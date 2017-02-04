President Trump on Visa Appeal: “We Will Win. For The Safety of Our Country We Will Win”…

President Trump attending a private charity gala in Mar-a-Lago, was asked tonight for his thoughts on the DOJ appeal to the 9th Circuit Appellate Court:

We’ll win. For the safety of our country we’ll win…

56 Responses to President Trump on Visa Appeal: “We Will Win. For The Safety of Our Country We Will Win”…

  1. Andrew E. says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Damn right President Trump!

  2. Peter G. says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Where is Harriet Meyers when we need her???
    Those Bushes sure know how to pick Judges.

  3. ginaswo says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Thank you for fighting to keep us safe Mister President. We are with you. #MakeAmericaSafeAgain

  4. Fe says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    We the people have your back Mr. President! My gosh, Melania glows in that beautiful gown she’s wearing.

  5. Bildung says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I certainly hope this is based on more than sentiment

    One Bush quisling can not be allowed to slow the Trump Train.

    The Left must be made to abandon all hope

  6. WSB says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    He knows he is correct, we know he is correct. Rogue anti-Constitutional judges must be dispatched. Immediately.

  7. Finalage says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Beast!

  8. nkmommy says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I remember after 9/11 people would say, “We will never forget.” Well, many have forgotten and many more were never made to understand the horror that was 9/11. This article is a good one to share with folks to get them to understand why we need extreme vetting and why our President wants to protect us. What’s particularly good about it is that it tells of something I believe the media tried to ignore – the jumpers. Pass it on. https://www.policeone.com/health-fitness/articles/4348768-10-years-after-9-11-Remember-the-jumpers/

  9. starfcker says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    We are going to win. Some pinko judge doesn’t decide immigration policy. Non-citizens don’t have rights under the constitution. If they did, they certainly wouldn’t trump the rights of citizens. It’s time to start exploring ways to remove judges that so brazenly ignore their constitutional oath.

  10. Ploni says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Go to it, Mr. President.

    We are behind you and on all sides.

  11. Davey says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Do they really think they have Mr. President on the ropes? flummoxed? stymied? HA, I say, HAHA. Just when you think you Mr. Trump figured out, he whacks you up side the head from another direction. The left/Dems/Rinos/Uniparty are not going to know what hit them.

  12. wheatietoo says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    We have to win.
    Failure is not an option.

    Thank you, Mr. President!
    We’re with you all the way.

  13. kathykounselor says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Of course ‘we’ll win’. That’s because Presidential Power/Executive Branch authority is at its ZENITH when the president rules on immigration.

    The Constitution specifically grants this incredible level of power to the president in immigration bans /regulation because it presumes that he is privy to top-secret info (daily intelligence briefings) which all others do not have. DUH!!!!!!!!!!

    That is also why the [hysterically condemned by the MSM] ‘roll-out’ of the travel ban was deliberately done on a ‘need to know’ basis. Pres. Trump knew that there would be a mad rush to board planes and come here, by the 7 banned nations, if they knew in advance of the ban! HELLO!!!!!!!!!!!!

    We’ll win, and we’ll keep winning. We are America again.

  14. Finalage says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Awesome

    • justfactsplz says:
      February 4, 2017 at 11:23 pm

      I have a relative that work for DHS. He is very happy with his new boss. He confirms morale has skyrocketed.

    • justfactsplz says:
      February 4, 2017 at 11:25 pm

      This is so true. I have a relative that works for DHS. He loves his new boss.

    • emet says:
      February 4, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      One of the questions on the Federal Viewpoint Survey has to do with the fairness of promotion. And since fairness in the DHS rivals that of a carnival midway game, this question scored negatively year after year. Now the problem is that a lot of incompetent/crooked people have wound up in key positions, where they either continue to damage everything they touch, or they abstain from making a decision unless they have to, in which case they don’t make it anyway.

  15. Sentient says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Where does the president have to take the case next? Gorsuch isn’t on scotus yet.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. Pam says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Judge Jeanine thinks the ruling will be overturned too.

    Liked by 8 people

  17. Pam says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    On another note, Melania looks stunning.

    Liked by 2 people

  18. sherryhigdon says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Fire that scumsucker and then try him for treason!

  19. sundance says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:05 pm

  20. eric says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Thank you Mr. President.
    We
    Will
    Win

  22. Martin says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Of course we’ll win, Mr. President.

    Liked by 1 person

  23. azgulch says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I have had enough. I thought I could last 6 months of this BS. I guess I am just old, and full of it.

    Just flood our jails with these assholes. I am tired of this crap– jail Soros, & his son- close his organizations, jail HRC and her supporters. Impeach the stupid judges stopping stuff. Stop these stupid demonstrations.

    Let us have a country again!

    Liked by 2 people

  24. fleporeblog says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    For everyday this is allowed to stand 5,000 less refugees will be accepted this year. We are at 45,000 and dropping!

    Liked by 2 people

  25. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    To me it’s not entirely a security issue, it’s a monetary issue. Its a matter of starting to take care our country and citizens.
    When the Hell do we start taking care of America and Americans.
    TY Trump for taking an America and Americans first stance.

    Liked by 3 people

  26. BMG says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    All well & good. But unless/until Rotbart’s decision is overturned, who knows how many bad honchos & honchettes get into the USA.

    Liked by 2 people

  27. philosophyfictionblog says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    The judge who blocked the ban is actually a Black Lives Matter supporter. There’s a video circulating of him actually saying this during one of his decisions, in a tearful way. “Blacks lives matter.” I think this is inappropriate because a judge shouldn’t be aligning himself with an ideological movement from the bench. His job while a judge is to enforce the law. Of course, he can have his own private views, but not from the bench.

    Liked by 3 people

  28. Piper says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    I just sent a message to the President at whitehouse.gov asking him to please hurry and make it legal for us to carry at all times, unrestricted. His supporters are in mortal danger, I feel like I have a target on my back every moment of everyday now, the looney left and the globalist cabal want us defenseless. Obama ruled with his poison pen, so I don’t know why Trump can’t do the same in this instance. Once he writes that order no judge in the country will be able to reverse that because we will just ignore it like the left do- what are the “authorities” going to do?? Arrest us all?!

  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Melania looks stunning as always. Great response by President Trump. Even at a gala event, he is putting America and Americans first!

    Like

  30. andi lee says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Still in awe of my President & First Lady Trump.

    ❤❤❤

    ~Faith. Hope. Love.

