Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch is a Colorado native and the son of a Republican politician, the late Anne Gorsuch Burford, who was a state legislator and then director of the Environmental Protection Agency for President Reagan. Gorsuch attended Columbia University and Harvard Law School, after which he clerked for D.C. Circuit Court judge David Sentelle.
Gorsuch then clerked for Supreme Court justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy in 1993–94. The next year he studied for a doctorate of philosophy at Oxford University under the legal philosopher John Finnis.
After spending ten years at a law firm in Washington, D.C., Gorsuch went to work for the Justice Department in 2005–06. President George W. Bush nominated him to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico. His confirmation was quick and uncontroversial.
Is he really openly bisexual? (Wikipedia) If so, the left will freak out, they won’t dare object.
You talking about the Twilight Zone Wikipedia?
Got a link?
I just read it, couldn’t help myself.
Nothing there regarding her claim.
LOL…..Me too. Looks like he and Louise have a couple daughters and raise chickens, horses and kangaroos…..
There WAS a statement that he was a homophobe and a gay rights proponent.But that was quickly taken down.More leftism no doubt! NOTHING surprises me anymore.
HA! Not anymore, it’s been scrubbed! Must have been more of Wikipedia’s crap. Glad someone caught it so quickly.
Maybe clear your brain history, cookies etc
She is from a parallel universe.
The LGBT mob, after getting a look at him, are projecting their twisted fantasies.
The gay community has only three issues as their litmus test: gay marriage, rights of transexuals and abortion. I know a gay man who ran out and married his partner of 30 years fearing the Trump affect. He has had the right to marry this person for years,(living in DC one of the largest gay capitals in the country) but chose not to. Now all of a sudden Trump is the fear factor. These people are truly deranged.
I suppose the SCOTUS judge has to be a US resident?
Julian Assange not an option?
Lefties are swarming this Fox poll. Go vote & support Trump.
http://nation.foxnews.com/poll/index.html
WOW They are out in full force!!!
Wow…pathetic.
The people who are trolling the poll are probably the exact same twits who rabidly spam ‘which tv couple is the bestest?’ polls and gleefully giggle when they win, like it actually means something that they won an internet poll. Now if they consecutively were winning almost EVERY
-EVERY poll [read: president trump during the election], I’d say it was something. But quite obviously that is not the case.
The comments on Fox articles, all of them, are mostly liberal and have been for a couple of years.
It’s just really creepy how obsessed they are with winning in polls, screeching about how it means something, meanwhile we flooded the polls during the election and we were, ‘cheating’ or some crap like that. It’s hilarious how immature they really are.
The questions on the poll are poorly written.
I have a “well, it depends….” answer to most of them, which is not answerable by yes or no. They need a new writer.
I answered yes — the choice to support Trump.
Is he pro-life?
Yes. http://www.lifenews.com/2017/01/31/president-donald-trump-nominates-pro-life-friendly-judge-neil-gorsuch-to-the-supreme-court/
There’s a live-link thread now. See you over there!
No matter who he picks not everybody will be happy. That being said we should remember there were quite a few people were very unhappy about his vp choice pence but eventually he proved us he had the insight that we didn’t. I wouldn’t worry too much about his choice unless he chooses Sen.Lee.
I would prefer Judge Pryor myself. Less chance of another double-cross!
Next time perhaps. There should be others soon.
That’s true. Actually, aren’t there like 3 sitting judges in their 80’s?
Someone said Justice Kennedy wants to retire. Ginsberg should retire.
I doubt she will, and besides, you know the old saying, ‘hate keeps ya young!’
She should be retired for mental incompetency — always falling asleep in public, so who knows what she does, or probably does not, in preparing for decisions.
She flips a coin that has two identical left sides.
Ruth Basset Ginsburg has the annoying habit of scratching behind her ears with her hind legs.
