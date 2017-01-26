January 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #7

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
i can’t understand why Trump and his team give interviews to these liberal hacks
🙂 Thanks for the chart!
The spreadheet is listed from top to bottom in order of who is next to be confirmed
with Zinke, Sessions, and Perry losing a week (or more in Perry’s case) dropping them down in the order. As SD has pointed out Haley went right from committee straight to the floor leapfrogging 10 other nominees.
4 nominees WAITING for floor votes with NO DATES set (hopefully next week)
9 nominees WAITING for committee votes ONLY 3 have dates
1/31 ZInke, Sessions, and Devos
Perry still on delay with no new date
7 waiting for hearings 2 of which have “soft” dates
Shulkin “next week” and Puzder 2/2
The senate website is a joke I am very frustrated at the lack of dates and the way they trickle out information with regards to their schedule. Will check mid morning to see if I can get us more dates.
Yeah it’s a bastich of a site and every committee is laid out differently.
“Trump reads off names of Americans killed by Illegal Aliens…. MEDIA REFUSES TO SHOW FAMILY MEMBERS!!!”
Priorities…
AP is having a total meltdown after getting 1st question for 8+ years straight. Today Sean asked Laura’s Lifezette 1st and AP did a hit piece on Lifezette right after the presser. Read more here http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/25/associated-press-throws-tempter-tantrum-over-snub-by-trump-press-secretary-spicer/
President Trump
1st Interview Muir
After thoroughly enjoying that Spicy presser today, hearing Pres.Trump speak at DHS, seeing Portland SWAT take down the moonbats & reading everything here, it occurs to me that NONE of us are getting any work done b/c we’re watching President Trump work!
Winning IS fun!
Alison, it’s a real problem! When Romney ran, I was pretty into it and watched stuff every day before the election… I own my own business, and it really cut into my time at work, because I’d go to work and watch things for a little while, or listen to Rush, or whatever.
Trump has taken it to a whole new level! There is HOURS of must-see t.v. EVERY DAY, I thought it would stop with the inauguration but it seems to have picked up! Now the stuff is not only just as interesting, it’s much more important than the campaign, because it’s not just talk, it’s now action!
it’s hard to get your schedule where you can stay on top of things, but also have time for work, life etc.
Instead of begging him to stop winning, we’ll be pleading “Please Mr. President, stop working!”
🙂 Watching Trump is so much fun! Also when we watch Trump / cause others to watch Trump we are adding light to our lives and others. Instead of cursing darkness light can be used to cure darkness – even if we are, at least initially, primarily just a reflection of light.
Exactly, Robert! Thanks for your contributions each night to Treehouse comment section!
Saw the following on a Californian’s Facebook post, posts related to California/Jason Chaffetz’s FB page. The following was apparently written by an American living in Egypt. I do not personally know the writer, but the following rang true and gave me a good feeling about the people of Egypt:
“A Post from Egypt 🇪🇬
“Due to the time difference here in Egypt, I had to stay up all night for three nights to watch the pre-inauguration, inauguration, and post inauguration activities. Many thousands of Egyptians did the same. Every coffee shop with a satellite dish was packed to the maximum. Egyptians were enthralled and impressed by the peaceful process, but also the pomp and circumstance.
“The coffee shop roared loudly with cheers when Trump said “radical Islam will be eradicated from the planet”. We here in Egypt have experienced many terror attacks and all of us have experienced the death of a friend or family member who were members of the Army and who fight ISIS on a daily basis.
“On the third night, as we settled in at the coffee shop, anticipating another exciting night of informative news, we instead sat in silence and horror.
“First we saw protesters smashing windows and torching cars.
“Hushed murmuring began all around me as every single Egyptian in the coffee shop could be heard saying the words: “Muslim Brotherhood”.
“The images we were watching could have been taken right from a street in Egypt. It is exactly what we had experienced on a daily basis for more than a year.
“Before 2012, the year the Muslim Brotherhood took power in Egypt, no one would ever think of damaging someone’s car or business. Egyptians work hard to feed and support their families. It was unheard of to see someone deliberately smash someone else’s car or shop and hinder their ability to feed their family.
“But mobs of Muslim Brotherhood would “protest” in the streets, ripping apart public and private property and disabling normal activity — just as we were now watching on TV. Some of the “protesters” even covered their faces in the exact same way the Muslim Brotherhood do.
“Compounding the upsetting visuals of violence was the police appearing in a quasi-helpless state. Again the words “Muslim Brotherhood” were mumbled throughout the coffee shop. The Muslim Brotherhood had disabled our police force via accusations of police brutality long before the violent protests began.
“Via a well-calculated program of propaganda and lies, they were able to make the police force impotent. Police became afraid to stop the protests for fear of being accused of brutality. But how do you stop violence without a bit of violence in return? You can’t! Their plan worked and the violent protests continued.
“During the last two weeks, 29 police officers have been killed in Egypt. Once the Muslim Brotherhood put this idea of “police brutality” into place, police officers became fair game and are killed on a regular basis. Before 2012, killing a police officer was absolutely unheard of.
Then on the TV we began to see video of the “Women’s March”.
“The entire coffee shop gasped in disbelief at the vision of American women donning the headscarf. And worse, some of the headscarves were made of the American flag.
“Even in Egypt, Muslim women do not desecrate the Egyptian flag by wearing it as a headscarf. You do not wear the national flag as clothing. It would be a desecration of what the flag stands for: National Identity, the Constitution (which Egyptians fought hard for in 2013), and, the Armed Forces who protect and serve us.
“The women in the coffee shop began to get visibly agitated. One said, “We have been fighting to remove the headscarf, why are these stupid women putting them on?”
Thanks for posting this. Ever since I was a kid I wanted to visit Egypt, but after 2012 I vowed there’s no way I’ll go because of the way they now treat women in that country. I’m glad to see there is plenty of resistance and hopefully one day soon they can Make Egypt Great Again so I can go visit!
Like, thank you for posting. When reading, I was hoping it was going to give a way to fight the “police brutality” propaganda.
Trump’s REAL wall plans! 🙂
Tucker vs Gruber
vs Ben Smith(Buzzfeed)
That ABC News interview was fantastic, because Trump insulted the hell out of the Presstitutes the enttttttttire interview! Some of his greatest hits were things like…
“But you… and people LIKE you… refused to report it”
“Yes, there were big crowds… there’s also going to be big crowds Friday for the Pro Life March but they tell me you won’t report on it…”
“David. You’re a sophisticated guy. The World’s a mess. The World’s a mess, David.”
Non stop, foot up the backside of the press, ALL DAY LONG. LOVE IT!
President Trump was great in the interview but I noticed the interviewer often didn’t let President Trump finish before starting another question …
Ron/your right/ here’s the one on “David, You’re a sophisticated guy”/
Trump killed it/
TRANSCRIPT: ABC News Anchor David Muir Interviews President Trump
By ABC NEWS
Jan 25, 2017, 10:25 PM ET/
DAVID MUIR: … concerned — are you at all concerned it’s going to cause more anger among Muslims …
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Anger?
DAVID MUIR: … the world?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: There’s plenty of anger right now. How can you have more?
DAVID MUIR: You don’t think it’ll …
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Look, David …
DAVID MUIR: … exacerbate the problem?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: … David, I mean, I know you’re a sophisticated guy. The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets. What? You think this is gonna cause a little more anger? The world is an angry place. All of this has happened. We went into Iraq. We shouldn’t have gone into Iraq. We shouldn’t have gotten out the way we got out.
The world is a total mess. Take a look at what’s happening with Aleppo. Take a look what’s happening in Mosul. Take a look what’s going on in the Middle East. And people are fleeing and they’re going into Europe and all over the place. The world is a MESS DAVID./
WAKE UP DAVID/
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/transcript-abc-news-anchor-david-muir-interviews-president/story?id=45047602
I am a bit worse for wear having had a Burns night knees up. The Haggis, the whiskey and poetry. I am trying now to keep up with the President, thank you Sundance and Treepers!
I see Mrs May is giving President Trump a Quaich. How appropriate. A symbol of amity and (in modern terms, trusted and enduring bilateral relations). Well done!
On another front, as you may know, China has been ‘bribing’ African nations to disavow Taiwan and support the ‘one China policy’.
Seems even billion dollar bribes are not working as expected. Burkina Faso and Swaziland have confirmed their stand to support Taiwan, and continue to lobby for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN.
The money quote:
“We get outrageous proposals telling us, ‘if you sign with Beijing we’ll offer you $50 billion or even more,’’’ [Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha] Barry said in an interview in the capital, Ouagadougou, this month. “Taiwan is our friend and our partner. We’re happy and we see no reason to reconsider the relationship.”
Beijing trumped again.
Several senior diplomats resign as Trump admin takes shape
WASHINGTON — A handful of senior U.S. diplomats are resigning their posts during President Donald Trump’s first week on the job, creating more high-level openings that the new president must fill.
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/several-senior-diplomats-resign-as-trump-admin-takes-shape-1.450880
