Superbowl Weekend Commercial Exposes The Corrupt Business Scheme of Humane Society…

In a commercial that aired shortly before the beginning of the Super Bowl, an effective ad run by Consumer Freedom skewers and exposes the deceptive practices of the Humane Society of the U.S. (HSUS).
The Humane Society only gives 1% of raised fund to local animal shelters, and it does not run any shelter activity. HSUS is a political lobbying group that advances the political objectives of left-wing activists. Essentially, PETA under a different name. WATCH:
Lots of masks unpeeled this election.
The year of the Awakening…damn! 😖
I would like to place Some lawyers in cages
Very small cages.
Put them in cages and lower them to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. For those that don’t know, the Mariana Trench is 36,000 feet deep.
About time. Their ads are meant to depress the public.
I turn the channel asap. Those ads remind me of the Sally Struthers ads years ago about hungry children. So over the top as to be unwatchable.
Agree! There’s another group that show animals with sad faces. Don’t like it.
Wait. Was that really on TV just before the SB?! Really?
Just went to their site. It really was on Teevee!
How great is that?!!!
Can’t believe that really aired. I’m so glad!
I suppose this shouldn’t surprise anyone when you consider it’s basically all Hollywood actors and actresses narrating their ads and yes Peta is a horrible organization.
This is why I don’t donate to any big name so-called charity. It is well known only the small percentage of donated money would be spent on the cause they advocate. What I didn’t know was they direct the money for the radical left political cause. How many big charities are actually used for piggy banks for the radical left ? Getting rid of the Johnson amendment will really make a even playing field for conservatives since it seems most NGOs are working for the left any way.
Basically PETA, with suits and deodorant…
That’s brilliant writing.
It’s about time we start calling dirty, smelly hippies dirty, smelly, hippies again.
The HSUS needed to be exposed for what they are doing. A lot of people would have seen that ad and that makes me very happy. So many people feel so sorry for those poor cats and dogs and open their wallets not knowing the truth.
That rocked! Good news out of the Super Bowl night.
Those Humane Society ads are meant to make you feel terrible about what they’re showing you…unspeakable cruelty to animals, mainly dogs and cats.
It goes further than that.
They make you feel like you are a terrible person if you don’t give them money.
So, in a way…their ads are a twisted masterpiece that make people feel horrified at what they’re seeing, and then guilty for not sending them money.
They need to be exposed.
This ad from Consumer Freedom with help in doing that.
….will help in doing that.
I HATE the Humane Society Ads. My first thought: substitute American children for the animals.
Short story: One of my past employees was a cat lover and hated humans, including her daughter, son-in-law and grandson, who BTW helped her financially until her dying day.
Speaking of ‘dying day’: she died of a heart attack, in bed, with all of her cats, countless number of cats. She was unheard from for many days, until her daughter contacted her neighbor to check on her at home. Upon entry of the home, the loving cats were devouring their caretaker; no need to say more…….
That’s what I think of when I hear, see, or read anything Progressive.
I have seen first hand what their intent is and what their result is.
Having worked in the pet industry for over 35 years, I have heard many under the table things that go on. Some of the adoption agencies were reluctant to place large dogs in homes and also sold cadavers to rendering plants by the pound. They got outed, but I think it still continued but on a much smaller scale. I’m sure it still goes on in various places.
We had a friend that told us he’d started donating to HSUS last year, and we told him to quit for the exact reasons in the above ad. He was shocked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people, HSUS, have been a stench in the nostrils of all gun advocates who are political for nearly two decades.
One of the many leftist activities they are involved in is souring our society on hunting.
I’m thinking that some Treepers may be against hunting, and yet many many hunters actually eat everything they shoot…and, like most gunfolk, are law abiding citizens…follow the rules, enter lotteries, keep close tabs on Season dates etc.
HSUS has been stealth in their opposition to hunting, and they are just as skilled at this as all the other organizations, and I do mean organizations, which have infiltrated our society in the last many decades…from education (Teacher’s Unions) to local politics (variations on The Lyin’ Ted syndrome), etc.
This is a level of the swamp that we can impact while TRUMP works on what’s in “the news”.
Its splendid that Consumer Freedom managed to run this ad…hope a few folks actually saw and heard it.
We love our pets, but not too many now, but my husband also has enjoyed hunting. Some people who want to protect ALL animals don’t understand wildlife management. Look at what has happened with the wolves that were introduced into Yellowstone. And before that no hunting of elk. Over grazing = starving animals. Too many predators = reduction in their food supply = starvation for predators leads to predation amongst populated areas. That has happened with cougars too.
People
Eating
Tasty
Animals
This play on their acronym got them all in a lather a few years ago, and they unleashed their law dogs until they got some sort of an injunction. Screw the progressives and PETA!! They can eat bean sprouts, dandelions and all the crabgrass in my yard.
Let’s go hunting!!! There are animals that need killing and eating.
as an animal activist of many years, it is important that people inform themselves of charities that misrepresent…to me goodwill and girl scouts are suspect (MHO). i already knew of the HSUS issue and PETA as well and have known for many years. what is important to us is the attention it brings to animal causes even if it’s through negative publicity. when i started rescuing and advocating for spay/neuter programs 25 years ago i quickly saw an avalanche of awareness progress as opposed to other advocacy groups. today animal rights have become very important. i am glad to see the demise of the ringling bros circus, seaworld, and have had friends participate in closing down a petland store in austin tx to name a few. I am also leaving the bulk of my estate to best friends animal sanctuary in kanab, utah and austin pets alive, emancipet, and another private charity…i know what they do and have vetted them properly. i urge people to check charities on a website that discloses important info like charity watch before passing judgment. also discuss a reassessment every five years with your attorney if you have an estate plan.
thanks, petszmom for naming these orgs.
My sister was involved in rescue in CA, a notorious hotbed for puppymills, for decades.
It was stunning the number of people who were involved with her group.
There were 4 groups tied to Police raids, and just innumerable Veterinarians, groomers,and skilled volunteers available…at no to v.small charge.All services were donated.
One man in Tracey’s group bought a carpet-hauling van at an auction, and retrofitted it wth rails to safely hold small crates…for the visits to mills.
And one woman and her husband ran a sanctuary where they regularly cared for 40 dogs at a time.
We should all urge people to ferret out these groups, most of which have foster plans, and truly have the best interest of the animals n mind.
You forgot zoo’s,dog shows,dog racing,horse racing want me to go on.
IMHO, Goodwill is NOT suspect. Charity Watch ranks them as an A. They are a wonderful organization who help a lot of vets and handicapped people to find fulfilling work. A handicapped family member was very blessed to work for Goodwill and was given a wonderful sense of purpose for the final years of his life. Get the facts prior to donating to any charity but Goodwill has been unfairly targeted for many years now.
http://www.goodwill.org/uncategorized/think-before-you-donate-and-get-the-facts-about-email-rumors/
And our family has been educating people regarding PETA & the HSUS for many years. They are nothing more than rackets/left wing radical organizations. You will do much more good for the animals by getting involved with a local shelter or a rescue organization. Most dog breeds have national rescues with state organizations that are begging for volunteers and contributions
Many organizations that start out helping the needy get overtaken by liberal leftists that hijack them for their own agendas. Get educated before donating your hard earned money.
“PETA with suits and deodorant.” Dang, that was excellent.
Yup. But I prefer people eating tasty animals!
Wow. Back to the idea that beneficial organizations should be liquidated after the generation that built them passes on and the name retired. If there is still a need, build a new name and organization. So many once scrappy and decent activities are co-opted by new management which takes full advantage of good will from the unsuspecting public from the respected ‘name.’
Of course if we actually had a free press, this sort of thing would be exposed a lot sooner.
The early days that produced so much civic activity to solve problems are over. Those organizations are big business now, playing games with the ‘not-for-profit’ status which plays out with directors and boards paying themselves a lot. It’s pathetic how many of the best-known NGOs are just as bloated and slothfully out of the loop as any government bureaucracy.
L-O-V-E-D THAT!!! Yes, the Year of Awakening as Chowgirl said up top. (I loved the cat face too. SOOOO good.)
Human Society and ASPCA both are about money. If you support any organization, I hope you will consider your local or area “No Kill Shelter”.
Local ones still need to be checked out. I have seen local scams as well. How difficult do they make adoption? If it’s overly intrusive, there’s usually a reason that’s not necessarily beneficial to the animals. Do they actually help with some aspect of aid for animals? Look at the organization, how much money it draws in, the offices (or house), how many people volunteer or are employed, etc, how many animals that stay on the premises that are never adopted out even if they are adoptable and lastly, are they secretive about their operations? I always have preferred an open door policy for the same reasons we treepers like to see sunlight shed on politics.
