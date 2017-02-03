Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 3rd 2017 (Video)…

President Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the daily press briefing from the White House:
Very glad Spicer is doing Skype questions….
Today I heard one of the local elites ask about DJT’s actions which DJT already explained yesterday… (Asking something like ” Is this as far as actions go against IRAN………….”
This elite press core is so stupid, most any of us (whom followed CTH for awhile) could ask more intelligent questions ……….
I love how the guy from Alabama slapped them all in the face with his comment about the reporters living in the DC bubble. His question was also exciting because Sean shared that more immigration reform will be taking place in a week or two. Smart not to tackle any of it right now with Sessions not yet appointed.Once that occurs next week, the real fireworks will be unleashed.
You think the riots were bad these past 2 weeks, there may not be enough popcorn for what we will see in a week or two. SD was absolutely right about us having to be patient and understand the long game.
Yeah and the elite media audience all started talking amongst themselves. That was classic.
Dale Jackson from Huntsville, AL…Trump country. He can kiss his DC MSM area job offer goodbye…hehe…not that he wanted one i’m sure. Why can’t they show us the press pools faces when they go to Skype questions. Its like the Trump administration doesn’t want us to have any fun 🤔
My area of Alabama. I just love living in Alabama; we have the coolest people here!
“We have the best Alabamans, the best. Believe me, folks.”
Hey Southern neighbor!
That guy deserved applause for that. They all live in an elitist bubble. They have no idea what’s going on in the real world.
My 8 yr old grandson can ask more intelligent questions.
Are they smarter than a third grader?
their job isnt to ask intelligent questions, they are propagandists for the globalists
Lurker99,
I’ve thought along the same lines that we could ask far better questions, especially when we seem to be more informed than they are.
In addition, a few days ago as I was walking past the tv I thought, aw, bloody heck, I could give a more informed answer than the pundit that was on, after a pause I realized I could’ve done better than all three of them. I then had a wishful thought, if small time journalists could get in the press room why couldn’t we small timers get on tv? I would think the ratings would be good having someone like us once a week to straighten these loony pundits out. America would love to see their representation giving it to the old boys and holding our own.
Just a thought and a dream with a bit of wishful thinking.
That moron wants to site some BS CBS poll showing our President’s approval rating at 40%. Are they out of their minds (I know the answer :)). Wish Sean would have provided the updated % from today’s Rasmussen Poll which shows the approval rating at 54% versus the 51% he said.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration/prez_track_feb3
Correct, but then again there is only so much he can do. I am sure he wanted to laugh, but then scream at the same time (I know I did) for that very question. There is so much going on so much this meeting./press conference gave in such a short amount of time. Why would they ask a question like that, I bet you wanted to scream at them as well. I also agree I love that they are doing SYPE questions, it proves that they do want to be transparent, that they DO want the American public to not just, well, be in the know, but to give so many a chance and not just the big leagues. It was such a refreshing conference he did go all around the room in answering questions from the back of the room to sidelines and much was indeed covered, but there is a better decorum and seems to be some respect growing there, wow, so refreshing,
Thank you Sundance for sharing so that I was able to witness this. I am home sick today and am actually able to read all my emails and of course come to you as much as I can. You have helped me so much in these trying times, I have a daughter that goes to Columbia University and she is just so mad at me for supporting this administration-this split between me and her is ever so hurtful, so you help me in convincing me that I am not wrong in my unending support that I have for our President Trump. Even though I could never convince my daughter (I guess I’ll have to wait until she is 40 years old right?) You have convinced me and give me my daily affirmations, Thank you again Sundance and thank you friends that post your comments after each and every blog that is here ! I read and appreciate them all!
If you look at the chart at Rasmussen, Trump has not fallen below 51% in approval ratings since the inauguration…Rasmussen does them daily. At one point he was at 59. Started dropping on Jan 27, bottomed out at 51% on the 31st, and is now on the way up.
