Picture: First Day in Oval Office for President Donald Trump…

President Trump’s Director of Social Media, Dan Scavino Jr, shares a picture, taken last night of the first day for the Trump administration in the oval office:
Nice return to traditional, deliberate and serious decor – and, just as we suspected, the ‘funky apples’ disappear.
So did Trump get to set up this room looks like his taste , class
Yes, each president gets to decorate the Oval Office, however it appears that for now President Trump has chosen to rehang the gold drapes from Clinton’s Oval Office and is using the rug from Reagan’s Oval Office.
Thank goodness the fake apples and ceramic tile coffee table are gone!
I did see the WH does get a budget but the 2017 is not online. I remember in the past the story on the tents that were rented for big balls/events & trump offering way back to not pay for the work but to build a ballroom that would be cheaper in the end then renting tents. Can see him getting that accomplished to save US the rental fees.
Trump gifts a new White House Ballroom.
Trump accepts the gift on behalf of a grateful nation.
Trump completes the work under budget and ahead of schedule.
Trump names it the America First Ballroom.
Trump declares it a National Historic Site, never to be renamed, altered or removed.
It would also be more comfortable and secure, as well.
I like the gold drapes better actually.
The meaning of Gold…
Gold, in the Bible, often symbolizes what it does elsewhere: wealth, power, and status. However, it is not always that way in the Scriptures. At times it can mean something that endures and withstands fire, which is precisely the way ministry should be. A person’s work should be able to withstand the fire; a person’s life should be able to be refined like gold. So, depending on the context, gold can be important in the Bible for various reasons. It could be used a compare/contrast, an enduring substance, or wealth. The Bible, however, never comes out and says gold is evil, but it does offer some caveats about it: don’t trust it, don’t hoard it, and abuse it. All things, after all, belong to God.
Interesting , Thank you
“Enduring and withstanding fire” describes President Trump perfectly!
1 Peter 1:7 links faith and gold together like this:
“These trials will show that your faith is genuine. It is being tested as fire tests and purifies gold – though your faith is far more precious than mere gold. So when your faith remains strong through many trials, it will bring you much praise and glory and honor on the day Jesus Christ is revealed to the whole world.”
It is Paul’s admonition to Timothy in 1 Timothy 6:10 that states, “the LOVE of money is the root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves with many sorrows.” Added emphasis on the word “love” is mine.
The Bible never states money, by itself, or wealth, by itself, is evil. It is neutral – a tool to either be obtained and stewarded righteously, or sought for and used wickedly.
It is the affections a person places upon it, and corrupted desires for more than has been given to you to steward, that adds evil to the person. As Jesus stated, these come from within, and not from without.
I see Winston is back!
yes !
one of the first things President Trump did. 🙂
http://www.ibtimes.com/oval-office-remodel-president-trump-displays-bust-winston-churchill-2478973
Yes he is and in his place of honor like it should be.
Yes – and – as Trump said in his speech to the CIA this afternoon, Dr. Martin Luther King is still in the room as well. I believe it’s on the left side of the photo on another side table.
Didn’t take long to clean Obama out of the drapes. His and Michelle’s taste was abysmal.
As was shown in Michelle’s sense of…… “fashion.”
dreadful on both counts
what fashion? She had a sense of fashion?
Well, Yeah!! Haute couture in couch coverwear. You din’t notice??? 😉
It was always hard to tell if Mooch was wearing the drapes….or they were hanging her dresses in the windows to air out.
The room is dreadfully boring and ugly decor. I hope he changes wall paper and couches and new presidential rug. One piece of art on the wall above the cowboy/horse statue does not fit in that room at all. Very bad taste, room looks old and lifeless….imho.
The house is old – of another era. The Oval Office needs to fit the house and it does, even with the current changes from the Obamas. I am sure that eventually it will be redone again for Trump.
That “cowboy/horse status” is a Frederic Remington sculpture, if an original is worth up to 1/4 million dollars. That piece of art as you described it is the American Flag and most assuredly FITS anywhere in the Oval Office.
LikeLiked by 3 people
statue not status
Eyes on the prize. If he does what he promises, he can have the apples imo.
it was red because Obama is a commie
What?
No African or Foreign (globalist) theme?
Is this a permanent décor? Or is more to come?
I feel sure the office will be redecorated.
But first things first. He’s got a country to save.
(As long as the bugs and minicameras are gone gone gone!)
I seriously doubt the stripey yellow wallpaper (or paint) will be a permanent fixture.
I wonder, if it is wallpaper, can bugs hide under it? Meaning of course chip-sized microphones.
I don’t care for that wallpaper or paint job either
To me, it’s more in keeping with Trump’s “steward of the people’s money” philosophy for him to use the Clinton drapes and the Reagan carpet permanently. I hope that they stay.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nope, he gets what ever he wants in his work environment ! No false economy, he (and his family) is giving his best to us, please don’t begrudge him a compatible work space.
And all it would be is virtue signaling and gosh I have come to hate virtue signaling, can’t say much for the signals either.
Did you happen to see President Trump’s NYC office ? No fancy decor there either.
It should be swept daily
It looks to be temporary, since they chose drapes and a rug from prior administrations. Iirc, George W. Bush also had the same drapes and rug in the Oval Office during his first days in office.
I think there’s a warehouse of White House furnishings from prior administrations for the Presidents and their wives/decorators to choose.
Jackie Kennedy did the most to restore the historical authenticity and period pieces to the White House.
The Trump Hotel DC and the Virginia club where Trump held his first meeting with Romney show the Trump family and their designers appreciate and are able to do a beautiful job with interiors and exteriors in the Federal style/period.
Exactly right.
Did anybody else read the post on another thread here that the Obama’s plans were changed b/c rainy weather, and so they went to an ambassador’s and his husband’s home? The comment stated that the ambassador’s husband was the decorator for the White House since 2008.
Somehow I doubt he will be the White House decorator anymore.
The Trumps know decorators already, who are probably already used to getting things done “under budget and ahead of schedule” for Them.
He is giving up a salary for heaven sake. Let he and Melania secure a first class decorator to make this office purely Trump. It takes time. All of the stuff we are seeing has been in the possession of the WH curator for decades. He will with the first year makes his mark – count on it.
Trump may not be able to work in the Oval Office for over a year
They are doing security upgrades
http://nypost.com/2016/11/17/trump-may-not-be-able-to-work-in-the-oval-office-for-over-a-year/
A perfect time for security upgrades!
I thought about that. Do you believe he will allow them to take a year to do it. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely not. When he found out that the Capitol dome might not be finished for Jan 20, 2017 and that it would cost 2 million dollars to take it down and put it back up for the Inauguration, he challenged them during a Sept 2015 rally to WORK FASTER! And they did.
Oops, to clarify: the scaffolding was going to cost 2 million dollars to take down and put back up.
We need side by side comparison. I don’t really remember what stomp feet had it like. Course I rarely stand to look at him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obumbler had some kind of funky red curtians and ordered thwe Winston Churchill bust removed……..its back! And Trump took down the funky red curtains to replace with gold…. Gee……that office has class again…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Obutthead had his feet on the desk too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And he sat on the desk, too. 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought it looked better but didn’t know why, thanks
I looked but could not find a good similar photo.
I agree.
A side-by-side comparison lends the report entered her more RELEVANCE.
See my link below.
Actually the drapes were the very color as Michelle’s Dress and Coat yesterday.
Hmmm..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Scarlett O’Hara, Carol Burnett, Michelle Oba…
You mean THIS Carol Burnette?
“Went With the Wind” is among my favorite Carol Burnett skits. I also loved Tim Conway as Mr. Tudball and Carol as his secretary.
Mrs. Wiggins (Carol’s clueless character).
Not forgetting Carol as Queen Elizabeth, Harvey Korman as Prince Phillip, and Tim Conway as the heroic soldier who swallowed a hand grenade to save his regiment.
“This man, is completely holloooooow ow ow ow ow ow ow”…..
One of the skits about it is called Palace Guard:
The Sound of Music
Gold the first term and Red the second term?
Comparing the Bush Oval Office furnishings with Obama’s decor:
https://cotedetexas.blogspot.com/2010/09/oval-office-before-after.html
ACTUALLY – This article has photos and descriptions of all the Oval office decorations from Eisenhower on.
The Clinton’s decor was called the Belle Whatling* era. Scroll down – it’s a jarring difference from all the other Presidential offices!!!
