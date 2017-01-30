Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing January 30th…

The White House press briefing for Monday January 30th as delivered by Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Presser begins at 03:40 of video below
Epic. Spicey Spicer took them out to the woodshed.
I really like Spicer’s early observation that President Trump prefers to be pro-active rather than reactive.
Spicey! I love watching these now.
I never wanted to see the WH press briefings before. Now, they’re actually entertaining. encouraging, and fun. Thank you, Pres. Trump.
Thank you also to Sean Spicer and to The CTH for posting these videos.
I F’ing hate the opposition party (media)
Hate em.
Oh how I love White House Pressers with Sean Spicer!!!! SMACKKKKKKK on the really dumb questions by liberal reporters.
It brings me great joy to watch every day!
Boy, they really respect us now………… Oy.
I sure hope he watches some of Rumsfelds pressers. If he can beat that, it will be a daily viewing for me. On Sundays it will be Beat the Press.
It’s like herding cats 🐈
And juvenile cats, at that. Make them stand, state their name and media name, and they get one question that has not been asked already.
Robert’s Rules (of Order) are Donald’s Rules…!
DONALD RULES…!
The best part came at the top where he totally punked every MSM outlet who’d been lying about changes to the NSC .. #3DChessMoves
Sean deserves some kind of medal for having to deal with that media cess-pool of Anti-American Muslim terrorist supporters.
Trump the party of ” American Safety” Democrats the party of “Reckless”
I hate how we/he has to cowtow and explain positions to these losers
wow some of them barely speak English
TRUE–but the reporter from India was the MOST supportive of “make America great again”—–even though he was hard to understand.
“Press briefing” LOL.. more like “press beating” Muhhahahhahaha
I love Spicer’s spicy comments..
“these career bureaucrats…should either get with the program, or go.”
BOOM 😀
and…”coming to America is a privilege not a right.”
news flash to the putzy cry babies on the Left who seem to think the world is entitled to be here.
Stop giving them so much time to ask So many questions! Perhaps a specific follow up but one question per time called upon. Maybe then they won’t waste time asking questions that have already been asked and answered.
And who are these self important reporters who think the rest of the world already knows who they are? Introduce yourself and the organization/publication that you represent!
But I still loved watching it as Mr. Spicer does a great job of correcting the record and trying to hold the barking dogs at bay
Mr. Spicer is a real pro.
Agreed, please introduce some basic decorum, STAND, name, publication, then quickly slouch back down and ask ONE question.
yes, or stand for the question and while being answered and ask one follow up question that is actually a follow up question to the first question asked.
Have a list of pre selected reporters to call on for the day that rotates and varies so that all news services get a similar number of questions over a week’s time. Eliminated the yelling out questions and talking over each other and talking over the ending of answers. this is not a confrontation (supposedly). They act like a pack of dogs being thrown some fresh meat!
And I would LOVE to see him make a point of Fake News or False Reporting such as calling this a Muslim ban. Anyone misquoting or showing such inexcusable ignorance of facts or purposeful contortions of truth should be publicly corrected, should loose the question time for that day and not get questions for a while.
Let’s demand journalistic integrity! These press briefings are a thrill to watch as so much is happening and being fixed but so aggravating at the same time!
When the going gets tough … the Establishment GOP starts running!
true to form
I knew he would be good. So glad some of you who were bashing him after his first day on the job are now supportive. Try to be more patient and allow our team in DC the latitude to get done for us what they are determined to get done.
#Winning
I put this in the wrong thread, so this is a repost. Brilliant conference today by President Trump covering many topics: small business, bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. such as pipes for pipelines now made in China, Dodd-Frank, etc.
Mr. Spicer has adjusted so well to President Trump’s face-paced changes. The entire staff has taken on a full plate, especially with the unsophisticated media they have to face.
Gotta love the reporter from India @ 49:40 when he says “make america great again”
that was good.
unfortunately for him, he asked a question which can not yet be answered.
I see the Same people in the Same seats and the Same ones getting called on. What happened to all the new media? Can’t these people stand to ask one question?
Too bad Spicer couldn’t ask. How many 1000s of travelers were inconvenienced by the “peaceful protestors?”
Many people missed their flights. It doesn’t fit the narrative so who cares, right?
Rasmussen poll/ well all media is just bs anyway . I’ll just trust my own judgement to inform me of what’s best . I’ll start worrying about my judgement when I start hearing the media saying I’m right . You betcha reverse barometer as they say
“Along with the war criminals that comprised the Clinton, Bush, and Obama regimes, the Western media should be tried for their complicity in the massive crimes against humanity.”
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/01/27/media-now-political-opposition/
These press briefings are very effective in countering the propaganda of the fake news media as they have to show it on their networks.
I went looking for a quick avenue (other than Twitter) to contact Mr. Spicer and found this:
https://seanspicer.com/contact/
(That’s his contact page, by the way).
I don’t know how often he accesses this (his Twitter link from this site isn’t very recent), but I sent off a complimentary message anyway in the hopes that he will see it.
We can’t give him a medal, but we can let him know he’s doing a great job (as well as sharing any suggestions you might have for making improvements to an already stellar performance).
I followed your example.
Thanks, Windy Day; it was a pleasure to thank him and offer well-deserved praise.
