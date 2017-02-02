Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 2nd (Video)…

Posted on February 2, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the daily press briefing.  White House Press Briefings are conducted most weekdays from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in the West Wing.

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 2nd (Video)…

  1. don welch says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    kinda short. cavuto and his pal were pretty snarky i thought.

  2. Nationalist says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Not one question about Berkeley.

    • Major Styles says:
      February 2, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      What a surprise…NOT!

    • markstoval says:
      February 2, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Berkeley is important. It shows the left wing is full of violent totalitarian crazies. Marxism, cultural or otherwise, always breeds extreme violence. They are showing themselves to the nation — and they are evil.

      • MoniQueMoniCat says:
        February 2, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        They’ve always been evil. What they are in fact showing the nation is how our country is not enforcing the law. Violent people are taking notice. It’s almost a commercial advertising screaming that no one will stop them. I’m not shocked by their violent acts, I’m shocked by our leaders and law enforcement doing NOTHING to stop these riots. Are our leaders afraid of being labeled “fascist” or some other make leftist label that keeps them in line doing nothing?

        How long will it be until bombs are used at these riots? They were already hurling burning clumps of rubber at people which can maim and severely injure a person. Also they were throwing baggies full of bleach at people’s faces to blind them.

        It’s shocking that our government is not doing anything to stop these riots and they’ve been going on for a few years and now have spread to our colleges and airports.

        Reagan sent in the National Guard and put an end to these violent uprisings.

        • paulraven1 says:
          February 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

          I agree. No more talk about “cry babies.” Action!

        • pyromancer76 says:
          February 2, 2017 at 4:48 pm

          Everyone is being paid to look the other way. Soon the money will stop flowing and, at the very least, federal law will be enforced. Watch for the big changes to happen.

          What I think we are seeing are the last vestiges of (violent) temper tantrums on the last of “daddy’s” full support for their willful, bad behavior – O (federal funds), Soros, etc. What I have to pay for my own education? What I have to get a job? What I can’t tell Americans that their enemies are living in their backyards when I spit in their faces? What I can’t get every illegal out to the polls as part of making my living? Usually we have had police support (the good daddies) so these kids didn’t get too far out of line. Their development will suffer — but they will shape up or go to jail.

          They are like envious late adolescents doing their worst to their parents — who have everything and they have nothing — before the final growth of their brain cells, maturing into a 20-something (somewhat) normal human being. These cells are in the neocortex, the forebrain, where impulse control, thoughtfulness, maybe even gratitude, begins to come on line.

        • elena19501deplorable says:
          February 2, 2017 at 5:54 pm

          Those rioters, not protesters stopping a free speech acting exactly like Hitler’s brown-shirts, the are the ones who are fascists.

        • onlyamericansforpresident says:
          February 2, 2017 at 6:39 pm

          Yes, spot on, and we are in the Trump presidency now, I expect & demand the Law and Order that earned him my vote. Those people should have been shut down and hard. One phone call was all it would have taken.

          This includes the death of deep state.

          Anyone who disagrees, WHY???

          • Madonna says:
            February 2, 2017 at 7:50 pm

            We don’t want another Kent State. However, I believe the Progressive movement DOES.
            They want to provoke the government to go onto a campus, preferably in a Blue state, where Progressives are in charge, and to cause injury or death. That is the reason for all of this constant baiting.

        • Oddnot (@AnotherQuidam) says:
          February 2, 2017 at 6:42 pm

          I understand the Berkeley Police Department were under a stand down order, i.e., give the thugs “room to destroy” (and loot and assault innocent attendees to Milo’s talk.) ~spit~

          “Paging RICO, you are wanted on Line Two, RICO, please pick up call on Line Two. Thank you.”

  3. 1hear2learn says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Heard Carl Rove had to shoot off his mouth today saying something about amateur hour at white house. I hope Trump rips him one! #ColdAnger

    • Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
      February 2, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      I’ll at least say it presents a stark contrast to the Bush years. It must kill Rove to hear everyone marvel at a president that is actually keeps his promises.

      He’s cut to the bone and bleeding out of his voice box, that’s all. (figuratively, of course)

    • Joan says:
      February 2, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      Mr. Fatso is now so irrelevant.

      • JC says:
        February 2, 2017 at 6:23 pm

        Rove was bad enough when arrogant and victorious in his own eyes; he’s insufferable and irrelevant now that he’s arrogant and petulant.

        So it’s amateur hour after several successful press briefings by Sean, President Trump’s rapid positive pivot in nearly all levels of govt and his excellent choices of cabinet and staff? Rove’s a swamp creature, as are many of the media in these briefings, obviously, while McCain and Graham are makeshift lifeguards of the swamp, rubbing their rat-like hands and claws together as they plot to keep the swamp intact for their own selfish, deadly purposes. The plug’s been pulled, though, and the flail fest has begun. Hoping the “lifeguards” are first to go.

