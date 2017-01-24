President Trump Meets With Major U.S. Automakers…

Operation Bigly continues – President Trump met early this morning with key U.S. auto manufacturers. One of the key issues discussed was regulation and eliminating bureaucracy. The tectonic shift within the discussion as framed by GM CEO Mary Barra, was a president asking industry: what can I do to assist your growth?

President Trump opened the meeting with GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Mark Fields and Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne at the White House by saying he wants to see new auto plants built in the United States. (Story Here)

The new Republican president vowed to cut regulations and taxes to make it more attractive for businesses to operate in the United States. He promised frequently during his election campaign to be a job-creating president and stressed that message in his inaugural speech last Friday. (link)

At the conclusion of the meeting the CEO’s came forward to the media to discuss their perspectives:

