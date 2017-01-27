Ceremonial Swearing In of Defense Secretary James Mattis (video)…

At the Pentagon Today, January 27th 2017, Vice President Mike Pence swore in Secretary of Defense James Mattis, followed by President Donald Trump signing executive actions concerning the military and immigration:

Rob O’Neil (the man who killed OBL) said of Mattis:

“General Mattis has a bear rug in his home, but it is not dead. It’s just afraid to move”.

  1. txjohn says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    “General Mattis has a bear rug in his home, but it is not dead. It’s just afraid to move”.
    Funniest thing I’ve read in a long time…probably true too.

  2. Joe says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Mad Dog Mattis is just sworn in.

    AMERICA IS BACK!!!!!

    Muslim head choppers & Cartel thugs better be on notice.

    Our experienced, professional & determined military is going to be retooled to blow your asses off the face of the earth.

    Beta, Pajama Boy era is OVER!

    The Age of Alphas has begun.

  3. SouthernbythegraceofGod says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    OMG! That bear rug quote is the best!

  4. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    That bear rug quote is hilarious. O’Neil was on FBN about an hour ago.

  5. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:52 pm

  6. Jim Rogers says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Defense Secretary James Mattis!!! The “rules of engagement” are about to change ~ in our favor!!! About time…..

  7. Charles says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    “General Mattis has a bear rug in his home, but it is not dead. It’s just afraid to move”.

    lol – ya gotta love the military mindest.

  8. Fe says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Getting a big kick out of my fellow Treepers loving the bear rug quote. It is a great line … if I were a bear rug I’d be askeered too 😂

  9. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

  10. fedback says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Wonderful.

  11. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:12 pm

  12. Dekester says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Amazing isn’t it. A true leader is in the White House nareley a week, and just look at what has been accomplished.

    Powerful and intelligent men such Gen. Mattis have been appointed to very powerful cabinet positions. World leaders are treating your nation with the respect it deserves.

    The MSM are acting like petchulant children.

    Business and Union leaders have been consulted.

    The Dems are a mess, and we have hardly heard Obama or HRCs names.

    All this despite the utter ineptitude of Ryan and McConnel. Other RINOS and the terrible twins A.K.A McCain and Graham.

    He truly is one incredible human being, that Pres. Trump.

    You.TCTH folks and Sundance ,have played no small part in this phenomenon.

    Thank you.

  13. Fe says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Wow, we are so blessed that this man is our President. Our military is going to be GREAT again, we’re going to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of our country, God bless our new Sec of Defense Mattis. Rebuilding our military sounds awesome.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  14. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I know this needs to be said on every single thread lately, but….

    I’m ALMOST thinking there MIGHT be just a wee bit, too much winning.

    However, I’m willing to do an 8-year study, just to be sure.

  15. sherryhigdon says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    This guy will kick some serious butt…Thank You Jesus!!!! :O)

  17. Charles says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    So Trump signed an executive action for the Dept of Defense for “protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entering into the US”

    As they would not be actiing as civil law enforcement, that would seem to satisfy posse comitatus, and authorizes Gen/Sec. Mattis to put the military on our southern border vs the cartels (how can they distinguish a cartel mule train from a terrorist cell)??? As well as intercept terrorists elsewhere in the world.

  18. quintrillion says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    OOH-RAH!

  19. IMO says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    The Warrior Monk is the right man for the right time.

  20. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:47 pm

  21. sundance says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:48 pm

  23. History Teaches says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    We should all be grateful that Trump scouted and convinced so many magnificent persons of success and accomplishment to serve their countries. Especially those at or near retirement age. For many they could have honorably declined and continued living lives of well earned respect and leisure. After decades of success in their respective fields and contributing to the national cause no one would begrudge them if they chose to avoid the insanity spewed by the media and leftist.

    But they all placed duty above personal comfort. And recognized the transformative impetus of Trump’s calling. It won’t be easy enduring the cynicism, but the Trump team are the most patriotic and selfless assemblage we have ever seen. Perhaps since the founding, though that may be stretching things to the extreme. But once they all get acclimated and roll up their sleeves to work we will see ‘winning’ even deeper and more profound than superficial observers can imagine.

  24. Smif says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Donald J Trump is an American Hero

  25. Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Hey Sundance et al, The Oversight Committee sent a letter to FBI Director Comey today wanting the contents of the Datto storage node that may have all of Hillary’s emails on it. https://twitter.com/GOPPollAnalyst/status/825122258201014272

  26. repsort says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Awesome. Thank you.
    LOL, love Trumps sig.. Like SHARK TEETH.

  27. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:07 pm

  28. quintrillion says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Righteousness Being RESTORED

  29. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Look at Schumer and his crocodile tears. Oh boy.

  30. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:15 pm

  31. andi lee says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Congratulations, General Mathis! Congratulations, America!

    ~ God’s Angels watch over you

    Liked by 2 people

  32. freewillnc says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Possibly the best quote ever!

    “General Mattis has a bear rug in his home, but it is not dead. It’s just afraid to move”.

    Priceless.

    Giddyup!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  33. Pam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm

