, and live in Arizona. New Mexico and Texas are home to me. My husband and myself will be buried in my hometown in New Mexico. We purchased the plots 27 years ago. I still own land near Albuquerque.
        It makes me very discouraged to see the state politicians so messed up.
        Arizona politics are going down also, so many libtards moving in to conservative areas and states and destroying them.

        I love the entire United States. The Southwest is where my heart is.
        I had lost hope for my country until President Trump.

        • Desert Transplant says:
          February 8, 2017 at 5:03 pm

          George Soros interfered in Albuquerque’s state’s attorney race to the tune of $107K. Soros has done this in at least 5 other municipalities nationwide. We need all the help we can get here. Crime is at an all time high and a new drug cartel has just set up shop in ABQ. They come into your homes at 6 in the evening and shoot if they are confronted. They use drone and other technologies to steal cars, open garages and on and on. You can often find your items on a Juarez FB page with a day or two.

      • highdezertgator says:
        February 8, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        Here is why the so called Progressive union thinking stifles innovation and results!!!
        Legislation putting moratorium on Charter schools 2017 House Bill HB46
        …. SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A lawmaker wants to put a moratorium on opening new charter schools in New Mexico for at least two and a half years so the state can evaluate the schools and find ways to ensure they’re delivering high-quality education.
        The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Democratic Rep. Christine Trujillo of Albuquerque has introduced a bill that would halt approval of new charter applications between June 2017 and January 2020.
        Many charter schools in New Mexico also have been under scrutiny in the past year for their financial management practices.
        Trujillo says the state has been moving so fast on this front that it doesn’t have enough time to oversee how they are functioning.
        Charter school advocates oppose her bill.
        http://krqe.com/2016/12/27/new-mexico-lawmaker-wants-moratorium-on-new-charter-schools/

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 8, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      High technology sector has short product lifetimes. Anyone working in manufacturing has to understand robotics, trends, currency rates impact rapidly any jobs. You compete or you die. Intel has had some hard times. They are trying to come back.

      What would be good is if Apple would get back with Intel and work on their chips together.
      They did for a short time after Motorola, but couldn’t stick it out.

      They really need to be given special low corporate tax rates. Why treat all industries as if they were the same. It is clear high tech is not the same as making a refrigerator or a rocking chair. Different tax rates could keep them manufacturing in the US.

      Tax the product not the producer. (relatively). Break out of the ideological way of thinking.
      All other nations coddle their high tech industries as SOEs. We could level the playing field with tax schedules that encourage them domiciling here.

  14. KBR says:
    February 8, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    80% is exported. Maybe as the USA starts making more here, a greater % will be utilized here by computer companies here!

    • Aparition42 says:
      February 8, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      To be fair, though, only about 5% of the worlds population is in the United States, so 20% of their products being used domestically isn’t necessarily a negative. Money recirculating within our economy is less beneficial than money coming in to our country from outside. That’s why the Trade Deficit is such a big deal. More money is leaving than is coming in.

      The real goal is to increase the international customer base so that more products that are made in America our sold outside of America while Americans are able to buy products manufactured here almost exclusively. With that in mind, if the percentage of their goods that is exported goes up while the total quantity sold is also going up, that’s a sign of improvement, not a problem.

  15. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 8, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Can see why Americans are behind him…
    The poll I bet the left doesn’t want Americans to see

    New Poll Finds Americans Support Trump’s Temporary Immigration Ban By Large Margin
    http://www.westernjournalism.com/new-poll-finds-americans-support-trumps-temporary-immigration-ban-by-large-margin/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=WesternJournalism&utm_content=2017-02-08&utm_campaign=manualpost

    https://twitter.com/kinthenorthwest/status/829443062333992960

  16. andymilken says:
    February 8, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Private jobs versus government “jobs,” what a difference? Need to drain some more swamp. Here is an example of your “well-spent” tax dollars- https://www.fedsdatacenter.com/federal-pay-rates/index.php?y=2016&n=&l=&a=CONSUMER+FINANCIAL+PROTECTION+BUREAU&o=. How ironic? Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Protecting the “small people” from the big bad “wolves,” but we can “rob” you “legally.”

  17. In AZ says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Monday I saw my family doctor. We started talking Obamacare and politics. I never saw him angry, but when he spoke of Obamacare the anger and disgust came out. He said that people who want to save the country have some time to fight back, hopefully 8 years, thanks to President Trump. So happy my doctor supported President Trump.
    He said other things I was glad to hear a doctor say.

  18. Jimmy Jack says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I’m blown away anew daily by Trump’s move to build the economy. Amazing. Thank God. And it’s good to see these technocrats get on board.

  19. Nchadwick says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Not sure if anyone is local to the area, This is HUGE news for that community. When I watched the press conference, I remember the plant they were talking about…. and when it was being built, it was all anyone on this side of town were talking about. Wanted to make sure my memory was correct.

    The area, runs along Price road/parallel to the Loop 101. Not sure on specific dates but the Loop 101 was built I believe to about Pecos road.

