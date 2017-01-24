President Trump Meets With Major U.S. Automakers…

Operation Bigly continues – President Trump met early this morning with key U.S. auto manufacturers. One of the key issues discussed was regulation and eliminating bureaucracy. The tectonic shift within the discussion as framed by GM CEO Mary Barra, was a president asking industry: what can I do to assist your growth?
President Trump opened the meeting with GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Mark Fields and Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne at the White House by saying he wants to see new auto plants built in the United States. (Story Here)
The new Republican president vowed to cut regulations and taxes to make it more attractive for businesses to operate in the United States. He promised frequently during his election campaign to be a job-creating president and stressed that message in his inaugural speech last Friday. (link)
At the conclusion of the meeting the CEO’s came forward to the media to discuss their perspectives:
I’m almost in paralysis from all this winning. I feel like I’m having to sprint to keep up!
He warned us about the winning!🇺🇸
I wonder if there is a cure for it. If so, I’ll take my chances since winning feels so good.
OMG!
The doctor warned me if it lasted more than four hours…
It’s been like four days!
What if it lasts four years?!
President Trump said, “bigly”! LOLOL! 😂
~Oh, be still!, my heart. ❤ Love My President#45!
I hope Trump is thinking about German, Italian, Japanese, Korean car manufacturers.. and give our American car manufacturers a leg up on them instead of putting our car manufacturers in a box and letting the foreign car manufacturers manufacture overseas and import cheaply while our car manufacturers are being asked to manufacture here in the United States at higher costs at a disadvantage.. same applies to all other industries.. interesting to see how Trump will balance that.. he did call out German car manufacturers building in Mexico and selling here.. but still Japanese & Koreans are importing cars built in Asia by the thousands..
Part of the discussion was barriers for US companies trying to sell in foreign countries. IOW, there WILL be a leveling of the playing field.
If we are going to put hobbles on our own manufacturers and businesses…and we are…then we should protect them from foreign competition that does not have to operate with the same hobbles.
And by ‘hobbles’, I mean:
— Minimum Wage
— Employer taxes such as SocSec/Medicare
— Unemployment taxes
— Environmental regulations
— Other regulations that add to cost of goods sold
Tariffs are the only way to ‘even the playing field’.
If people don’t like Tariffs…then we should take all the hobbles off of our domestic businesses, which would be the only fair thing to do.
Otherwise, we can continue to be Unemployment Nation.
Who was the woman reporter asking the CEO’s that stupid question about Trump challenging them. You could not hear the whole question, but it sounded like an agenda question. What do these people think they are going to gain by trying to embarrass the President or the industry leaders???
Rest assured, if she asked something stupid or embarrassing, she will not be invited back to the White House.
It sounded like, “do you have any /stories ?/ at having him tweeting at you, and sometimes, challenging you?”
What a moronic reporter. Like the auto execs are going to give her a scoop or some salacious info, when they FINALLY have a POTUS who actually CARES about the health of their industry and businesses?
What do you expect? She has a useless journalism degree, she knows nothing about the real world. Want an example?
University of Texas – core requirements (first and second year basic stuff). How about math – only one class is required, and you can take “African and African Diaspora Studies” to fulfill the math requirement. Sciences – uh oh two classes, hard pick for them there, maybe Bio 101 and Natural Science 101. Science requirement part 2 – one class, how about “Nutrition.” What about English? 101 and 102. The rest of the classes to fill the core curriculum are fluff.like “Theatre and Dance.”
Uh oh – now in the last two “specialty” hardcore journalism years. Required classes “Cultural Diversity in the United States” and “Global Culture,” “Ethics and Leadership,” “Independent Inquiry.” and “Quantitative Reasoning.”
“Recommended” Electives for third and fourth year Journalism Degree – now it gets weird. “Play in Early Childhood,” “Childrens Literature,” “History of Rock Music,” “Human Sexuality,” “Deviance,” “Individual Differences.”
Unbelievable.. so there you go.. you now have a “Journalism Degree,” simply pathetic..now you know..
