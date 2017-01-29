Sunday Talks – Sean Spicer vs ABC Martha Raddatz….

ABC’s Martha Raddatz, who cried when Hillary Clinton lost the election, expresses her profound contempt and frustration that President Trump is acting like a President for Americans – instead of pontificating philosophically on behalf of the global community.
Raddatz uses her best dramatic voice as she questions President Trump Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, over the horror of a non-liberal administration.
.
♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.
♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.
♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.
♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.
We there ANY attractive Dem or liberal or progressive females?
Anywhere?
Ever?
Just wondering …….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jennifer Lawrence is conventionally attractive. Ellen has kind of a goofy-fun Aunt vibe. Streep has that “distinguished woman of a certain age” look. Rachael Ray is decent at “girl next door”.
Notice that these are all 24/7/365 performers, of course.
LikeLike
You male chauvinist cis-patriarchal heteronormative hate criminal!!!!11!!1!! REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
REEEEEEEE!! is just my favorite thing!
LikeLike
She tried to make it about “Muslims, Muslims, Muslims” pretty much constantly. Good on Spicer for Spicing her fiercely in return.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watch a few of these clips, but I mainly read my fellow treepers comments.The Sunday morning shows are becoming like the movie Groundhog Day. I understand they will continue doing these, but most of us could write the script depending on the manufactured crisis of the week….
The actual viewership must be in the toilet like the rest of cable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those awful shows aren’t for us. They are mainly for seniors, who are conditioned to having their news, and political views, spoon-fed to them by tv “experts.”
So its good to have Spicer and Kelly Ann and Reince go in to do battle with the Leftist propaganda merchants.
LikeLike
Spicer did very well. Raddatz is just so dramatic that one can hardly look at her.
Thanks for posting this, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person