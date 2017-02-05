Media Columnist Michael Wolff Tells CNN’s Brian Stelter to Grow Up

When media reports on media reports of media reports, the concentric circles of self-serving sanctimony expand toward the endless horizon of nothingness… /SD

Media columnist Michael Wolff was invited on CNN’s show, “Reliable Sources,” to discuss the media and Donald Trump. Specifically, Wolff was asked about his recent Newsweek article entitled “Why the media keeps losing to Donald Trump”, because Wolff rightly pointed out the sanctimonious nature of a pearl-clutching media consistently defending it’s own ridiculous narratives.

The resulting interview is quite funny as chief sanctimony promoter, Brian Stelter, was told to his face how ridiculous he looks clutching his pearls and hiding behind CNN’s apron. Watch:

Here’s the Newsweek article referenced during the segment:

[…] The media strategy is to show Trump to be an inept and craven sociopath. The Trump strategy is to show that media people are hopeless prigs out of touch with the nation (e.g., CNN’s media correspondent, Brian Stelter, who turns to the camera every Sunday morning and delivers a pious sermon about Trump’s perfidiousness) and nursing personal grudges. (read more)