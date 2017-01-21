The Struggle is Real…

Posted on January 21, 2017 by

womens-march-8

Relax.

Remember Wisconsin?

This is the same opposition.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Occupy Type Moonbats. Bookmark the permalink.

227 Responses to The Struggle is Real…

Older Comments
  1. lizzieintexas says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Liked by 53 people

    Reply
  2. budmc says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  3. Marc says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Why do these SJWs always have the same facial expression and fish mouth?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Red says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Hilarious comments…..😀😀😀😀!!!!!!! I think we should have weight restrictions on food stamps. There is no way in hell that I believe someone that has the ass end of a horse for a stomach buys their own groceries! Her grocery bill has to be humongous!!!!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Jen MG says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Is that girl’s head/body on backwards? Sure looks like her ass is in front.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Andrew J Falsinator says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    My retinas are now incinerated after seeing those moose knuckles. I want to unsee them and unburn my eyes please.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. John Waszkiewicz says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Is this persons head on back to front?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Horsesoldier says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Who knew Triggly-Puff has sisters?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. NJF says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Dead lord that pic in the OP.

    Today I heard Jennifer Griffen, who I had always respected, report on the protests “they are fighting against the language that were ‘normalized’ during the campaign.”

    What the hell?

    What’s been normalized is depravity, as morality has been thrown out of the window.

    Shame has traditionally been a positive counter to crazy. Without it, we were destined to go down in much the same way as the Roman Empire.

    I think the phrase “thank God for POTUS Trump will be intoned for years to come.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Dixie says:
      January 21, 2017 at 10:52 pm

      I’ve decided that Jennifer Griffin has her head on backwards now from all that travel with hillary.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Honest Abbey says:
      January 21, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      Aww yes, they’re fighting against the language that was normalized during the campaign. I never would’ve guessed it, being that Madonna said “F*** You” not once, not twice, but three times today during her pathetic little rant on stage.

      CNN was airing it LIVE without a delay, so they couldn’t bleep it out, but they could have (and should have) cut away after the first time she said it, but they chose to give her free publicity and the chance to repeat it over & over.

      What a disgrace!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  11. bertdilbert says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    I really was not for any tax on sugary soft drinks but in reflection, perhaps it needs to be doubled.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. 11thgenerationAmerican says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I think the “struggle” she is referring to is the struggle to put on her shoes.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. dginga says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Looking at pictures from several of the rallies, I don’t understand why most of these women marching are all up in arms about birth control. Trust me; they will NEVAH, EVAH need any.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. corimari2013 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    The struggling female that lost the dressing instructions that came with her pants HAS to be the poster-child for this movement of moonbats!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. treeper1956 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    I have not laughed this hard since the evening a few years back when I was reading the comments made on MSNBC after they published an article regarding Barney Frank’s marriage.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Newman says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Not even going to try to guess how she takes a dump with her head on the wrong side

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. BuckeyeForTrump says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    I am sure it has been said already….but, BAHAHAHA……the “STRUGGLE IS REAL FOR THOSE PANTS” I mean really, they are fighting a war trying to cover her rear end and her stomach, and as we all can see, they are about to lose the war!
    I think she needs to be told that there has been huge advances in clothing choices for “bigger” woman….pictures like this is why lots of men think the fight for female equality on all fronts is supported mostly by women who look like this. If you ask my husband what a true feminist looks like, he will describe this type of woman to you, these type of women do nothing for any cause…btw….I am a woman and this disgusts me, I am no super model and have never been, but I would not be caught outside of my death bed looking like this….in fact I have nightmares of my kids dressing me this way when I can no longer dress myself just to get back at me for the times I made them dress some way they did not want to….lol…Let us all hope this is going to be the standard “uniform” for all the every day Feminazis!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Rick says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    MUH STRUGGOH
    She looks like she’s into fitness. Like fitness whole pizza in her mouth, then fitness whole Whopper in her mouth, then fitness whole cake…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Emily Summer says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    It would appear these stupid women cannot figure out how to use birth control pills so must resort to murder of their unborn children. Of course they could try just to not keep spreading their legs to every male they see and stop being sluts like Madonna.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Honest Abbey says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    I’m guessing once that photo goes viral (and it will) Coca-Cola will pay that woman to drink Pepsi from now on.
    What an embarrassment she is, on so many levels!

    Like

    Reply
  22. JunieG says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    In a Marxist uptopia, high value males would want to pair bond with such ugly and unappealling creatures. And not even sure if they are genetically female or not…. whatever.

    Seriously – I think part of the angst of anti-Trumpers comes from the anti Fat Shaming movement. Any female, despite her appearance or personality, has rights to high value males. Valuing beautiful women (and it turns out, standards of feminine beauty are quite universal), especially if they are white European women – is UNJUST! You’d expect a high achieving mother like Ivanka would be admired -but she is demonized. Ah well – I hope for a correction, that Invanka is admired as the high achieving and beautiful woman she is.

    Like

    Reply
  23. jackphatz says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Some women’s group here! If these ~women~ really wanted to make a difference in the world, they would ban together to empower these beleaguered women to better themselves with education, nutrition and proper diet, life skills, people skills, employment skills. A sense of worth, a sense of style and fashion. Not a sense of hate, rage and entitlement. Many of these women are already abused (children) women, this only fuels that sense of despair. Women using women in the worst way. Sad.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Athena the Warrior says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Oh Sundance that photo needs to come with a Not Safe For Your Eyes warning. Yikes!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Lady K says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:26 am

      Also needs disclaimer “proceed with caution before reading comments below and do not have any liquid or chew any food as you commence reading comments!”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. Southern Accents says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:07 am

    The SIZE of that crowd was indeed underestimated.

    Like

    Reply
  26. tuskyou says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:11 am

    This is a flashback to the Janesville, WI primary rally. Practically every protester (most well behaved) looked like these two! Lumpy and dingy. Mostly teens/20’s with a few veteran activists to lead the chants. Bad posture, sloppy, bottom of the barrel.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Tejas Rob says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:18 am

    The struggle for her is walking.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Alison says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:38 am

    The struggle not to pee my pants chortling at these comments is very real. If only Moochelle could read Lizzie in Tx’s comment. Sundance (or Bluto) needs to start a Best of 2017 list with that comment 😂😂😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Joe Martin Jr says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:56 am

    The one on the right is so disgusting that the chances of her ever getting laid by someone of the opposite sex are miniscule at best. Any true male of the species would not be able to active an erection in sight of that naked with out a blindfold, half a bottle of scotch and at least three little blue pills. That being the case he would need something better than twelve inches to get past all that lard. So why would this barely human creature be worried about abortion rights? On the bright side her over consumption of fat and sugar pretty much guarantees she won’t make it much past forty.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Scavenger says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Super Mega Fugly.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Ron says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:24 am

    May I point out she is most definitely not drinking a Diet Coke.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Snow White says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Yes, the struggle is real for a fat, ugly, no one can tell which side is which sorry excuse of a human being. My gosh, the liberals are totally unhinged and lost their marbles. This fatso must be the mascot for this march. 😝😝😝

    Like

    Reply
  33. Kristin says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:46 am

    They’ll soon will get back to their couch where they grew up on.

    Like

    Reply
  34. jwoop66 says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Nice Panis!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s