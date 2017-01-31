Sean Spicer – White House Press Briefing January 31st, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds Tuesday press briefing for reporters and responds to their questions on a variety of topics including acting Attorney General Sally Yates fired after refusing to enforce president Trump’s visa restrictions for 7 mid-east countries. [Presser begins at 13:15 of video below – prompted]
That rude and massively stupid NYT reporter should be made to wear a pussy hat at all future briefings. Nice how Spicer bitch-slapped him.
He got Spiced
Pull the reporter’s accreditation.
Freedom of speech includes not talking to assholes.
WH reporters should be required to understand high school civics.
Accreditation makes it seem like reporters are intelligent and passed some testing, (some may be, but many at these briefings are not very informed on current events)
What a total schlub with dubious hygiene too. Love that Spicer called it the inaccurate NYT report when he scolded the CNN gal for citing it.
the media reporting on the media – fake news masquerading as ‘reports’
Just coming to leave a comment on this news conference when I saw the new thread – timing!
about the 29:00 mark is where Spicer sets the record straight regarding this weekend and the fake news
Sean is doing a great job! So happy that tomorrow they will be skyping in 4 additional reporters from across the country. That will mean less time for the moonbats that are currently in the room.
Also serves as another public shaming opportunity, where random people over the internet ask more useful questions than the “professional” “journalists”.
Not that the megacorporate Bigs have any actual shame, but it exposes their incompetence and duplicity like nothing else.
Random people? Any chance someone from here/this sphere of influence can get in to ask why they aren’t arresting and hauling those flea baggers back to work?
I still say that it’s time to revoke some press credentials. They are going to continue inciting people to riot anyway, why let them have a seat in the room?
Because it’s so much fun to see them shot down?
No Revoking — its better to have Spicer spice them………..
I just want to them to be identified so I know who the Katie Tur ‘s are……..
Old Spice and Slice !
Spice ‘n slice slice may be interesting 1-2x with a reporter.
After that, the reporter is indulging in public debate AT A NEWS FUNCTION, being boorish and boring, wasting everyone else’s time..
i agree. no follow up. the end.
Spicer calling out NYT for putting out fake story
this begins 39:20
Watched this live and I have to say: Spicer is far more entertaining and intellectual than the last administrative dufus that was there.
#WAR The press are at war with this administration, so we get to see some of the battles.
Sean is a great press secretary like how the the lying media continues to get Spiced by him.President Trump has very busy days addressing everything he said he would while campaigning and more.
Sean earns a month’s worth of salary every day he faces that tendentious mob.
Man, this is getting to be “must watch TV” for me. I just “tune in” on the feed and continue to work. ..
Me too. I rushed home today so I wouldn’t miss it.
Making Pressers Great Again
Mr. Spicer, I believe a makeup artist needs to be fired immediately.
What?
Yes. They did a poor job on his forehead.
Yep. Right above each eye was a patch of bare skin and above the cheekbone below his eyes. A different shade, darker, was used on his entire nose and ran a swath straight up his forehead very short of his hairline. Use of a blush was used in a swatch from temple, upward to hairline. Zero blending. Non-professional or deliberate.
The coolest dude is the Indian guy who wants to maga
LikeLiked by 4 people
i like him! he sounds like a true patriot!
Yeah buddy! He seems like a cool guy.
Like swatting so many flies
Spicer’s press briefings are so high on the entertainment scale. These MSM tools had no clue what they were in for with him. He’s clearly not going to put up with their junk. I love this guy!
What an awful job. Listening to this, I think Sean is a Saint.
I love it. He didn’t call on Jonathan Karl and Major Garrett and they were twitching in their seats mad as hell…..LOVE IT!!!!!!!!
I think that Sean probably gets to “practice” with other members of the administration much like the cabinet nominees practiced before their hearings. He surely seems to have it under control.
Spicer is handling the job very well. I’m not too sure any of the other names floated would have been as successful in handling the open hostility.
can’t imagine laura ingraham even coming close to sean.
I agree! Ingraham has a hot and cold type of support. There were statements from her with some digs on Trump which I didn’t agree. I can’t and won’t trust her to do what Sean is doing now.