The MSM is just going to continue to ratchet up the antagonism as they KNOW in their hearts that Pres Trump is going to show the world how to generate revenue and build jobs thus making Obamas 8 years and all the years of Democrat rule look impotent and pathetic. This boom coming is going to show R’s as well how to truly run a country efficiently and profitably.
Winning Indeed!
America took a big hit when the automobile companies left and abandoned our factories leaving so many out of work. The fact that these CEO’s are open to President Trump’s agenda here is amazing and hopeful to watch. We are witnessing the Art of the Deal every day with our new president. I so admire this man. Saying President Trump is music to my ears, a lovely symphony.
Will need more other well-paying jobs to support the overstock of new car sales flooding the market.
Am I tired of winning yet?
No!
President Trump, More winning, please!
God bless America! God bless #45!
Dear Honorable Republican Congressmen & Congresswomen,
Collectively, We The People, GAVE you the House, the Senate, the Administration, the SCOTUS Seat. This is your last and final offer from us, We The People. The line has been drawn. No quarter!
Please, do burn the midnight oil to expedite the People’s business or kindly move out of the way. We have your replacements ready and waiting. Your impeding progress to ‘Make America Great Again’ has been DENIED.
We The People voted for big change, not your pocket change covered in lint. We voted for Donald J. Trump to do our bidding. Please get it together. Fall in line. Our patience is waning and our tempers are short of patience. With all due respect, this is truly your final offer.
Respectfully The Donald’s,
Signed, Your Constituents
I installed a new hand shower and this one is only slightly better than the last one I installed (and deinstalled). Dang flow control. Is this a law? I have a hard time washing my long hair with these stupid low flow shower heads. I’m beginning to think maybe Trump will have time near the end of his first term to remove these absurd conditions. Low flow means I take a longer shower, I am not saving water. Imagine the companies that make the showerheads, or the other products that are forced to comply with new regulations. They have to completely retool their products. Very expensive and time consuming … and the consumers might not be happy with the result.
Just want to add if anyone knows how to hack a Delta RP48769, let me know. 🙂
Sandra look inside the fixture and take out the little plastic piece that ‘saves’ water and you’ll get your flow back. Sometimes looks like a washer, but you will know it when you see it. Needle nose pliers should work. Happy showering
I shall investigate. Thank you. 🙂
It works like a charm…I removed those from the hand showers in my house and they have great water pressure afterward.
I have long hair too, and those hand sprayers are the way to go.
Like the new toilets you have to flush three times to get anything to go down. They actually end up using MORE water than one big old flush.
How about a $1.50 100 watt incandescent light bulb?
And yet junk mail is unfettered. How many trees’ worth of paper am I throwing out each year?
Can you imagine Detroit coming back? The potential is there.
The question is…does Detroit deserve to be saved?
Detroit deserves to pull itself up. I see the Mayor is Mike Duggan. How is he doing, I wonder? After so many decades of corrupt leadership, I hope this guy is decent.
Reporter: “James Comey?”
President: “Time for the adults to talk, kindly show yourselves out.”
I saw a short video over on zerohedge, it is kind of funny and a little off putting. But I ended up thinking: Yeah, the day will come when Donald Trump will surpass his own descriptions. In a few years the wall will be built and Mexico will by paying for it, our manufacturing is in full swing and every one who wants one will have a good job, Able to support a family and have a cabin at the lake too. I can’t wait to find out what the our pied piper President will be urging us on to. “Come on, he’ll say, lets go land on that asteroid, I heard there Uuge deposits of some biglig stuff on it. Maybe we can put a golf course on it too.
So let the Netherlands make their sort of funny little videos, Donald Trump is ours, we got him, all they can hope for is to be second.
The netherlands and all the other non-countries of cucked Europe should look to clean up their own houses before interfering or commenting on the restoration of the anglosphere.
No more indulgences for the decadent failed states – a clear path exists to greatness, each nation should take it, or simply accept their own doom and not trouble others.
Meh.
It was only sort of funny…and I stopped watching when they repeated the Big Lie about “making fun of a handicapped reporter”.
Grrrr.
