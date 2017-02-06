Piers Morgan Making Sense Great Again…

This is the third time someone claiming to be Piers Morgan has appeared on television making more than a marginal amount of sense. Rumors swirl that it’s actually a cognitive stunt double, an imposter. Implying the real Moonbat version of Morgan, that Americans are accustomed to seeing, is vacationing in the Caribbean.
Imposter Morgan making common sense great again. Watch:
.
Is that Piers Morgan, or an imposter from a parallel universe?…
I know right?…
It was only tomorrow we discovered time travel is real…. or, wait, was that discovery yesterday?
It’s Piers, post-op. Dr. Ben Carson fixed him – adolescent brain transformation.
I’ve been following Piers on Twitter for quite a while. He’s been unfailingly loyal to Trump, and I always appreciated that. Loyalty needs to be rewarded; it shows character.
Piers has been the most loyal Trump supporter in Britain, eclipsing Farage IMO.
Piers Morgan has known President Trump for quite a while, he knows him and has seen his heart.
With a follow-up prescription of three red pills every 12 hours.
Priceless!
@ Sundance
I just posted at the Super Bowl thread how Spooky it was that future President Trump predicted his win as well as Tom Brady’s.
So maybe our Piers Morgan really did get replaced with a doppelganger from another dimension.
Cue eerie X-Files music.
Love your delivery on this one. Thanks Sundance!
Adolescents aren’t that ignorant! (or nasty, usually).
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
He must be using lots of garlic on his dinners lately.. don’t stop Pierce.. it’s working..
It’s got to be the Mandela Effect. I remember Piers Morgan was an ardent left wing nutter. Now he’s a Trump supporter and he has a YUGE twitter following…..??
Morgan was on CNN. Maybe his network pushed him to act like a left wing loonies? I then Megan Kelley will do the same at NBC.
Perhaps he slanted liberal on CNN Becuase it’s a lib network and he assumed it was what the audience would want. His fun control stance was what really cooked his goose, constantly spouting off after Sandy Hook and implying that pro 2a activists didn’t care about dead kids.
I’m glad to see he’s on the Trump train, I hope he’s also seen the light about the importance of self defense.
Ugh, gun control not fun control, though the two are related. I swear my phone is out to get me.
I am surprised that when Piers finally hit the pavement he didn’t have a______broken.
To my knowlwdge our first documented incidence of meeting time travelers was reported by US Air Force personnel in Rendlesham Forest (UK) in 1980.
Are we in the Twilight Zone? Creepy as all get-out.
Y’all are making it too easy tonight…
Piers needs his own show again ….he’s really sounding like a conservative and backs Trump with well formulated positions. Wonders never cease!
More proof we some how got sucked through a worm hole into a parallel universe.
Maybe Ailes will pick hi up.
Him…
Dance for the money. That’s ok, when I got my rear end spanked my point of view miraculously changed too.
Mine didn’t. I just felt resentment.
He knows Trump personally as he says and knows the exaggerated attacks on Trump are hogwash and hysteria bias. He writes often in UK Mail and his columns for several months have echoed what he said on Tucker and he is often the lone voice in British Major Media supporting and explaining Trump’s moves. So even though I couldn’t stand him on CNN , he is honest in his support for Trump, like many who know Trump the man personally,
Yes, time travel is real; but actually it might a parallel universe.
Obama is President yelling hate America; liberals and BLM killing police officers; police officers watch as Berkeley radicals burns down the university; and if you want to protect your home and family against radical Islamic terrorist, because terrorists are now protected by the shadow constitution, you better call 911, before you use the gun. Even if they kill you first.
Parallel universe for sure. If we could time travel, we would jump ahead and be out of this mess.
Morgan is but a very smart rat who knows quite quickly which ship to scurry upon.
liberals are the ultimate form of hypocrisy
Morgan is wrong about the EO, he needs to read this, and then come back and talk to me. Green Card holders from those countries should be vetted some more because they got those under the Obama admin. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/06/judge-robart-was-and-is-wrong-about-u-s-refugee-arrests-from-countries-within-trump-visa-ban/
Limbaugh discussed this today… the new “idea” on the left is to stop fighting everything and trying to have dialogue.
That is the only explanation I have… unless Farage is doing mind melds with Morgan!!
Is that dog a Husky or a Malamute?
I like Tucker, but it’s funny that he always has that perplexed look on his face in every picture.
Piers is still a left leaning guy, but has been a friend of Trump for a long time. He seems to be a fairly loyal person to his friends.
lol good conversation.
I can’t help but laugh at the look on Tucker’s face when he talks to his guests! HAHA I dunno how to describe it but it cracks me up.
I enjoyed that interview. Piers Morgan is growing on me. As is Tucker! I’ve only seen him since coming here to TCT. I enjoy his interviews – and the look on his face. More please! 😀
He has been supportive of POTUS for quite awhile. I always manage to stumble upon his DM articles while reading other blogs or Twitter.
He is very anti-2A, and I think his tenure at CNN happened at a time when there were a number of back-to-back mass shooting tragedies. At the same time we had Oloser shedding tears on TV admonishing the citizens of this country for wanting to protect gun rights.
He turned off a lot of people, even those who weren’t pro-2A advocates bc many of us didn’t appreciate that type of critisicm coming from a non US citizen.
Piers isn’t going to be invited to any dinner parties for a while.
