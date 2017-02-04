February 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #16

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Another incredible week! I hope our President enjoys the weekend with his family. He absolutely earned it!
Been a great week, for sure.
Time for some refreshing down in South Florida. And away from the moles in the White House, as well.
I’m not going to get exercised over the Washington judge’s ruling. People want to make everything into a scorecard and the left is desperate to “beat” Trump in any way.
Trump doesn’t even have his cabinet in place yet and we’re winning bigly. I’m confident that will continue, regardless of what happens with the Washington ruling.
What’s hilarious with the left is the fake outrage over a “ban” that lasts 3-4 months. There are many, many ways to stall people getting into the USA for 4 months that no judge is going to be able to stop. Welcome to bureaucracy.
What’s most important is that extreme vetting is going to be implemented, as a routine. Bans or no bans. That’s what matters. And that process is getting put into place now, irregardless of the judges’ ruling.
Looking forward to a good weekend and a Team Trump (Patriots) win in the Super Bowl. I want to hear reports of the president calling Kraft, Belichick and Brady to congratulate them on their victory after the win.
Go, Pats! Yes, that phone call will be glorious.
TGIF. Cheers for week two.
“We’ll raise up our glasses against evil forces” ~ Toby Keith
Could it be that Janet Napolitano was put in charge of the UC system, which is huge, for nefarious reasons, like to use it as for recruiting/training/funding “activists”, subversives and domestic terrorists?
I’d rather have her in CA then as head of DHS or governor of AZ…
I’d rather have her in federal prison for subversion and sedition. But that’s just me.
I think she’s trying to make “the system work” for communism. The UC system, that is.
I think she needs to find her butt in federal prison.
And on another topic, I further renew my years-old call that Chris Dodd and Bawney Fwank ought to be sharing a cell in the same prison, for foisting the entire banking mess upon us. That whole thing rests upon their weak shoulders.
Dobbs Commentary
Hannity Opening Monolog
Gorka, Berkeley, Super Bowl
Aaaaannnndd… here comes Pilchmann…
Bush appointee flexes muscles; blocks Trump EO on Immigration.
I’m reminded on the following quote: “John Marshall has his decision. Now let him enforce it.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/03/federal-judge-blocks-trump-immigration-order-nationwide/
If that judge had no problem with it when Obama did the same thing…then he ‘set a precedent’ for it being a lawful EO, by taking no action on it back in 2011.
I would think that Pres Trump’s legal advisors would be thinking the same thing.
Wow if this is true….Do believe that many in the Obama administration were only loyal to Obama and his people not America.(the multiple looks like 2, but that would mean 3 total).
BREAKING – Multiple Secret Service Agents ESCORTED From White House After SICK Plan Exposed
http://www.teaparty.org/breaking-multiple-secret-service-agents-escorted-white-house-sick-plan-exposed-216589/
I believe that this report has been proven to be fake news.
You need to read the entire twitter stream – this happened 24 hours ago and whoever was ‘walked out’ was not Secret Service – this is FAKE NEWS.
I am not worried about this law suits against immigration vetting. This weakens security and the whole thing makes bad image. I dont know what will happen
A Bush-appointed federal judge in Washington state has blocked POTUS’s EO on immigration. Trump administration is preparing an emergency stay. Team Trump is understaffed and they’re fighting all the way.
Where was this judge when Obama did the same thing?
Silent?
Well his silence back then means he considered it a lawful EO when Obama did it.
Article in a Jersey shore newspaper about New Jersey Blueberry Princess Kellyanne Conway.
A Jersey Girl With Pop Takes D.C.; They Should Be Named as Original
http://thesandpaper.villagesoup.com/p/a-jersey-girl-with-pop-takes-d-c-they-should-be-named-as-original/1620054?cid=1835326
Respect! love blueberries. Sounds like she was brought up right —
Not fair Sean. Now quote the part of the constitution that gives some dimwit federal judge that power. Oh, wait…
McCarran Walter Act of 1952.
