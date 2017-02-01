President Trump Makes Unannounced Trip To Dover To Honor Fallen Navy SEAL

President Donald Trump made an unscheduled and unannounced trip to Dover Air Base to honor fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens.  Owens was the first military casualty since President Trump was sworn into office.

President Donald Trump follows his daughter Ivanka to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump’s trip to Delaware’s Dover Air Base was shrouded in secrecy. It was not on the president’s daily schedule. A small group of journalists traveled with Trump on the condition that the visit was not reported until his arrival. He was joined by his daughter, Ivanka.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill was killed during a raid on an al-Qaeda camp in Yemen on Saturday.  Owens’ family is said to have asked that his return be kept private.

A recipient of two bronze stars, a Joint Service Commendation and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, among others, Owens joined the Navy in 1998 and received his special warfare training in Coronado, California. In a statement following his death, the Navy Special Command called Owens a “devoted father, a true professional and a wonderful husband.”

Trump spoke with the grieving family over the phone offering his “sincerest condolences” to Owens’ wife, his father and their three children, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday.  Owens was also praised by Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

“Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service,” Mattis said in a statement. “The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors.”  (AP Release)

23 Responses to President Trump Makes Unannounced Trip To Dover To Honor Fallen Navy SEAL

  1. Joan says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    So proud of President Trump.

  2. paper doll says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    That’s my President.

  3. mark4trump says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Honoring the fallen — and honoring the family’s request for privacy. We have an awesome Commander & Chief. Thank you President Trump.

  4. M33 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Our President is a very personal and honorable man.

  5. Spencer's Mom says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I’m so glad that Ivanka was able to be at his side for such a sad occasion.

    • ZurichMike says:
      February 1, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      My heart stops whenever I see the helicopter take off — it’s such a big, lumbering target for a terrorist. Please keep the President in your prayers.

  7. notstuckonstupid says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    This is my neck of the woods. There is a prison hostage situation going on 15 miles from where he is. We are not used to this kind of news going on!!!

  8. Dora says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:08 pm

  9. LERNIE says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I AM SURE HIS FAMILY WILL BE GRATEFUL THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL BE THERE.
    WHAT A COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF WE HAVE

  10. sherryhigdon says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    He did it because he TRULY, TRULY loves our military men and women. I know President Trump is feeling the full weight of this man’s life being lost on his watch. His visit not only honors this slain soldier but ALL the men and women who serve!!!

    #HeIsMyPresident #ThankYouWilliamRyanOwensForYourService

  11. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Thank you William Owens

    Thank you to all our warriors

    And thank you President Trump for bringing honor, dignity & class back to our White House

  12. Stringy theory says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    A sincere tribute by our President to a real fallen hero. God bless him and the family he leaves behind.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    That really got to me! I would run through a brick wall for this man!

  14. Bree says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    God bless these wonderful and fearless warriors.

  15. citizen817 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:15 pm

  16. India Maria says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens……Well done. Rest in Peace.

  17. aredtailblog says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    A President who honors fallen servicemen as soon as possible.

    He will be a good leader.

  18. KBR says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    My heart is with you, Owens family. God bless you, and know that the people mourn with you in your loss. As do military families all across this nation.

  19. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 1, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    William “Ryan” Owens: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know/
    Published 4:45 pm EST, February 1, 2017 Updated 5:07 pm EST, February 1, 2017 Comment By Jessica McBride /

    #1. Owens Was a Father, Husband & San Francisco Giants’ Fan Lauded as a ‘Hero’ by the Team’s Catcher/

    Sadly, Javier Lopez relayed the news to me today that Ryan Owens had been killed in Yemen while serving our country. Ryan was a member of Seal Team 6 and a big Giants fan. He would come to spring training frequently and I had the honor of meeting him and his son in 2012. For me, it is easy to take for granted the life that my family and I get to live everyday. Words don’t do justice for the gratitude that I have for people like Ryan that sacrifice their lives fighting against evil, so that we may live with freedom. Unfortunately for Ryan’s family, they lost a husband and a father this weekend. I can’t imagine the pain they must be going through. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Ryan Owens was a hero that is gone way too soon.
    http://heavy.com/news/2017/02/william-ryan-owens-navy-seal-obituary-facebook-family-donald-trump-yemen-al-qaeda-qaida-team-6-combat-death/

