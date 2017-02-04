President Trump on Visa Appeal: “We Will Win. For The Safety of Our Country We Will Win”…

President Trump attending a private charity gala in Mar-a-Lago, was asked tonight for his thoughts on the DOJ appeal to the 9th Circuit Appellate Court:
Trump on immigration appeal: “We’ll win. For the safety of the country we’ll win.” pic.twitter.com/ffOPCgtPBv
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 5, 2017
We’ll win. For the safety of our country we’ll win…
Damn right President Trump!
Where is Harriet Meyers when we need her???
Those Bushes sure know how to pick Judges.
You said it, Bush gave us Roberts too. Uniparty sabotage
Thank you for fighting to keep us safe Mister President. We are with you. #MakeAmericaSafeAgain
We the people have your back Mr. President! My gosh, Melania glows in that beautiful gown she’s wearing.
Stunning, isn’t she.
I love it when she flashes that fiercely protective look…protective of him.
She is gorgeous.
Me too! That woman loves her man. ❤
So pretty in pink.
I certainly hope this is based on more than sentiment
One Bush quisling can not be allowed to slow the Trump Train.
The Left must be made to abandon all hope
From what I have seen in the past Bildunk if President Trump says something will happen, it will.
He does not run our country on sentiment.
He knows he is correct, we know he is correct. Rogue anti-Constitutional judges must be dispatched. Immediately.
So true WSB.
Beast!
I remember after 9/11 people would say, “We will never forget.” Well, many have forgotten and many more were never made to understand the horror that was 9/11. This article is a good one to share with folks to get them to understand why we need extreme vetting and why our President wants to protect us. What’s particularly good about it is that it tells of something I believe the media tried to ignore – the jumpers. Pass it on. https://www.policeone.com/health-fitness/articles/4348768-10-years-after-9-11-Remember-the-jumpers/
Conservatives have not forgotten. Liberals thought it was justified.
Liberals thought it was justified. I am afraid you are right.
I was at the Reagan museum a few years ago. In one room they have a beam from one of the towers. Three boys plenty old enough to have had the history lesson asked their mom what it was. She very dismissively told them it was from a building that crashed in an accident. They didnt know anything…
I wont let my son be ignorant and unprepared.
Mom’s a CNN viewer.
We are going to win. Some pinko judge doesn’t decide immigration policy. Non-citizens don’t have rights under the constitution. If they did, they certainly wouldn’t trump the rights of citizens. It’s time to start exploring ways to remove judges that so brazenly ignore their constitutional oath.
I could not agree more. Who do these people think they are? Unelected fools.
TERM LIMITS
I like that idea MrE.
Term limits for Supreme Court Judges and Federal Judges.
No one should be appointed for life to a position in our government anymore.
I now the Founding Fathers had their reasons, so please people don’t lecture me as to why the judges are appointed for life.
But I do believe now is the time to change that.
Go to it, Mr. President.
We are behind you and on all sides.
Do they really think they have Mr. President on the ropes? flummoxed? stymied? HA, I say, HAHA. Just when you think you Mr. Trump figured out, he whacks you up side the head from another direction. The left/Dems/Rinos/Uniparty are not going to know what hit them.
We have to win.
Failure is not an option.
Thank you, Mr. President!
We’re with you all the way.
Amen!!
Of course ‘we’ll win’. That’s because Presidential Power/Executive Branch authority is at its ZENITH when the president rules on immigration.
The Constitution specifically grants this incredible level of power to the president in immigration bans /regulation because it presumes that he is privy to top-secret info (daily intelligence briefings) which all others do not have. DUH!!!!!!!!!!
That is also why the [hysterically condemned by the MSM] ‘roll-out’ of the travel ban was deliberately done on a ‘need to know’ basis. Pres. Trump knew that there would be a mad rush to board planes and come here, by the 7 banned nations, if they knew in advance of the ban! HELLO!!!!!!!!!!!!
We’ll win, and we’ll keep winning. We are America again.
Awesome
I have a relative that work for DHS. He is very happy with his new boss. He confirms morale has skyrocketed.
This is so true. I have a relative that works for DHS. He loves his new boss.
Funky things going on when I tried to make this reply. I was taken to a strange screen and told to try again. Geesh!
One of the questions on the Federal Viewpoint Survey has to do with the fairness of promotion. And since fairness in the DHS rivals that of a carnival midway game, this question scored negatively year after year. Now the problem is that a lot of incompetent/crooked people have wound up in key positions, where they either continue to damage everything they touch, or they abstain from making a decision unless they have to, in which case they don’t make it anyway.
Where does the president have to take the case next? Gorsuch isn’t on scotus yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’d win at SCOTUS, even without Gorsuch.
Judge Jeanine thinks the ruling will be overturned too.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Judge Jeanine is awesome. Robarts needs to be removed from his Seattle high horse.
On another note, Melania looks stunning.
Fire that scumsucker and then try him for treason!
“and others” – Trump sending a message.
WHITE HATS!
Thank you Mr. President.
We
Will
Win
Is he WAITING IN LINE to enter a party at his own club. Beyond awesome. He’s the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STAYES.
That has to be so hard (for Melania) knowing everything you do, even a flinch, will be criticized.
Of course we’ll win, Mr. President.
I have had enough. I thought I could last 6 months of this BS. I guess I am just old, and full of it.
Just flood our jails with these assholes. I am tired of this crap– jail Soros, & his son- close his organizations, jail HRC and her supporters. Impeach the stupid judges stopping stuff. Stop these stupid demonstrations.
Let us have a country again!
For everyday this is allowed to stand 5,000 less refugees will be accepted this year. We are at 45,000 and dropping!
To me it’s not entirely a security issue, it’s a monetary issue. Its a matter of starting to take care our country and citizens.
When the Hell do we start taking care of America and Americans.
TY Trump for taking an America and Americans first stance.
All well & good. But unless/until Rotbart’s decision is overturned, who knows how many bad honchos & honchettes get into the USA.
Only took one terrorist to kill 50 in the Orlando Nightclub shooting.
Took two to kill 3 & severely injured over 250 with the Boston bombing.
Is that his fault? The fact that this moron in Seattle was able to overturn his EO tells me that it isn’t his damn fault.
The judge who blocked the ban is actually a Black Lives Matter supporter. There’s a video circulating of him actually saying this during one of his decisions, in a tearful way. “Blacks lives matter.” I think this is inappropriate because a judge shouldn’t be aligning himself with an ideological movement from the bench. His job while a judge is to enforce the law. Of course, he can have his own private views, but not from the bench.
I just sent a message to the President at whitehouse.gov asking him to please hurry and make it legal for us to carry at all times, unrestricted. His supporters are in mortal danger, I feel like I have a target on my back every moment of everyday now, the looney left and the globalist cabal want us defenseless. Obama ruled with his poison pen, so I don’t know why Trump can’t do the same in this instance. Once he writes that order no judge in the country will be able to reverse that because we will just ignore it like the left do- what are the “authorities” going to do?? Arrest us all?!
Melania looks stunning as always. Great response by President Trump. Even at a gala event, he is putting America and Americans first!
Still in awe of my President & First Lady Trump.
❤❤❤
~Faith. Hope. Love.
