January 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #11

This thread will be used for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
The rumors on the Quebec shooters are out to lunch. Its was far left to far right, to even Radical Muslims being responsible.
They even saying its American Right Wing Extremist in some comments.
and they are already blaming Trump!
I was reading some yahoo comments and I almost had to wire my jaw shut it was dropping so much.
Twitter is really going wild.
They have them captured right? So, why not clear it up?
Because its Islam.
2 of 3 shooters in custody. NO Waterboarding. They asked them what’s their favorite ice cream flavor. Make friends with them. It really works. Stay tuned.
(It may be a while.)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/30/quebec-mosque-shooting-canada-deaths
Islamists firing on their own…hmmmmm? What is their goal?
NSA and Trump already know the scoop. Now he’s waiting for the media lies.
Interesting information relevant to Trump’s XOs being overturned by the Democrat Judge
What You Need to Know About the Judge’s Order Staying Trump’s Order
Walkin’ in a Winner Wonderland!!
Only a week in, and the
River of melted Snowflakes
is reaching Flood Levels!
I couldn’t Imagine this much Winning, in my Wildest Dreams.
Thank You Donald J. Trump!!
And of course Sundance.
SofaKing Happy. This Anti-Friday-Afternoon News Dump strategy just makes for such uncontested offense. It’s what they’re not talking about where the WIN is….
Look, SQUIRREL!!!
MSM chases reported Squirrel sightings all weekend. Reports of reports of squirrel sightings, citing original non-sourced report on potential Squirrel sighting.
For once in mine life, I giggle in anticipation of the next move of the Pawn, the Rook, the King, the Queen. So far, the pawn abides!
#ThePawnAbides
Woot
#Wolverines
What a week. Thanks TreeHome for keeping us sane.
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2017/01/29/dhs-statement-compliance-court-orders-and-president%E2%80%99s-executive-orders
DHS Statement On Compliance With Court Orders And The President’s Executive Orders
Love me some Paul Joseph Watson….
The Truth About Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’
Figures. Wonder what took that lefty so long.
Ug. I didn’t realize that terrible image would show up. Wish I could erase it. Actually, both, are disagreeable. That cup and the individual.
Good. They won’t be on welfare.
And I will continue my more than five-year boycott of his Cult hangout and burnt coffee.
(Miss their green iced tea, but I won’t give him a dime.)
The first cup of Starbucks was my last cup. That was in Seattle maybe 15years ago. High priced sludge. I prefer non political coffee.
Somebody needs to do a survey of the protestors/rioters. Simply ask each one which of the following three categories they most accurately fit into.
1) communist
2) Islamic supremacist
3) useful idiot (this includes democrats that are just upset Hillary didn’t win, minorities that believe the democrat’s race baiting propaganda, paid protestors and never-trumpers)
I deliberately left globalist off the list because they don’t join the protests or riots, they pay for them.
Most of the protestors/rioters will just give a blank stare or start chanting, in which case they are #3, useful idiot. Communists will proudly proclaim their beliefs. Any Muslim who immediately plays the “Islamophobia” card is a supremacist.
My gut tells me the breakdown is 10% commie, 10% Islamist, 80% useful idiot.
I think you have it all figured out pretty well.
With all the protests that will be coming look for the stoned Snowflakes to start getting their signs mixed up. 🤣
I am so over these anti American types (and while I’m at it….the hyphenated American types as well). And equally as done with the media that supports, and promotes them. Just STOP doing their bidding. A 10 sec blip would suffice and you would then be fulfilling your “obligation” to “report”. blah!
Despite Attackers Yelling “Allahu Akbar”, Politicians Blame “Years Of Demonizing Muslims” For “Barbaric, Terrorist Act” In Quebec City Mosque/
by Tyler Durden
Jan 29, 2017 11:02 PM/
“A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada that two masked individuals entered the mosque.
“It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” said the witness.
Additionally, NYPD is steeping up patrol at all mosque/house-of-worship locations citywide, due to the shooting at a mosque in Quebec
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-29/shots-fired-quebec-city-mosque-40-people-inside-multiple-injuries-reported
WTH IS WRONG WITH STUPID POLITICIANS/SNAP OUT OF IT/
article states police calling it an act of terror. But that could mean anything.
The following is going viral. Trump haters are discounting it bc “French accent,” yet so did some of the Paris terrorists IIRC. I agree that if they could easily state “white supremacist,” we wouldn’t be getting the “the motive is unclear” routine.
A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada that two masked individuals entered the mosque.
“It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” said the witness.
http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/montreal/quebec-city-mosque-gun-shots-1.3957686