Live Feed from WH
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/president-trump-announces-supreme-court-united-states-nominee
From Wikipedia:
Gorsuch has never had the opportunity to write an opinion on Roe v. Wade.[34] However, based on his opinions expressed in his books opposing euthanasia and the taking of human life, people on both sides of the abortion debate presume he holds a pro-life stance.[22]
Gorsuch and his wife, Louise, have two daughters, Emma (born 1999) and Belinda (born 2001), and live in Boulder, Colorado.[37][8]
Gorsuch enjoys being outdoors and fly fishing. He raises horses, chickens, and goats, and often arranges ski trips with colleagues and friends.[30]
And for SteveinCO, do you think The Democrats will damage themselves in your state if they try to trash Judge Gorsuch?
This will be interesting. And bless Judge Gorsuch for stepping up to this plate.
cspan: https://www.c-span.org/video/?423202-1/president-trump-announce-supreme-court-nominee
FOX has their resident drama queen, Shep Smith, hosting their coverage.
Watched Lou Dobbs. I dont to watch Fox’s version of Liberace.
Nothing that I could find on the Second Amendment.
and it’s……..Gorsuch
Lou is on Fox Businesd
Gorsuch it is.
Sundance nailed it (again)!
Very handsome couple. I pray they are able to withstand the vicious vetting the Dems will bring on them.
Youngish kids too!
Great introduction speech so the whole country can appreciate the man correctly.
The judge seems very likable and has a good presence. The American people will accept and like him overwhelmingly. The Dems will have a very difficult time finding any legitimate reason to reject him.
The Dems don’t need a reason to reject him, legitimate or otherwise. The sore losers already stated that they would oppose ANY nomination.
Hope Obama and his leftist minions don’t intimidate him with blackmail the way they seem to have Judge Roberts.
The greatest deliberative body in the world is not the Senate.
It is the People coming to consensus as we did around MAGA and DJT.
“His confirmation was quick and uncontroversial.”
That was then, this is now. My guess is that The Left will find plenty to gripe about this time around. They’ll huff and they’ll blow–or maybe they won’t even show up for work at all.
we can put them on milk cartons…
Brilliant choice. President Trump does not disappoint.
What a well-spoken gentleman and lovely wife. A jewel for our highest court!
Normal looking, unlike most of the freaks up there now.
You don’t find Kagan to be comely?
Yep, and Mrs. RedLeg noticed that his wife is very poised and very “normal.” NEVER distrust my wife’s intuition. Just sayin’ …
Great to see Judge Scalia’s wife present. This must be a difficult task for her.
I flipped over to MSNBC and boy they set a new low for stupid reporting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leftists are derogatorily calling him “Scalia Junior”. They don’t seem to realize that’s a YUGE compliment.
There were some of Scalia’s rulings I didn’t agree with, but for some reason I still kinda liked him. He was extremely intelligent, and among other things had a great sense of humor. And despite most considering him “right wing”, he still had plenty of friends on the other side. So yeah…. overall, being compared to Scalia is NOT a bad thing.
Grand slam.
No pro-life record and sides liberal ruling in transgender case.
http://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/memoranda/2009/04/14/06-16907.pdf
I remember waking up one day and found out we had gay marriage. I won’t be surprised now the transgender bathroom issue and other gender identity issues will be settled soon in the Supreme Court and we will lose the culture wars to the liberal/progressive views.
Gorsuch is a proponent of originalism, the idea that the Constitution should be interpreted as the Founding Fathers would have interpreted it, and of textualism, the idea that statutes should be interpreted literally, without considering the legislative history and underlying purpose of the law.
