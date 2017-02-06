Piers Morgan Making Sense Great Again…

This is the third time someone claiming to be Piers Morgan has appeared on television making more than a marginal amount of sense. Rumors swirl that it’s actually a cognitive stunt double, an imposter. Implying the real Moonbat version of Morgan, that Americans are accustomed to seeing, is vacationing in the Caribbean.

Imposter Morgan making common sense great again. Watch:

