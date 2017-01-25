Portland Police Crack Down on Anarchist Left-Wing Protesters, Crowd Cheers…

Times, they are a’ changing... The moonbats continued “protesting” in Portland Oregon, today; blocking traffic and generally causing mayhem. Only this time the police had enough and begin enforcing the rule of law.

Tweets from Kelsey Watts show the story as the crowd cheers the arrest of the loons:

Cops just showed up, tackle people in street. People on sidewalk cheer. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7MQLLZ6v91 — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 25, 2017

Oregon AP – […] Protesters had announced they would take to Portland streets Wednesday to voice concerns about police tactics used Friday during protests against President Donald Trump.

Right now on SW Yamhill & 6th. Woman behind me: "some of us just want to get home." @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/t4whDZiNko — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 25, 2017

One protester carried a sign reading “Fire Marshman, Coward Wheeler,” referring to the city’s Police Chief Mike Marshman and Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/tGlv8J) that protesters had said they planned to stage small, scattered demonstrations throughout Wednesday.

I've witnessed 6 people so far being taken into custody after blocking streets, traffic, transit. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8wW8jGjiDF — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 26, 2017

Jacob Bureros, an activist with Direct Action Alliance and one of the organizers of Friday’s protest, called the plan a response to police shooting tear gas, flash-bang and sting-ball grenades at protesters.

Six people were arrested at the Friday demonstration. A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said police were aware of potential Wednesday events and were “preparing accordingly for a variety of scenarios.” (read more)

At least another 4 arrests here after police broke up splinter group off NE MLK. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vNSXoAGFC6 — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 26, 2017

BREAKING: @PortlandPolice confirm at least a dozen arrests so far. Names/charges to come once situation over. — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 26, 2017