    • jsbachlover says:
      February 2, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      “Amateur hour”? Rove oughta talk. I mean, he’s been so right for so long, hasn’t he! Why is it that so many in Washington (elected or not) seem to have such trouble with self-assessment/recognizing their own shortcomings while piling on other people about theirs (otherwise known as “taking the speck out of someone else’s eye before taking the beam out of your own”).

      Besides Spicer’s press briefings, it’s instructive to regularly look at the White House site, the “Briefing Room” tab, which has all kinds of diverse stuff from the WH press office. Here’s something that definitely wasn’t “amateur hour” — Trump’s remarks to the National Prayer Breakfast this morning. I think a lot of you will really like this.
      https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/02/02/remarks-president-trump-national-prayer-breakfast

    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Jealousy is an ugly thing, Carl.

    • ladypenquin says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Yes, that was exactly what the title of his article in the WSJ today, “Amateur Hour at the White House.” I skipped reading it as the title told me all I needed to know. Actually, I haven’t read Rove in months…

      Rove is a hasbeen, lost relevancy since his Bush friends aren’t in power. He’ll never say anything good about Trump because he sees Trump as a “tradesman” – not of the nobility. Rove is typical of the elitist Republican.

  4. NHVoter says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Sean Spicer is adorable and should definitely be featured in a Men of Trump calendar.

  5. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    He did not give any warning of “last question or “one more question” he just split!

  6. mikebrezzze says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Trump’s counter punch is always locked and loaded, beware Karl Rove aka Pillsbury Dough Boy! You’re about to get more than a tickled belly!

  7. Major Styles says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    You have to attack the press….they are a demonic force, sent from the fire-laden pits of hell. Or, as I like to call it, UC Berkeley.

  8. itswoot says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    MainStream Media = Tottering Infernal’s

  9. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Two things:
    1-that is the sharpest color combination of men’s clothing I have seen in a long long time.

    2-is that room as snarky as it seems to me? Spicer cracks the occasional joke and there’s just crickets in the background. He does not have an easy job and I give him credit for facing these hacks every day.

    • lastinillinois says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      most of them don’t get the joke.

    • darnhardworker says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      in re 1) I do believe that he’s also wearing a Trump tie
      in re2) Yes, you are correct that is snarky on steroids. They are so full of themselves.
      For instance when that one reporter (you know, the one that lives in his parents basement) asked Sean if president Trump used the right venue to make a joke about “The Apprentice”; now THAT was snarky..

      • msmelchizadek says:
        February 2, 2017 at 4:24 pm

        Spicer should have responded; “I do believe God has a sense of humor.” I KNOW God does… we plan, God laughs!!!

      • kallibella says:
        February 2, 2017 at 6:23 pm

        Didn’t the O one use the venue to chastise Christians????!!!!!
        Now that is an abuse of the venue.

        There is nothing wrong with having a sense of humor about the Apprentice. The show’s ratings continue to go down. By asking for prayer for the Governator and the show’s ratings, President Trump was in essence asking people to pray for the success of the show and the Governator.
        What is wrong with that?!!!
        That it was couched in a humorous way doesn’t take away from it. At least, there was no Christian bashing!

  10. meadowlandsview says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    It’s important to listen to the details of the operation. The planning started months ago. It was approved under the previous admin, but they had to wait for a moonless night. That pushed it to the Trump admin. There were fake news reports that stated Trump rushed in without enough intel. These people are sick.

  11. darnhardworker says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I always wondered what we as individuals could do to help president Trump and I guess it’s just as simple as praying for him and our country.
    Here’s a quote of his given at the Prayer Breakfast: “But most importantly today, I want to thank the American people. Your faith and prayers have sustained me and inspired me through some very, very tough times. All around America, I have met amazing people whose words of worship and encouragement have been a constant source of strength. What I hear most often as I travel the country are five words that never, ever fail to touch my heart. That’s: “I am praying for you.” I hear it so often — “I am praying for you, Mr. President.”
    So there, that’s it. If you ever wonder what you can do to help him….just say a prayer.
    Our country needs him….we need him….and our children need him.
    We came oh so close to this country going to hell…..let’s make sure we all do what we can to help president Trump.

    • lilann2012 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      Every morning, I say a daily prayer before starting my car and I include President Trump, his family and all those surrounding him that God will keep them safe and I thank God for bringing the President to us.

  12. HonorDefendBuckeye says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    An idea for outreach during Black History month –

    Down the hill from the Marine Corps Iwo Jima Memorial, and just over the fence in Arlington National is a burial section devoted to the United States Colored Troops of the Civil War. A great many of these men, perhaps the preponderance of them, if not all, would have been born slave, but died free. A solemn ceremony with the President honoring these men against the backdrop of the iconic Flag Raising would serve to remind all of our common stake in freedom. These men stepped forward for duty and reflecting upon their service would in turn serve the country now.

  13. beaujest says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    A little off subject but when do we hear the name of the knife wielding man the police killed in Hollywood,CA ?

  14. guitar107 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Legacy media: grouchy, narrative engineers with a sense of entitlement and an adversarial attitude. Insufferable.

