Sunday Talks – Sean Spicer vs ABC Martha Raddatz….

ABC’s Martha Raddatz, who cried when Hillary Clinton lost the election, expresses her profound contempt and frustration that President Trump is acting like a President for Americans – instead of pontificating philosophically on behalf of the global community.

Raddatz uses her best dramatic voice as she questions President Trump Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, over the horror of a non-liberal administration.

♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.

♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.

♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.

♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.