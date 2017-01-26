Thursday January 26th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Thursday January 26th – Open Thread

  1. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:26 am

  2. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I wonder if HHNHH welcomed this endorsement?

  4. Lucille says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:35 am

    NIAC, a lobbying group for Iran’s Islamic regime, enraged over Trump’s visa ban
    JANUARY 25, 2017 12:53 PM BY ROBERT SPENCER

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/niac-a-lobbying-group-for-irans-islamic-regime-enraged-over-trumps-visa-ban

  6. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Is your favorite eatery a “Sanctuary Restaurant”?

    http://sanctuaryrestaurants.org/resources/

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:46 am

    One of my favorite songs from the late Guy Clark. I think we all have had these moments where desire is fueled by misguided belief. I really should have known better but, after several relatively safe tries, I convinced myself that a little more height would allow for the kind of horizontal extension that would give additional lift to the large towel. Standing atop the step-ladder, readying my launch, I was excited at the idea of flying across the backyard.

  8. E C says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Congratulations to Venus Williams for making it to the finals of the Australian Open! It brought tears to my eyes.

  9. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:02 am

    We are in the midst of a great struggle about this. The last few days have been positive, but the attitude abyss/void remains the same, if not wider than ever before:

  10. Sentient says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Judge Janice Rogers Brown is a little old (67) to be nominate to the Supreme Court, but maybe if her health is outstanding she could be considered.