The Liberal Progressive Socialist Fascist Communist CEO’s and other business leaders who refused to meet with President Trump will, unfortunately, benefit from economic growth thanks to President Trump.
I know Disney was one of them. Do we have names somewhere?
I’m currently boycotting (for various political reasons):
The NFL (thanks to the halftime show)
Disney (I have kids, this one is hard)
Starbucks
Penzey’s Spices
Netflix
Google
Uber (backed out of the meeting)
Macy’s
The PGA
CNN
NBC
Budweiser
Kellogg’s
Facebook
Hollywood, (I won’t be going to the movie theatres or watching any movies made before the year 2007)
Amazon, (I am now only using Amazon to buy books or goods from third party vendors, nothing directly from Amazon, when my prime account runs out I won’t renew)
I already cut the cable cord years ago
I’m sure there are plenty that I should be boycotting that I’m missing.
This is a good list. I’m still happily boycotting Target, too.
that’s a pretty good start! You are strong.
Man in the house is not in agreement so my list is only half as long 😕
Don’t forget about adding Hewlett Packard to your Do Not Buy List. Remember it’s CEO Meg Whitman went from anti-Trump to supporting Hillary. Got rid of my printers as did 4 clients so that will be about $95K a year in collective supplies we WILL NOT be buying from that company. A little here a little there.
I got tired of the ink buying schemes and switched to a brother black and white laser printer, which is all I needed. Bought it through Newegg. Overall, is quite a savings.
Try Universal Studies, believe me the children will love that, plus (depending on age) there is legoland, there are so many other parks out there for kids, there is even a fun amusement park for kids that have rides on Construction equipment in New Jersey, forgive me I forgot the name of that park. Let me tell you the other parks are way less expensive than Disney, and Disney at this point is becoming old hat. I agree and will stand with you for the exact same boycots!
We have definitely had an impact on Macy’s bottom line. They pulled Trump’s line last year. Their stock was downgraded again this week.
Read that Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump Kushner clothing line.
Soon we’ll be completely unplugged and freeing our minds and clearing up time to spend with our families, friends, and neighbors. The lack of community engendered by mass media cannot be overstated.
I do not have a list. There probably is one somewhere.
Uber was another one who refused to meet with President Trump.
They need to overhaul CSPAN, too.
Their twitter feed does everything it can to undermine the administration.
Lefties still running it.
I know, but when they just live stream events, they are good. They livestream the daily press briefings, etc. I just turn the sound down or shut them down when the leftist come on. It’s a shame they aren’t more balanced.
He doesn’t need to tag on the part about good news being a result of the Trump Presidents. We all recognize and appreciate that fact on our own. I don’t see it as necessary or correct. Imagine how over the top it would have sounded if we’d had to hear such tags from the last two geeks after their reports Ugh. Let the OTHERS draw their own conclusions and start appreciating who is in office NOW.
Reporter: Does the administration have any intention of investigating the groups who have been rioting at conservative or pro Trump events?
Sean Spicer: I think we know who they are, I don’t know that they need to do an investigation.
Very interesting. Mr. Spicer quickly went to another question.
Are they waiting for A.G. Sessions?
Clip at 18:20
It’s a local law enforcement issue, and as he said they know who they are. Perfect answer.
Agree, Deb. “We know who they are” says everything without a direct threat, alerting to anything being done behind the scenes, etc. Let the left and its marauding thugs wonder, risk it and show all their cards. The Law and Order President is not stumped, tricked or afraid. He gets it.
Can’t find the link right now but there was internet buzz that Project Veritas had someone undercover in the black bloc while plans for chaos were being made. They are editing the undercover tapes and hope to release their report next week.
I am waiting for that report, I pray that you are correct.
President Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer: Approximately 60 significant actions in the first two weeks of this administration. Also, weekly address by President Trump at 5pm (EST).
Is the DeVos vote scheduled for Tuesday now?
Monday or Tuesday according to http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/317563-gop-pushes-back-final-devos-vote-until-monday#.WJN3PStYnL4.twitter
FWIW Spicer said Monday evening.