Link
Many Oval Office photos of past presidents:
http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/west-wing/oval-office-history.htm
I looked at several Oval office photos, the drapes and rug are new. The 2 chairs in front of the fireplace may have either been re-covered or replaced by similar chairs. The lamps and sofas are from G.W. Bush. Instead of the “dressers”, there are 2 tables for the Churchill bust and the Remington? bronze. The 2 tables and coffee table appear in older photos of the oval office, so apparently they have some things in storage. The paintings appear to be the same, but the location of the two above the bust and bronze have been swapped. Keeping costs down by re-using classy pieces! It will be interesting to see if later there are further changes. (I googled oval office through the years.)
The drapes i believe are from Bill Clinton’s oval
http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/west-wing/oval-office-history.htm
Some things are not just “classy” but priceless one-of-a-kind antiques with a very special provenance (history.)
Chances are the linoleum cofee table was not one of those.
and the rug is GWB’s oval rug
Reagan’s rug. Bush’s rug had a blue border and a sunburst.
after going back to look at the picture i had seen, you are correct it did say he was using reagan’s rug
Thanks for the catches on the drapes and rug! Will have to look at better pictures of Reagents office.
All you need to remember about the “stompy feet” decor is that it was butt ugly.
Gorgeous! Looks great.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You won’t see President Trump putting “his foot” up on the desk like the Muslim did while on the phone…Obama no respect for anything!
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Obama no respect for anything” – ummm . . . except for himself! You know, Teh One!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither did George Bush, Bill Clinton
Obama putting his feet up on the President’s desk was not just an issue of not respecting the office, or the people. It was a deliberate, premeditated, narrated, malignant act towards the very presidency itself, America, the American people, and the constitution. Many things he did were exactly the same. Calculated antagonistic attacks on America.
Here is a bit of prospective from previous President’s Oval Office decoration.
http://binscorner.com/pages/b/barack-obamas-oval-office.html
Notice Obama was very proud of his “wall to wall” carpet and harvest gold velour couches.
Obama also installed the wall paper. Previous presidents just repainted. I think there are more renovations to come, given new security plans.
Wonder if Ivanka will help Melania redecorate the White House… she has a wonderful sense of style. Especially sense Melania will spend time in New York with Barron.
The beautifully finished Trump DC Hotel and Trump’s other properties such as the Club in Virginia where he met with Romney the first time, are proof the Trumps (or their designers) know how to decorate in the Federal period style.
I hope he keeps the Remington piece, liberty2828. Probably recycled from Bush II’s administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the comparisons. Trump has made some minor but important changes.
I get the sense we will see major ones soon enough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope Milania gets an interior decorator she works with because Ivanka’s style is very different.
I am sure Ivanka has plenty of decorating to do in her own home to get the way she likes and suits her personality…:)
Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Clinton all had blue rug and gold curtains.
So another journalist called out on live tv for writing fake news.
Perhaps they will learn.
That journalist could have started riots in Baltimore with that Martin Luther King story. Totally irresponsible
LikeLiked by 5 people
I caught a glimpse of Keith after POTUS finished watching the parade. I am so happy Keith is at his post!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s security guy for years. Keith Schiller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
keith schiller is trump’s personal bodyguard of over 16 years. i took my pic with him when they came to the san antonio fundraiser…just had to brag…lol
LikeLiked by 11 people
Winning!!! Newsflash. George Will OUT at Fox. Don’t let the door hit ya….
LikeLiked by 7 people
WHAAAAT? seriously? do you have a link. i saw brennan was out, the swamp is turning into a pristine pool of cool, clean water.
http://thehill.com/homenews/media/315480-fox-declines-to-renew-contracts-for-several-contributors
LikeLiked by 4 people
awesome possum! clueless hacktess and ed rollins, too, whom i despised and sometimes fast forward lou’s show cuz i cannot stand him. all good! thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shame about Rollins, I loved his unflappable, affable grampa style. Maybe he has bigger fish to fry! Or maybe he’s going to sit back and enjoy the show like the rest of us.
Wow! He was seemingly trashed by some of the F&F people this morning. I wonder if they knew? Regardless, Will was becoming insufferable. No loss.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bill Kristol needs to go too
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is he a masochist? I’ve never seen a guy get so thoroughly and regularly btfo for almost two years and keep coming back for more.
