Sunday February 5th – Open Thread

Posted on February 5, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Sunday February 5th – Open Thread

  1. The Boss says:
    February 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Morning all.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    February 5, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. BakoCarl says:
    February 5, 2017 at 1:05 am

    The Little Sparrow

    I’m like a little sparrow
    As I flit along my way;
    Both unseen and unnoticed
    During each and every day.

    Life is full of little things
    And I guess that I’m just one,
    Helping others when I can
    Until each day is done.

    I’m happy to let others
    Be in front and take the lead.
    I don’t want recognition
    As I do my little deeds.

    Each day I walk along my path
    But not to be seen by men.
    Seeing someone else’s smile
    Makes me smile, time and again.

    So I’m content to serve the One
    Who died to set me free.
    His eye is on the sparrow,
    And I know He watches me.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    February 5, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Are you ready for the big game? Its puppy bowl time…

    //content.jwplatform.com/players/aNmRFpgg-qInh6Xrr.html

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s