Not watching based upon your review. Thank you.
Not only has Odama did damage to the auto industries with EPA rules and Regulations he effected the Industrial, HD Trucks and Small Engine Manufactures!!
Example… Navistar International built a Diesel Engine to EPA specs. Then after building to that spec, EPA told them that spec was no longer valid. Then EPA started charging $2K per engine then raised it to $4K. They fortunately are still in business. But, this is how Odama generated more government funds for their radical policies!
And didn’t he also make GM get rid of the Hummer?
I liked the Hummers.
Don’t have one…but I always thought they were cool.
LikeLike
I think the Hummer line was sold to another country. I will find and post links.
China….I think they were forced to sell it to China.
Hummer died from low mpg ratings which raised GMC EPA avg. up. But gas was $4.00 a gallon in 2008/10.
“Obama” (not his real name) treated the USA like it was a second world country in central or eastern Europe or an emerging nation in Africa, as though a stable republic needed to be hectored, lectured, patronised and constantly talked down to by its unqualified narcissistic tyrant as he appointed nabobs to positions of arbitrary power and ethnically cleansed areas with too high a concentration of those he hated.
It would have been a relief to just have a typical venal politician take power, but instead God blessed America, again, and sent a man working for free, tirelessly, who genuinely will make America great again, burnish her shield, sharpen her sword, unleash her thunderbolts, extend her mercy and lift up ALL of her people. ALL Americans are benefiting already from the Trump era- white, black, brown, red, green with purple spots, trans, whatever. He is a very liberal sort of conservative and he has built things of lasting value his whole life.
Trump takes over America as a caring CEO would take over a distressed asset, to make it trade out of danger, get healthy financially, then put everyone to work. He is not a slash and burn wall street criminal type.
God has truly blessed the USA and I only pray he extends the blessing to the UK, Canada, Australia and elsewhere as soon as He can.
I agree, Odama started taking little bites from this country, then as time went on as he infiltrated this country with our enemies. The little bite turned into biting off hunks. He had every Government Agency pulling this country down. If you google EPA shuts down ___ DOJ fines ___ just input any commodity/business type in the blanks and you will be amazed.
!! But our Prays were answered and God sent US President Trump. Thank God. !!
If you talk to the old timers they will tell you about our entry into WWII and what it looked like. On Friday you spent your time at your job making typewriters or sewing machines or whatever you made at your factory. When you showed up on Monday morning you had new blueprints and set in making machine guns or bomb sights without skipping a beat. The federal government knew who made what, where they made it, and what every plant’s capacity was for making war materiel. Transitions took place overnight.
My point? As we rebuild American manufacturing we should approach it systematically so that we include the small towns and smaller cities where former manufacturing plants sit empty. The Commerce Department should have a complete and detailed inventory of every vacant industrial building in America. They could pass that information along to companies looking to build, and let the towns know who is looking to open a new plant. Otherwise, how does a company know about thousands of available Americans and an empty 500,000 square foot building in some small town in downstate Indiana, or Illinois, or Wisconsin, or Ohio, or Michigan? Or a vacant mill in North Carolina or New Hampshire? And how do those smaller towns know who is in the market? Most of these plants made smaller stuff than cars. Toasters and washing machines and shoes.
They don’t have to go any further than disseminating information and putting everyone together, but expecting it to happen randomly will just load up the obvious big cities and further empty out the small towns as people move to the new plants in the cities.
There is one way to avoid tariffs as well. Build your plants in that country and employ those workers and you then have free unfettered access to that market with those goods. Trump is always tweeting about this. There are many abandoned factories and plants across this country with most of the infrastructure still there. I would not be shocked to see some of these foreign companies as well as some of our own domestic companies come in and retool these plants and get them going again. These were the tombstones that Trump was talking about during his inauguration speech. If there is one good thing about our plants leaving our shores over all of these years is that if these foreign nations do retaliate against us and shut off access to their markets from our exports ( dumb move), then our manufacturers already have plants there willing to take advantage of their markets, unless they go full nuclear and kick us out totally, and then we just reciprocate. They wont do that though.