I assume there will be a bigger overhaul of the office soon?
I can’t imagine he would want to leave Obama’s wallpaper up, even though it is goldish.
Nitpicky question:
Are we the taxpayers paying for these changes or is Trump paying for them?
I know in the past we paid, but should we still really?
Plus, that drab bluish painting to the right was put up by Obama, and I can’t see Trump wanting to keep that either.
Are you referring to the Statue of Liberty painting? It is a Rockwell, and I think it has been displayed on and off. I think Clinton had it up, not sure about W.
Yes we should and keep in mind President Trump and many of his Cabinet picks are not taking a salary… only $1.00.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fair point.
A nice gesture even though almost all of the savings was already spent yesterday flying the Obamas to the west coast. The cost of operating that 747 is about $179,750 per hour.
Really? Wow, that seems insanely absurd!
No wonder we have a 20 trillion dollar debt with costs like these.
Very very very glad we finally have a BUSINESSMAN in office!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Should have sent the Øs on the cheapest available economy class, with two or three stopovers, to see how the rest of us live…..
Hmmm. Better yet, Greyhound…..
The WH actually does have a budget but the page is not up right now .
I know the obama’s had a 100,000 budget in 2009 for decorating their private quarters but not sure if that was in the white house budget or their own.
They are completely re-doing the Oval Office to make security upgrades so I could care less how much they spend.
From the sounds of the type of upgrades they will have to do, I imagine they will have to redecorate.
There is a White House historical society that is a tax-free org. that pays for the decor for Presidents. I think it’s got an endowment.
Lots of information here: http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/
It’s all part of a budget set aside for refuurbishing of the WH. There are foundations which have been established to collect art and antiques of the appropriate period for the WH – thank you Jackie Kennedy who made this one of her priorities. I suspect that the decor in the private quarters might be the President’s personal expense, but am not sure.
Make all reporters and cameramen/women where a suit and tie! Have respect for this office please!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I meant wear not where
I agree, ill take it a step further, there should be no casual attire at the WH. Hopefully, our new First Family will influence our country as to dressing for sucess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What were the “funky apples”?
Bowl of apples on the coffee table between couches.
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2010/08/31/129566299/obama-s-new-look-oval-office-gets-raves-dings
I had to look it up too!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2014/06/19/the-funky-apples-are-gone/
They were on the hideous ceramic tile coffee table…
Hope they scanned for bugs (listening devices) not the crawling ones.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’ll never find them all. Just because Brennan’s “gone” doesn’t mean that Brennan is gone. The Deep State will monitor every word said in the White House and every call/text on the phones of Trump and all of his people. The important Trump strategies should only be communicated via personal couriers who leave their (trackable) phones behind. This is especially true of strategies to defang the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Should be possible to fry the electronic ones a few feet deep (active or inactive) by running a strong microwave source across every surface.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Both. Head lice and bedbugs can be insidious.
I know I saw someone on a ladder in the Oval yesterday morning up around the ceiling maybe changing a lightbulb? Maybe planting a bug
I was so happy to hear that Churchill is back. It’s so nice to return to class and decorum at the White House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like a certain topic was cleansed. Need to reset the comment counter. (I know…) 🙂
Me, I’d go with shag carpetting, lava lamps, couple of velvet Elvis’ ‘paintings’ and a disco ball. No accounting for tatse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The picture would be more satisfying with a few of his cabinet picks in the office and around him. I am so outraged by the Senate Dems and GOPe that it’s hard to see straight. They should be working today on confirmations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
More angry at the senate Republicans. I think I read Obama had 7 cabinet posts confirmed by this point in 2009.
it is a shame. The GOPe needs to learn how to win again and needs to stop playing by the old rules. The democrats sure aren’t playing by the traditional rules so why should we?
I am all for the traditional rules in the house and senate, but at this point we should only assume we’ve got 2 years to get things fixed. God only knows what could happen in 2018, and while I will be out there fighting to retain control of congress my daddy always said “Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not understanding this delay crap…………………….aren’t the Repubs in charge of both houses of Congress?????? What the hell is the hold up?? Cowardice?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You would think they were still in the minority by the way they act. There is absolutely no reason that they could not already have confirmed 5 or 6 more of the nominees.
We’ve got a country to run and the world does not stop because Chuckey Cheese Schumer or Pocahontas Warren or Commie Sanders feels like being a thorn in the side of Trump. There is much work to be done, and as evidenced by the violence yesterday the intolerant left is not taking a break with their domestic terrorism.
We have the majority. The republican senators need to fall in line and get this done. There is not filibuster on the nominees any longer. Get it done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is Trump against the Uniparty. Sundance had been clear on that in past threads.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are Rinos. They don’t want him to succeed. They are just as fearful, perhaps more, than the Dems he will be successful…. and so will battle him far more than they ever did Obama.
I think the GOP in Congress and House are playing hard to get for leverage. They want the President to give something up for each two or three appointees. This is only my take on it otherwise they would have approved everyone.
They are now play hard to get with their own and gave Obama the biggest spending bill and everything else.
They want to show that they are in charge after 8 years. (s
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t want to help President Trump. It really is that simple
I’m sure this is part of it, but they are only hurting themselves. With Trump as President that means he is also a huge part of running the RNC. So if they choose to oppose Trump on his cabinet picks they are being suicidal.
All but possibly one of the picks will get through, with Price being a possible exception. So their stonewalling or feet dragging is idiotic and dangerous.
I can see it being more about what singingsoul said – more of a power play.
But we all know that while there are a few good guys and gals in Congress that most are not very good at anything other than self-preservation.
How about a nice picture of Putin on the wall to really drive the libtards mad!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Putin can give the President a Putin bust to put in his office….(S
CIA-Vetted ‘Moderate’ Syrian Rebels Who Received U.S. TOW Missiles Behead Palestinian Child https://t.co/jBTxNrpIy8 #homelandsecurity
– PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) July 20, 2016
Nur al-Din al-Zanki – part of Jaysh al Fath alliance (led by rebranded Al Qaeda & allied jihadis) in Aleppo – fires US-made TOW: pic.twitter.com/MRcojYVJDf
– Thomas Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn) November 22, 2016
Nur al Din Al Zanki (formerly received US-made TOWs) was portrayed as one of the groups the US should more fully support. Garbage analysis.
– Thomas Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn) January 21, 2017
CIA = Central Incompetence Agency.
CIA = Cluster Incompetence Agency.
CIA = Cretins In Action.
CIA = Criminals In Action.
JFK was right when he said he wanted to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How’d that work out for him? There are things you don’t talk about.
CIA fallowed Obama’s orders..
So Trump’s supposed to give some kinda presser or remarks RE his visit to the CIA HQ in Lagley (at least this is what I heard…) – That happen yet?
Apparently so. Being panned by libtards in Baltimore, so it must have been OK. No video links yet. Youtube link I had doesn’t work. There was a thread here about it for a few minutes, but it seemed like it was getting a rough so it went poof!
Yes it is here:
Some poster by the name of ‘polishrifle’ posted a very negative comment about his speech to the CIA, now deleted I see, so I looked it up. Basically a meet and greet and to introduce Pompeo. Huge applause and they liked his jokes, especially loud guffawing about the dishonest media. I think the purpose was to in Trumpian terms, ‘take out the lumps’ especially the molehills into mountains made by the Liestram media.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What kind of nasty comment?
The comment went something like this: Trump is rambling and incoherent and making a fool of himself and so on. It was a complete misunderstanding and worse, misrepresentation of his remarks and the purpose of the visit.
The CIA attendees were respectful, he received hearty and enthusiastic applause and they ‘got’ his jokes.
More importantly, to me, it showed that the fourth estate is doing great damage to international perceptions of the US by their lies and distortions. I wrote a comment on this (rather garbled) on the Pres thread.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It went great.
People who actually meet President Trump wind up liking him, they can’t help themselves.
I bet the foot soldiers were thrilled.
It was an amazing team building patriotic speech. He crucified the MSM also.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I saw it on OAN….it was a typical President Trump speech. Having fun, as usual. Lots of applause by white hats in the audience. He said he’d have to build another conf room so everyone could get in. He brutalized the media…business as usual. ‘Loving it…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump said he would build a bigger conference room without huge columns – using someone who knows how to build (a dig at whomever built their current auditorium).