    “In late 2000, Loop 101 was extended south to Pecos Road. East Valley Partnership President Roc Arnett said the freeway extension was funded via Proposition 303, but was supposed to be executed in the mid 2000s.
    “Early on, we worked very hard with legislators and others to put in place legislation that would allow Chandler, in effect, to accelerate the building of … the freeway,” said Arnett, who sat on the State Transportation Board at the time.”

    The area built up quick with the addition of the “Price Corridor” extension to the LOOP 101. Very nice “Chandler Fashion Square” build fast, and shopping/dining extended all around. Then business extended it further. Went from 20 to 90. Intel was the biggest announcements. Housing developments were being advertised “close to intel”..

    “Intel’s $5 billion Fab 42 facility was finished late last year, but is sitting empty due to changes in the global semiconductor market.”

    I live in the East Valley – Chandler/Mesa border… This is huge for the East Valley – they have talked about making the closed Fiesta Mall area (which has totally taken a turn for the ghetto – and it is right across the freeway from our home), into a “tech center” – and the area has sat empty and desolate for awhile now.

    THIS IS HUGE FOR CHANDLER, EAST VALLEY, ARIZONA… Found a brochure for some Continuum Project… but it has a great map of the area – the last page has it blown back – to see how accessible it is from central /west valley

    https://www.chandleraz.gov/Content/ContinuumBrochure.pdf

    #WINNING

  20. Nchadwick says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    THIS IS HUGELY WINNING – OBAMA GAVE SPEECH FOR MORE DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING FROM THE UNFINISHED SITE IN 2012!!!!

    Fab 42 was supposed to be a $5 billion-plus facility employing thousands in the Chandler area and it had been heralded as a poster child for keeping high-tech manufacturing jobs in the United States. At the beginning of 2012, President Barack Obama gave a speech calling for more domestic manufacturing from the then-unfinished factory site.
    …..

    The chip giant received $3.3 million in state tax credits from Arizona for creating about 1,000 new permanent jobs with Fab 42, the Arizona Republic noted in a report breaking the news that the facility has been put on permanent hiatus.

    Intel has in fact kept its end of that deal, adding more than 1,000 new workers to its payroll in the state—they just work at other Intel manufacturing facilities in the area, according to Mulloy.

    Intel is painting its decision not to open Fab 42 as a simple matter of finding a more efficient means of getting to 14nm production at existing facilities. But it’s hard not to see the impact of a slumping PC market on this development—Gartner recently characterized the double-digit drop in PC shipments in 2013 as the “worst decline in PC market history.”

    http://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,2817,2429600,00.asp

  21. Nchadwick says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    WOW, funny little video I found of people of Chandler Arizona not happy when Obama gave the 2012 speech …

    You can not tell me that there was not huge voter fraud in Arizona – we have never been a swing state before.. and read some of those signs – regarding Joe Arpaio and impeaching Obama – no way were were that close for voting for HRC

  22. Nchadwick says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Wow, I don’t have words… what a fing jerk!

    • Nchadwick says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      He used Intel as an example for why the tax system needs to be changed, because companies that choose to outsource to other countries receive tax breaks, while companies like Intel, which mostly employ Americans, pay high tax rates.

      Obama urged those present to tell their representatives to send him a bill for tax reform, which he said he would sign immediately.

      “We live in a global economy,” Obama said. “If a company wants to do business overseas, of course it’s their right, but we shouldn’t subsidize it.”

      Instead, Obama proposed subsidizing and giving tax breaks to companies that invest in the American economy.

      Along with corporate taxes, he discussed the “Buffett Rule,” named after billionaire Warren Buffett.

      The rule advocates higher tax rates for the wealthy.

      Obama said people like him and Buffett do not need to pay less in taxes than Buffett’s secretary, who he met at the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

      He said individuals with an annual income of more than $1 million should pay a tax rate of at least 30 percent, while the majority of Americans who make less than $250,000 a year should not see their taxes rise.

      Obama said the proposed change to the tax system does not come from a place of envy toward the wealthy. Instead, he said everyone should strive for financial success.

      “I want everybody here to be rich,” Obama said.

    • Wendyfarrier says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      Thank God our Trump can talk to people, when Obama was here years ago he put so many damn restrictions that Intel decided to finish the project. Now our AZ can have a second chance for jobs now all we need is BUILD THE WALL

  23. AZmama says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Hi,

    First time poster here..

    I live in the Chandler AZ area and my husband, a legal immigrant from Edmonton, works at Intel. He sent me an article from azcentral about this but also that Intel was against Trump’s executive order. Also, they are huge on diversity, and they are open about hiring women and minorities first. Unfortunately, that means even if they are less skilled.

    I am glad for the investment by Intel, but it seems they are playing both sides.

  24. Wendyfarrier says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Years ago when Obummer was here in AZ he put so many regulations on Intel that they stopped the building. I believe our Trump has reduced the regulations so jobs can be brought back. People forget President Trump can not do everything by his-self we MUST STAND BY HIM after all Rome was not built in a day and it will take a lot of days to repair what Obama has done to our America. By the way I am in Globe, AZ travel through Chandler a lot bought a bunch of horses there in that area.

