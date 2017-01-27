Ceremonial Swearing In of Defense Secretary James Mattis (video)…

At the Pentagon Today, January 27th 2017, Vice President Mike Pence swore in Secretary of Defense James Mattis, followed by President Donald Trump signing executive actions concerning the military and immigration:
Rob O’Neil (the man who killed OBL) said of Mattis:
“General Mattis has a bear rug in his home, but it is not dead. It’s just afraid to move”.
Funniest thing I’ve read in a long time…probably true too.
😂😂😂
Mad Dog Mattis is just sworn in.
AMERICA IS BACK!!!!!
Muslim head choppers & Cartel thugs better be on notice.
Our experienced, professional & determined military is going to be retooled to blow your asses off the face of the earth.
Beta, Pajama Boy era is OVER!
The Age of Alphas has begun.
Amen Amen & Amen!
Can I add “Enlightened?”
Let’s make it the “Enlightened Age of Alphas.”
These men are well educated, experienced, worldly, successful human beings…not just snarling dogs, yet they understand the depravity that humans are capable of doing and how to fight and win against such evil.
Agreed Joe, educated , experienced, worldly and successful, but praise God they are willing to snarl!😉 Depravity does surround us, we are blessed by our protectors!
Well said!
We ARE blessed.
Amen Brother Amen!
Indeed we are blessed, Joe. Its a whole new world and it is almost surreal to me…..
Agree.
The speed with which President Trump is delivering just adds to that “surreal” factor.
I agree General James Mattis is not only a Killer Assassin but he is a very well read man, he continues to learn and expand his knowledge, this is the mark of a true leader and warrior. I have taken note of the some of the books he has recommended one should read.
The passive-Ogressive sorotage of America is OVER.
OMG! That bear rug quote is the best!
It is gonna go viral.
That bear rug quote is hilarious. O’Neil was on FBN about an hour ago.
Defense Secretary James Mattis!!! The “rules of engagement” are about to change ~ in our favor!!! About time…..
The young lady holding the Bible, is that the lady that was sitting behind him at his hearing?
Amen!
I have a dear friend who is in SOF, about to be deployed. He is very happy about Secretary Mattis!
God bless to him and his brothers in arms!
lol – ya gotta love the military mindest.
Getting a big kick out of my fellow Treepers loving the bear rug quote. It is a great line … if I were a bear rug I’d be askeered too 😂
Mattis looks like a proud father. Love him!
He does, I love it😁
Seeing our President, and Vice President shaking these hands makes the heart smile.
brought tears to my eyes… mutual respect by all.
Just think what this means to them!
Wonderful.
Amazing isn’t it. A true leader is in the White House nareley a week, and just look at what has been accomplished.
Powerful and intelligent men such Gen. Mattis have been appointed to very powerful cabinet positions. World leaders are treating your nation with the respect it deserves.
The MSM are acting like petchulant children.
Business and Union leaders have been consulted.
The Dems are a mess, and we have hardly heard Obama or HRCs names.
All this despite the utter ineptitude of Ryan and McConnel. Other RINOS and the terrible twins A.K.A McCain and Graham.
He truly is one incredible human being, that Pres. Trump.
You.TCTH folks and Sundance ,have played no small part in this phenomenon.
Thank you.
It’s wonderful. A toast to Sundance! Never so glad to have been swayed on a presidential candidate in my life. Trump exceeded my expectations by 2 or 3 orders of magnitude. Still in shock.
Whiskey up! Cheers!
Cheers!
HipHipHooray!!! waves American flag
HOORAH!!!
salutes
So true. So true.
Drinking to that.
Wow, we are so blessed that this man is our President. Our military is going to be GREAT again, we’re going to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of our country, God bless our new Sec of Defense Mattis. Rebuilding our military sounds awesome.
“….the h3ll out of our country!…”😉😊😘
🤓 Oops I left out an important H word
Hey, we Treepers are here to support each other… many a time I have faltered and there were my Treepers to pick me up😉
I know this needs to be said on every single thread lately, but….
I’m ALMOST thinking there MIGHT be just a wee bit, too much winning.
However, I’m willing to do an 8-year study, just to be sure.
NEVAH EVAH too much winning😉 glad u are under the 8 yr advisement period lol!!
We can’t be too careful about “too much winning”. It could be some kind of disinformation! A form of Trump denial!
“All my rules need breaking i need some time for wasting…. tonight we’ll all be outlaws…!” 😉
I got this fever, fever burning inside” (Trump Denial”😉)
Dang it wrong one!
Seriously! I’m out if this one doesnt work..i will self deport!
Thanks for that one!!!
My pleasure! Saw them live this summer was beyond amazing!!
Snap out of it, never too much winning! 😄
Nah, there’s no such condition as too much winning.
I won’t consider complaining until a smile is frozen upon my face similar to my dog while we’re driving along a back road.
This guy will kick some serious butt…Thank You Jesus!!!! :O)
More truth in that meme than in years of CNN coverage of
ISILISIS.
Ha, ha!! That’s great! And love the bear rug quote.
So Trump signed an executive action for the Dept of Defense for “protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entering into the US”
As they would not be actiing as civil law enforcement, that would seem to satisfy posse comitatus, and authorizes Gen/Sec. Mattis to put the military on our southern border vs the cartels (how can they distinguish a cartel mule train from a terrorist cell)??? As well as intercept terrorists elsewhere in the world.
OOH-RAH!
The Warrior Monk is the right man for the right time.
Drain the swamp.
We should all be grateful that Trump scouted and convinced so many magnificent persons of success and accomplishment to serve their countries. Especially those at or near retirement age. For many they could have honorably declined and continued living lives of well earned respect and leisure. After decades of success in their respective fields and contributing to the national cause no one would begrudge them if they chose to avoid the insanity spewed by the media and leftist.
But they all placed duty above personal comfort. And recognized the transformative impetus of Trump’s calling. It won’t be easy enduring the cynicism, but the Trump team are the most patriotic and selfless assemblage we have ever seen. Perhaps since the founding, though that may be stretching things to the extreme. But once they all get acclimated and roll up their sleeves to work we will see ‘winning’ even deeper and more profound than superficial observers can imagine.
P.A.T.R.I.O.T.S. one and all. God bless them and keep them. Forever grateful fom here to eternity!
I was think the exact same thoughts about this magnificent appointment, history teacher but you worded it so beautifully….thank you.
Donald J Trump is an American Hero
Hey Sundance et al, The Oversight Committee sent a letter to FBI Director Comey today wanting the contents of the Datto storage node that may have all of Hillary’s emails on it. https://twitter.com/GOPPollAnalyst/status/825122258201014272
God bless Katica for your beyond tremendous contribution and knowledge. God be with you and keep you. I stand in awe of your capabilities and competence. God bless!
More winning as far as I am concerned.
A special prosecutor is only a week away.
Awesome. Thank you.
LOL, love Trumps sig.. Like SHARK TEETH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3431047/Extreme-Vetting-EO.pdf
The post above should be the link to the full EO
Righteousness Being RESTORED
Love it!!
Me too me too!
Look at Schumer and his crocodile tears. Oh boy.
Of happiness.
Amen!!
Congratulations, General Mathis! Congratulations, America!
~ God’s Angels watch over you
Possibly the best quote ever!
Priceless.
Giddyup!!!
