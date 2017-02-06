February 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #18

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

54 Responses to February 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #18

  1. Martin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Only a fool would bet against President Trump.

  2. Finalage says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I have hope for Trump that no matter the bumps, the ups and downs, he will prevail. Why? Because he just wins. Winners win! MAGA!!

  3. Finalage says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:27 am

  4. fleporeblog says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    I can’t wait for week # 3 and what it has in store for us. Expect a big announcement from the PM of Japan when he visits this week. $150 billion dollar investment creating 750,000 jobs. Jeff Sessions will finally be appointed as our AG. Once that occurs we will see some nuclear bombs in terms of EOs dealing directly with immigration.

    I never in my life from being a student to working full time got excited for Mondays and disappointed with Fridays. Only OUR President could flip that around for me! I will never get tired of winning!

    • bpk1300 says:
      February 6, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Did you ever think White House press briefings would be so much fun!!!! Better than talk radio.

    • Zennalou says:
      February 6, 2017 at 1:14 am

      ……I never in my life from being a student to working full time got excited for Mondays and disappointed with Fridays………….

      As a child growing up in the 50’s, I couldn’t understand my Dad watching that boring “Meet the Press” on our old snowy, black and white TV…..but here I am. Thinking of you tonight Dad.

  5. Trumpstumper says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    So much winning!
    I’m grinning!

  7. Martin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Any chance both Devos and Sessions get confirmed from the Senate later today?

  8. sunnydaze says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Tighten Up for the Win

  9. dt says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Just a reminder.

    Keep prayers covering POTUS.

    Divine wisdom.

    And God makes a way for the enemies to be crushed.

  10. Boojum says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Did anyone else think that many of the Super Bowl commercials were creepy in their emphasis on human activity being dominated by robotics. Most extreme example the little boy taken care of by the house — no parents apparently needed. The driverless car being touted as freedom enhancing when the American experience of car ownership and the independence of driving is so portsnt to the American psyche. If you listened carefully you could almost hear: “I’m sorry,Dave, but I just can’t take you to that destination

  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Looks like Carter went farther than Trump by deporting.

  13. wondering999 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Somebody posted a link of people discussing little Arabella, Trump’s granddaughter, and her Mandarin skills that are being cultivated by a Chinese nanny/tutor (who seems to be doing a very good job based on the reviews from China).

    I went to look for more about it and liked this link with Arabella reciting an ancient Chinese poem about a goose:
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3938208/Trump-s-secret-weapon-make-friends-Beijing-revealed-Video-grand-daughter-Arabella-perfectly-reciting-poetry-Mandarin-goes-viral-China.html

    I also watched the video of Ivanka and Arabella going to the New Year’s Party at the Chinese Embassy, where the little girl looked a little overwhelmed. She’s just a little kid, and it was a grownup’s party really; probably hard for her to do this, and probably close to her bedtime too! But all very nice.

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 6, 2017 at 1:08 am

      yeah, that was me. I speak Chinese. Hers is excellent. She loosened up eventually at that affair, and Ivanka did an excellent job of covering for her til she got comfortable.

      Hard to be a “star” when you’re 5 y. o.! (For many personalities, anyway).

    • wondering999 says:
      February 6, 2017 at 1:13 am

      While I watched I thought about all of us who can’t afford nannies — but I’ve heard a lot of homeschoolers have had success with daily 30-minute language lessons (I have some secondhand Pimsleur sets I got at the used bookstore). One person who said that her children learned Mandarin during their daily bathtub time in the evenings.

      I took a semester Mandarin class a few years ago but hardly remember any of it. My brains are old and filled with bill payment dates, is-the-leak-in-the-basement-coming-back, why did the engine light in the car come on and then go off, who in the family needs attention etc. As we get older, our hearing abilities also have a subtle decline, and it’s harder to catch the nuances of an accent. It’s fun to study as an older person, but I wish I had had the kind of opportunities to learn that Arabella is getting (kudos to Arabella, her mom Ivanka and the nanny also, whoever she is!)

      I firmly believe in English-first as our unifying national language, but our education leaders could do so much more to make language learning available to children so they have more social and business opportunities in adulthood. The Latter Day Saints put a lot of emphasis on language skills because of their missionary work, and there is software from Utah someplace that tests proficiency levels (I ran across it while taking Spanish classes which I’m also lousy at, but enjoyed all the same). I really wish there were more ways to make it easy for kids to learn multiple languages. Our public schools are expensive but manage to leave out so many of the things that are important to me. I want what Arabella has, for the little kids in my family too

      • sunnydaze says:
        February 6, 2017 at 1:53 am

        Mormons are famous for foreign language skills. They absolutely excelled in Chinese, IMO.

        I don’t know if they make any software/CD’s /programs for little kids, but if they do, it’d be a good start.

        I taught some adults Chinese, seriously, (Boeing peeps, etc). But the tiny amounts of time I spent “teaching” a bit to kids, they really seemed to love it. Interestingly, dyslexic kids seemed to not have a problem with characters, less so than alphabet. Don’t know if that’s across the board or long-lasting, but interesting possibilties, maybe.

        If I was home-schooling, I’d try to get a group of children together and then find a Chinese language speaker, foreign or domestic to teach a group.

        It’s a great language, and much easier to access and understand the culture once you learn it.

        I also wonder if straight up American kids could attend one of the after school Chinese schools that are available in a lot of cities that have large Chinese American populations (like those peeps in the vid attended). Don’t know. Never thought about it before.

        Also, that woman who is teaching Arabella has some very special skills besides just being a Native Speaker. Many/MOST Native Speakers are lousy teachers!

        But she obviously is very special! Cuz her “student” is excelling! Big League!

  15. Martin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:02 am

  18. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Honestly, what the hell is happening with Trump’s nominees? EPA? Education? AG? What are the Republicans even doing right now?

    • JohnPaulJohnes says:
      February 6, 2017 at 1:26 am

      Trump supporting Republicans, paid-off by Soros Republicans, GOPe Republicans, or independent Republicans? A diversified group.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      February 6, 2017 at 1:55 am

      Those are the most important positions for the swamp. Billions are at stake for the leftist bastions in education if they let through an Education Secretary who won’t play ball. Billions are at stake for the climate racket and the big corporations trying to stifle competition with burdensome regulations if the EPA won’t play ball. And the livelihoods of the worst swamp dwellers in DC will be at stake when Attorney General Sessions comes in and cleans house.

  19. Martin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:18 am

    • AmyB says:
      February 6, 2017 at 1:51 am

      Wow. That is really nice to see. I added so many actors to my movie- boycott list, there are hardly any movies left to see. I enjoy Morgan Freeman’s work.

  20. Martin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:19 am

  21. ZurichMike says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:21 am

    OK, are we done with GOP / Dem weekend retreats? Superbowl distractions? Fake news? Time to buckle down. Someone please tell Mitch McConnell to grow a set and get votes on 11 candidates who are waiting for full Senate confirmation.

  22. Chris in Australia says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Cracks in another Gobalists scam starting to open up.
    A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper (Mail on Sunday) that America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the UN climate conference in Paris in 2015.
    The Mail on Sunday today reveals astonishing evidence that the organisation that is the world’s leading source of climate data rushed to publish a landmark paper that exaggerated global warming and was timed to influence the historic Paris Agreement on climate change.
    Read more here https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/02/04/bombshell-noaa-whistleblower-says-karl-et-al-pausebuster-paper-was-hyped-broke-procedures/

  23. Martin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:25 am

  24. Martin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:27 am

  25. Martin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:29 am

