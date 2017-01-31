Sean Spicer – White House Press Briefing January 31st, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds Tuesday press briefing for reporters and responds to their questions on a variety of topics including acting Attorney General Sally Yates fired after refusing to enforce president Trump’s visa restrictions for 7 mid-east countries. [Presser begins at 13:15 of video below – prompted]