Geez this is almost as painful as waiting for inauguration day. Can’t even do a countdown. Not that anyone here would do that.
Lol oldschool! It seems you and I are in the same static condition. Perhaps we should just relax for the weekend and rest up. I think next week will be flying 😁
Btw, I’ve been checking every hr on the hr since confirmations began
Do-little congress barely works in a 1 month period and gets very little done. Some of these people need to be re-called by their states.
AGREED !!
Yesterday in an interview McConnell was already getting nervous about the Gorsuch confirmation running into their Easter break. Oh the poor babies. Congress should get as many days off for Easter as the rest of us do…ZERO. Trump should insist that congress only take two weeks off for vacation this year plus federal holidays. They have no campaigning to do this year so why can’t they work as much as the rest of us?
Maybe they need to operate 24/7 until things get done. McConnell is a poor excuse for a leader…isn’t there someone more qualified?
Answer: They are always campaigning.
Every state needs laws to be able to recall Senate and Congress members. Only a few states have such laws.
I see Sean has smartened up a bit now. The suit he wore for his debut was a shocker !
Love Sean’s rapid-fire, no nonsense manner in these pressers. He commands respect whether the media hoard likes it or not.
Trump is not going to weaken his bargaining position ahead of his meeting with Putin, hence the Haley UN statement (also a bone thrown to the Neocons).
Trump has countlessly disparaged the topple / regime change / nation building $6 trillion dollar boondoggle adventurous policy of the previous 3 presidents.
As to Iranaphobia, the attack on the Saudi war ship, the detainment and mistreatment of the US sailors, the continued development of nuclear capable missiles are just a few items that show that concerns about Iran are not a phobia.
When hit with questions regarding regime change the administration should answer: “We already did regime change. Have you noticed that Hillary Clinton is not president?”
Congress is sandbagging on moving the tax changes towards a vote, I mean that body of blowhards should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time, and I don’t buy the Wienermobile driver Ryan’s excuses.
I don’t blame the Dhimmocrats for not wanting to confirm the cabinet picks, Trump has been an earthmover, wait until he has a full lineup, Splodie Heads and Roman Candles. Can’t wait!
Is it just me or are the members of the press dressing better. I see more suits and ties and the women are dressing nicely. They seem to have better manners each passing day.
To me, it seems like they have become more respectful.
I thought Spicer thoroughly enjoyed hitting that off button, and did you see that smile? I sure did, and mine followed.
I think Spicer gets quite a bit covered by the way he speaks so quickly. He also moves pretty fast from one question to another, so more can get theirs in. At least that is how I see it.
I sure didn’t appreciate the cackling by the hens when the radio man thanked Spicer and mentioned the bubble the main journalists live in. He spoke the truth, I guess they still feel they’ve far better than us lowly peasants.
However, I did like the camera showing who was asking questions. Now all they need are signs of who they work for, or for Spicer to mention their affiliation. I have no idea who Linda or Sarah works for, but at least I have a face to go with for now.
Have a great weekend fair Treepers!
Ma’iingankwe
That moron wants to site some BS CBS poll showing our President’s approval rating at 40%. Are they out of their minds (I know the answer :)). Wish Sean would have provided the updated % from today’s Rasmussen Poll which shows the approval rating at 54% versus the 51% he said.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration/prez_track_feb3
Correct, but then again there is only so much he can do. I am sure he wanted to laugh, but then scream at the same time (I know I did) for that very question. There is so much going on so much this meeting./press conference gave in such a short amount of time. Why would they ask a question like that, I bet you wanted to scream at them as well. I also agree I love that they are doing SYPE questions, it proves that they do want to be transparent, that they DO want the American public to not just, well, be in the know, but to give so many a chance and not just the big leagues. It was such a refreshing conference he did go all around the room in answering questions from the back of the room to sidelines and much was indeed covered, but there is a better decorum and seems to be some respect growing there, wow, so refreshing,
Thank you Sundance for sharing so that I was able to witness this. I am home sick today and am actually able to read all my emails and of course come to you as much as I can. You have helped me so much in these trying times, I have a daughter that goes to Columbia University and she is just so mad at me for supporting this administration-this split between me and her is ever so hurtful, so you help me in convincing me that I am not wrong in my unending support that I have for our President Trump. Even though I could never convince my daughter (I guess I’ll have to wait until she is 40 years old right?) You have convinced me and give me my daily affirmations, Thank you again Sundance and thank you friends that post your comments after each and every blog that is here ! I read and appreciate them all!
