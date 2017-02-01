Wednesday February 1st – Open Thread

Posted on February 1, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Wednesday February 1st – Open Thread

  2. Bpudica says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Wow I get to start at the top of one of these things. But all I have to say is….what a fantastic pick. Judge Gotsuch is PERFECT and President Trump was downright elegant.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Bpudica says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Actually I do have something to say. Isn’t it amazing how many of the Never’s are jumping on board? They astound me:(

    Like

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Sepp says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Prayers from the tradition of the Holy Orthodox Church are shared in an English translation on the following website: The Saint Gregory Palamas Outreach. These include ancient prayers as well as ones of more recent origin.
    http://www.saintgregoryoutreach.org

    Like

    Reply
  8. Garrison Hall says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Well, shucks, I couldn’t resist posting this. I admit it. I like kitties but I’m a sucker for dog photos.

    Like

    Reply
  10. nwtex says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Looking for Drudge’s twitter. There are several incl this (has the blue check mark) which can’t be his–>

    MATT DRUDGE Verified account
    @DRUDGE

    …and this which must be bogus as well—>

    Drudge Report @matt_drudge
    Tweets 5,005
    Following 5
    Followers 11.9K

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s