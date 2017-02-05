Media Columnist Michael Wolff Tells CNN’s Brian Stelter to Grow Up

When media reports on media reports of media reports, the concentric circles of self-serving sanctimony expand toward the endless horizon of nothingness… /SD
Media columnist Michael Wolff was invited on CNN’s show, “Reliable Sources,” to discuss the media and Donald Trump. Specifically, Wolff was asked about his recent Newsweek article entitled “Why the media keeps losing to Donald Trump”, because Wolff rightly pointed out the sanctimonious nature of a pearl-clutching media consistently defending it’s own ridiculous narratives.
The resulting interview is quite funny as chief sanctimony promoter, Brian Stelter, was told to his face how ridiculous he looks clutching his pearls and hiding behind CNN’s apron. Watch:
Here’s the Newsweek article referenced during the segment:
[…] The media strategy is to show Trump to be an inept and craven sociopath. The Trump strategy is to show that media people are hopeless prigs out of touch with the nation (e.g., CNN’s media correspondent, Brian Stelter, who turns to the camera every Sunday morning and delivers a pious sermon about Trump’s perfidiousness) and nursing personal grudges. (read more)
Boom! “The media should not be the story.” – Michael Wolff
With regularity, either overtly or covertly, they interject themselves into story, after, story, after story.
Trump’s telling them to get it together!
So Brian Stelter argues it’s not a war, but right behind him he is back-dropped by unflattering photos of Trump. Can’t get superbowl but can watch Hall of the Trumpen King again, just to laugh at the media.
Thanks for the reminder: “Hall of the Trumpen King” LOL
That video is so awesome. I love it.
Me too! Whoever put that together deserves many hours of delight in return…. Sending them very best wishes
I noticed that too, and concluded that it was not by chance.
you can watch it here: https://www.foxsportsgo.com/event/156815/super-bowl-li-patriots-vs-falcons
I’ll sum this up in one word. Ouch.
Or this one word: Perfect!
Why is George Costanza interviewing that guy from Newsweek? Couldn’t they find a journalist to do it?
“Jerry, just remember…it’s not a lie if you believe it” 😂
Wow, that Steltzer guy is really dense
After that brutal assessment, he still doesn’t get it does he?
He claims “fact checking”
endless horizon of nothingness…
soo true.
They are parsing every sigh, cough, adjective, sentence, glance like shamans peering at bird entrails. They don’t interview to present news, they’re just a nasty bunch of amateur psychologists trying to figure out the ‘gotcha’ point to be used against the person who they ‘need
to ‘stop.’
It lived down to my low expectations.
Dang, that Wolff man from Hollywood Reporter is not as demented as the rest of them. Promising sign of impending sanity if he can have any influence.
Some of the media truly appear to be lunatics howling at the moon
Yeah, Wolff is able to see some of what the voters see! A not-stupid reporter!
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/Michael-Wolff-Trump-Loves-Media/2016/06/01/id/731653/
“Overall, Trump’s angry press conference, Wolff said Wednesday, was “about performance, Donald Trump’s personality.”
“Also, said Wolff, people who have only seen Trump during the campaign would think “oh, my God, this is an angry guy. Donald Trump is not an angry guy. Donald Trump is not a hostile guy. Donald Trump is the happiest man in America.”
Didn’t realize there at first that Steltzer got him on the show because he’s mad at him. Being even half-way reasonable isn’t to be tolerated.
LOL. It’s so satisfying. Anybody who has ever had to deal with nutso unreasonable self-appointed “authorities” has to get a kick out of this
Does anyone else have an overwhelming urge to pop that idiot in the face?
Raises hand, I do I do!!!
I know who I’m betting on to win the war of President Trump vs. the MSM
Michael Wolff seems to be the only real journalist in the MSM right now.
6:00 Wolff: The New York Times front page looks like it’s 1938 in Germany every day.
Crapweasel Stelter protests “No it does not!”. YES IT DOES. This is what Trump was talking about. The MSM is behaving like freaking Nazis! When the Nazis started to take control Hitler and his party focused on his opposition and published horrible stories about them (some if not all were complete fabrications) to take them down, just as the media is doing to Trump now. I’m so happy to hear an MSM employee acknowledge this.
The article is astonishing in its vacuousness — it BEGS THE QUESTION, the only question worth asking — what is the media’s legitimate role ?
