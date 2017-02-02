Thursday February 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Well miracles never cease. Just checked yesterday’s email and got this from the CO GOP :
“Tonight, President Trump fulfilled one of his biggest campaign promises to the American people by selecting federal appeals court Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, a mainstream conservative to serve on the United States Supreme Court,” said Colorado Republican Party State Chairman Steve House. “I am confident Neil Gorsuch will faithfully uphold the Constitution, protect our individual rights, and preserve the idea of limited government.”
……
“I strongly urge Senator Michael Bennet to respect the will of the American people and treat Judge Neil Gorsuch the same way the Senate treated Supreme Court nominees of past newly elected Presidents,” said Chairman House. “The American people have spoken, and it is time to for the Supreme Court to once again have nine justices.”
I don’t have any use for Steve House, he’s one of the reasons I went Unaffiliated. He ran the caucus instead of Primary here in CO. Someone must have got his attention. Maybe Gorsuch being from CO has something to do with it. Oh, and he’s looking for a job in the Trump Administration.
It’s CURsday!
Thank you Treepers for agreeing that adding a “dog” day would add to our fun! 🙂 Dogs are wonderful helpers and companions that are a true gift from God.
Cur: 13th century English or Germanic meaning to growl, or grumble. It originally referred to an English purpose-bred, droving dog. Among experts Curs are several related North American purpose-bred treeing hounds. Cur refers to a mixed-breed dog. Erroneously, American culture has grouped purpose-bred Curs with mutts.
Curs are one of the few working breeds that originates in the United States. Upon arrival in North America, colonists discovered that the British hunting dogs they brought with them would quickly lose or abandon quarry that sought refuge up a tree Those dogs had been bred to hunt terrestrial quarry, but in North America there were many animals which would take advantage of the protection of trees. Various dogs which would naturally tree quarry were discovered, and out of necessity, bred. Curs were used to help put food on the family table, and be a guardian to alert families to strangers. A Cur dog played a huge role in producing game for family food, both hunting and rounding up semi-wild “free ranging” livestock, while providing more food than what they cost in feed. The worth and work of a good hunting dog back then should not be underestimated and was of paramount importance.
As these dogs contained non-pedigree or non-European bloodlines, they were looked down upon by dog experts of the time (dog elites) and given the name curs (deplorables). The great usefulness of Cur dogs to North American people led the negative connotations of the term to transform into the admiration, pride, and appreciation evidenced among Cur breeders, hunters, and fans to this day. Outside North America, Cur breeds are usually not recognized by major show registries, as most have been selected not for physical features as much as for successful performance in the field (unlike some horribly disfigured, suffering purebred dogs). In Cur breeds with written appearance standards they are often relatively “loose” or “flexible”. The resultant diversity in appearance presents a challenge in judging Curs. Cur breeders counter by asserting that their focus on working mentality and physical ability results in the Cur breeds tending to be genetically sound and healthy.
Hmmm… Sounds like a great mascot for Deplorables – the 1st “Deplorable Dog” 🙂
These 2 images are of Black Mouth Curs:
Please add to Cursday with your fun/touching, dog/pup images and stories. Let’s make this 1st Cursday a huuuuge boatload of fun! Thanks 🙂
Interesting protest at SFO the past weekend. The mayor was there showing support, and I am informed our degenerate Lt Governor was there too. Seven tables of refreshments set up, to add to the festivities. An airline rep said that they were also provided alcoholic beverages. A BART official sent out a tweet suggesting that people should ride BART to airport events (wink). Looks to be a larger protest thus coming weekend. Hard to say what the SFPD will do.
Happy Cursday, in honor of our canine friends whether they be quadruple breed or pure breed….
Chihuahua refuses to share treat with Great Dane