Navy Reserve Officer that knows how to command respect !
i have become a avid press briefing watcher since trump came into office. i knew the media was a bunch of cheap, greasy swamp scum but i had no idea that they were also incredibly stupid. these are the people america has allowed to formulate opinion, brainwash minds, control the masses, distort the truth? i am appalled. there was a particular a odius jurinalist that wanted sean to DEFINE betrayal, another who didn’t seem to understand it wasn’t a travel BAN, etc. i think sean is to be commended and rewarded accordingly by all of us on social media. i know i couldn’t do this, i would have been fired that first week. I also can’t wait to hear the media complain when trump goes to mar a lago next weekend: WHAT? he just got into office and already taking off?
“I had no idea that they were also incredibly stupid.”
My thoughts exactly. These are supposed to be professionals, and I would think being part of the White House press briefings would signal that one is considered competent and worthy of that honor, and yet they look like imbeciles.
i was actually embarrassed that these people sit out in the ‘audience’ and dictate like they were actually important people.
I think they are stuck arguing the semantics of what Trump says because his statements (& tweets) are so straightforward and clear. It’s like they can’t handle it, and are stuck arguing his intent or if he really meant the word he used. It’s ridiculous, really.
they’re not stupid. they are ideologically driven and are trying to get spicemeister to screw up.
Those nasty horrendous reporters especially those from The NY Times and WPO. They ask the same questions over and over again.
Btw acting AG was not giving her opinion she was giving an order totally contrary to the president. Bye bye nasty lady!! The press needs to get it straight.
You are witnessing the death of the democratic party
Here is a question for someone on Skype to ask tomorrow,
Hey, did you know that a major function of the Department of Homeland Security is to provide immigration services in foreign countries? Officials are understandably upset that they cannot complete their chartered mission and may even be redirected to what they would surely see as unrelated tasks, such as homeland security.
Their reality is threatened. What about the reality of DHS being used to import people from suspect countries?
Just look at the emotions that Donald Trump is bringing out in people.
Now, whenever I see a press conference, this is what I think of:
Actually, that is supposed to be a turkey farm video. I wont’t compound my error.
Apologies ….
Looks like you posted a link that was part of a playlist. When you do, WP shows the first video in the play list. You can tell if the URL has watch?list=…
Easiest way to get a link direct to your video is right click on the link right under the published date and before comments and select Copy.
Based on your description, I’m assuming it was this video.
Weird. Let’s try again. I actually just removed the list part of the original URL.
I just skipped the golf vid to see and hear a gobbling of a good time!
The press (opposition party) know that the anti-Trump forces have lost momentum with the wide approval of Trump’s extreme vetting executive order and Trump’s take-charge firing of Yates. As such, the press has to try to help propel the anti-Trump movement themselves, with nastier and nastier questions.
It doesn’t matter. All that matters is that Team Trump has survived the first wave of the “coup attempt”, and surviving it only makes Trump stronger.
Spicer is settling in and doing a good job now. He’s improved considerably, as expected. All that matters now is for Trump to get his cabinet in place and then prepare to go nuclear to get the SCOTUS justice(s) in.
Everything else is details. The more the press and anti-Trumpers lose, the nastier you can expect the press to be at the daily briefings. So it’s actually a good sign if they’re being petty, because that means we’re winning bigly.
We finally got our guy in the White House.
Mr. Spicer just gets better and better. Especially, the second time watching it. 😁 Still, the misbehavior exists of some of the reporters is unnerving. Penalty box!
Are the press really as moronish as they appear? When will the ask an intelligent question?
They thought Hillary would win, so they are unprepared to ask smart questions.
The proper name for this group is CESSPOOL, not Press Pool.
Mr Spicer is out of depth and his delivery of the daily briefing is not at the level required by Prwsifent Trump at this critical time where the enemy is attempting to bring to a stop the progress President Trump is delivering on for the American people.
We need a Tony Snow; a press secretary with the gravitas, personality, and skill set to represent President Trump in the most skillful manner possible. Mr Spicer is visibly and audibly not capable of being the individual we the People need and the President demands at such a critical moment in the administration.
Finally, the daily briefings are the most public and visible battles the American people view on a daily basis and require the best fighter available who can represent the President and the American people in the war against the establishment and Fake News.