LikeLike
Thanks LP. This was a great, off-the-cuff, from-the-heart speech by President Trump. Nice to see VP Pence there too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree.
Pence — now theres a guy who never imagined hed be vice president!
Excellent speech…and VERY warmly and enthusiastically received.
VP Pence begins at 27:30 followed by POTUS
Pence comes on at around 27 minute mark. Trump comes on at 30:58
Thank you very much for the link.
Completely destroys the false reporting of the media!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President is right when he points to the dishonest media. The media will get worse to show who is boss. They have gotten away with so much except we do not believe them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in DTLA, and they’re out in droves today. Reminds me about what Trump said about protesters. “They’ll march for like 30 minutes and ho out for pizza.” He was 💯% right.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What a blessing.
Gee if I was President, I would have Huge 8K HDTV Screens on 3 walls, and have smaller ones scattered around the room. That room seems LOW Tech. 🙂
I’m sure the president has other rooms that have HUGE screens on the walls, so he can check out what is happening in the world. Like the batcave, but higher tech, maybe that is in the bunker underneath this office about 100 feet below ground. 🙂
LOVING the Gold Drapes. They scream “It’s TRUMP, B*TCH. DEAL WITH IT.”
“Obommie the Commie” with Commie red drapes and disrespectful shoes on desk
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah yes. Affirmative Action in action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at those two toadies in front of him.
No Kidding, 2 toads for the snake.
Aaaaah, the adults back in charge!
Making the Oval Office Great Again!
The oval office is more ceremonial than a working office. It’s great for meeting people and not having to clean your desk. It also means that people don’t see what you are working on.
Personally I think it’s time for another desk.
Read up a bit about the history of that particular desk.
That is a gorgeous and historic desk! Horrible that Obama used to put his feet on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yay! The linoleum coffee table is gone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best part of this picture, NO OBAMA
LikeLiked by 5 people
I really REALLY hate the striped wallpaper. I liked the office best when it was painted yellow w/ yellow drapes ans a pretty blue carpet. I really hope they get rid of the wallpaper. I can’t wait to see how the Trump ‘s transform the room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do wish, however, that President Trump would rip down that tacky wallpaper and paint the walls some shade of white/cream.
Needs to get out the smell of Coolaid and Hot Cheetos
And choom…..
Sundance:
Any chance you could post a picture of what it looked like before next to the after?
While Obama was in office I never looked at any White House pictures. It made me sick to my stomach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scroll up above and you will see two pictures.
May be controversial, but Howard University, a historically black school in D.C., has a BA program in interior design.
It would look good a someone’s resume, designed interior of Oval Office, and would be inline with America first, jobs creation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The White House curators and other organizations that rule the roost, may not allow anyone but an ASID credentialed designer touch the interior.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember there was a black woman who had been a homeless vet and wanted to be an interior designer. Trump hired her at a press conference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember her. It was at his unfinished D.C. hotel if my memory is correct. I didn’t remember what her career choice was, only that she wanted a job.
So glad Trump got rid of the Obama decor immediately. In time it will be completely redone for Trump but in the meantime this was a great way to start. I also read that he is going to have to use another office anyway for awhile when the Oval Office has some structural problems fixed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funky apples 🍎 belong in at check in at the Hyatt, not in the Oval Office.
I do not care how much the Trump’s spend on decorating the White House, I’d rather have my tax dollars spent on making our home and their home lovely. This man gave up an incredible life and business for us. Melania and Barron have already given up a year and a half of having their husband and father at home. Remember how he barely took a weekend off the campaign trail to celebrate Barron’s birthday?
Lord only knows what has gone on in that house since the Reagan’s left office. I say a very thorough cleaning and redecorating is in order. Clinton and his cigar for instance, Reggie and Otrauma’s “friendship”, gross I would insist that every room was cleaned with bleach. Instead of my tax dollars going for everything under the sun, I say let’s spend some money on the people’s house and give our new First Family a fresh, clean start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Silly Treepers, didnt you hear Trump45 called Vlad to send over his Russian decorator 😉
I’ll bet that funky color wheel painting is already gone from the dining room!
FWIW I am happy with whatever office has our President in it. He could run the country from my laundry room, and make it work… seriously… It’s all good, no, it’s all great!