The media isn’t supposed to be trying to beat Trump or take down Trump–
Like all of these bogus critics of the media– they just are upset that Trump keeps beating their ass
These ” critics”–Michael Tracey is one– don’t want the media to stop being partisans– they just want them to be more effective partisans ! To be more effective at beating Trump.
The assumptions and goals are the same — Trump is evil, he should be destroyed..
It never occurs to the media or their ” critics” that the media is not supposed to have any skin in the game….you can only ” lose” if you are fighting an opponent…and THATS THE PROBLEM.
What bothers me the most about the MSM (except Wolff, now I see) is that not only are they horribly prejudiced they don’t even seem to be able to recognize their prejudice. That’s so bad. It’s not news, it’s gaseous emissions.
^^^ this ^^^ exactly. Closeminded, prejudiced, even hateful
The media has just been a well paid tool in the Marxist toolkit and will remain that way until they are replaced. With our education system they have been systematically tearing down our social fabric while telling us that we are a minority in our beliefs. It has taken a long time for the silent majority to realize that we are indeed a majority and that the media has been either lying about the news or refusing to discuss news that isn’t part of the socialist narrative.
Years ago I quit taking the paper and magazines because they all had an awful biased slant but now I realize that it fit their agenda in keeping the public in the dark while the politicians keep taking us further and further left. My life seemed less annoying but now I hardly recognize my country and certainly not my state. Burying your head in the sand is not an effective tool for protecting your liberty.
Before the internet they really had a complete grip on our news and we had very few ways to authenticate their reports. Only when you were at a news event and then read about it in the newspaper did I start to question what they were writing. Some of the stories were so bad I had a hard time believing the reporters were even there.
Without the internet I am not sure we would have had any idea that the media was reporting fiction because they all reported the same nonsense.
So easy to tear up the media. Turn them off, do not buy or subscribe.
I think most of us do ignore the MSM but they are still out there and still need to be corrected, and it’s refreshing that one of their own has some journalistic morals and is able to tell the others that they’re acting like fools.
I’m there already.
Well, but I made an occasional exception for the National Enquirer. LOL!
Newsweek hasn’t been a friend to Trump in the past.
Michael Wolff is merely stating what millions of Americans already know, but for some reason, the MSM still does not understand.
Wolff correctly criticizes the bias of the media but forgets the most salient criticism–because of the media’s bias, they are not even doing the job they were hired to do, namely, covering Trump’s policies and actions. They are so busy looking for a chink in Trump’s political armor, they are missing the story.
The media has no idea the millions of people who are experiencing schadenfreude. I hope they remain clueless–the entertainment value of their collective stupidity is priceless.
Video is down. Dang it!
Person who uploaded the video had their account deleted
Looks like they closed the youtube account for the video.
Go move Dave. Thanks.
Good move….
Dang it again!
Deplorable Dave, hero of the hour!
I’m sorry but I just can’t get passed CNN having a show called “Reliable Sources”! Lol 😛
I know, it’s ridiculous. Proverbial pot calling the kettle black 😜
Reliable sources of gaseous emissions. 🙂
Here’s another link. That one has been removed.
The MS Media isn’t “media” at all. It’s nothing more than organizations made up of political operatives who lie & spew leftist propaganda
And it’s not so much they make the “media” the story, as it is they make up the story to fit their narrative
Self righteous & self serving liars, the entire lot of them
Excellent comments by Wolff!
Michael Wolff actually made sense, for the most part.
Brian Stelter on the other hand… Eesh. Franckensteen needs to have Igor go find him a brain. One without wrinkles would be an improvement.
Odd the clips keep getting pulled.
I’m glad I stopped watching the Commie NewsNetwork years ago.
The scroll is distressing: all about swastikas.
Wolff is right that they are trying to portray the USA as 1938 Germany.
The media is engineering the narrative.
Several of the videos Sundance has posted have been taken down. Same account? Censorship by YouTube?
CNN probably demanded that they be yanked because they know it makes Stelter and all of CNN look stupid.
LOL look stupid that train already left the station… clearly they are stupid and obstinate about staying stupid
“CNN’s show, “Reliable Sources,”
Pretty hilarious oxymoron.
Hmm, I’ve had no problem watching any of the videos posted.
