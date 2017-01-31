Neil Gorsuch

Posted on January 31, 2017 by

neil-gorsuchSupreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch is a Colorado native and the son of a Republican politician, the late Anne Gorsuch Burford, who was a state legislator and then director of the Environmental Protection Agency for President Reagan. Gorsuch attended Columbia University and Harvard Law School, after which he clerked for D.C. Circuit Court judge David Sentelle.

Gorsuch then clerked for Supreme Court justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy in 1993–94. The next year he studied for a doctorate of philosophy at Oxford University under the legal philosopher John Finnis.

After spending ten years at a law firm in Washington, D.C., Gorsuch went to work for the Justice Department in 2005–06. President George W. Bush nominated him to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico. His confirmation was quick and uncontroversial.

  1. Lanna says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Is he really openly bisexual? (Wikipedia) If so, the left will freak out, they won’t dare object.

  2. rumpole2 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    I suppose the SCOTUS judge has to be a US resident?

    Julian Assange not an option?

  3. Venus says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Lefties are swarming this Fox poll. Go vote & support Trump.

    http://nation.foxnews.com/poll/index.html

  5. blognificentbee says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    There’s a live-link thread now. See you over there!

  6. Wendy says:
    January 31, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    No matter who he picks not everybody will be happy. That being said we should remember there were quite a few people were very unhappy about his vp choice pence but eventually he proved us he had the insight that we didn’t. I wouldn’t worry too much about his choice unless he chooses Sen.Lee.

  7. Paul Killinger says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    I would prefer Judge Pryor myself. Less chance of another double-cross!

  9. littleflower481 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    From Wikipedia:
    Gorsuch has never had the opportunity to write an opinion on Roe v. Wade.[34] However, based on his opinions expressed in his books opposing euthanasia and the taking of human life, people on both sides of the abortion debate presume he holds a pro-life stance.[22]

    Gorsuch and his wife, Louise, have two daughters, Emma (born 1999) and Belinda (born 2001), and live in Boulder, Colorado.[37][8]

    Gorsuch enjoys being outdoors and fly fishing. He raises horses, chickens, and goats, and often arranges ski trips with colleagues and friends.[30]

    • WSB says:
      January 31, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      And for SteveinCO, do you think The Democrats will damage themselves in your state if they try to trash Judge Gorsuch?

      This will be interesting. And bless Judge Gorsuch for stepping up to this plate.

  11. freeperjim says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    FOX has their resident drama queen, Shep Smith, hosting their coverage.

  12. SteveC says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Nothing that I could find on the Second Amendment.

  13. freeperjim says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    and it’s……..Gorsuch

  14. HolyLoly says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Gorsuch it is.

  15. Trumpedinillinos says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Sundance nailed it (again)!

  16. HolyLoly says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Very handsome couple. I pray they are able to withstand the vicious vetting the Dems will bring on them.

  17. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Great introduction speech so the whole country can appreciate the man correctly.

  18. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    The judge seems very likable and has a good presence. The American people will accept and like him overwhelmingly. The Dems will have a very difficult time finding any legitimate reason to reject him.

  19. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    The greatest deliberative body in the world is not the Senate.
    It is the People coming to consensus as we did around MAGA and DJT.

  20. R-C says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    “His confirmation was quick and uncontroversial.”

    That was then, this is now. My guess is that The Left will find plenty to gripe about this time around. They’ll huff and they’ll blow–or maybe they won’t even show up for work at all.

  21. bullnuke says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Brilliant choice. President Trump does not disappoint.

  22. georgiafl says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    What a well-spoken gentleman and lovely wife. A jewel for our highest court!

  23. NYGuy54 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    I flipped over to MSNBC and boy they set a new low for stupid reporting.

  24. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Leftists are derogatorily calling him “Scalia Junior”. They don’t seem to realize that’s a YUGE compliment.

    • jello333 says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      There were some of Scalia’s rulings I didn’t agree with, but for some reason I still kinda liked him. He was extremely intelligent, and among other things had a great sense of humor. And despite most considering him “right wing”, he still had plenty of friends on the other side. So yeah…. overall, being compared to Scalia is NOT a bad thing.

  26. Kaco says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    No pro-life record and sides liberal ruling in transgender case.
    http://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/memoranda/2009/04/14/06-16907.pdf

    I remember waking up one day and found out we had gay marriage. I won’t be surprised now the transgender bathroom issue and other gender identity issues will be settled soon in the Supreme Court and we will lose the culture wars to the liberal/progressive views.

