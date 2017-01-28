President Trump Issues Three Additional Executive Actions: Lobbying Ban, Restructure of NSC, Joint Chiefs ISIS Strategy…

President Donald Trump initiates three more campaign promises today via executive action:
♦ A five year ban on lobbying for all White House officials. An order banning administration officials from ever lobbying the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government and imposing a separate five-year ban on other lobbying.
♦ An order to begin restructuring the White House National Security Council. Aides said the changes would help the council better adapt to cyber, digital, terrorist and other modern-day threats.
♦ A request for the Department of Defense, via the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to deliver a preliminary strategy to defeat ISIS within 30 days to the President.
.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump acted Saturday to fulfill a key portion of his pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington, banning administration officials from ever lobbying the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government and imposing a separate five-year ban on other lobbying.
Trump has said individuals who want to aid him in his quest to “Make America Great Again” should focus on the jobs they will be doing to help the American people, and not thinking about the future income they could rake in by peddling their influence after serving in government. (read more)
Mandatory viewing, but have your Barf bag available.
STUPID IS AS STIPID DOES.
I began to watch Bill Maher and then realized that, at 72+, I just couldn’t do it: time spent feeling sick, and I don’t have that much left to waste.
You have a medical exemption. Millenials do not.
Same here, my time is short.
I watched Bill Maher quite a bit during the Bush years. I couldn’t stand W and Bill would regularly rip W to shreds. For a time I enjoyed it. After a while I began to realize that the reasons Maher hated W and the reasons I hated W were very different. I felt very alone politically. I knew W was a moron but the only criticisms of him seemed to be coming from the left. I was still figuring out where I was politically but I knew I didn’t fit in with the left. I didn’t seem to fit in anywhere. Then I started reading some of Pat Buchanan’s books somehow – Death of the West, Where the Right went Wrong, etc. I learned about Pat challenging New World Order Pappy Bush in ’92. Pat criticised the Bushes from the right. I had found my political home. That pretty much set me on the course I’m on today.
CFR is full of leftist Hollywwod types, no news there…more bovine excrement….
Tight on! #MAGA
oh boy, meant *Right on!
Still kinda works!
Yes, that’s the pucker factor for MSM & libs
I never get tired of seeing our president wanting to make sure he has true transparency in the white house by holding up those executive orders for the lying MSM to take notice of.
This is still too much winning but I’m not tired of it yet. 😀
Trump is just hitting these executive actions like a machine gun… 1,2,3,4,5 reload. This is a dizzying pace in my opinion and I absolutely LOVE it. Whatever the libs scream the loudest about that is next on the agenda ; )
Haass is a perfect example of why this country has no viable foreign policy.
Ha ass.
our president – the man of action.
TrumpAction strikes again!
I haven’t looked forward to Saturday addresses to the nation since Reagan. It’s great to be beaming with pride and hanging on each word again, instead of cringing or refusing to listen.
I LOVE WINNING
More Mexicans have left America than come in? Please! The barf bag us full, I need another one
Well, if true, what’s all the complaining about then? If they love Mexico so much, which we see with them waiving the Mexican flag, and burning ours, at the Trump protests etc., I don’t see why they would mind going back to their home country, so if more are really leaving then coming here illegally, well keep up the good work – the wall won’t stop them from returning home.
Door through The Wall to Mexico should swing one way…
Handing Budman a 3-pack of barf bags. ; )
Next interview Haass will recommend a wall be built by Mexico to keep Mexicans from leaving the U.S. Stay tuned
Haas is a regular on Morning Joe, enough said
I love Trump!!! A true American, a true leader!!
So many campaign promises honored already and we are just into the first week. Unreal
To the point, no excuses or apologies, America first, Americans first.
I love it.
Hear! Hear!
Cleaning up the voter rolls , exposing voter fraud (national voter ID to come) — no more 35 yr career leeches in congress or “selected” presidents.
NSC cleaned out and will install state of the art cyber security (no more open back door channels for the globalists to hide passing NWO info and coordination)
this is MAGA but it is also “Keep America Great” ..Trump- always 100 steps ahead on the 3D chess board!
3D chess is actually a pretty fun game.
We interupt this program for this important message….I LOVE OUR NEW PRESIDENT !!
We will now return to our regular programming.
Yay!!!!
Never in my life have I seen a person enter the political realm and keep their campaign promises the way Trump has delivered.
It is stunning my wife, even… and she is about as apolitical as they come!
You, I do believe I am starting to understand that I am not dreaming, that Trump IS my President, As the shock wears off, I find I am adapting better to the relentless winning, LOL!
You know (lol)
The hits just keep on coming!
Question asked as a lawyer: can the prez limit future post-gov’t activities of employees? Isn’t that a legislative function? And how far can the gov’t, whether prez or Congress, restrict post-gov’t activities of former gov’t employees? There is a First Amendment question. I don’t know which people are covered by the Executive Order and how it is worded and legal basis on which it is based
Re stop of immigration from the 7 Muslim countries. I think this has been unneccessarily clumsily done. Those already on an airplane in flight shouldn’t be held, assuming they had proper paperwork/visas and we have no adverse info about them. Given how many potential terrorists are already here, it seems (even to me who abhors Islam) a very awkward and clumsy action.
I post this comment as a Trump supporter who likes most of what Trump has done this week.
Just the way the cookie crumbles. Gotta start somewhere, they knew Obama was on the way out. Procrastinated too long. New sheriff in town.
I think those on planes fall under the re-vetting of those already granted refugee status under a broken system, but I’m not a lawyer 😕
I look at this being similar to when an employer makes it a requirement for new employees to sign “no compete” agreements upon hiring on. You can’t leave the company and join the competition until an agreed upon length of time expires first. You see this happen in your local TV market when newsperson leaves channel A to go to channel B. Cannot go directly over for one or two years, so he or she leaves that market to work elsewhere, then returns to market after agreement expires at channel B. In this case, employer is executive branch, and competition is foreign govt.
I would just like to know, why Judge Janine, has not already taken over Oreilly’s time spot? On prime time?
