Sean Spicer – White House Press Briefing – February 1st 2017 (Video)

President Donald Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing from the White House (2/1/2017):
Knocked it out of the park. In particular, shaming the “legacy” media regarding the weekend raid that resulted in one of own making the ultimate sacrifice.
Skype seats were great as well. I wonder if Zucker at CNN still feels as cocky as he did last week when he threatened POTUS with “he needs us, and we have all the power.”
/paraphrase
Bet Zucker can’t match these numbers and this rate of increase….
TRUMP TOTAL FOLLOWERS – 9 online sites:
78,576,567 – 11am – 1/30 (+566,406 – 24 hrs, 12,054 – 30 min. Rate of increase: 23,600 per hr. – 393.3 per min.)
79,037,764 – 11am – 1/31 (+461,197 24 hrs)(+1,027,603 – 48 hrs)
79,492,706 – 11am – 2/1 (+454,942 (24 hrs)
At this rate his total will be 100 mil by about March 13.
Of course some are duplicates… but this still makes Klinton News Network look sick.
Of course, I’m not counting.
You know that don’t you?
Sure. 🙂
Loved Gen Flynn’s appearance and I’m looking forward to his briefing @4.
Yes! Nice! Very efficient – all the media is sitting right there. They have no grounds to say they aren’t getting the info. Their own actions will separate the media sheep who report, from the goats who rumor-monger.
Rumor monger – they are MAKING UP STUFF – or just following the propaganda sound bites they are given from their globalist bosses.
We no longer have journalists, we have Narrative Engineers.
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 30, 2016
We no longer have journalists, we have Narrative Engineers.
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 30, 2016
What type of response where they hoping to get about the SEAL that was killed in the attack? It was an inappropriate question. However by doing so, it allows Americans to see how difficult it is for our President and his staff. It also highlights the fact that our President immediately contacted the family and we may never ever know what else he or his family may do for the 3 kids. For such a tragedy, our President will garner even more respect from the American people.
Sean Spicer should never be attacked on this board again! That was not an act. That was genuine and real!
4 Skype questions today. One from Lars Larson.
The press room briefing transformation is officially underway. Can’t wait to see how it unfolds.
Should have brought up the CONVERSION/theft of rancher’s property by obama & the political/ murder prosecution CON-spiracy by him, Harry Reid, the FBI & the BLM.
I believe this will be addressed. Donald Trump knows the truth.
Agree. What a contrast! The “skypers” were smiling, lively and nice!
Yes they were! Noticed that, as well. That press room is too tight and stuffy. More Skypers please!!!
I really like the use of Skype in these briefings in order to address regional concerns. We never would have heard a question about the forestry practices the national media.
By officially putting Iran on notice, what does this mean and what is the next phase with Iran? Anyone?
Laying the groundwork to cancel the deal.
Sean Hannity just said this means that further provocation could trigger military action. But I agree with you, ED. I think Trump will take things a step at a time and the bogus nuclear agreement must be dealt with first. Thanks.
We can unilaterally reimpose sanctions that would cripple Iran. That would be the first step IMO and it would take a major toll on them.
Nailed it, erik. Leverage!
“There’s a new patriotic sheriff on duty.”
I doubt we will hear much “talk”. This administration is about action. So whatever happens we will hear about it after its done or started… He’s said something similar throughout the election and recently in interviews. He’s a man of his word so far.
About the details, sure — not much talk.
However — candidate Trump made it crystal clear about his mission, on a wide-ranging set of issues.
He’s delivering on his promises. What a refreshing turn of events 🙂
I’m beginning to believe the warning related to the type of attack, i.e. speedboats loaded with explosives. It makes sense that we would put Iran on notice that we will not tolerate the approach of Iranian speedboats in the Persian Gulf and will shoot if they again threaten our ships.
Skype questions are the future …and the future is now. There is absolutely no need for the legacy DC media whores at all. Anybody reporting from anywhere can have direct access to the Whitehouse press secretary. Heh heh. 😉
CNN will not be provided White House interviewees on their shows until further notice.
furtive, this according to the NY Post:
White House freezes out CNN
CNN, which President Trump has accused of reporting “fake news,” is getting frozen out of appearances by members of the administration.
“We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda,” a White House official told Politico, adding the ban is not permanent.
But a CNN reporter had a different take on the snub.
“They’re trying to cull CNN from the herd,” the person told the website.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer denied that CNN was being ignored, saying he’s called on the news network’s reporters at press briefings.
But he said it’s at his discretion.
“I’m not going to sit around and engage with people who have no desire to actually get something right,” he said during an event at George Washington University this week.
Trump administration officials have been conspicuously absent on CNN since the middle of January while appearing on many other news shows.
The president and CNN reporter Jim Acosta squabbled during a news conference last month about an unsubstantiated report on Trump’s relationship with Russia that the network and other media outlets reported on.
Trump refused to acknowledge a question from Acosta, saying, “Not you. Your organization is terrible.”
Acosta said he should get a question since his news outlet was being attacked by Trump.
The president responded: “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”
‘Cull the herd’. Off to the knacker shop. Unfit for human consumption.
I’m having a laugh.
I should have added this NYP article was from today.
Re Nationalist This is the real change that will make Trump successful. (and all of the United States of America ).
Trump’s American Revolution 2.0
1-31-17 Dr. Steve Piezenik MD, PSYCHIATRIST former dept of State psychological hostage negotiator
furtive, I have often wondered if President Trump has ever consulted Dr. Pieczenik as he intimately familiar with the deep state. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has done so.
Don’t call on Kristen for at least six months, Sean. Her question was impertinent and slanted. I she cannot ask questions based on the very important things that are happening, there is a room full of people who might do so.
Agree, KBR. There is a difference between being assertive and being obnoxious. Professionals are unbiased and assertive when necessary; leftist tools are rude, narcissistic and inflammatory.
Skype was great – maybe we should have everyone “phone it in” and save taxpayers the money it takes to run and maintain these things.
well, well, well, correct me if i’m wrong but i don’t think i saw this many COATS AND TIES at this briefing as i did last week. i heard lou dobbs call someone ‘dressed like a hobo’…lol. good thing to see everyone looking spiffier today. i saw one huge man behind john roberts and another to the left of the screen and that was about it. Making the press room professionally dressed again!
Either dress up w coat and tie or pants suit or dress on not allowed in. need to show some respect for the office and where you are at. don’t like it, SIMPLE don’t come!
Dobbs said the NYT reporter looked like a hobo or bum, or something like that. And he did. An unwashed, aging hippie. That’s the old gray goat er . . . “lady” for you these days.
I really enjoyed the part where Sean was talking about President Trump’s meeting today with the Harley Davidson executives. Thousands of jobs to be created producing motorcycles after our president said the savings from eliminating most of the State Department jobs will be used to give a free Harley to every middle class American taxpayer! …What? Spicer didn’t say that? I could’ve sworn I heard that.
Ugh. I just want to see Sessions confirmed. Glad he’s past the committee thing, but geeze.
At least T-Rex got his confirmation now.
He’s being held back now in case his vote is needed for DeVos.
If that’s the reason, I can wait. DeVos will make millions of the right heads explode.
I’m glad CTH has today offered the daily press briefing — I checked earlier, at about the time is was due to begin, and saw no posting of it so had to resort to youtube to be certain I did not miss it in real time.
I’d rather watch it here.
I hope these WH press briefings will be offered to us daily; if you must know, since we no longer have almost daily rallies, this is the way I keep up with the news and satisfy my hunger for words directly from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.
When we’re awash in chronic fake news and the glorification of paid agitators by a hostile press, I cleanse my mind with the comforting words which set the record straight.
I love checking in here at 4 o’clock every day. Pisses me off when I’m busy and can’t watch Spicer do his thing until later tonight.
They may also be available at WhiteHouse.gov or on Trump’s POTUS Facebook page.
I want to thank the admin for uploading the daily press conferences. It is almost impossible for me to get the daily press either in full or within a two day period.
It is a good time to fix a new bowl of popcorn anyway😊😊🍛
I really like that Sean turned some policy question around by reminding the smarty pants Press that some of their questions would not be answered until the heads of agencies/depts were CONFIRMED. Boom!!
OK. This is gonna sound like a stupid question, but! did every Prez give these daily Press Briefings?
Because if they did, I never paid attention to it before this week.
