February 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #17

Like puppies who haven’t quite been trained yet, they are still testing the limits of what Trump will do. They will be slapped down hard.
This is why VP Pence will have an office at the Capitol one floor below Paul Ryan so he can ride herd over the House and get things done to put forth President Trump’s agenda!
Anyone know what this means?
The poem (not “pome” as she pronounced it) is a special kind of poem — a sonnet, entitled “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus. We had to memorize it in 6th grade!
Interesting historical reference about the Department of Labor back then, but not sure it means anything (yet) for Trump’s Department of Labor.
I take it as a historical reminder that the U.S. has limited immigration before, despite the words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. The libs don’t know their history and would ignore it anyway because it doesn’t support their agenda.
That’s what I’m thinking. Thanks.
FWIW. Per El Rushbo’s teachable moment, the Statue of Libert has nothing to do with immigration.
RUSH: It happens every time I reveal what to me is common information. I check the email, and there were a bunch of people that were shocked to learn the Statue of Liberty wasn’t about immigration. It shows you how successful left-wing-created narratives have been. Let me tell you the truth about this, as abbreviated as I can with the lack of time I’ve got. The Statue of Liberty represents Libertas, Roman goddess of Liberty. She bears a torch liberty. She bears a torch and a tabula ansata. It’s a tabula that evokes the law on which is inscribed the date of the American Declaration of Independence.
That’s what words are on the Statue of Liberty, words that commemorate July 4th, 1776. A broken chain lies at the feet of the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty had absolutely nothing to do with immigration. So why do people think that it does? Well, there was a socialist poet. (Are poets anything other than socialists and communists?) Her name was Emma Lazarus, and her poem was called The New Colossus, and it included the lines, “Give me your tired, give me your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
That was not part of the creation of the Statue of Liberty. It was not delivered with the Statue of Liberty. It came later. The poem written by Emma Lazarus was written to help raise money for the statue’s pedestal. We had to build the pedestal, which is also a room underneath the statue. A bronze tablet bearing the Emma Lazarus poem was only put inside the pedestal in 1903. And yet there’s Lester Holt out there on NBC holding out the Statue of Liberty as a beacon to immigrants as so that’s what it was intended to be, fighting against Trump’s executive order of the weekend. They have nothing to do with immigration. Zilch.
Complete transcript
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/01/31/the-statue-of-liberty-has-nothing-to-do-with-immigration/
Can’t wait to watch this interview when it’s posted online later today:
President Trump just red pilled the ever lovin hell out of O’Reilly.
Uniparty splodey heads coming.
Michael Hastings, anyone?
Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie & Phoenix Program
“In a lighter moment, however, Chinese media and internet users praised an appearance by Trump’s daughter Ivanka and granddaughter Arabella Kushner’s visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday to attend Lunar New Year festivities. A video clip of Arabella singing a song of holiday greetings also set alight China’s internet.”
China mad at Mattis while Ivanka celebrates a Chinese holiday. Good cop/bad cop?
Love the Trumps!
http://nypost.com/2017/02/04/china-lashes-out-after-mattis-backs-japan-in-islands-dispute/
Here’s the Chinese NY Greeting. Her Mandarin is very very good!
Moochelle got her leg slung over the arm of that chair? Guess she can do that in Kenyan where she belongs.
They are seriously out of their minds.
I don’t know if I should cry or laugh. The Dept or muslim propaganda is working overtime these days.
Lady Liberty was made for our Centennial celebration. It had nothing to do with a monument to inspire those waiting on Ellis Island. Ellis didn’t open until 10 years after the completion of the statue.
https://ricochet.com/408586/news-magazines-accepting-president-trump/
http://imgur.com/r/The_Donald/OfdYa
Would love to see this happen/
Expecting the EO to be back into effect soon, and protests at Dulles, JFK, LAX, SFO to become more violent, and to have growing support from D politicians. Gosh, at SFO the protestors were provided with refreshments courtesy of the SF taxpayers. The question is, what happens of the police cannot (or will not) control the violence? The airports are not federal property, so the responsibility for law and order rests with the police. If protestors gain (or are allowed) entry to the FIS, then CBP will pull out. International aircraft cannot land there, they will have to divert. And their cargos, containing critical just-in-time parts, high value electronics, etc etc will also be diverted. They will have to be inbonded back, by truck or a US carrier. Big business will lose big money. The big D donors will feel this.
I hope Sean Spicer has a good sense of humor. Unlike the Baldwin/Trump crap, this is downright funny stuff. Over the top comedy based on an element of truth.
SNL tonight:
