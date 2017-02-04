February 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #16

Posted on February 4, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to February 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #16

  1. fleporeblog says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Another incredible week! I hope our President enjoys the weekend with his family. He absolutely earned it!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      February 4, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Been a great week, for sure.

      Time for some refreshing down in South Florida. And away from the moles in the White House, as well.

      I’m not going to get exercised over the Washington judge’s ruling. People want to make everything into a scorecard and the left is desperate to “beat” Trump in any way.

      Trump doesn’t even have his cabinet in place yet and we’re winning bigly. I’m confident that will continue, regardless of what happens with the Washington ruling.

      What’s hilarious with the left is the fake outrage over a “ban” that lasts 3-4 months. There are many, many ways to stall people getting into the USA for 4 months that no judge is going to be able to stop. Welcome to bureaucracy.

      What’s most important is that extreme vetting is going to be implemented, as a routine. Bans or no bans. That’s what matters. And that process is getting put into place now, irregardless of the judges’ ruling.

      Looking forward to a good weekend and a Team Trump (Patriots) win in the Super Bowl. I want to hear reports of the president calling Kraft, Belichick and Brady to congratulate them on their victory after the win.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      February 4, 2017 at 12:34 am

      TGIF. Cheers for week two.
      “We’ll raise up our glasses against evil forces” ~ Toby Keith

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Could it be that Janet Napolitano was put in charge of the UC system, which is huge, for nefarious reasons, like to use it as for recruiting/training/funding “activists”, subversives and domestic terrorists?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Hannity Opening Monolog

    Gorka, Berkeley, Super Bowl

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Sentient says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Aaaaannnndd… here comes Pilchmann…

    Like

    Reply
  6. R-C says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Bush appointee flexes muscles; blocks Trump EO on Immigration.

    I’m reminded on the following quote: “John Marshall has his decision. Now let him enforce it.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/03/federal-judge-blocks-trump-immigration-order-nationwide/

    Like

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      February 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

      If that judge had no problem with it when Obama did the same thing…then he ‘set a precedent’ for it being a lawful EO, by taking no action on it back in 2011.

      I would think that Pres Trump’s legal advisors would be thinking the same thing.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Wow if this is true….Do believe that many in the Obama administration were only loyal to Obama and his people not America.(the multiple looks like 2, but that would mean 3 total).

    BREAKING – Multiple Secret Service Agents ESCORTED From White House After SICK Plan Exposed

    http://www.teaparty.org/breaking-multiple-secret-service-agents-escorted-white-house-sick-plan-exposed-216589/

    Like

    Reply
  8. HarryJ says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I am not worried about this law suits against immigration vetting. This weakens security and the whole thing makes bad image. I dont know what will happen

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. AustinPrisoner says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:26 am

    A Bush-appointed federal judge in Washington state has blocked POTUS’s EO on immigration. Trump administration is preparing an emergency stay. Team Trump is understaffed and they’re fighting all the way.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      February 4, 2017 at 12:47 am

      Where was this judge when Obama did the same thing?

      Silent?
      Well his silence back then means he considered it a lawful EO when Obama did it.

      Like

      Reply
  10. nimrodman says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Article in a Jersey shore newspaper about New Jersey Blueberry Princess Kellyanne Conway.

    A Jersey Girl With Pop Takes D.C.; They Should Be Named as Original
    http://thesandpaper.villagesoup.com/p/a-jersey-girl-with-pop-takes-d-c-they-should-be-named-as-original/1620054?cid=1835326

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Dale says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. psadie says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Robert Kraft’s, owner of the Patriots, story about meeting Vladimir Putin and the outcome tells you something of Putin’s character!
    http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/patriots-robert-kraft-vladimir-putin-stole-my-super-bowl-ring/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. LP says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:31 am

    That was enjoyable. From the hustings.

    Like

    Reply
  15. wondering999 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I saw This link at Reddit? About trains? Is it real? Do my eyes deceive me? I’d so love to be able to hop on a train to Nashville, or Atlanta, or Florida coast…
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/03/japan-reportedly-setting-up-package-for-trump-to-create-700000-us-jobs.html

    Like

    Reply
  16. reggiemeezer says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    “As the Boston judge explained, the Supreme Court provided that rational basis review merely means the law “bears some fair relationship to a legitimate public purpose.” The Supreme Court made clear rational basis review “is not a license for courts to judge the wisdom, fairness or logic of legislative choices.” (Heller v. Doe by Doe, 509 U.S. 312 (1993).

    Immigration law includes a “delicate policy judgment” courts must not invade, as the Supreme Court itself said, and the Boston judge reiterated. Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982). As the Ninth Circuit reiterated, “we defer to the political branches in the immigration field.” Ruiz-Diaz v. United States, 703 F.3d 483 (9th Cir. 2012). As the Boston court noted, the order clearly and expressly relates to concern of “infiltration by foreign terrorists” from countries identified as a risk for just that without further vetting procedures put in place. Rational basis review “is not a genuine effort to determine the actual reasons for the law, nor to inquire into whether a statute actually does further the announced interest of government. All that is required is a) does a government interest exist in securing the country from terror?; and b) does the law limiting entrants purport to relate to that interest? It does not matter if the judge thinks it shouldn’t relate or won’t relate. That decision is for the lawmaker, not the law interpreter.

    The Seattle judge seemed to believe no such vetting process was “rational” unless facts showed a foreign terror incident had already successfully occurred in this country. (Even under higher levels of scrutiny, the courts have never required the evil sought to be prevented actually occur before passing law to try to prevent it from occurring in the first place.) This is second-guessing law-making decisions, not seeing whether there was a “reason” given as the “basis” for the decision, which is all rational basis review allows in our tri-partite form of government.

    Second-guessing Trump’s decision is for elections, not judges. The Supreme Court long ago rejected such second-guessing as impermissible. The Boston’s judge’s thoughtful and deliberate decision follows the precedents, as the law compels. The Seattle judge’s decision tries to substitute for the legislative branches, which the law condemns. In the ultimate outcome of these decisions, memories of Super Bowls past will prove prescient: Like the Patriots, Boston will best Seattle once again”

    http://lawnewz.com/high-profile/on-trial-why-trumps-immigration-ban-will-win-over-seattle-judges-nationwide-stay/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. reggiemeezer says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:50 am

    This judge is a real POS:

    Judge Robart Rules Against President Just Months After Calling Cops Killers

    Seattle, Washington – U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a nationwide halt on President Trump’s immigration executive order on Friday. Judge Robart is the same judge who accused the Seattle police union of killing black people and proclaimed “Black Lives Matter” from the bench.

    https://bluelivesmatter.blue/black-lives-matter-judge-robart-president-trump-immigration-order/

    Like

    Reply
  18. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

    I haven’t seen an update on Jeff Sessions for awhile. Anyone know what’s going on with him?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s