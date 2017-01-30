January 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #11

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

24 Responses to January 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #11

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

    The rumors on the Quebec shooters are out to lunch. Its was far left to far right, to even Radical Muslims being responsible.
    They even saying its American Right Wing Extremist in some comments.

  2. highinformationvoter says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Interesting information relevant to Trump’s XOs being overturned by the Democrat Judge

    What You Need to Know About the Judge’s Order Staying Trump’s Order

  4. Southern Son says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Walkin’ in a Winner Wonderland!!
    Only a week in, and the
    River of melted Snowflakes
    is reaching Flood Levels!
    I couldn’t Imagine this much Winning, in my Wildest Dreams.
    Thank You Donald J. Trump!!
    And of course Sundance.

  6. carterzest says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:33 am

    SofaKing Happy. This Anti-Friday-Afternoon News Dump strategy just makes for such uncontested offense. It’s what they’re not talking about where the WIN is….

    Look, SQUIRREL!!!

    MSM chases reported Squirrel sightings all weekend. Reports of reports of squirrel sightings, citing original non-sourced report on potential Squirrel sighting.

    For once in mine life, I giggle in anticipation of the next move of the Pawn, the Rook, the King, the Queen. So far, the pawn abides!

    #ThePawnAbides

    Woot

    #Wolverines

    What a week. Thanks TreeHome for keeping us sane.

  9. Lucille says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Love me some Paul Joseph Watson….

    The Truth About Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’

  10. nwtex says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Figures. Wonder what took that lefty so long.

    • nwtex says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:43 am

      Ug. I didn’t realize that terrible image would show up. Wish I could erase it. Actually, both, are disagreeable. That cup and the individual.

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Good. They won’t be on welfare.

      And I will continue my more than five-year boycott of his Cult hangout and burnt coffee.
      (Miss their green iced tea, but I won’t give him a dime.)

    • Plain Jane says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:50 am

      The first cup of Starbucks was my last cup. That was in Seattle maybe 15years ago. High priced sludge. I prefer non political coffee.

  11. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Somebody needs to do a survey of the protestors/rioters. Simply ask each one which of the following three categories they most accurately fit into.
    1) communist
    2) Islamic supremacist
    3) useful idiot (this includes democrats that are just upset Hillary didn’t win, minorities that believe the democrat’s race baiting propaganda, paid protestors and never-trumpers)

    I deliberately left globalist off the list because they don’t join the protests or riots, they pay for them.
    Most of the protestors/rioters will just give a blank stare or start chanting, in which case they are #3, useful idiot. Communists will proudly proclaim their beliefs. Any Muslim who immediately plays the “Islamophobia” card is a supremacist.
    My gut tells me the breakdown is 10% commie, 10% Islamist, 80% useful idiot.

  12. realcapedcrusader says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:45 am

    With all the protests that will be coming look for the stoned Snowflakes to start getting their signs mixed up. 🤣

  13. nwtex says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I am so over these anti American types (and while I’m at it….the hyphenated American types as well). And equally as done with the media that supports, and promotes them. Just STOP doing their bidding. A 10 sec blip would suffice and you would then be fulfilling your “obligation” to “report”. blah!

  14. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Despite Attackers Yelling “Allahu Akbar”, Politicians Blame “Years Of Demonizing Muslims” For “Barbaric, Terrorist Act” In Quebec City Mosque/

    by Tyler Durden
    Jan 29, 2017 11:02 PM/

    “A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada that two masked individuals entered the mosque.

    “It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” said the witness.

    Additionally, NYPD is steeping up patrol at all mosque/house-of-worship locations citywide, due to the shooting at a mosque in Quebec

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-29/shots-fired-quebec-city-mosque-40-people-inside-multiple-injuries-reported

    WTH IS WRONG WITH STUPID POLITICIANS/SNAP OUT OF IT/

  15. NJF says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:51 am

    article states police calling it an act of terror. But that could mean anything.

    The following is going viral. Trump haters are discounting it bc “French accent,” yet so did some of the Paris terrorists IIRC. I agree that if they could easily state “white supremacist,” we wouldn’t be getting the “the motive is unclear” routine.

    A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada that two masked individuals entered the mosque.

    “It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” said the witness.

    http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/montreal/quebec-city-mosque-gun-shots-1.3957686