The law is on our side:
http://lawnewz.com/high-profile/on-trial-why-trumps-immigration-ban-will-win-over-seattle-judges-nationwide-stay/
Robert Kraft’s, owner of the Patriots, story about meeting Vladimir Putin and the outcome tells you something of Putin’s character!
http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/patriots-robert-kraft-vladimir-putin-stole-my-super-bowl-ring/
Yes, that’s the man. I call him Catherine the Great Redux. he needs a good ‘trumping’.
That was enjoyable. From the hustings.
Meant to appear under Nimrodman’s Jersey post.
I saw This link at Reddit? About trains? Is it real? Do my eyes deceive me? I’d so love to be able to hop on a train to Nashville, or Atlanta, or Florida coast…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/03/japan-reportedly-setting-up-package-for-trump-to-create-700000-us-jobs.html
More about this train dream?
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-japan-idUSKBN15I0RS?il=0
I saw this on several sites and it would be fantastic to have “bullet trains/high speed” for it so cool to travel out West through the parks like Denali.
We’re 20 trillion dollars in debt.
I know Sentient, but my snowflake kid had to get that gene from someplace…
whatever, this thought just gets me excited. I see glass windows, magnificent vistas, plenty of leg room, glass of wine, maybe even a sleeper coach…
Ok, but can I get a pony?
Some summer I will do this. It’s on the bucket list:
http://www.alaskatrain.com/routes/anchorage-denali.html
Bullet trains have failed in the past because the unions demanded crew rotation so often that the train couldn’t reach top speed for any length of time.
That’s interesting, never heard that —
“As the Boston judge explained, the Supreme Court provided that rational basis review merely means the law “bears some fair relationship to a legitimate public purpose.” The Supreme Court made clear rational basis review “is not a license for courts to judge the wisdom, fairness or logic of legislative choices.” (Heller v. Doe by Doe, 509 U.S. 312 (1993).
Immigration law includes a “delicate policy judgment” courts must not invade, as the Supreme Court itself said, and the Boston judge reiterated. Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982). As the Ninth Circuit reiterated, “we defer to the political branches in the immigration field.” Ruiz-Diaz v. United States, 703 F.3d 483 (9th Cir. 2012). As the Boston court noted, the order clearly and expressly relates to concern of “infiltration by foreign terrorists” from countries identified as a risk for just that without further vetting procedures put in place. Rational basis review “is not a genuine effort to determine the actual reasons for the law, nor to inquire into whether a statute actually does further the announced interest of government. All that is required is a) does a government interest exist in securing the country from terror?; and b) does the law limiting entrants purport to relate to that interest? It does not matter if the judge thinks it shouldn’t relate or won’t relate. That decision is for the lawmaker, not the law interpreter.
The Seattle judge seemed to believe no such vetting process was “rational” unless facts showed a foreign terror incident had already successfully occurred in this country. (Even under higher levels of scrutiny, the courts have never required the evil sought to be prevented actually occur before passing law to try to prevent it from occurring in the first place.) This is second-guessing law-making decisions, not seeing whether there was a “reason” given as the “basis” for the decision, which is all rational basis review allows in our tri-partite form of government.
Second-guessing Trump’s decision is for elections, not judges. The Supreme Court long ago rejected such second-guessing as impermissible. The Boston’s judge’s thoughtful and deliberate decision follows the precedents, as the law compels. The Seattle judge’s decision tries to substitute for the legislative branches, which the law condemns. In the ultimate outcome of these decisions, memories of Super Bowls past will prove prescient: Like the Patriots, Boston will best Seattle once again”
http://lawnewz.com/high-profile/on-trial-why-trumps-immigration-ban-will-win-over-seattle-judges-nationwide-stay/
This judge is a real POS:
Judge Robart Rules Against President Just Months After Calling Cops Killers
Seattle, Washington – U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a nationwide halt on President Trump’s immigration executive order on Friday. Judge Robart is the same judge who accused the Seattle police union of killing black people and proclaimed “Black Lives Matter” from the bench.
https://bluelivesmatter.blue/black-lives-matter-judge-robart-president-trump-immigration-order/
I haven’t seen an update on Jeff Sessions for awhile. Anyone know what’s going on with him?
