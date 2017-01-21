Saturday January 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
BE SURE.
To my beloved brethren in Christ,
See you in glory!
“Jesus Christ is Lord” (Philippians 2:11).
It’s PRESIDENT TRUMP CATERDAY Treepers! All the kitties had a secret code that told them to not worry. They knew all along that Trump would be president. Kitties know things they never tell us about.
Bring Down the Healing Rain Upon America Oh Lord…
Thank You Lord for this Awesome New Day…
A New Day and New Start and Chance for America and ALL Americans.
okay, I’ll bite…ewww mtn dew, look what it did to the poor Cat!!!
(Sorry not only did the wrong video hang up in my post, but it posted twice
Here is the right video).
Its Caturday
