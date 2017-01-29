January 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #10

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

84 Responses to January 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #10

  1. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I’m sorry but these daily liberal meltdowns are just absolutely delicious… I’m gonna need more popcorn!

    http://gifs-for-the-masses.tumblr.com/post/19600575385

  2. MacKenzie says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:22 am

    What a week. I’m breathless.

  3. robertnotsowise says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:24 am

    One week and HALF DONE. Ahead of schedule, under budget!

    View post on imgur.com

  4. 1wanderingtruthseeker says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:25 am

    My head is spinning! He’s doing it! He’s doing it! President Trump is making America Great Again!

  5. coveyouthband says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:26 am

    If anyone can suffer through the Sunday MSM shows please report! Can’t go there….

  6. Lucille says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Lengthy article re sanctuary cities….

    “Tackling Sanctuaries”
    By Dan Cadman, Jessica Vaughan – December 2016
    http://cis.org/Stop-Sanctuary-Cities

  7. coveyouthband says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Soaps for the more intellectual……….

  8. David says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Sundance, have you considered that this airport fiasco could be deep state sabotage? It sure feels like some of the stuff that happened during the faux “shut-down” a few years ago.

  10. Regina says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:49 am

    So Rudy’s out here saying that they all sat around the table and came up with the list of 7 – I suppose that leaves room to later say “and then we realized we already Had the list!”, but then he refers to President Trump as Obama (?). I think Rudy needs a little more sleep than the rest of the team –

  11. dadawg says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:53 am

    It is going to be a long eight years for the leftists and their elite media…not sure if they will make it. LOL

  13. ZurichMike says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:59 am

    You should see the caterwauling on Twitter — the butthurt, braindead, spittle-shrieking leftists are in a complete and utter meltdown. Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams had an interesting article that Trump is creating “outrage fatigue” by moving so fast is so many directions.

    In my opinion, the left is generally effective with single-issue, single-meme approached, and is perplexed because the victim class subdivisions now have to priortize what to be outraged about. Too man competing agendas, too many things to protest — and all we’re left with is a couple of hundred protestors here and there screeching loudly about . . . . whatever . . .

    It’s become background noise.

    Meanwhile, Trump is making America great again!

  14. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Border, ICE agents cheer Trump actions
    By Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) • 1/28/17 9:55 PM

    “President Trump’s decision to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and stop the free flow of refugees until they can be vetted better is reviving the morale of customs and border agents, according to the union representing both.

    “Morale amongst our agents and officers has increased exponentially,” said a joint statement from the National Border Patrol Council and National ICE Council.

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/border-ice-agents-cheer-trump-actions/article/2613278

  15. realcapedcrusader says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:00 am

    If all this winning has you jacked up and not able to sleep, there’s, what should be, a great tennis match on this am.
    http://www.ausopen.com/index.html

  17. rsmith1776 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:05 am

    I am thrilled with almost everything President Trump did, so assertively and so quickly and mostly so incredibly well. He is as extraordinary as we hoped and then some.

    I am not yet convinced about this immigration order. It seems rushed, not thought through, a little arbitrary. I pray I am wrong.

    Was the green card aspect thought of or just neglected? To the extent it affects law-abiding Iranian-Americans, not good. (They are about as Islamofascist as bona fide Russian defectors were Soviet. Most of them are bitter enemies of the Iranian Islamofascist government.) Also about the choice of countries – where is Pakistan? where is Tunisia? How about Saudi Arabia? Did we have more terrorists from Iraq or from Saudi Arabia? If Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are too powerful to deal with right now (nukes and oil, respectively), shouldn’t this have waited a little until a comprehensive, coherent, not-for-show policy could be well organized?

    I understand it is easy to kibitz and nothing is perfect, but this was too serious to be disposed of without further thought, in my humble opinion. Forgive me fellow treepers, I am as loud a cheerleader as they come, but I am given some pause about this. If I am wrong, show me nicely, don’t yell (-:

    • dizzymissl says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:10 am

      I’m with you and unless there is something we are not aware of, I bet Trump is pissed off

    • The Great White Shank says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:12 am

      I’m almost wondering if the issue isn’t with the folks who were charged with implementing this policy, not with the policy itself. I have a feeling that by tomorrow night at this time we’ll have a better idea as to how the whole thing went down and how quickly the administration will move to get things clarified.

      • Alison says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:20 am

        No matter how carefully thought out, action changes inconvenience a few. I daresay that inconvenience will never reach the level of 14 killed in san Bernadino or 100+ in Orlando.
        These VISA holders have been granted a great privilege & should not lose sight of why they want to be in the USA.

    • rsmith1776 says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:14 am

      PS I hope I have earned enough credit not to be thought of as a troll, a concern one or any other kind.

      By the way, do not miss the third video on this page, the one with the Syrian refugees (one loud Islamist idiot, and his lefty slang-emulating – “privilege” and such – burka-bearing nag of a wife) – BBC thought it would move its viewers, but all it shows is a tremendous degree of entitlement, and aggression, and a lack of any damn civilized manners.

      http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38783512

    • Alison says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:14 am

      You need to read through Sundance’s posts yesterday. He has several that discuss what you are asking. Good idea to always check at least the titles of previous day’s posts.

      • rsmith1776 says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:21 am

        Thank you Alison, I did (always read faithfully Sundance’s insights) and I understood the baiting hypothesis, but I think this is important on a different level, and image and substance could be better conciliated.

        • Alison says:
          January 29, 2017 at 1:31 am

          I hear ya 😊. The cacophany of agitators & obstructive media make us question minor stuff. Resist it! We are all growing thicker hides & getting better at countering their hysteria. I trust Trump’s instincts & have learned not to kneejerk my cringes ‘cuz two days later it all becomes clear or moot!

    • starfcker says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:17 am

      You deserve a respectful response. You have to go macro. You can think anything to death. Someone is always going to be affected by any action you take. If they’re good, they’ll take one for the team. Those individual circumstances can be worked out. And then we have time to enact some sane policies.

    • conservalicious says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:24 am

      President Trump also signed an Executive order to come up with an ISIS strategy within 30 days. I wonder if this Visa Waiver ban is there to help during the future eradication of ISIS and the resulting influx of terrorism into the US?

      • sunnydaze says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:47 am

        Anyone who has traveled/lived/worked in foreign countries knows that these kind of things happen, and they go with the flow.

        The peeps who are getting their fee fees hurt are just theatrics snowflake types.

        That guy was great. Took it in stride.

    • Nibbler Myers says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Great opportunity for a respectful discussion. It’s doubtful that President Trump acted arbitrarily. He has proven time-and-time-again to be several steps ahead, whatever the situation. Since this move was something he promoted during his campaign, trust that President Trump had this plan all along and has incorporated advice from his brilliant team.

      Even the smallest things our new president says or does get hammered by the media, so it’s no surprise that they’re going nuts over him keeping his promise to protect Americans from terrorists. A major move like this will encounter glitches. It is literally a world encompassing event.

    • EV22 says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:59 am

      Those other countries aren’t in the EO because POTUS was smart enough to use Obama’s own choice of countries, so the MSM can choke on that. Of course, after all the outrage dies down, more countries can be added as necessary.

      If memory serves, that EO had language to the effect of “case by case” exceptions.

      More to the point, if his Secretary of State had been confirmed, perhaps this would have been a bit less rushed and a bit smoother. I get the feeling that POTUS is showing the Dems, “I told you if my cabinet is not approved, it’s not going to stop anything. I’ll just do it myself.” And so he has. 😉

    • meadowlandsview says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:59 am

      Green card holders are not banned but go thru extra screening.

      The list of counties was compiled by the Obama Admin in Feb 2016.

    • WSB says:
      January 29, 2017 at 2:13 am

      Realize what Trump is doing here. Read SD’s earlier post about this particular Executive Action. Trump released an action based on an Obama EO from a few years ago. Obama’s EO named certain countries that were banned. Trump’s EO only references Obama’s EO and reinforces it. The left goes nuts and either is protesting it or complaigining that it does not cover the other countries that sponsor terrorism.

      Trump says he is forced to add the other countries to the list. Trump wins. We win.

  18. dizzymissl says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:06 am

    😂😂😂

  21. psadie says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Well this is no surprise but it’s going to get uglier as time goes on. The Democrats will bury themselves without anyone’s help…just in time for the 2018 mid-terms.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/28/obama-appointed-schumer-allied-judge-blocks-trump-deportations/

  22. p'odwats says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Apparently the ex-KGB agent who supposedly had a “dirty” dossier on President Trump turned up dead and the left is going bonkers thinking this is the smoking gun of a conspiracy that the president is a traitor to the United States and a dupe for Putin. Good God. Will these people ever give up? The Russian conspiracy in this election was Hillary and John Podesta involved in the uranium deal! Let those idiots stew in their own bitterness and ignorance.

    http://www.news.com.au/world/europe/russian-spy-oleg-erovinkin-linked-to-donald-trumps-dirty-dossier-found-dead-in-moscow/news-story/2f09fe637d692769d260d1f3fd603ddd

  23. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Omarosa spanks Joy Behar on The View

  24. deqwik2 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:51 am

    General Kelly hard at work

  25. mormoninsider says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:51 am

    The hypocrisy of the left knows no bounds. I didn’t see any protesters caring about these Cuban ‘refugees.’ https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/22/world/americas/cubans-us-border-policy-wet-foot-dry-foot-obama-trump.html?_r=0

  26. meadowlandsview says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:54 am

    A must read by David French of all people:

    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/444370/donald-trump-refugee-executive-order-no-muslim-ban-separating-fact-hysteria

    BTW, green card holders are no banned. That was fake news.

  27. gringz says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:58 am

    I got a big kick out of this FB post:
    The Snarky Conservative With Dixon Diaz
    19 mins ·
    I was just discussing the Muslim immigration ban with a liberal chick, and she tells me there’s no danger from Muslims. I said what about 9/11, San Bernardino, Orlando, Boston Marathon?
    She says “Well if you’re going to live in the past, you’ll never move forward.”
    I replied “So why do you liberals keep bringing up slavery?”
    That’s when she blocked me.

  28. psadie says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:05 am

    This is an interesting interview from CBN. President Trump says he calls on God more!

    http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2017/january/president-trump-to-sit-down-with-news-for-exclusive-interview-friday

  29. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:15 am

    RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VA Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment is facing some criticism after introducing a bill that would reduce the current penalties for the production of child porn.

    “I think sometimes the public thinks child pornography is pictures of babies in bathtubs. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking bondage, sadomasochism in horrible crimes committed to children,” Louisa County Commonwealth’s attorney Rusty McGuire told 8News.”

    “Currently, Senate Bill 1560, introduced by Norment, would decrease the mandatory minimum imprisonment for producing child porn from five years to two and the maximum from 30 years to 20. Norment says he got the idea from prosecutors.”

    (Norment is also a defense attorney who has sex offender clients.)

    http://wric.com/2017/01/26/senate-majority-leader-under-fire-for-bill-that-reduces-punishment-for-child-porn-production/

  30. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Kept wondering what it was ALL going to look like/
    After the Inauguration Spicer’s words on President Trump/

    “He’s not going to wait,” Spicer said. “I think that Friday, that Saturday, that Sunday, that Monday are going to be really really a big flurry of action that shows straight up to the American people and everybody that when he talked about change he meant it and wasn’t going to wait.”/

    NOW I KNOW/ TRUMP DID NOT DISAPPOINT/
    DEFINITELY EXCEEDED MY EXPECTATIONS FOR WEEK 1/

  31. mari says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Contact Mitch McConnell and ask him to push through Sessions confirmation. We need a full cabinet for the President to do his job.
    https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contactform