I have never been a fan of press conferences because their usually been run by smarmy liars, but I am just riveted by Sean’s . It’s like watching the Gong Show or something. I love it!
Me too! I’m obsessed with Sean’s press conferences.
me three !
Precious baby!!!
Sorry…they’re…wp
True, Clydeen. I even took notes (so much happening so quickly, I confuse depts and people). I was surprised when the presser came to an end, as I had been engrossed the entire time; mind hadn’t wandered once. Civics, history, politics courses all wrapped up in each presser, each Presidential Tweet and Whitehouse access every day.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Spicer needs to stop responding to already answered questions. One question each, with follow-ups at Spicer’s discretion. If someone re-asks or re-frames an already answered question, they lose their turn.
Stop coddling these idiots. It only encourages them.
Easy response, “Asked & Answered. NEXT”
Spicer is excellent. I was on the live thread over on The_Donald and when I left there were 1873 comments!
He has a fan club there! LOL! Mostly Millenials who hate the press and love his smackdowns. They loved him bringing those blow-ups of the documents today.
Myself, I appreciated that he hit right back at Obama and his people, rather than taking the former milquetoast attitufe of previous GOP presidents. It was great!
Reporter: Why did President Trump change the date for his Supreme Court nomination?
Spicer: Because he wanted to.
Atta boy Sean!!!!
With a lot of other people – still chuckling that we’ve watched more WH press briefings in a half fortnight than in decades combined.
Also, it looks like they’re in a container. Gads.
The official seat holders – that group in the middle all have the same annoyed faces. lol
No cell phones. The lady and major ferret texting on their cell phones merely annoyed me, but showed disrespect to Mr Spicer, whose job is hard enough .
Sundance
Thank you for the opportunity to see the Daily Presser Sean is doing a great job
Also, importantly, this puts the burden on the countries to police their own citizens. Why should all the burden and expense be on the US dealing with incoming foreigners? One US city airport has more air traffic than most of these countries airports combined. If these countries want proper access to the US for all of their citizens – and business – then they have a duty/interest to stop troublemakers – now they’ve got a choice: take their share of the responsibility and get access or not.
With very very few exceptions, these countries do know who the troublemakers are and have more than a good idea as to what they’ve been up to and who they hang out with; they have been playing a game pretending they have no idea. Particularly a country like Yemen is low population, clan-based. People there are not anonymous, they have relatives everywhere in the country. They can be anonymous in the big US, but not in their home countries.
Leftist Journo Logic: Trump acknowledge the Holocaust, but he didn’t acknowledge the suffering of dogs and cats. President Trump must want all dogs and cats exterminated.
Seriously, anyone watching this who didn’t know what was going on would think media members are short on comprehension. Too many repetitive questions, too many explanations having to be made about things that should be obvious. We could get much more substantive news if they would get off their adversarial agendas and just think, then report.
Yes. Like they only get one “gotcha” question and it never works.
Jeffrey, that is so true … they’re utter morons.
Answer: “Because he wanted to.”
Question: “Why did Pres. Trump move up his SCOTUS announcement to tomorrow?”
LOL!
“Coming to the greatest country on Earth is a privilege, not a right, for those that don’t understand this they are uninformed (Stupid).”
Another home run outta the park by Spicer! , at this rate, Barry Bonds, Hank Arron, and Babe Ruth will look like minor league wanta be’s.
Wonderful calling on the reporter from India, who said very nice things. Gee he looked delighted to be called on. Not anyone around him LOL. But this is more important than just WH press room positioning. It’s great international relations in small venues, yet with people whose job it is to report to a lot of other people.
The fact that POTUS Trump has spoken with PM Modi is BIG-BIG-YUGE in India. Modi was in the ‘first group of heads of state that Trump has spoken directly with. Indians watch protocol moves with a microscope and they resent the old diplomacy of treating Pakistan and India the same. They got a fright the past 8 years when Obama upended that to favor Pakistan and China. Be careful when one wishes for ‘change.’
This rather obsessive attention to ‘face’ will be good at times, exasperating at other times, too easy to inadvertently offend. The reporter’s question about India getting on the Security Council is exactly what they believe they should have – to be recognized in the top global powers, so that desire should be plainly understood.
The visa issues will hit a couple of Indian companies hard, but the people in India who have the education and tech skills for high tech come from no more than one or two higher castes – a very small percentage of the work force – a reality which US tech companies found out about a bit late.
They assumed endlessly drawing from a billion low-wage high tech population but those castes come out of only about 100 million, and out of that university grad techies of the right age, make up only a small fraction of the total. The US companies hit the wall – far less skilled tech workers than they’d imagined. 300 million Indians are untouchables – dalits so they have been denied the education to be able to go into tech, leaving the rest of India in lower classes labor and services. So the average Indian middle lower class/caste isn’t affected by any change in HB1 type visas. They aren’t in that game and never will be. They want affordable food security, clean water – those sorts of things – and national security from invasion and attacks.
This gets better and better. I usually have popcorn and coke for stuff like this. Keep it coming Spicer.
I agree with Sean. The media is really reaching on the Holocaust declaration to try to make allegations of antisemitism stick. This is getting ridiculous and insulting.
