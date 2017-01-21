January 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #2…

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
It’s vitally important that all Americans – left and right – come together with a Deep and abiding hatred of Paul Ryan.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sentinent, on this I agree with you!
LikeLike
As I commented earlier today, the worst part of the day was seeing that s**teating grin of Ryan in so many shots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the first time in eight years I can hear “Hail to the Chief” with a feeling of pride instead of a feeling of disgust!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
From the Chinese Ministry of Truth:
‘All regions, all websites:
Starting as of the issuance of this directive, no websites are to independently report on “American President Trump’s Inauguration.” Use only copy from authoritative media. Do not tamper with headlines, do not compile special reports, do not aggregate. News and commerce websites’ Weibo, WeChat, mobile apps, etc., must not cover the inauguration with pictures, video, or any other type of live broadcast. PC-accessible reports must not be in the top five lines of important news sections of the homepage; related headlines must not exceed two lines. Mobile clients strictly prohibit display on front screens, and do not surpass two lines. Closely manage to ensure that commentary, forums, BBS, microblogs, WeChat, and other platforms all adhere to the above requirements. Do not exaggerate or hype; manage negative and harmful expression of opinion.
All regions, all websites must strictly implement the above requests. Any violating websites and the responsible network and information departments will be seriously held accountable. (January 20, 2017)’.
I’m having a laugh.
LikeLike
Forgot to add this nugget from last week:
‘Any news about Trump must be handled carefully; unauthorized criticism of Trump’s words or actions is not allowed. (January 13, 2017)’
LikeLike
And this is why they have to sneak info in thru the backdoor of Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Germany will be there soon.
LikeLike
I think American “educators” are adhering to the above policy.
LikeLike
I am looking forward to waking up and reading the headlines!
LikeLike
President Trump is at @POTUS now and already has 14.4 million followers! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess this is the Prez Open Thread? This is just a comment re. some great Trump fans in my neighborhood. I don’t know who they are, or where exactly they live but……
Over the past two days, whenever a “special” Inaugural Event has ended, they have run outside and lit off a round of fireworks!
Day or night, makes no difference.
End of the speech today, fireworks.
End of the Parade, fireworks.
Last Dance of the nite, fireworks. etc etc
Happened a couple times yesterday too, but the days have been such a whirlwind that I can’t place the events now.
Do I have some great neighbors or what?!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like! That’s awesome!
LikeLike
For what seemed like an interminable wait from election to Inauguration Day day one is already over😞
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who wants to bet a hamburger that POTUS went straight to the Oval Office after the last Ball? LOL. Even if he didn’t do any work, I bet he just sat there in reflection for a while.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can definitely see that. I feel he spent most of the day wanting to remind and reassure us he hasn’t forgotten us or the job ahead.
LikeLike
Ha! Betting President Trump went to the Office and did some work, even if it was re-shuffling, or putting his papers in order!!! He is an action kinda’ guy, you know!
Wonderful isn’t it????
LikeLike
Not tired of #TehWinning
Glad I took the day off. Thanks the assist,CTH!
¡WOOT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so proud of President Trump’s take no prisoners, no holds barred speech today (yesterday for you folks on the east coast). He doesn’t have time for the glitz and ceremony associated with the office. He has a ton of work on his hands. The Democrats and the media are so clueless at the magnitude of the mess this country is in. Instead they take to the internet to bash the president, make fun of Kellyanne Conway’s outfit by comparing her to a soldier from The Nutcracker, and compare crowd sizes of today’s inaugural to Obama’s back in 2009. Who cares. We have a president now who takes his job seriously. We expect him to carry out his promises on the campaign, and if he doesn’t we will speak out against him. It’s called accountability. Something the Democrats and too many Republicans have no concept about!
LikeLike
Here are a couple of striking passages from a Gary North essay:
QUOTE
But Trump’s speech was different from any previous inaugural address. He spoke directly to his political base. He did not try to pull the country together in some kind of vague, pie-in-the-sky, common-ground political rhetoric. He threw down the gauntlet from the very beginning. Standing in front of the Capitol building, surrounded by former Presidents and politicians, he said that everything they had done in the past has been a way to extract power from the American people and to feather their own nests. This, of course, is exactly what they have done. Nobody had ever said this before in an inaugural address.
He made it clear that this is a turning point. Again, always in the past inaugural addresses have called for unity. He did not call for unity in general. He called for unity on his terms, governed by his agenda. He called for the transfer of power from the halls of Washington back to the people. The rhetoric was confrontational to a degree that I would not have expected.
… and …
I don’t know which phrase will get quoted in the future. But I’ll tell you one that grabbed my attention: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” American carnage. He has it, exactly.
But this is more likely to stick: “From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.”
He is not the polished speaker that John Kennedy was. He does not have the hearts of the people in the way that Franklin Roosevelt did in the midst of the Great Depression. He is not the rhetorical master that Abraham Lincoln was. But more than any President I have ever heard or read at an inaugural, he laid out his agenda, showed how that agenda is a fundamental break from the political past, and promised his supporters that he would not betray them. The implication is obvious: previous Presidents have all betrayed them. And they have. Four of them were standing behind him when he said it. This was a breach of etiquette. I loved it.
ENDQUOTE
The whole essay is here:
http://www.garynorth.com/public/16148.cfm
LikeLiked by 1 person
For several years now I have posting in many forums the phase “when the H3LL do we start taking care of America and Americans”
For many years I have ben so tired of watching America and Americans come in last by American politicians.
Trump was the only one who was speaking this message.
Every other candidate was talking about the rights of Illegals, Muslim Refugees, and other countries, yet very few if any were talking about helping America, and Americans.
Thank You President Donald J Trump. .
LikeLike
Time for shock and awe, baby!
LikeLike
Just watched Racel Madcow go apoplectic on Trumps executive orders. She was especially triggered by the obamacare ones where they won’t enforce it. Is it bad that I get pleasure watching leftists get triggered? Trump trggers leftists like no other. This is exactly why I love him. If Madcow is triggered, then its great policy. MAGA!!!
LikeLike
Sadly, the media tried desperately to focus attention on the stupid, “purchased” antics of a handful of the dregs of youth today rather than on the thousands of prepared, focused, dedicated, beautiful, talented american children marching for hours in honor of their country this afternoon in that amazing parade. Why? Can anyone explain that? Think about how many hours of practicing they all have sacrificed to become so proficient and precise. Congratulations, kids. You made your country proud today.
LikeLike
Hello Treepers, I don’t know what to say but I feel a sense of relief, peace, and deep gratitude after Donald J. Trump take the oath of office. 😊😊😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it’s peace in the valley for sure.
LikeLike