This ad is awesome, but… it is only the tip of a massive iceberg of damned lies that we all live with daily. The corporation of the united states of America is murdering people daily, harvesting their organs and keeping people like ghw bush alive with them and if you pay taxes you are paying for it.
Don’t yell at me, I’m just a messenger.
Saw them drag that tired dinosaur out on the football field tonight. All I could say is WTF?
Thank you Only! If people only knew what these satanist were up too!
I take food to the local shelter every month. I know that it is used to feed hungry animals.
I haven’t had teevee for about five years, but I hope they are running these ads prime time, nightly.
HSUS openly admits over and over it doesn’t support local shelters. It’s purpose is to get laws enforced that help animals such as horse soring that is very painful, fighting the indiscriminate shooting of wolves whenever one puts one foot outside Yellowstone, dog fighting, and the cruelty in big agricultural farming like keeping pigs, chickens and others in tightly cramped quarters where they can’t even turn around. Where horse owners think it’s OK to sell their horses for slaughter at young ages when they are no longer useful to them. Horse slaughter isn’t legal anymore in the U.S., thanks to HSUS, but the horses are crammed into trucks, sold and trucked to Canada and Mexico without food and water, then sent to horse meat eating countries. The word slaughter is appropriate to describe Mexico’s method of killing horses. HSUS also working on stopping puppy mills.
It also focuses on slaughterhouses where chickens were videotaped being killed by Somalis who twisted their heads off, not to mention pushing downed cows with a forklift to the area where they are stunned for killing. Downed cows are not to be used as food, not to mention, this is very cruel to do to a sick cow.
It also focuses internationally on stopping the dog meat trade in China and helping dog meat farmers in Thailand find other means of work so they stop raising dogs for food. Those dogs are rescued and brought to the U.S.
Then there are the dolphins Japan lures into a cove and beats them to death. Japan is still illegally killing whales. Everyone should know that Canadian fishermen beat baby seals to death every year for their furs.
HSUS helps bring dogs, cats, and yes donkeys back home for service men and women they befriended in Iraq and Afghanistan.
HSUS, besides ASPCA, the first to rescue animals, dogs, cats, horses, cows, you name it, in environmental disasters, hurricanes, tornados, floods, for their American owners.
HSUS does have rescue farms where many animals are supported throughout their lives.
It does sound like a liberal organization, but it might be because liberals support it more than conservatives. Not sure why that is, but all animal loving conservatives might reconsider looking at HSUS and not believing the lies, mostly coming from big agriculture who constantly attempt to demean it by saying it doesn’t support local shelters.
HSUS endorsed Hillary Clinton formally.
I wish something could be done about the arena’s/stadiums in Puerto Rico that specialize in cock fighting. It is very sad yet in Puerto Rico totally accepted. Third world crap.
Btw, bravo to Consumer Freedom for exposing the fraud of Natl Humane.
Your local 501(c)(3) “pet shelter” with law enforcement powers, and charity drives based on arresting people, and connections with the local media, might also be just as corrupt and leftist as HSUS. And you will find they are trained by HSUS and rely on HSUS “experts” to achieve their political ends.
If you think kindness to animals is the goal, you might have to take another look.
The HSUS is yet another example of a “charitable” organization that deceives the unknowing public. Screen your phone calls! If it’s important, they’ll leave a message. Almost 100% of the time, they just hang up when answering machine comes on. You’d be surprised how many organizations asking for funds for police, firefighters, etc., do not officially represent those entities. Most things are not what they appear to be, folks. Ever notice how Congress often names bills passed with titles that sound good to us, but later on we learn the contents actually do the opposite? Tired of being lied to and deceived!
Last 40 seconds of following video Trump predicts Patriots win:
Here in Northern Florida where everyone hunts deer and wild boars, PETA stands for “People Eating Tasty Animals.”
Wow ha, ha!
What narcissistic priggery is PETA. Animal rights but not the rights of the unborn. Hey liberals, take a stand on some distorted pseudo-moral issue you define, so you won’t have to deal with real morality, which is binding from God. And serve to impose the totalitarian left while you’re at it.
Wow … Lots of Hollywood actors loosing their spokespersons job too !!
What garbage these toys are!
I love animals but I never give to the Humain Society. I walk into local shelters and adoption centers, and hand them a check. Hopefully, it has a better chance of helping the animals.
I didn’t spell humane wrong.
