Sunday Talks – Sean Spicer vs ABC Martha Raddatz….

Posted on January 29, 2017 by

ABC’s Martha Raddatz, who cried when Hillary Clinton lost the election, expresses her profound contempt and frustration that President Trump is acting like a President for Americans – instead of pontificating philosophically on behalf of the global community.

Raddatz uses her best dramatic voice as she questions President Trump Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, over the horror of a non-liberal administration.

♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.
♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.

♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.
♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.

democrat_donkey_on-target1

trump-statement-king-salman

trump media wall

  1. lastinillinois says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    We there ANY attractive Dem or liberal or progressive females?
    Anywhere?
    Ever?

    Just wondering …….

  2. darththulhu says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    She tried to make it about “Muslims, Muslims, Muslims” pretty much constantly. Good on Spicer for Spicing her fiercely in return.

  3. ALEX says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    I watch a few of these clips, but I mainly read my fellow treepers comments.The Sunday morning shows are becoming like the movie Groundhog Day. I understand they will continue doing these, but most of us could write the script depending on the manufactured crisis of the week….

    The actual viewership must be in the toilet like the rest of cable.

    • james23 says:
      January 29, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      Those awful shows aren’t for us. They are mainly for seniors, who are conditioned to having their news, and political views, spoon-fed to them by tv “experts.”

      So its good to have Spicer and Kelly Ann and Reince go in to do battle with the Leftist propaganda merchants.

  4. missmarple2 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Spicer did very well. Raddatz is just so dramatic that one can hardly look at her.

    Thanks for posting this, Sundance!

