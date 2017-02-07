6:00pm Live Stream Oral Arguments Within Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals…

Tonight at 6:00pm EST / 3:00pm PST three judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments from Washington State and the President Trump Department of Justice on a motion to stay the previous injunction halting the Trump administration’s temporary visa suspension (90-day travel ban) from seven identified nations.

The appeals court hearing is being held via phone conference and not in an actual courtroom. However, the hearing will be live streamed at the website of the 9th circuit, and also it appears RSBN will be running a duplicate live stream feed.

9th Circuit Live Stream HERE – RSBN Live Stream HERE:

The Department of Justice 15 page court brief outlining their position and the request for the appellate stay is available HERE, and is also embedded below for review:

