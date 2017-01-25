Portland Police Crack Down on Anarchist Left-Wing Protesters, Crowd Cheers…

Times, they are a’ changing... The moonbats continued “protesting” in Portland Oregon, today; blocking traffic and generally causing mayhem. Only this time the police had enough and begin enforcing the rule of law.
Tweets from Kelsey Watts show the story as the crowd cheers the arrest of the loons:
Cops just showed up, tackle people in street. People on sidewalk cheer. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7MQLLZ6v91
— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 25, 2017
Oregon AP – […] Protesters had announced they would take to Portland streets Wednesday to voice concerns about police tactics used Friday during protests against President Donald Trump.
One protester carried a sign reading “Fire Marshman, Coward Wheeler,” referring to the city’s Police Chief Mike Marshman and Mayor Ted Wheeler.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/tGlv8J) that protesters had said they planned to stage small, scattered demonstrations throughout Wednesday.
Jacob Bureros, an activist with Direct Action Alliance and one of the organizers of Friday’s protest, called the plan a response to police shooting tear gas, flash-bang and sting-ball grenades at protesters.
Six people were arrested at the Friday demonstration. A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said police were aware of potential Wednesday events and were “preparing accordingly for a variety of scenarios.” (read more)
Bravo and Brava! We need A LOT more of that cheering when our employees of local police departments DO THEIR JOB!
Thank you, citizens!
Out-friggin-STANDING!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pardon Tonya Harding if she can hire some of her boyz to kneecap the scum in her home town.
Dang this is aaahhhhhmaaazzzzing! But really, it’s about time. Rule of law is back, 100%
100% when Capo Hillary is indicted. 90% so far and it is 100% better than the last eight years. With you in spirit but, BUT Hillary must pay!
Hallelujah, now let the prison raping begin.
Throw these dumb kids in jail with the gangbangers in Poetland and let’s see how many are back to rioting next time a community organizer tweets about a meetup.
Such a joy to see our laws being enforced. The Trump effect!
This is refreshing, and necessary after what happened up there right after the election. “Protesting” is one thing, but preventing people from doing anything or holding up ambulances and causing people to die because you held up traffic is an entirely different matter. Glad these numbskulls are getting their due diligence.
I dont think we all appreciate what your seeing here. once you have cities like Portland, your caause is all but dead. The left has quickly turned into a mockery… certainly expect some sort of civil war in the Dem party is incoming. Thats a good thing for the country as a whole.
LikeLiked by 26 people
should say ” once you have lost cities like Portland”
Absolutely correct! We live just outside this moonbat Mecca. People cheering for the police cracking down is YUGE. #anotherdayofwinninf
A lot of ’em were young, too! Like college age!
That was actually my first thought…Portland? Whoa.
I was trapped in my DT Portland office building last Friday evening because the building and underground parking garage routinely go into lockdown when protesters swarm the area. Fortunately it didn’t last long that night. Portland has a new mayor who seems to be taking a harder line against the violence. People just want to go home at the end of the day. I’m a conservative, but even among the liberals I’m surrounded by, sympathy for these rioters is in ever shorter supply.
Well, Hallelujah, it’s about time. I think the police are going to find more and more support.
There is a Preference Cascade Effect starting to rumble throughout America.
1. Portlanders cheering the police for arresting leftwing rioters.
2. Twice as many millennials now admit they voted for Trump (now that he’s won).
3. The Dow just broke 20,000 for the first time EVAH!
Watch for more. Like Glinda the Good Witch, Trump is saying, “Come out, little Munchkins, it’s safe now; the Wicked Witch of the East is dead!”
If one of these anarchists was your child wouldn’t this make you proud? Cut off their food stamps and subsidized housing. Most likely many are attending one of the liberal Marxist University’s in Portland on the taxpayer dime as Odumbo set it up so they will never have to repay their student loans.
I always feel sorry for the parents of these protestors.
Why do you feel sorry for the parents?? They raised these snowflakes….suffer the consequences…………..they are all idiots……….
Revenge of the Normals !!
“Glooooory glory hallelujiah
glooooorrrry glory hallelujiah!…”
God has not yet foresaken Portland. The second most wretched city after Los Angeles.
Congrats on Portland PD growing some spine. It is a MESS there.
SHUT THE SUBVERSIVE COLLEGES DOWN
Portland, LA, Seattle. Gag.
Honestly Soros has to be arrested and these clowns need to snitch so they don’t do time…… Hurry Sessions we need to takes these domestic terror groups down… They are bent sideways about Standing Rock and the pipeline and those are ecoterrorist and on the FBI’s top ten list………No more giving space to vent like Baltimore.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Not everything is funded by Soros there are other Foundations out there funding these anarchists and activists , Ford Foundation according to one Journalist Lee Stranahan was the funding group for the DC March last Saturday. You can get rid of Evil Soros but it won’t stop any of this because he is not the only one involved.
They are all interconnected…………………..all are part of the New World Order Cartel – they just have different idiots running …Soros is paid, Bill Ayers gets his orders from the Annenbergs, the Tide Foundation…………………there are so many it boggles the mind but they all hide behind the scenes………….
Very true, just want people to realize there is more to all this then Soros.
Don’t forget Bilderberg and the Tri-Laterals. All those members are Enemies of the State and should be charged to the fullest degree.
Fifty of Saturday’s ‘groups’ were funded by Soros. And yes, mindless activism will stop when funds dry up; Hollyweird movies going to be boycotted, and people will start getting jail time for criminal disruptive activity.
And David Brock’s new assault on POTUS is not going to work either.
Poor David, probably needs a good banging or spirt cooking deal with a few kiddies and fab artists showing their latest human dismemberment and a good pizza or two. But, that’s just me.
Mr. Ford, a staunch patriot, would be ENRAGED at what his Foundation has become! grrrrrr!
Didn’t the Mayor actually said “room to destroy”, Freddy?
The moonbats are creating more Trump voters everyday. It’s glorious.
Tons of Hillary voters are now thanking God she lost.
The Vagina Monlogue Pussy Protest was, I think, the last straw.
I have never seen thousands of men marching around in phallic costumes, nor would I want to. Women acting in such a vulgar, freakish, in-your-face way is a huge turn-off. I wonder if their inspiration is the fetishist gay cult who march in the SF parade. Whatever, it is disgusting public display. Absoutely repulsive.
I saw a purple pussy hat on a very Un-comely person today in Seattle.
Agree. A national embarrassment
It’s as if they have gone crazy. They are under some kind of mind control.
Well, there’s Michael Moore’s costume: he was marching around Washington in a six-foot-tall vulva costume, extremely explicit…. MY EYES! MY EYES!!!!
Google it, I dare ya.
this after they shut down the City Council meeting this morning – different protesters (treatment of homeless), but this is all we see lately. People have had it…they’re pretty dumb to be drawing these lines just ahead of the Sanctuary City fight coming up
If EVERYTHING is a ’cause’, then nothing they do will stand out as potentially worthy. My Lord they get stupider by the hour.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sheesh, bounce the interrupters out the door…..it doesn’t gave to be an open door.
Are people finally going to explain to these numbnuts that “Free Speech” does not include shutting down other peoples right to be heard?
Cuz it’s been going on so long now w/o correction that these stupid University peeps actually believe that “preventing others speech” is enshrined in the concept of Free Speech.
on the upside, the city of Forest Grove (Portland burb) voted down Sanctuary City status on Monday – not sure that matters considering the counties/state are all considered sanctuary, but it’s a start!
oh what a grand, grand precedent being set by our new Sheriff.
think twice dear ones…fin something else to occupy your time, like a job perhaps.
job? wuh?
Is there any way to go after the organizers. Jsut arrest them frequently even if charges don’t stick. Make them go bankrkupt.
There is a large number of Muslims who live in Oregon. It was a Muslim woman who organized the women’s protest on Saturday─ a group sponsored by Soros. Doesn’t Soros have his fingers in the Anarchist group, too?
Ya.
Linda Sarsour organized the march in Washington – pro sharia. Seems like pro-sharia is the antithesis of women’s rights, but maybe it ‘s just me.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/figrues-organizer-dc-womens-march-linda-sarsour-pro-sharia-law-ties-hamas/
I’d say an alliance between feminists of any stripe and islam of any form are doomed to a very short half life.
Hilarious protest video
That young man, I want him on my team! Whoever he is — he’s wonderful.
I love how they just … shut … up.
The four magic words:
“This is a Library”
😂😂😂
actually it was only 3 words: “This is Library” 😂
God bless him for saying something.
Perfect translation from Chinese to English (leave out the word “A”).
Really hope this guy is planning on becoming a US citizen. We NEED him here!
This guy is becoming a hero. Thug Life made a vid of him:
I cannot stop laughing.
…and God bless you all!
..but how to convince these freaks to grow the hell up and get jobs?🙄
Make all college funding sources merit-based.
Remember when Obama was sooo insistent on extending Unemployment payments to two years?
He did that pay these activists & agitators.
Our tax dollars at work.
Then, they probably get additional money from ‘orgs’ that pay people to show up and ‘protest’ on demand.
This has got to stop.
The “right to protest’ was never intended to apply to professional ‘protestors’.
…did that to pay these activists
Police, like our military WANT to do their job. Trump is uncuffing them. They finally feel someone has their back. This Trump train has tremendous momentum and building speed.
Street Weasels get taken down!
I like that street weasels … drop the hammer on ’em!
SWEET!
New anti-protest bills are in state houses around the nation. Thank goodness Obama destroyed the Democratic Party on all levels. It’s time the bullying protests end and normal people can go about their business without being impeded.
The 1960’s are over. It’s a new era now, and impeding protests can no longer be tolerated.
It has to end now.
A new day is dawning in America. God Bless you President Donald J. Trump! MAGA forever!
Rayciss police!!!
I suspect that is why I was seeing a number of state police vehicles headed north on I-5, sirens and lights in use, in the fast lane –
I will add to what others have said here before: not all of Oregon is loopy. Oregon has the same problem Minnesota has. Salem and Portland and Eugene swing the elections just like Mpls/St. Paul and the Iron Range swing things there. It’s disgusting because it is NOT representative of Oregon population at large, just like the counties map of election results isn’t primarily blue.
I’ve lived here five years now and have yet to encounter anyone who is a loop-head. Everyone we have ever met (Willamette Valley, 35 miles south of Portland) is just like the Treehouse population — but those population centers are full of brainless gnats. I’m glad the police department found a way to take this action after the nonsense last weekend. The police chief has been interviewed on local news, “facing the accusations” of over-reaction. I can tell you he’s not backing down.
Good to read from someone there. I have a young relative living in Portland who, I’ve heard, has been a repressed closeted Libertarian. I was worrying for her. This looks like there is actually some law and some order on the menu there, after all
It’s the same here in Illinois. Not a Muslim problem, but thuggery, gang wars. Chicago, Rockford are not places I feel safe in. Rahm Emmanuel is shameful. I hope President Trump sends in the Feds…sick of the killing.
The enforcement of law and order is something many of these protestors have never experienced as they grew up emboldened and lawless under Obama. A little enforcement will make cowards of most of them.
They also never experienced an ass whooping around high school years for mouthing off and basically being pains in the butt. Most snowflakes never received such a “life lesson” and thus have morphed into adult toddlers.
Almost feel bad for those anarchists. Almost.
They’re just little children who like to play dress-up. They were disposable pawns ushered on by celebrities and the media, designed to make a huge visual statement last Saturday. Then they were literally left out in the streets. Now hundreds of them are facing felonies.
At the very heart of it, the liberal activist terrorists are all potheads. THAT’S their main impetus.
Pot. It’s really not magic, just ganja. If we let all the little bastards smoke all the weed they want, we would never hear from them again. They would be inside snacking and gaming and whatever else potheads do all day. If we made them buy their own weed, they might even work.
I’m thinking we could lead them around with a baggie of weed on a stick.
Stupid and immature is a horrible way to spend a life. Some will get to reflect upon that.
I don’t really have a problem with protesters on 2 conditions: 1) they have an actual cause to protest — hint, this means actually protesting, not looting or otherwise acting like deranged toddlers; 2) they are completely serious about it — meaning they are willing to take the consequences.
There is a place in this world for protest (our own revolution started out as a protest), but these are not real protesters as they have no real cause (and they are absolute cowards…Tienanmen Square potential they most certainly are not).
I heard someone at the end of the video say…”Thank you for doing your job, guys!”
Dontcha love it?
Portland? Portland????!!! That’s a bastion of liberalism. Wow! This is encouraging.
I heard one of the leaders of a previous “protest” on local Portland radio and here are some of the things he wanted: rent control, restrictions on landlords being able to evict renters, and no special legislative sessions to give tax beaks to one of our largest companies (which resulted in this company expanding in Oregon instead of another state which includes significant payroll and other taxes benefiting Oregon). So….the leader is an idiot.
Yes. Yes he is.
That warms my heart.
You all won’t believe this. As I watched those police turn the corner and charge the rioters I thought I shed a tear. Turned out to be a snowflake.
To the rioter’s…
It’s been real.
It’s been fun.
But it ain’t been real fun.
Whoa! When did Portland grow a pair? Effing about time. Go git em. Make them bathe, too.
That was great!!!! Ok by me too if the police take a few liberties and crack some heads.
Enforcing the law? What a novel idea!
No longer do our law enforcement have their hands tied behind their backs.
Warms my heart.
Hang in there, sane PNWers. You never know, things could change.
That nutty Seattle City Council member, Sawant (?) sent out the call last week for 10,000 protestors to shut down roads in the city.
Hope she gets her wish.
This stuff is turning off previously Lefty voters (some of them friends of mine!). It’s been going on too long and people are sick of it.
OMG. I despise that woman.
Indeed. If it wasn’t for law enforcement, none of us could walk the streets! These moonbats have been doing this off and since the election and it needs to stop now!
Actually, Pam, the road blocking started about 2-3 years ago with the BLM protests. So people were getting sick of it already.
But yeah, since the election, it’s starting to feel like it’s non-stop to some people who live there. They’re getting sick of it (duh!).
BLM needs to be criminalized, sick of their BS.
WOW, you can barely where you’re going on the Seattle streets as it is…
The megaphone bike is precious.
Anybody wearing a face covering in public (no matter what kind – outside of churches and cemeteries) should be arrested on site. Citizen arrests should be encouraged.
This is amazing! I live in Portland, and we have way more than our share of moonbats here. Even so back in November during the post-election riots there were eventually about 250 arrests.
The “protests” associated with the inauguration weren’t as large, but the “women’s march” did draw a big crowd. The inaugural “protests” were corralled by police under the Mayor’s orders. The “protests” today aren’t winning support from local “liberals”. They think of themselves as unlike the protesters. They’re the “real liberals”—morally superior to the protesters out on the streets even though the ideology is the same. People here have by no means come to their senses, it’s still a leftist cesspool.
The Mayor’s stance on the “protesters” is surprising since he went out of his way to proclaim his support for “sanctuary city” status for Portland. I’m urging him to drop “sanctuary” status. The leftist population here might oppose that decision, but the impending Trump administration action will have serious repercussions for Portland when funding is reduced, so that might be a favorable influence.
