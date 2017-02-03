Vice-President Mike Pence Interview With Sean Hannity…

Posted on February 3, 2017 by

Vice President Pence appears on ‘Hannity’ for an interview.  Pence hits on key point that he’s proud of their administration keeping campaign promises.

lions together

…”Yeah, okay, okay, you were right. …Bigly. Democrats do taste like chicken”…

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Vice-President Mike Pence Interview With Sean Hannity…

  1. Kaco says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Nice interview.

    If someone’s on twitter, can they please tweet Hannity to quit showing Madonna and Ashley Judd at the Women’s march? I’m really tired of those two getting airtime, don’t you think? Especially, Madonna’s WH threat and Ashley saying our president is thinking about his daughter inappropriately to say the least. It’s making me sick and that reel is the worst to keep showing over and over, this is like a nightly thing.

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Terrific Interview…Great pick by Trump!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s