If you look at the chart at Rasmussen, Trump has not fallen below 51% in approval ratings since the inauguration…Rasmussen does them daily. At one point he was at 59. Started dropping on Jan 27, bottomed out at 51% on the 31st, and is now on the way up.
The Liberal Progressive Socialist Fascist Communist CEO’s and other business leaders who refused to meet with President Trump will, unfortunately, benefit from economic growth thanks to President Trump.
I know Disney was one of them. Do we have names somewhere?
I’m currently boycotting (for various political reasons):
The NFL (thanks to the halftime show)
Google
Facebook
Disney (I have kids, this one is hard)
Starbucks
Penzey’s Spices
Netflix
Uber (backed out of the meeting)
Macy’s
The PGA
CNN
NBC
Budweiser
Kellogg’s
Hollywood, (I won’t be going to the movie theatres or watching any movies made before the year 2007)
Amazon, (I am now only using Amazon to buy books or goods from third party vendors, nothing directly from Amazon, when my prime account runs out I won’t renew)
I already cut the cable cord years ago
I’m sure there are plenty that I should be boycotting that I’m missing.
This is a good list. I’m still happily boycotting Target, too.
that’s a pretty good start! You are strong.
Man in the house is not in agreement so my list is only half as long 😕
Don’t forget about adding Hewlett Packard to your Do Not Buy List. Remember it’s CEO Meg Whitman went from anti-Trump to supporting Hillary. Got rid of my printers as did 4 clients so that will be about $95K a year in collective supplies we WILL NOT be buying from that company. A little here a little there.
I got tired of the ink buying schemes and switched to a brother black and white laser printer, which is all I needed. Bought it through Newegg. Overall, is quite a savings.
Try Universal Studies, believe me the children will love that, plus (depending on age) there is legoland, there are so many other parks out there for kids, there is even a fun amusement park for kids that have rides on Construction equipment in New Jersey, forgive me I forgot the name of that park. Let me tell you the other parks are way less expensive than Disney, and Disney at this point is becoming old hat. I agree and will stand with you for the exact same boycots!
We have definitely had an impact on Macy’s bottom line. They pulled Trump’s line last year. Their stock was downgraded again this week.
Read that Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump Kushner clothing line.
Soon we’ll be completely unplugged and freeing our minds and clearing up time to spend with our families, friends, and neighbors. The lack of community engendered by mass media cannot be overstated.
I do not have a list. There probably is one somewhere.
Uber was another one who refused to meet with President Trump.
They need to overhaul CSPAN, too.
Their twitter feed does everything it can to undermine the administration.
Lefties still running it.
I know, but when they just live stream events, they are good. They livestream the daily press briefings, etc. I just turn the sound down or shut them down when the leftist come on. It’s a shame they aren’t more balanced.
He doesn’t need to tag on the part about good news being a result of the Trump Presidents. We all recognize and appreciate that fact on our own. I don’t see it as necessary or correct. Imagine how over the top it would have sounded if we’d had to hear such tags from the last two geeks after their reports Ugh. Let the OTHERS draw their own conclusions and start appreciating who is in office NOW.
Reporter: Does the administration have any intention of investigating the groups who have been rioting at conservative or pro Trump events?
Sean Spicer: I think we know who they are, I don’t know that they need to do an investigation.
Very interesting. Mr. Spicer quickly went to another question.
Are they waiting for A.G. Sessions?
Clip at 18:20
It’s a local law enforcement issue, and as he said they know who they are. Perfect answer.
Agree, Deb. “We know who they are” says everything without a direct threat, alerting to anything being done behind the scenes, etc. Let the left and its marauding thugs wonder, risk it and show all their cards. The Law and Order President is not stumped, tricked or afraid. He gets it.
Can’t find the link right now but there was internet buzz that Project Veritas had someone undercover in the black bloc while plans for chaos were being made. They are editing the undercover tapes and hope to release their report next week.
I am waiting for that report, I pray that you are correct.
President Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer: Approximately 60 significant actions in the first two weeks of this administration. Also, weekly address by President Trump at 5pm (EST).
Is the DeVos vote scheduled for Tuesday now?
Monday or Tuesday according to http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/317563-gop-pushes-back-final-devos-vote-until-monday#.WJN3PStYnL4.twitter
FWIW Spicer said Monday evening.
Geez this is almost as painful as waiting for inauguration day. Can’t even do a countdown. Not that anyone here would do that.
Lol oldschool! It seems you and I are in the same static condition. Perhaps we should just relax for the weekend and rest up. I think next week will be flying 😁
Btw, I’ve been checking every hr on the hr since confirmations began
Do-little congress barely works in a 1 month period and gets very little done. Some of these people need to be re-called by their states.
AGREED !!
Yesterday in an interview McConnell was already getting nervous about the Gorsuch confirmation running into their Easter break. Oh the poor babies. Congress should get as many days off for Easter as the rest of us do…ZERO. Trump should insist that congress only take two weeks off for vacation this year plus federal holidays. They have no campaigning to do this year so why can’t they work as much as the rest of us?
Maybe they need to operate 24/7 until things get done. McConnell is a poor excuse for a leader…isn’t there someone more qualified?
Answer: They are always campaigning.
Every state needs laws to be able to recall Senate and Congress members. Only a few states have such laws.
I see Sean has smartened up a bit now. The suit he wore for his debut was a shocker !
Love Sean’s rapid-fire, no nonsense manner in these pressers. He commands respect whether the media hoard likes it or not.
Trump is not going to weaken his bargaining position ahead of his meeting with Putin, hence the Haley UN statement (also a bone thrown to the Neocons).
Trump has countlessly disparaged the topple / regime change / nation building $6 trillion dollar boondoggle adventurous policy of the previous 3 presidents.
As to Iranaphobia, the attack on the Saudi war ship, the detainment and mistreatment of the US sailors, the continued development of nuclear capable missiles are just a few items that show that concerns about Iran are not a phobia.
When hit with questions regarding regime change the administration should answer: “We already did regime change. Have you noticed that Hillary Clinton is not president?”
Congress is sandbagging on moving the tax changes towards a vote, I mean that body of blowhards should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time, and I don’t buy the Wienermobile driver Ryan’s excuses.
I don’t blame the Dhimmocrats for not wanting to confirm the cabinet picks, Trump has been an earthmover, wait until he has a full lineup, Splodie Heads and Roman Candles. Can’t wait!
Is it just me or are the members of the press dressing better. I see more suits and ties and the women are dressing nicely. They seem to have better manners each passing day.
To me, it seems like they have become more respectful.
I thought Spicer thoroughly enjoyed hitting that off button, and did you see that smile? I sure did, and mine followed.
I think Spicer gets quite a bit covered by the way he speaks so quickly. He also moves pretty fast from one question to another, so more can get theirs in. At least that is how I see it.
I sure didn’t appreciate the cackling by the hens when the radio man thanked Spicer and mentioned the bubble the main journalists live in. He spoke the truth, I guess they still feel they’ve far better than us lowly peasants.
However, I did like the camera showing who was asking questions. Now all they need are signs of who they work for, or for Spicer to mention their affiliation. I have no idea who Linda or Sarah works for, but at least I have a face to go with for now.
Have a great weekend fair Treepers!
Ma’iingankwe