  27. Summer says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:38 pm

  28. jackphatz says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Gorsuch is a proponent of originalism, the idea that the Constitution should be interpreted as the Founding Fathers would have interpreted it, and of textualism, the idea that statutes should be interpreted literally, without considering the legislative history and underlying purpose of the law.

  30. Illegal says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Please read this 2005 opinion piece written by Gorsuch. It will give you an idea of what he thinks about using litigation to advance a social agenda.

    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/213590/liberalsnlawsuits-joseph-6

  31. free73735 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Question, but not about this topic. Maybe later someone could fill me in. Am getting bombarded with emails from the RNC/GOP (both titles in heading, in separate emails) wanting money. What is this money used for? Does it actually benefit President Trump? Anyone else receiving similar emails?

  32. Sherlock says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Read his opinion in this case, especially his separate concurrence. Bureaucrats are quaking in their boots.
    http://www.ca10.uscourts.gov/opinions/14/14-9585.pdf

    Here’s an article referring to it in case if you want the condensed version.
    http://www.forbes.com/sites/danielfisher/2017/01/26/bureaucrats-may-be-the-losers-if-gorsuch-wins-a-seat-on-supreme-court/#120c0956460f

    • Illegal says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:25 pm

      This case involved the Chevron doctrine (USSC 1984 Chevron vs Natural Resources Defense Council) where the courts differed to agency interpretations of such statutes unless they are unreasonable. The Obama administration tended to be unreasonable and tried to tell the courts where they could stick it.

  33. fred says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    So it is written…so it is done….Take a moment and pat yourself on the back. Against all odds we elcted a President who gave us a conservative SCOTUS pick……We are winners… We won….The RINOS and GOP are only celebrating tonight because of us. They continue to obstruct us and work against our guy. McCain and Ryan. How stupid can men get in life not to recognize who saved them again with a landslide… I know they will spit on us tomorrow morning and McCain will be back to backstabbing………….This is a big night for me I mean I’m on cloud nine…..t

  34. colmdebhailis says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Gorsuch resembles and carries himself like William F. Buckley Jr. ‘s brother, former Senator and Federal judge James L. Buckley.

    • joanfoster says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:28 pm

      Let’s hope his judicial expertise is far more Constitutional friendly than the Rino James Buckley.

      • colmdebhailis says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:40 pm

        Are we talking about the same guy? James L. Buckley served one term in the Senate from 1971 to 1976 and was considered the most conservative member of the Senate at that time. Then appointed to DC Circuit Court of Appeals by Reagan, and had a conservative record. Hes in his 90s now.

      • colmdebhailis says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:46 pm

        I gotcha… I see where Buckley joined the nevertrumper bandwagon. I missed that. He’s gaga on President Trump.

  35. Mike diamond says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Right on! Good choice ! Anyone that chuck schummer hates is a good choice! President trump is doing a good job.

  36. Illegal says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Check out his [Gorsuch] opinion in Lee v. Max International, LLC, which begins:

    How many times can a litigant ignore his discovery obligations before his misconduct catches up with him? The plaintiffs in this case failed to produce documents in response to a discovery request. Then they proceeded to violate not one but two judicial orders compelling production of the requested materials.

    After patiently affording the plaintiffs chance after chance, the district court eventually found the intransigence intolerable and dismissed the case as sanction. We affirm. Our justice system has a strong preference for resolving cases on their merits whenever possible, but no one, we hold, should count on more than three chances to make good a discovery obligation.

    http://abovethelaw.com/2011/05/biglaw-litigators-rejoice-a-circuit-court-opinion-on-a-discovery-dispute/

  37. mamadogsite says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Hold on to your hats. Hundreds of millions of $$$ raised by opposition…smear campaign, commercials, ads, etc; per Bret Baier on Fox.

  38. freewillnc says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    He was unanimously elected to the court he sits on today by the following..so dare these losers vote against him now?

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/neil-gorsuch-unanimously-passed-senate-2006-support-biden-clinton-schumer-obama/

    Barack Obama
    Joe Biden
    John Kerry
    Hillary Clinton
    Chuck Schumer
    Patrick Leahy
    Dianne Feinstein
    Patty Murray, Ron Wyden
    Richard Durbin
    Jack Reed
    Bill Nelson
    Tom Carper
    Debbie Stabenow
    Maria Cantwell, and
    Bob Menendez

