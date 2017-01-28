President Trump Issues Three Additional Executive Actions: Lobbying Ban, Restructure of NSC, Joint Chiefs ISIS Strategy…

President Donald Trump initiates three more campaign promises today via executive action:

♦  A five year ban on lobbying for all White House officials. An order banning administration officials from ever lobbying the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government and imposing a separate five-year ban on other lobbying.

♦  An order to begin restructuring the White House National Security Council. Aides said the changes would help the council better adapt to cyber, digital, terrorist and other modern-day threats.

♦  A request for the Department of Defense, via the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to deliver a preliminary strategy to defeat ISIS within 30 days to the President.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump acted Saturday to fulfill a key portion of his pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington, banning administration officials from ever lobbying the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government and imposing a separate five-year ban on other lobbying.

Trump has said individuals who want to aid him in his quest to “Make America Great Again” should focus on the jobs they will be doing to help the American people, and not thinking about the future income they could rake in by peddling their influence after serving in government.  (read more)

  1. furtive says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Mandatory viewing, but have your Barf bag available.
    STUPID IS AS STIPID DOES.

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      January 28, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      I began to watch Bill Maher and then realized that, at 72+, I just couldn’t do it: time spent feeling sick, and I don’t have that much left to waste.

    • FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
      January 28, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      I watched Bill Maher quite a bit during the Bush years. I couldn’t stand W and Bill would regularly rip W to shreds. For a time I enjoyed it. After a while I began to realize that the reasons Maher hated W and the reasons I hated W were very different. I felt very alone politically. I knew W was a moron but the only criticisms of him seemed to be coming from the left. I was still figuring out where I was politically but I knew I didn’t fit in with the left. I didn’t seem to fit in anywhere. Then I started reading some of Pat Buchanan’s books somehow – Death of the West, Where the Right went Wrong, etc. I learned about Pat challenging New World Order Pappy Bush in ’92. Pat criticised the Bushes from the right. I had found my political home. That pretty much set me on the course I’m on today.

    • KeepingtheFaith says:
      January 28, 2017 at 8:13 pm

      CFR is full of leftist Hollywwod types, no news there…more bovine excrement….

  3. Pam says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I never get tired of seeing our president wanting to make sure he has true transparency in the white house by holding up those executive orders for the lying MSM to take notice of.

    This is still too much winning but I’m not tired of it yet. 😀

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 28, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      Trump is just hitting these executive actions like a machine gun… 1,2,3,4,5 reload. This is a dizzying pace in my opinion and I absolutely LOVE it. Whatever the libs scream the loudest about that is next on the agenda ; )

  4. Stringy theory says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Haass is a perfect example of why this country has no viable foreign policy.

  5. annied9393 says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    our president – the man of action.

  6. adoubledot says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I haven’t looked forward to Saturday addresses to the nation since Reagan. It’s great to be beaming with pride and hanging on each word again, instead of cringing or refusing to listen.

  7. MrE says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I LOVE WINNING

  8. Budman says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    More Mexicans have left America than come in? Please! The barf bag us full, I need another one

  9. Budman says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Next interview Haass will recommend a wall be built by Mexico to keep Mexicans from leaving the U.S. Stay tuned

  10. Smith Jones says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    I love Trump!!! A true American, a true leader!!

  11. fedback says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    So many campaign promises honored already and we are just into the first week. Unreal

  12. Bull Durham says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    To the point, no excuses or apologies, America first, Americans first.
    I love it.

  13. Trumppin says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Cleaning up the voter rolls , exposing voter fraud (national voter ID to come) — no more 35 yr career leeches in congress or “selected” presidents.
    NSC cleaned out and will install state of the art cyber security (no more open back door channels for the globalists to hide passing NWO info and coordination)

    this is MAGA but it is also “Keep America Great” ..Trump- always 100 steps ahead on the 3D chess board!

  14. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    We interupt this program for this important message….I LOVE OUR NEW PRESIDENT !!
    We will now return to our regular programming.

  15. M33 says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Never in my life have I seen a person enter the political realm and keep their campaign promises the way Trump has delivered.

    It is stunning my wife, even… and she is about as apolitical as they come!

  16. MW says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    You, I do believe I am starting to understand that I am not dreaming, that Trump IS my President, As the shock wears off, I find I am adapting better to the relentless winning, LOL!

  17. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    The hits just keep on coming!

  18. Msher says:
    January 28, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Question asked as a lawyer: can the prez limit future post-gov’t activities of employees? Isn’t that a legislative function? And how far can the gov’t, whether prez or Congress, restrict post-gov’t activities of former gov’t employees? There is a First Amendment question. I don’t know which people are covered by the Executive Order and how it is worded and legal basis on which it is based

    Re stop of immigration from the 7 Muslim countries. I think this has been unneccessarily clumsily done. Those already on an airplane in flight shouldn’t be held, assuming they had proper paperwork/visas and we have no adverse info about them. Given how many potential terrorists are already here, it seems (even to me who abhors Islam) a very awkward and clumsy action.

    I post this comment as a Trump supporter who likes most of what Trump has done this week.

    • BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
      January 28, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      Just the way the cookie crumbles. Gotta start somewhere, they knew Obama was on the way out. Procrastinated too long. New sheriff in town.

    • Rejuvenated says:
      January 28, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      I think those on planes fall under the re-vetting of those already granted refugee status under a broken system, but I’m not a lawyer 😕

    • Dave says:
      January 28, 2017 at 9:13 pm

      I look at this being similar to when an employer makes it a requirement for new employees to sign “no compete” agreements upon hiring on. You can’t leave the company and join the competition until an agreed upon length of time expires first. You see this happen in your local TV market when newsperson leaves channel A to go to channel B. Cannot go directly over for one or two years, so he or she leaves that market to work elsewhere, then returns to market after agreement expires at channel B. In this case, employer is executive branch, and competition is foreign govt.

  20. muffyroberts says:
    January 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I would just like to know, why Judge Janine, has not already taken over Oreilly’s time spot? On prime time?

