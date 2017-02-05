Sunday February 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Morning all.
The Little Sparrow
I’m like a little sparrow
As I flit along my way;
Both unseen and unnoticed
During each and every day.
Life is full of little things
And I guess that I’m just one,
Helping others when I can
Until each day is done.
I’m happy to let others
Be in front and take the lead.
I don’t want recognition
As I do my little deeds.
Each day I walk along my path
But not to be seen by men.
Seeing someone else’s smile
Makes me smile, time and again.
So I’m content to serve the One
Who died to set me free.
His eye is on the sparrow,
And I know He watches me.
Are you ready for the big game? Its puppy bowl time…
//content.jwplatform.com/players/aNmRFpgg-qInh6Xrr.html
