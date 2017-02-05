Superbowl Weekend Commercial Exposes The Corrupt Business Scheme of Humane Society…

In a commercial that aired shortly before the beginning of the Super Bowl, an effective ad run by Consumer Freedom skewers and exposes the deceptive practices of the Humane Society of the U.S. (HSUS).

The Humane Society only gives 1% of raised fund to local animal shelters, and it does not run any shelter activity. HSUS is a political lobbying group that advances the political objectives of left-wing activists. Essentially, PETA under a different name. WATCH:

….This is my shocked face: