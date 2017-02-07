6:00pm Live Stream Oral Arguments Within Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals…

Tonight at 6:00pm EST / 3:00pm PST three judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments from Washington State and the President Trump Department of Justice on a motion to stay the previous injunction halting the Trump administration’s temporary visa suspension (90-day travel ban) from seven identified nations.
The appeals court hearing is being held via phone conference and not in an actual courtroom. However, the hearing will be live streamed at the website of the 9th circuit, and also it appears RSBN will be running a duplicate live stream feed.
9th Circuit Live Stream HERE – RSBN Live Stream HERE:
The Department of Justice 15 page court brief outlining their position and the request for the appellate stay is available HERE, and is also embedded below for review:
God Bless America #MAGA
Must be recorded to preserve the leftist judges’ lunacy for all time. To be played over and over…∞.
Does the 9th Circus actually follow the law or do they ignore the law and get overturned eventually again.
Sounds like you already know the answer, but yes – they seem to have a precedent for ignoring the law and then getting overturned eventually.
Cool nerdy legal beagle stuff. Hope Team Trump wins this. Getter dun!!!
I thought Iowa Governor Terry Brandstadt was a friend to Trump. Iowa joined a pile of other states to whine (via Amicus brief) about losing income from the travel ban. Like making money is a higher priority than national security. And exactly how much money do they lose? How many people from the 7 countries are going to Iowa???
And Robart issued an order that plaintiffs have until Feb 9 and defendants have until Feb 15 to file their briefs for the hearing he will have to determine whether or not the travel ban is legal. https://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/content/view.php?pk_id=0000000860 if the appeals court finds that the states don’t have standing then I guess that’s the end of it, right? And the travel ban is reinstated. But if the appeals court finds that the states DO have standing, whether or not they cancel the TRO the case is active in Robart’s court.
Here is an advanced copy of the transcript:
Judge Robart: The bans are unconstitutional. Even though only citizens are protected by the Constitution, its not fair. We should let everyone enter our borders. It’s not fair to expect people born in USA to do 100% of the raping, bombing, and beheading. Also, we need to provide food, healthcare and shelter to these peaceful angels.
9th cuircut: ok. Sounds good. Ban is lifted
Snort. Giggle.
They forgot the stuff about women and children.
Interesting DOJ brief — fairly easy to read, too (these things can be very dry!).
Chance of getting verdict in favor of trump is zero from a judge that is in SF and fight is againt washington. Those 9th circuit people represent the society around them and they are surely nit for trump.
After loss tonight, it will be PR issue for trump and will complicate the supreme court issue.
By the way, I think the sue is bogus. Immigration cant be dictated by the lame argument of loss of revenue by washington state.
anybody have a clue about the 85 year old judge appointed by Carter, somehow i cant imagine them being as bad as the obammy appointed one.
Watching lawyers ‘live’…ugh
Anybody have an idea of approximately how long this round of hair-pulling and slap fighting will take?
I guess 30 mins on each side.
One hour. 30 minutes for plaintiffs, 30 minutes for defense. Grab your popcorn!
Hard to say. But this is a scary time for the rule of law.
The DoJ brief is detailed and clear. The President has the power under the law to issue an EO limiting immigration. The State argument in the TRO by Robart is weak and unsubstantiated. The 9th Circuit will show the country how politized the judiciary is by brushing off the facts of the case and making a political decision to up hold the TRA. If it goes to the SC, the EO will be upheld. What a waste of tax payers dollars and a moronic display of the anti Constitutionalist/nevertrumpers.
I think it will be a 2-1 decision on whether to issue a stay on the Judge’s order and that female Judge will be the decider. She is a big lefty but swore she would follow controlling case law and the clear text of the laws but we know lefties like to say that in confirmation hearings and then legislate from the bench afterwards.
I think the only way they’ll kill the TRO is if they decide the states didn’t have standing. Or maybe they’ll decide that the judge should have supplied some reason why he implemented the TRO. Anyone here with knowledge about this stuff?
Ok am I right about this?
Let’s say we lose in the 9th and a 4-4 Court fails to overturn.
Well, couldn’t Trump appoint an obscure federal judge who then ‘orders’ him, based on some made up suit with no legal legs whatsoever, to shut down the entire immigration program?
Wouldn’t this judicial hijacking establish precisely that power?
Then a fully stocked Court would have to throw such an order out–thereby throwing out the Washington ruling too and restoring rule of law.
Wonder if the lib idiots have really thought this through.