Of course important to emphasize that ending the harboring of illegal aliens would reduce the city’s financial burden, but even more, changing the political culture to one more “balanced” would attract fewer “protesters” who are obviously a big expense to have to deal with. Wish us enlightened Portlanders good luck making these rational points.
Jrapdx…..I’m surprised at Wheeler, who I think is pretty wimpy, stood up for Marshman when these little villains wanted him fired because the cops were mean.
I was thrilled to see the Police rush them and take them down. We have never seen that here. Ever. I know they were pretty thrilled to do there jobs. I had a Portland PD captain tell me around election time that 99 % of LEO where Trump voters.
Loved the applause of the working folks getting tired of these pathetic losers.
Thank you so much for posting a story about this . This is my city, and it has been taking over by disgusting, left wing scum. If you look at the electoral map by county, most of our beautiful state voted for Trump. We have a nasty, corrupt swamp that needs to be drained. Sadly, I believe we have a child trafficking problem much like the one in DC, except ours in run through a fairly famous donut shop. We have underground tunnels, waterways, that make this sanctuary city a perfect place for such crimes. I hope things change soon.
VODOO???
I have never heard of this but then i pay almost no attention to local politics.
I’d never heard that about Voodoo donuts either…
Memo To the “Protestors”…
Hey, yeah you, you two bit little twerps. The American people have had it up to here with your bull****. You think you’re “edgy”? You think you’re “justice warriors”?
Get real. You’re nothing but a bunch of moronic, feeble minded punks, too stupid to understand how the world works & how you’re being used by those who want to destroy you & this country
Keep it up imbeciles, & you’d better hope the cops stop you, because you don’t know who you’re really dealing with. The American people are peaceful & law abiding by nature, but when you hurt them, they’re going to push back, & when they do, you’ll find out what tough is
I personally could knock out any one of you skinny little dorks with one punch, but being law abiding, I’ll leave it to the police. But don’t push us
Your little “social justice” fantasy games are growing old, & you’re playing with fire. Do yourselves a favor & go back to your moms basement & leave solving the worlds problems to the adults
LOL that was great!
I can see the yellow page ads now:
“Got Rioters? Give us a Call at 1-800-kic-kass”
😂😂😂
We can assist our cause through non-stop ridicule. Propagate the videos as much as you can and make fun of the little snowflakes who act so tough when they’re stopping a bus but crumble when a cop grabs them, then whine about being arrested. So much for the anarchy. lol The dude who was taken down first probably wet his thong.
@Sandra…Whoa, that last line is funny stuff 😂
Evidently, the Marxist filth known as “protesters” need to be given a refresher course regarding the “… right of the people peaceably to assemble…” since this doesn’t include blocking traffic, obstructing pedestrians, and other violations affecting law-abiding citizens…
Now, lets see the “Trump movement”…..move on up I5 to Seattle, scrubbing & cleansing as it goes! For folks who don’t live in major blue states with Dem/ radicals in charge (state, county & city) Intimidation is a harsh reality! Put a Trump/or otherwise conservative values, bumper sticker on your car, you’ve just set yourself up for major attacks. Not just once, but on going, until your car and other properties are destroyed.The police can’t help much because they have been reigned in by the Mayors, city council and even Governor. Lots of apologies & suggestions not to make yourself a target. Obama sent the DOJ after the Seattle Police Department. The Police Chief was replaced by the DOJ, in cooperation with the mayor & city council and the 3 major news stations. Kind of like being in a major battle (Fallujah) and no air or other ground troop support. Moving on……. There is also a documentary, produced by NatGeo called Drug Inc. They went to major cities on the drug routes, including Portland & Seattle, Chicago, Las Vegas, Phoenix, etc. Ever get a chance, watch the series. They help one to understand the complicated issues we have. ( My only daughter, who was 32, died because of drugs. Her boyfriend shot her in the head with a 357 magnum after coming home from a party).
