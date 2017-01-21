Picture: First Day in Oval Office for President Donald Trump…

Posted on January 21, 2017 by

President Trump’s Director of Social Media, Dan Scavino Jr, shares a picture, taken last night of the first day for the Trump administration in the oval office:

trump-oval-office-2

(Click Here To Enlarge)

Nice return to traditional, deliberate and serious decor – and, just as we suspected, the ‘funky apples’ disappear.

[*note* very nice to see Keith holding station.]

  1. snaggletooths says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    So did Trump get to set up this room looks like his taste , class

    • Stormy says:
      January 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      Yes, each president gets to decorate the Oval Office, however it appears that for now President Trump has chosen to rehang the gold drapes from Clinton’s Oval Office and is using the rug from Reagan’s Oval Office.

      Thank goodness the fake apples and ceramic tile coffee table are gone!

    • psadie says:
      January 21, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      The meaning of Gold…
      Gold, in the Bible, often symbolizes what it does elsewhere: wealth, power, and status. However, it is not always that way in the Scriptures. At times it can mean something that endures and withstands fire, which is precisely the way ministry should be. A person’s work should be able to withstand the fire; a person’s life should be able to be refined like gold. So, depending on the context, gold can be important in the Bible for various reasons. It could be used a compare/contrast, an enduring substance, or wealth. The Bible, however, never comes out and says gold is evil, but it does offer some caveats about it: don’t trust it, don’t hoard it, and abuse it. All things, after all, belong to God.

      • snaggletooths says:
        January 21, 2017 at 6:33 pm

        Interesting , Thank you

      • Ted Oplinger says:
        January 21, 2017 at 8:18 pm

        1 Peter 1:7 links faith and gold together like this:

        “These trials will show that your faith is genuine. It is being tested as fire tests and purifies gold – though your faith is far more precious than mere gold. So when your faith remains strong through many trials, it will bring you much praise and glory and honor on the day Jesus Christ is revealed to the whole world.”

        It is Paul’s admonition to Timothy in 1 Timothy 6:10 that states, “the LOVE of money is the root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves with many sorrows.” Added emphasis on the word “love” is mine.

        The Bible never states money, by itself, or wealth, by itself, is evil. It is neutral – a tool to either be obtained and stewarded righteously, or sought for and used wickedly.

        It is the affections a person places upon it, and corrupted desires for more than has been given to you to steward, that adds evil to the person. As Jesus stated, these come from within, and not from without.

  2. mazziflol says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    I see Winston is back!

  3. Sedanka says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Didn’t take long to clean Obama out of the drapes. His and Michelle’s taste was abysmal.

  4. Southern Son says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    What?
    No African or Foreign (globalist) theme?

  5. msmelchizadek says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Is this a permanent décor? Or is more to come?

    • KBR says:
      January 21, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      I feel sure the office will be redecorated.
      But first things first. He’s got a country to save.

      (As long as the bugs and minicameras are gone gone gone!)

    • Stormy says:
      January 21, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      It looks to be temporary, since they chose drapes and a rug from prior administrations. Iirc, George W. Bush also had the same drapes and rug in the Oval Office during his first days in office.

      Liked by 3 people

        January 21, 2017 at 4:32 pm

        I think there’s a warehouse of White House furnishings from prior administrations for the Presidents and their wives/decorators to choose.

        Jackie Kennedy did the most to restore the historical authenticity and period pieces to the White House.

        The Trump Hotel DC and the Virginia club where Trump held his first meeting with Romney show the Trump family and their designers appreciate and are able to do a beautiful job with interiors and exteriors in the Federal style/period.

        • KBR says:
          January 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

          Exactly right.

          Did anybody else read the post on another thread here that the Obama’s plans were changed b/c rainy weather, and so they went to an ambassador’s and his husband’s home? The comment stated that the ambassador’s husband was the decorator for the White House since 2008.

          Somehow I doubt he will be the White House decorator anymore.

          The Trumps know decorators already, who are probably already used to getting things done “under budget and ahead of schedule” for Them.

      • joanfoster says:
        January 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

        He is giving up a salary for heaven sake. Let he and Melania secure a first class decorator to make this office purely Trump. It takes time. All of the stuff we are seeing has been in the possession of the WH curator for decades. He will with the first year makes his mark – count on it.

        Liked by 1 person

      January 21, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      Trump may not be able to work in the Oval Office for over a year

      They are doing security upgrades

      http://nypost.com/2016/11/17/trump-may-not-be-able-to-work-in-the-oval-office-for-over-a-year/

      Liked by 4 people

  6. ystathosgmailcom says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    We need side by side comparison. I don’t really remember what stomp feet had it like. Course I rarely stand to look at him.

    Liked by 5 people

    January 21, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Gorgeous! Looks great.

    Liked by 3 people

    January 21, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    You won’t see President Trump putting “his foot” up on the desk like the Muslim did while on the phone…Obama no respect for anything!

    Liked by 13 people

      January 21, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      “Obama no respect for anything” – ummm . . . except for himself! You know, Teh One!

      Liked by 1 person

      January 21, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      Neither did George Bush, Bill Clinton

      Like

      January 21, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      Obama putting his feet up on the President’s desk was not just an issue of not respecting the office, or the people. It was a deliberate, premeditated, narrated, malignant act towards the very presidency itself, America, the American people, and the constitution. Many things he did were exactly the same. Calculated antagonistic attacks on America.

      Like

    January 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Here is a bit of prospective from previous President’s Oval Office decoration.

    http://binscorner.com/pages/b/barack-obamas-oval-office.html

    Reply
      January 21, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      Notice Obama was very proud of his “wall to wall” carpet and harvest gold velour couches.

      Obama also installed the wall paper. Previous presidents just repainted. I think there are more renovations to come, given new security plans.

      Wonder if Ivanka will help Melania redecorate the White House… she has a wonderful sense of style. Especially sense Melania will spend time in New York with Barron.

      Like

      January 21, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      Thanks for the comparisons. Trump has made some minor but important changes.
      I get the sense we will see major ones soon enough.

      Liked by 3 people

        January 21, 2017 at 5:23 pm

        I hope Milania gets an interior decorator she works with because Ivanka’s style is very different.
        I am sure Ivanka has plenty of decorating to do in her own home to get the way she likes and suits her personality…:)

        Like

      January 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Clinton all had blue rug and gold curtains.

      Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    So another journalist called out on live tv for writing fake news.
    Perhaps they will learn.
    That journalist could have started riots in Baltimore with that Martin Luther King story. Totally irresponsible

    Liked by 5 people

    January 21, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I caught a glimpse of Keith after POTUS finished watching the parade. I am so happy Keith is at his post!!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    January 21, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I assume there will be a bigger overhaul of the office soon?
    I can’t imagine he would want to leave Obama’s wallpaper up, even though it is goldish.

    Nitpicky question:
    Are we the taxpayers paying for these changes or is Trump paying for them?
    I know in the past we paid, but should we still really?

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Make all reporters and cameramen/women where a suit and tie! Have respect for this office please!

    Liked by 3 people

    January 21, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    What were the “funky apples”?

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Hope they scanned for bugs (listening devices) not the crawling ones.

    Liked by 5 people

      January 21, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      They’ll never find them all. Just because Brennan’s “gone” doesn’t mean that Brennan is gone. The Deep State will monitor every word said in the White House and every call/text on the phones of Trump and all of his people. The important Trump strategies should only be communicated via personal couriers who leave their (trackable) phones behind. This is especially true of strategies to defang the Deep State.

      Liked by 7 people

      January 21, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      Both. Head lice and bedbugs can be insidious.

      Like

      January 21, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      I know I saw someone on a ladder in the Oval yesterday morning up around the ceiling maybe changing a lightbulb? Maybe planting a bug

      Like

    January 21, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    I was so happy to hear that Churchill is back. It’s so nice to return to class and decorum at the White House.

    Liked by 2 people

    January 21, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Looks like a certain topic was cleansed. Need to reset the comment counter. (I know…) 🙂

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Me, I’d go with shag carpetting, lava lamps, couple of velvet Elvis’ ‘paintings’ and a disco ball. No accounting for tatse.

    Liked by 3 people

    January 21, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    The picture would be more satisfying with a few of his cabinet picks in the office and around him. I am so outraged by the Senate Dems and GOPe that it’s hard to see straight. They should be working today on confirmations!

    Liked by 1 person

      January 21, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      More angry at the senate Republicans. I think I read Obama had 7 cabinet posts confirmed by this point in 2009.

      it is a shame. The GOPe needs to learn how to win again and needs to stop playing by the old rules. The democrats sure aren’t playing by the traditional rules so why should we?

      I am all for the traditional rules in the house and senate, but at this point we should only assume we’ve got 2 years to get things fixed. God only knows what could happen in 2018, and while I will be out there fighting to retain control of congress my daddy always said “Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”

      Liked by 3 people

        January 21, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        I’m not understanding this delay crap…………………….aren’t the Repubs in charge of both houses of Congress?????? What the hell is the hold up?? Cowardice?

        Liked by 4 people

          January 21, 2017 at 4:24 pm

          You would think they were still in the minority by the way they act. There is absolutely no reason that they could not already have confirmed 5 or 6 more of the nominees.

          We’ve got a country to run and the world does not stop because Chuckey Cheese Schumer or Pocahontas Warren or Commie Sanders feels like being a thorn in the side of Trump. There is much work to be done, and as evidenced by the violence yesterday the intolerant left is not taking a break with their domestic terrorism.

          We have the majority. The republican senators need to fall in line and get this done. There is not filibuster on the nominees any longer. Get it done.

          Liked by 1 person

          January 21, 2017 at 4:31 pm

          It is Trump against the Uniparty. Sundance had been clear on that in past threads.

          Liked by 6 people

          January 21, 2017 at 5:23 pm

          They are Rinos. They don’t want him to succeed. They are just as fearful, perhaps more, than the Dems he will be successful…. and so will battle him far more than they ever did Obama.

          Like

            January 21, 2017 at 5:34 pm

            I think the GOP in Congress and House are playing hard to get for leverage. They want the President to give something up for each two or three appointees. This is only my take on it otherwise they would have approved everyone.
            They are now play hard to get with their own and gave Obama the biggest spending bill and everything else.
            They want to show that they are in charge after 8 years. (s

            Liked by 1 person

        January 21, 2017 at 5:26 pm

        They don’t want to help President Trump. It really is that simple

        Like

          January 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm

          I’m sure this is part of it, but they are only hurting themselves. With Trump as President that means he is also a huge part of running the RNC. So if they choose to oppose Trump on his cabinet picks they are being suicidal.

          All but possibly one of the picks will get through, with Price being a possible exception. So their stonewalling or feet dragging is idiotic and dangerous.

          I can see it being more about what singingsoul said – more of a power play.

          But we all know that while there are a few good guys and gals in Congress that most are not very good at anything other than self-preservation.

          Like

    January 21, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    How about a nice picture of Putin on the wall to really drive the libtards mad!

    Liked by 2 people

    January 21, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    CIA-Vetted ‘Moderate’ Syrian Rebels Who Received U.S. TOW Missiles Behead Palestinian Child https://t.co/jBTxNrpIy8 #homelandsecurity
    – PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) July 20, 2016

    Nur al-Din al-Zanki – part of Jaysh al Fath alliance (led by rebranded Al Qaeda & allied jihadis) in Aleppo – fires US-made TOW: pic.twitter.com/MRcojYVJDf
    – Thomas Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn) November 22, 2016

    Nur al Din Al Zanki (formerly received US-made TOWs) was portrayed as one of the groups the US should more fully support. Garbage analysis.
    – Thomas Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn) January 21, 2017

    CIA = Central Incompetence Agency.
    CIA = Cluster Incompetence Agency.
    CIA = Cretins In Action.
    CIA = Criminals In Action.

    JFK was right when he said he wanted to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.

    Liked by 5 people

    January 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    So Trump’s supposed to give some kinda presser or remarks RE his visit to the CIA HQ in Lagley (at least this is what I heard…) – That happen yet?

    Like

      January 21, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      Apparently so. Being panned by libtards in Baltimore, so it must have been OK. No video links yet. Youtube link I had doesn’t work. There was a thread here about it for a few minutes, but it seemed like it was getting a rough so it went poof!

      Like

      January 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Yes it is here:

      Some poster by the name of ‘polishrifle’ posted a very negative comment about his speech to the CIA, now deleted I see, so I looked it up. Basically a meet and greet and to introduce Pompeo. Huge applause and they liked his jokes, especially loud guffawing about the dishonest media. I think the purpose was to in Trumpian terms, ‘take out the lumps’ especially the molehills into mountains made by the Liestram media.

      Liked by 6 people

    January 21, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Joe Dan has a new video. I’m on my phone so not sure how to embed it

    Liked by 2 people

    January 21, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I’m in DTLA, and they’re out in droves today. Reminds me about what Trump said about protesters. “They’ll march for like 30 minutes and ho out for pizza.” He was 💯% right.

    Liked by 5 people

    January 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Gee if I was President, I would have Huge 8K HDTV Screens on 3 walls, and have smaller ones scattered around the room. That room seems LOW Tech. 🙂

    I’m sure the president has other rooms that have HUGE screens on the walls, so he can check out what is happening in the world. Like the batcave, but higher tech, maybe that is in the bunker underneath this office about 100 feet below ground. 🙂

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    LOVING the Gold Drapes. They scream “It’s TRUMP, B*TCH. DEAL WITH IT.”

    Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    “Obommie the Commie” with Commie red drapes and disrespectful shoes on desk

    Liked by 2 people

    January 21, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Aaaaah, the adults back in charge!

    Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Making the Oval Office Great Again!

    Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    The oval office is more ceremonial than a working office. It’s great for meeting people and not having to clean your desk. It also means that people don’t see what you are working on.

    Personally I think it’s time for another desk.

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Yay! The linoleum coffee table is gone!

    Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Best part of this picture, NO OBAMA

    Liked by 5 people

    January 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    I really REALLY hate the striped wallpaper. I liked the office best when it was painted yellow w/ yellow drapes ans a pretty blue carpet. I really hope they get rid of the wallpaper. I can’t wait to see how the Trump ‘s transform the room.

    Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    And we won’t be seeing any feet on the desk!

    Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    This is so WONDERFUL to see!

    I do wish, however, that President Trump would rip down that tacky wallpaper and paint the walls some shade of white/cream.

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Needs to get out the smell of Coolaid and Hot Cheetos

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Sundance:

    Any chance you could post a picture of what it looked like before next to the after?

    While Obama was in office I never looked at any White House pictures. It made me sick to my stomach.

    Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    May be controversial, but Howard University, a historically black school in D.C., has a BA program in interior design.
    It would look good a someone’s resume, designed interior of Oval Office, and would be inline with America first, jobs creation.

    Liked by 1 person

      January 21, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      The White House curators and other organizations that rule the roost, may not allow anyone but an ASID credentialed designer touch the interior.

      Liked by 2 people

      January 21, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      I remember there was a black woman who had been a homeless vet and wanted to be an interior designer. Trump hired her at a press conference.

      Liked by 1 person

        January 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm

        I remember her. It was at his unfinished D.C. hotel if my memory is correct. I didn’t remember what her career choice was, only that she wanted a job.

        Like

    January 21, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    So glad Trump got rid of the Obama decor immediately. In time it will be completely redone for Trump but in the meantime this was a great way to start. I also read that he is going to have to use another office anyway for awhile when the Oval Office has some structural problems fixed.

    Liked by 2 people

    January 21, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Funky apples 🍎 belong in at check in at the Hyatt, not in the Oval Office.

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I do not care how much the Trump’s spend on decorating the White House, I’d rather have my tax dollars spent on making our home and their home lovely. This man gave up an incredible life and business for us. Melania and Barron have already given up a year and a half of having their husband and father at home. Remember how he barely took a weekend off the campaign trail to celebrate Barron’s birthday?

    Lord only knows what has gone on in that house since the Reagan’s left office. I say a very thorough cleaning and redecorating is in order. Clinton and his cigar for instance, Reggie and Otrauma’s “friendship”, gross I would insist that every room was cleaned with bleach. Instead of my tax dollars going for everything under the sun, I say let’s spend some money on the people’s house and give our new First Family a fresh, clean start.

    Liked by 1 person

    January 21, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Silly Treepers, didnt you hear Trump45 called Vlad to send over his Russian decorator 😉

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    I’ll bet that funky color wheel painting is already gone from the dining room!

    Like

    January 21, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    So a local Dr. of Internal Medicine practicing in Asheville, NC is a part of the Women’s March on Washington – Dr. Susan C. Alexander apparently believes Trump is going to revoke abortions, birth control, civil rights and equal pay for women. I am more than disgusted. She is a total hippy and unfortunately totally uninformed. Patients of her’s that don’t believe in these extreme women’s issues need to be notified that their doctor is a flake While I do not claim to know her exact motive, and while I don’t reside in her community, I have a family member in the region that was appalled to learn she was part of the Washington, DC march.

    Like

      January 21, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      Any medical doctor willing to wear the image of a “pu**y” as a hat is not respectable enough nor intelligent enough to be a physician.

      Like

    January 21, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    FWIW I am happy with whatever office has our President in it. He could run the country from my laundry room, and make it work… seriously… It’s all good, no, it’s all great!

    Like