Here’s some different lawyer’s opinions of Gorsuch…….
https://jonathanturley.org/2017/01/31/trump-nominates-neil-gorsuch-for-the-united-states-supreme-court/
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/the-judiciary/316505-trumps-scotus-frontrunner-a-fitting-successor-in-the-mold-of?mkt_tok=eyJpIjoiTjJKbVlXWXlaR
http://dailysignal.com/2017/01/30/trump-likely-to-name-1-of-these-2-judges-to-supreme-court/?utm_source=TDS_Email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Mo
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/01/a-look-at-judge-neil-gorsuch.php?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+
Please read this 2005 opinion piece written by Gorsuch. It will give you an idea of what he thinks about using litigation to advance a social agenda.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/213590/liberalsnlawsuits-joseph-6
Outstanding.
Question, but not about this topic. Maybe later someone could fill me in. Am getting bombarded with emails from the RNC/GOP (both titles in heading, in separate emails) wanting money. What is this money used for? Does it actually benefit President Trump? Anyone else receiving similar emails?
It’s ammunition for Trump’s GOPe enemies.
Read his opinion in this case, especially his separate concurrence. Bureaucrats are quaking in their boots.
http://www.ca10.uscourts.gov/opinions/14/14-9585.pdf
Here’s an article referring to it in case if you want the condensed version.
http://www.forbes.com/sites/danielfisher/2017/01/26/bureaucrats-may-be-the-losers-if-gorsuch-wins-a-seat-on-supreme-court/#120c0956460f
This case involved the Chevron doctrine (USSC 1984 Chevron vs Natural Resources Defense Council) where the courts differed to agency interpretations of such statutes unless they are unreasonable. The Obama administration tended to be unreasonable and tried to tell the courts where they could stick it.
So it is written…so it is done….Take a moment and pat yourself on the back. Against all odds we elcted a President who gave us a conservative SCOTUS pick……We are winners… We won….The RINOS and GOP are only celebrating tonight because of us. They continue to obstruct us and work against our guy. McCain and Ryan. How stupid can men get in life not to recognize who saved them again with a landslide… I know they will spit on us tomorrow morning and McCain will be back to backstabbing………….This is a big night for me I mean I’m on cloud nine…..t
Gorsuch resembles and carries himself like William F. Buckley Jr. ‘s brother, former Senator and Federal judge James L. Buckley.
Let’s hope his judicial expertise is far more Constitutional friendly than the Rino James Buckley.
Are we talking about the same guy? James L. Buckley served one term in the Senate from 1971 to 1976 and was considered the most conservative member of the Senate at that time. Then appointed to DC Circuit Court of Appeals by Reagan, and had a conservative record. Hes in his 90s now.
I gotcha… I see where Buckley joined the nevertrumper bandwagon. I missed that. He’s gaga on President Trump.
Right on! Good choice ! Anyone that chuck schummer hates is a good choice! President trump is doing a good job.
Check out his [Gorsuch] opinion in Lee v. Max International, LLC, which begins:
How many times can a litigant ignore his discovery obligations before his misconduct catches up with him? The plaintiffs in this case failed to produce documents in response to a discovery request. Then they proceeded to violate not one but two judicial orders compelling production of the requested materials.
After patiently affording the plaintiffs chance after chance, the district court eventually found the intransigence intolerable and dismissed the case as sanction. We affirm. Our justice system has a strong preference for resolving cases on their merits whenever possible, but no one, we hold, should count on more than three chances to make good a discovery obligation.
http://abovethelaw.com/2011/05/biglaw-litigators-rejoice-a-circuit-court-opinion-on-a-discovery-dispute/
Hold on to your hats. Hundreds of millions of $$$ raised by opposition…smear campaign, commercials, ads, etc; per Bret Baier on Fox.
He was unanimously elected to the court he sits on today by the following..so dare these losers vote against him now?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/neil-gorsuch-unanimously-passed-senate-2006-support-biden-clinton-schumer-obama/
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
John Kerry
Hillary Clinton
Chuck Schumer
Patrick Leahy
Dianne Feinstein
Patty Murray, Ron Wyden
Richard Durbin
Jack Reed
Bill Nelson
Tom Carper
Debbie Stabenow
Maria Cantwell, and
Bob Menendez
