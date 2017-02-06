Piers Morgan Making Sense Great Again…

Posted on February 6, 2017 by

This is the third time someone claiming to be Piers Morgan has appeared on television making more than a marginal amount of sense.  Rumors swirl that it’s actually a cognitive stunt double, an imposter.  Implying the real Moonbat version of Morgan, that Americans are accustomed to seeing, is vacationing in the Caribbean.

Imposter Morgan making common sense great again.  Watch:

.

Is that Piers Morgan, or an imposter from a parallel universe?…

Duuuude OMG

I know right?…

It was only tomorrow we discovered time travel is real…. or, wait, was that discovery yesterday?

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

39 Responses to Piers Morgan Making Sense Great Again…

  1. filia.aurea says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    It’s Piers, post-op. Dr. Ben Carson fixed him – adolescent brain transformation.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. fred2w says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    @ Sundance

    I just posted at the Super Bowl thread how Spooky it was that future President Trump predicted his win as well as Tom Brady’s.

    So maybe our Piers Morgan really did get replaced with a doppelganger from another dimension.

    Cue eerie X-Files music.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Oldschool says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Love your delivery on this one. Thanks Sundance!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Rex Brocki says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Adolescents aren’t that ignorant! (or nasty, usually).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. embraer9617 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Invasion of the Body Snatchers

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Texian says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    He must be using lots of garlic on his dinners lately.. don’t stop Pierce.. it’s working..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Deplorable Pamski (@T64Pamela) says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    It’s got to be the Mandela Effect. I remember Piers Morgan was an ardent left wing nutter. Now he’s a Trump supporter and he has a YUGE twitter following…..??

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. mrboxty says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Morgan was on CNN. Maybe his network pushed him to act like a left wing loonies? I then Megan Kelley will do the same at NBC.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Deb says:
      February 6, 2017 at 10:32 pm

      Perhaps he slanted liberal on CNN Becuase it’s a lib network and he assumed it was what the audience would want. His fun control stance was what really cooked his goose, constantly spouting off after Sandy Hook and implying that pro 2a activists didn’t care about dead kids.

      I’m glad to see he’s on the Trump train, I hope he’s also seen the light about the importance of self defense.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 6, 2017 at 11:03 pm

      I am surprised that when Piers finally hit the pavement he didn’t have a______broken.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Paul Killinger says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    To my knowlwdge our first documented incidence of meeting time travelers was reported by US Air Force personnel in Rendlesham Forest (UK) in 1980.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. MrE says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Are we in the Twilight Zone? Creepy as all get-out.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Paco Loco says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Piers needs his own show again ….he’s really sounding like a conservative and backs Trump with well formulated positions. Wonders never cease!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Ozzie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Dance for the money. That’s ok, when I got my rear end spanked my point of view miraculously changed too.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    He knows Trump personally as he says and knows the exaggerated attacks on Trump are hogwash and hysteria bias. He writes often in UK Mail and his columns for several months have echoed what he said on Tucker and he is often the lone voice in British Major Media supporting and explaining Trump’s moves. So even though I couldn’t stand him on CNN , he is honest in his support for Trump, like many who know Trump the man personally,

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. muffyroberts says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Yes, time travel is real; but actually it might a parallel universe.

    Obama is President yelling hate America; liberals and BLM killing police officers; police officers watch as Berkeley radicals burns down the university; and if you want to protect your home and family against radical Islamic terrorist, because terrorists are now protected by the shadow constitution, you better call 911, before you use the gun. Even if they kill you first.

    Parallel universe for sure. If we could time travel, we would jump ahead and be out of this mess.

    Like

    Reply
  15. sDee says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Morgan is but a very smart rat who knows quite quickly which ship to scurry upon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Fe says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    liberals are the ultimate form of hypocrisy

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Fe says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Morgan is wrong about the EO, he needs to read this, and then come back and talk to me. Green Card holders from those countries should be vetted some more because they got those under the Obama admin. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/06/judge-robart-was-and-is-wrong-about-u-s-refugee-arrests-from-countries-within-trump-visa-ban/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Give it time says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Limbaugh discussed this today… the new “idea” on the left is to stop fighting everything and trying to have dialogue.

    That is the only explanation I have… unless Farage is doing mind melds with Morgan!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. muffyroberts says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Is that dog a Husky or a Malamute?

    Like

    Reply
  21. outerlimitsfan says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    I like Tucker, but it’s funny that he always has that perplexed look on his face in every picture.

    Piers is still a left leaning guy, but has been a friend of Trump for a long time. He seems to be a fairly loyal person to his friends.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. repsort says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    lol good conversation.

    I can’t help but laugh at the look on Tucker’s face when he talks to his guests! HAHA I dunno how to describe it but it cracks me up.

    Like

    Reply
  23. A.D. Everard says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    I enjoyed that interview. Piers Morgan is growing on me. As is Tucker! I’ve only seen him since coming here to TCT. I enjoy his interviews – and the look on his face. More please! 😀

    Like

    Reply
  24. NJF says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    He has been supportive of POTUS for quite awhile. I always manage to stumble upon his DM articles while reading other blogs or Twitter.

    He is very anti-2A, and I think his tenure at CNN happened at a time when there were a number of back-to-back mass shooting tragedies. At the same time we had Oloser shedding tears on TV admonishing the citizens of this country for wanting to protect gun rights.

    He turned off a lot of people, even those who weren’t pro-2A advocates bc many of us didn’t appreciate that type of critisicm coming from a non US citizen.

    Like

    Reply
  25. meadowlandsview says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Piers isn’t going to be invited to any dinner parties for a while.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s